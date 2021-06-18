Oil refinery at twilight
Oil and Gas

Global fossil fuel use similar to decade ago in energy mix

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
10 Comments

Reposted from NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

JUNE 17, 2021

By Paul Homewood

From Reuters:

image

The share of fossil fuels in the world’s total energy mix is as high as a decade ago, despite the falling cost of renewables and pressure on governments to act on climate change, a report by green energy policy network REN21 showed on Tuesday.

Fossil fuel use has persisted amid rising global energy demand, continued consumption and investment in new fossil fuel plants, and lower use of biomass energy — such as wood or agricultural waste — in heating and cooking, the report said.

Burning fossil fuels such as coal, gas and oil creates carbon dioxide, the main greenhouse gas which contributes to global warming.

As the atmospheric concentration of CO2 emissions has grown to record levels, calls have grown for governments to make steeper emissions cuts and curb the use of fossil fuels to meet global climate goals.

REN21 said the share of fossil fuels in the global energy mix was 80.2% in 2019, compared to 80.3% in 2009, while renewables such as wind and solar made up 11.2% of the energy mix in 2019 and 8.7% in 2009, the report said.

The rest of the energy mix comprises traditional biomass, used largely to cook or heat homes in developing countries.

image

Yet, in many regions, including parts of China, the European Union, India and the United States, it is now cheaper to build new wind or solar photovoltaic plants than to operate existing coal plants.

Renewables also are outcompeting new natural gas-fired power plants on cost in many locations, and are the cheapest sources of new electricity generation in countries across all major continents, the report said.

“We are waking up to the bitter reality that the climate policy promises over the past ten years have mostly been empty words,” said Rana Adib, REN21’s executive director.

“The share of fossil fuels in final energy consumption has not moved by an inch,” she added.

https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/global-fossil-fuel-use-similar-decade-ago-energy-mix-report-says-2021-06-14/?mc_cid=5553642c50&mc_eid=4961da7cb1

There is the usual nonsense about how cheap renewables now are. The authors of the report don’t seem to have worked out that countries such as China and India don’t want them for the simple reason that they don’t work. They might be fine for niche operations and topping up, but they have worked out that you cannot build an entire power grid around wind and solar power.

10 Comments
Joel O’Bryan
June 18, 2021 6:36 am

“ it is now cheaper to build new wind or solar photovoltaic plants than to operate existing coal plants.”

Economic Theory of value. i.e. You get what you pay for.
One produces a reliable energy product that also enhances grid stability and the other is unreliable and also diminishes grid stability the deeper the penetration.

Devils_Tower
June 18, 2021 6:37 am

Ask i look for a place to retire, I am seeing idiotic trend to air source heat (all electric) pumps in northern states.

Like Texas….

Below about 35f (give or take a few degrees) heat pump compressors shut down which means full electric.

Electric usage for these systems triple…

Wind and solar inadequate crashing electric grid…

Natural gas pumping stations that used to be energy self suficent that were switch to elect for guess why, shut down.

The entire energy system shuts down.

In you come across a builder in the north pushing air source heat pumps for some green dream, walk away.

I have ground geo with propane backup and wood. I have a switch to turn of electric backup to keep it sane.

Dave Yaussy
June 18, 2021 6:40 am

I like this, coming from a green organization. It helps demonstrate that people, and governments, don’t really want to give up fossil fuels. It’s a point that we can make time and again to just about everyone who pontificates about global warming- you don’t want to change, because you aren’t changing. Very few people have adopted anywhere near the lifestyle needed to meet Biden GHG reduction targets, and they aren’t going to.

Hypocrisy is something that everyone understands and it is effective to point it out, as I imagine North Face is learning.

AntonyIndia
June 18, 2021 6:41 am

China, India, Indonesia etc. can’t afford to spend double, triple etc. the fossil rates for fake green electricity. That has been made the hobby horse of still rich regions like California, New York, Germany or the Netherlands by the “green” lobby. Green as in greenback $$$$$$$$.

