Climate Communications

Climate change anxiety: Young people ‘feel hopeless’

52 mins ago
Charles Rotter
13 Comments

Reposted from NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

JUNE 24, 2021

By Paul Homewood

h/t Paul R

image

Young people who feel “hopeless and paralysed” by fears about climate change need help and support, mental health experts have said.

Place2Be – a charity offering counselling in schools – said the issue was becoming “more and more prominent”.

Plaid Cymru said it wanted new guidance for teachers and funding for eco projects focused on pupils’ wellbeing.

The Welsh government said changes it had made to the curriculum would help.

While the physical dangers posed by climate change are now widely-reported, the potential impact on people’s mental health has not had as much attention.

But Cliona Vaughan, a counsellor who works as school project manager for Place2Be in south Wales, said children’s climate anxiety was brought about by a sense that politicians and big business were not acting quickly enough.

She said one child told her: “We need to find another planet.”

She added: “They’re feeling worried, trying to find ways to help sort it out at a young age.”

Ms Vaughan said it got more problematic when children got older as “they can feel, at times, the future is hopeless”.

“Children shouldn’t have to have this worry – they have their hopes and dreams, they want to look forward to a bright future but what’s coming at them is about how there isn’t much time left.”

She said children needed empowering support in schools to help them deal with climate anxiety.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-57555760

If kids really are suffering from anxiety, the wretched BBC has to shoulder for much of the blame for their relentless, alarmist propaganda.

Schools too share much of the blame for failing to give pupils the actual facts regarding the climate.

As for the dopey Cliona Vaughan, the last thing children need is “empowering support”, whatever that is.

13 Comments
David Kamakaris
June 24, 2021 2:11 pm

“She said children needed empowering support in schools to help them deal with climate anxiety.”

How about schools empower our children to think critically, enabling them to see through the gutter science of climate alarmism rather than indoctrinate and terrify them with unsubstantiated alarmist claptrap and prognostications of imminent doom.

Last edited 28 minutes ago by David Kamakaris
John the Econ
Reply to  David Kamakaris
June 24, 2021 2:28 pm

The schools could start by not shovel-feeding them climate anxiety.

Last edited 23 minutes ago by John the Econ
Bryan A
June 24, 2021 2:13 pm

Simple solution…
Leave Klimate Katastrophism OUT of the curriculum through High School and definitely out of K-8. Then first teach them CRITICAL THINKING then about the science behind studying climate and have them experiment and formulate their own hypotheses regarding feedbacks and drivers.

Nick Schroeder
June 24, 2021 2:20 pm

Critical thinking leads to doubt.
And doubt is the enemy of faith.

Strength through unity
unity through faith

Mike Lowe
Reply to  Nick Schroeder
June 24, 2021 2:32 pm

It’s nothing to do with “faith”, whatever you believe!

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Mike Lowe
June 24, 2021 2:48 pm

In climate “science” at least 97% is faith. 😀

Last edited 1 minute ago by Krishna Gans
Jay Willis
June 24, 2021 2:24 pm

Place2Be – a charity offering counselling in schools. The irony. How about educating these poor young flowers to evaluate evidence and argument and think for themselves? They’d soon find much more worrying things to occupy their minds, such as how a fraudulent and transparently self-serving minority of charlatans can inflate a curious and peripheral scientific observation into a religious crowd-pleasing charabanc of a moving money trough of such gigantic proportions that it has the almost unstoppable self-generating momentum of a logarithmically expanding bacterial ball accreting every chancer, lefty, greeny and any other would be messiah, professional talker or saviour-of-the-people like a bus distribing free TED talk invitations at a convention for workshy gasbags with a political aspiration.

dk_
June 24, 2021 2:26 pm

“Children shouldn’t have to have this worry – they have their hopes and dreams, they want to look forward to a bright future but what’s coming at them is about how there isn’t much time left.”

Is there such a thing as mass Munchausen’s by proxy? Cliona Vaughan should be relieved of duties and under investigation for child abuse.

Martin Clark
June 24, 2021 2:28 pm

Yep. I have assisted in two successful “interventions” so far. (De-brainwashing of victims of climate alarmism.) “Place2Be” and other psychobabble entities are not the solution. They are part of the problem. So far, I have found that the declared objective of all of the psychology agencies around the world are in lockstep with making this problem worse.

dk_
Reply to  Martin Clark
June 24, 2021 2:42 pm

This looks like putting a terminally ill fatalist in charge of life coaching for severe depressives. Aren’t the Vaughan remarks self-disqualifying in Wales?

Gregory Woods
June 24, 2021 2:36 pm

While the physical dangers posed by climate change are now widely-reported, the potential impact on people’s mental health has not had as much attention.

It is just the opposite. There have been no physical dangers posed by non-existent ACGW. But Alarmists show all of the time that their mental health has been impaired….

gringojay
Reply to  Gregory Woods
June 24, 2021 2:44 pm

Might there be too much self-absorption about mental health?

2BE2A0B7-8977-4259-992A-E9704B85EC2A.jpeg
YallaYPoora Kid
June 24, 2021 2:37 pm

This is the battle front by ideologues of the Socialist / Marxist agenda – indoctrination of the young so they grow up to be little replicas blaming conservative thinking people and history of the west for the perceived ills of the world.
Fear of destruction is the greatest driver used by those who wish to persuade.

