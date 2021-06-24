Climate change anxiety: Young people ‘feel hopeless’

Reposted from NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

JUNE 24, 2021

By Paul Homewood

h/t Paul R

Young people who feel “hopeless and paralysed” by fears about climate change need help and support, mental health experts have said.

Place2Be – a charity offering counselling in schools – said the issue was becoming “more and more prominent”.

Plaid Cymru said it wanted new guidance for teachers and funding for eco projects focused on pupils’ wellbeing.

The Welsh government said changes it had made to the curriculum would help.

While the physical dangers posed by climate change are now widely-reported, the potential impact on people’s mental health has not had as much attention.

But Cliona Vaughan, a counsellor who works as school project manager for Place2Be in south Wales, said children’s climate anxiety was brought about by a sense that politicians and big business were not acting quickly enough.

She said one child told her: “We need to find another planet.”

She added: “They’re feeling worried, trying to find ways to help sort it out at a young age.”

Ms Vaughan said it got more problematic when children got older as “they can feel, at times, the future is hopeless”.

“Children shouldn’t have to have this worry – they have their hopes and dreams, they want to look forward to a bright future but what’s coming at them is about how there isn’t much time left.”

She said children needed empowering support in schools to help them deal with climate anxiety.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-57555760

If kids really are suffering from anxiety, the wretched BBC has to shoulder for much of the blame for their relentless, alarmist propaganda.

Schools too share much of the blame for failing to give pupils the actual facts regarding the climate.

As for the dopey Cliona Vaughan, the last thing children need is “empowering support”, whatever that is.

