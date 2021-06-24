extreme weather heat wave

Update on Northwest US Heat Wave Predictions

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
29 Comments

Reposted from the Cliff Mass Weather Blog

June 24, 2021

Incredible Temperatures Are Being Predicted and Confidence Is Now High That It Will Occur

 There are two possibilities:

  • The Northwest will soon experience one of the most incredible weather situations in many decades 
  •  There is a major flaw in virtually all of our weather prediction system

Quite frankly, I am somewhat in shock looking at the raw forecast model predictions or the statistically calibrated versions of their output.  The event being predicted is so extreme and so beyond expectation that my natural inclination is to dismiss it.  

But I can’t.  Multiple modeling systems are essentially doing the same thing.  Large ensembles of many forecasts are showing similar solutions from most of the runs.

Let me show you the latest.

An important issue will be proximity to water and to get that right, high-resolution forecasts are important, so let me start by presenting the latest UW high-resolution simulations.  The situation is so extreme that I had the colors altered to better define high temperatures.

Saturday will be the transition day.  The temperatures at 5 PM, near the time of the maxima, will exceed 100 F in much of the Columbia Basin and in the northern Willamette Valley (e.g. Portland).  90s will invade the interior of southwest Washington and southern Puget Sound.  Warm, but typical of the hottest days of a typical year.


Sunday is something else.  Temperatures in the Willamette Valley surge ABOVE 108F, as do the lower elevations of the Columbia Valley.  Incredibly, some areas south of the Olympic Mountains get above 104.  Can you imagine the temperature gradients near the coast… from the 60s to over 100F in a matter of a few miles? In central Puget Sound, temperatures will rise the 80s near the water to the upper 90s a few miles inland.


And now Monday at 2 PM.   The model resolution is a bit less but the solution is absolutely amazing.  Temperatures exceeding 108F will be found in and near the western Cascade foothills, thanks to the warming easterly flow descending the barrier.  104F and higher away from the water around Puget Sound.  The Fraser River Valley will also be crazy warm.   


If this forecast verifies virtually every major observing location in the western WA and Oregon interior will achieve their all-time temperature record.  And several of these locations have observations that go back 70-120 years.
Later Monday, marine air will start to move in along the coast, resulting in Tuesday being a bit cooler west of the Cascade crest (see temperatures at 5 PM Tuesday below).  But it will be showtime for the Columbia Basin where the model is going for temperatures OVER 112 F.   It is not inconceivable that some locations in eastern Washington will tie or exceed the all-time temperatures record for the state (118F).


The highly skillful European Center model—absolutely different in every way (different data assimilation, different model, different developers)– is going for the same story.  
For Sunday, 111F in Portland and 103 in Seattle. 


And for Monday at 2 PM an earth-shaking 108F in Seattle.   You can see the cooling (orange colors) moving in on Monday afternoon.


Let me say again:  the ensembles of many forecasts show that this solution is the preferred one, with a high probability of verifying.   The National Weather Service’s most advanced statistical postprocessing system (the National Blend of Models) that combines many forecasts in an optimal way is now going for 101F on Sunday and 104F on Monday at SeaTac Airport:


And at Portland: 101F on Friday, 105F on Saturday, 112 on Sunday, and 108F on Monday.


Finally, a number of people have asked about the role of global warming on this event.   Is global warming contributing to this heatwave?  The answer is certainly yes.   Would we have had a record heatwave without global warming.  The answer is yes as well.
Our region has warmed by up to 1-2F during the past fifty years and that will enhance the heatwave.  Increasing CO2 is probably the biggest contributor to the warming
But consider that the temperature anomalies (differences from normal) during this event will reach 30-35F.    The proximate cause of this event is a huge/persistent ridge of high pressure, part of a highly anomalous amplification of the upper-level wave pattern. 
There is no evidence that such a wave pattern is anything other than natural variability (I have done research on this issue and published in the peer-reviewed literature on this exact topic).
So without global warming,  a location that was 104F would have been 102F.  Still a severe heat wave, just slightly less intense.