Gary Pearse
June 18, 2021 6:47 am

It is a no-brainer that 10yrs hence, FF will be a substantially higher percentage of the energy mix. Windmills and solar have peaked and will be declining, first in Germany, then US, followed by the rest of Europe. Australia with its ARC centers for idiocy in climate science, will eventually let go.

Joseph Zorzin
June 18, 2021 6:54 am

it is now cheaper to build new wind or solar photovoltaic plants than to operate existing coal plants”

Uh, if you don’t count all the subsidies and tax breaks for “renewables” and especially if you don’t count the loss of ecosystem values when converting fields and forests into wind and solar “farms”- and if you don’t count the loss of real estate values for land next to such “farms” and all the costs for grid enhancement and the cost for industrial sized battery systems. Oh, and the damage to the local environments where solar panels are produced in China- and the damage to the environment where the rare minerals are mined. Uh, and if you don’t count the cost to dismantle wind and solar systems after a few decades or less. Otherwise, it’s a correct statement! But wait, is it really true that BUILDING new renewable energy plants are cheaper than OPERATING existing coal plants? Maybe cheaper than BUILDING new coal plants, ignoring all the items above, but cheaper than OPERATING coal plants?

dgp
June 18, 2021 6:58 am

I find this hilarious. This is the equivalent of them being surprised that people haven’t abandoned cars in favor of walking everywhere.

Hokey Schtick
June 18, 2021 7:07 am

I generate as much carbon dioxide as I personally can to offset the effects of renewables. Sure its not much but if everybody did their bit, together we could make the world a slightly more pleasant place to live.

n.n
June 18, 2021 7:19 am

A high-density, low mass, reliable energy source that when combusted greens the Earth, and a nutrient rich diet for the simpler organisms that form the foundation of our food pyramid. Affordable and available hydrocarbons to improve our quality of life.

Peta of Newark
June 18, 2021 7:24 am

Let’s say that ‘they’ are the authors of this.
Might equally be climate scientists and, whether actually or not, almost all western politicians.

It revolves around (one of) my pets raves – a World populated by Zombies =chronically depressed shells of people.

It is that ‘they’ simply don’t understand other people, or make any effort to.
Classicaly as we see in all of CliSci, buck-passing, data-adjusting, authority appeals and flat out mendacity.

For this story, the lack of understanding is described by Jevon’s Paradox, Tragedy of Commons or what the UK Telegraph newspaper called, the Rebound Effect.

It is that increasing the efficiency of something/anything works NOT to reduce its consumption, but actually increase it.
Thus with high efficiency (condensing) gas boilers here in the UK. the endless endless extortions and coercions concerning ‘insulation’

A gorgeous Urban Legend/ myth concerend a London (hybrid electric) bus driver who was told that when she pushed the brake pedal, it charged the battery and saved energy.
So she drove around London all day with one foot permanently on the brake.

Are people really that dumb?
Somebody certainly is, but who?

And its so nicely exemplified when everyone is told that renewable energy is cheap cheap cheap.
(We do all recall when nuclear electric was gonna be so cheap as no need to even meter it dont we?)

When told that renewable is ‘cheap’, folks are simply gonna go off and use ever more. Totally convinced by the garbage junk media & science, that:
The more of this ‘goodness’ they use, they more they save the world. Win Win Win
As per the bus driver story.

Yet the muppets behind this simply don’t realise. They don’t get it

While the solutions they propose, the haha Infrastructure, are all no more than kiddies plastic toys and designed to fail junk coming from China – that we are now coerced into buying.

What happened. Why are our teachers, scientists and politicians so convinced that everyone else are lazy, dumb, planet-wrecking slobs who have to be regulated taxed and coerced to virtual, or actual financial, extinction?
Has not a single one of them ever heard of ‘projection

Too Damn Right Warmists – Yes We Do Need A Great Reset
Just not the sort you envision