Let me end with the golden rule of temperature extremes:  the bigger the temperature extreme the SMALLER the contribution of global warming.  Think about that.
Now PLEASE do not send me emails or leave comments accusing me of helping “deniers” or calling me all kinds of names.  I had enough of this from 350Seattle activists and Charles Mudede of the SeattleStranger. I have spent my life working on weather prediction and studying Northwest weather and am trying to communicate the best science, whether or not it fits some folks’ political agendas.

_________________________________________________

The New Edition of My Book:  The Weather of the Pacific Northwest Will be Available in August

The book includes new chapters on the meteorology of Northwest wildfires and the weather of British Columbia, and the rest of the book is greatly enhanced.  It is available for pre-order on Amazon.

Scissor
June 24, 2021 6:08 pm

Just in case, you might want to have a sweatshirt handy.

Dennis
Reply to  Scissor
June 24, 2021 7:28 pm

I would much prefer sweat shirt weather than the cold I am now experiencing here, and I believe most people do.

Rasa
June 24, 2021 6:08 pm

So. In summary. It is summer and it is going to be hot. It may or may not reach previous record temperatures.
why would anyone bother to write this weather story?

Hal McCombs
Reply to  Rasa
June 24, 2021 6:25 pm

Click bait.

Walter Keane
Reply to  Rasa
June 24, 2021 7:48 pm

Agree…from personal experience, Ephrata on the high plateau: H0t,Hot,Hot!!! (Don’t even get me started about extreme drought conditions in the desert SouthWest!)

Rich Davis
June 24, 2021 6:09 pm

My take is that Cliff Mass is part of the propaganda machine hyping the hottest evah BS.

Let’s see the evidence as of Sunday night.

Dave Fair
Reply to  Rich Davis
June 24, 2021 6:29 pm

Rich, you don’t seem to read very well considering your unwarranted attack on Cliff Mass. It is a fact that the world has warmed about 2 F since the 1950s and Cliff did not say it was caused by Mankind.

Jeff Alberts
Reply to  Dave Fair
June 24, 2021 8:35 pm

It is a fact that the world has warmed about 2 F since the 1950s”

It’s not a fact, because we’re not measuring “global temperature”, there’s no such thing. Averaging temperature readings from different locations is meaningless, utterly. The fact is, we don’t know.

Smart Rock
Reply to  Rich Davis
June 24, 2021 7:56 pm

Rich, that was unwarranted. Perhaps you haven’t seen postings from Cliff Mass before. He’s an actual meteorologist, and not any kind of alarmist. This post is because he’s seeing forecasts using the current generation of models with interesting predictions of extreme high temperatures.

Current weather models are getting quite good. They work on local weather, not global, and give good projections for several days into the future. Unlike the GCMs, which try and predict weather on a global scale, for centuries into the future. What they actually predict is what they are programmed to predict, with tweaking the parameters to make sure they get the “right” answers.

Jeff Alberts
Reply to  Smart Rock
June 24, 2021 8:36 pm

Cliff does think CO2 will be a problem, in 50 to 100 years. I don’t see how that’s possible, considering the diminishing logarithmic returns of more CO2 in the atmosphere.

Sunsettommy
Editor
Reply to  Rich Davis
June 24, 2021 8:38 pm

I see Dr. Mass as being a scientist who speaks his own mind, he isn’t a part of some propaganda, I live in the same state he lives in I know he is a good man from reading his materials over the years.

This heatwave is REAL, where I am the current predictions starting Saturday to Thursday are the following:

107, 111, 112, 113, 111, 109 Degrees F.

Tri-Cities Forecast LINK

They have always been good with summer predictions for many years, thus I am taking it seriously.

Janice Moore
Reply to  Rich Davis
June 24, 2021 8:42 pm

This statement by Mass:

“Increasing CO2 is probably the biggest contributor to the warming”

is evidence supporting your conclusion, Mr. Davis.

There is no data to support that assertion. None.

Therefore, it isn’t science.

It is pure speculation.

Because Mass characterizes this speculation as “science,” he appears to be intentionally promoting the human CO2 propaganda campaign.

Last edited 17 minutes ago by Janice Moore
Kenji
June 24, 2021 6:16 pm

OMG! Mt. Rainer will melt like a giant ice cream cone ! A 100ft wall of ice water will roll off it’s slopes all the way to the Seattle CHOP zone! Real wrath of Gaia kinda destruction. Dogs, cats, living together!

Hal McCombs
Reply to  Kenji
June 24, 2021 6:26 pm

Such pretty dreams you have.

n.n
June 24, 2021 6:16 pm

100… 80… today, 60, brrr. Too hot. Too cold. Too wet. Do the modern science [climate] hustle.

gbaikie
June 24, 2021 6:21 pm

Well whether forecast good or not. People should live on the beach.
So need low income housing on the beach.
Without murdering anyone, we built cheap ocean settlements in which anyone who
wants to live on the beach, can live on the beach.
No more worries of hot weather and phantom worries of sea level rise.
No forest fires because politicans are incompetent.
All that needed is being able to buy ocean area at reasonable price.

gringojay
Reply to  gbaikie
June 24, 2021 8:36 pm

Venice Beach in California awaits you.

27D9B6F8-23D5-40B5-B880-C0F2CB6CE57D.jpeg
Sweet Old Bob
June 24, 2021 6:35 pm

And the jet stream contribution is ????

Stream is loopy as heck .

Felix
June 24, 2021 7:15 pm

I use an Android app “FlowX” which lets you select the model to use. None of them show any temps over 100 for Bellinghame (where I have relatives), I’ve been checking since I first heard of this. “NOAA GFS (FV3) 25km” shows a high of 85 Sunday and Monday. “CMD GDPS 15km” shows highs of 90 and 91. The others are similar.

I am really curious what they show in the next few days, and what reality brings.

Jeff Alberts
Reply to  Felix
June 24, 2021 8:37 pm

Bellingham.

Scott
June 24, 2021 7:21 pm

I hope you’re wrong but here in Montana we are scheduled for the low 100s with a slight respite into the high 90s beginning to build on Tuesday and continue on through the holiday weekend

Andy Espersen
June 24, 2021 7:24 pm

This amazingly clever meteorologist may well be right – but so what?? It may well be the biggest heat wave in the last 50 years – but so what??

We are in a period of warming climate – but so what?? A minute portion of the warming may well be caused by rising CO2 levels – but so what??

Let us assess the situation in a couple of weeks.

Dennis
June 24, 2021 7:26 pm

Check the real weather conditions data record and discover really hot periods in the past, not unusual when compared over the long term.

It annoys me in Australia during summers when the evening television news presenter uses emotional descriptions of the day, like hottest ever, and I smile knowing that to create a false warming trend our BoM ignores the hot conditions before 1910 because the records would not support their warming propaganda public scare campaign, climate hoax.

Dennis
June 24, 2021 7:32 pm

Not long ago I was handed a copy of the Special 100th Edition of a country district newspaper with one page for each year. I noted the several serious flooding periods and very hot periods including when birds fell exhausted from the sky.

That newspaper is from Kempsey in New South Wales on the coastal strip but a little inland from the ocean.

Ben Fox
June 24, 2021 7:45 pm

Will air- conditioner use crash the fragile grid?

Geoff Sherrington
June 24, 2021 7:54 pm

How I miss my old friend Steven Mosher, who would have often commented on climate topics like this, but has now gone fairly silent. Mosh, we miss you.
However, advertisers in my Melbourne region are heavily into promotion of MOSH. In this case, “Mens’ Online Sexual Health.” (They do not know how to use the plural possessive apostrophe, though Steven does.) Geoff S

Jeff Alberts
Reply to  Geoff Sherrington
June 24, 2021 8:42 pm

I don’t miss his drive-by abuse. His posts of substance were extremely rare.

John
June 24, 2021 8:28 pm

this is very informative
thankyou for spending time to layout the situation clearly
I hope you have a lucky cool change and don’t get exposed to such extremes
drink plenty of water and stay in a shady but breezy place if possible

RobR
June 24, 2021 8:50 pm

Off topic. Robert Felix has passed away. Many of you will recall Robert’s posts from the Ice Age Now blog.
Cause of death is unknown, but his (perhaps) final post alluded to the rapid onset of an unknown ailment that was sapping his strength and mobility.

RIP Robert Felix

