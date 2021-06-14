View looking north over Vals, Switzerland, author Archipreneur, attribution license, source https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Vals_switzerland_pan_archipreneur.jpg
Climate Politics

Swiss Voters Reject New Climate Taxes

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
23 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to the BBC, “Voter rejection undermines Switzerland’s entire strategy to comply with the Paris Agreement. Today’s results are a devastating blow for environmentalists.”.

Swiss voters reject key climate change measures

Switzerland’s policy on fighting climate change has been thrown into doubt after voters rejected key measures in a popular vote.

A referendum saw voters narrowly reject the government’s plans for a car fuel levy and a tax on air tickets. 

The measures were designed to help Switzerland meet targets under the Paris Agreement on climate change.

Many voters appear to have worried about the impact on the economy as the country tries to recover from Covid-19.

Opponents also pointed out that Switzerland is responsible for only 0.1% of global emissions, and expressed doubts that such policies would help the environment. 

The vote, under Switzerland’s system of direct democracy, went 51% against, 49% in favour.

Voter rejection undermines Switzerland’s entire strategy to comply with the Paris Agreement. Today’s results are a devastating blow for environmentalists.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-57457384

The impudence of those Swiss peasants voters, upsetting the carefully orchestrated plans of their leaders.

No doubt a vigorous public climate propaganda campaign already on the launchpad, to ensure voters don’t cause international embarrassment next time they are offered the opportunity to agree with their government.

Jan de Jong
June 14, 2021 10:05 am

Envious of the Swiss and their referenda here (NL).

John Garrett
Reply to  Jan de Jong
June 14, 2021 10:25 am

As a long term shareholder of Royal Dutch Shell, I am appalled and disgusted by the company’s craven managers who have chosen to appease the climate crackpots that seek the company’s destruction.

markl
June 14, 2021 10:07 am

It should be put to vote in every country. My guess is any country that would be a “donor” to CC funding would reject it and every country that would be a recipient would accept it. The next step would be for all the recipient countries to figure out how they will pay each other.

ResourceGuy
June 14, 2021 10:08 am

Wish I could afford to live there and get a vote that counts for something on real issues.

John Garrett
June 14, 2021 10:09 am

The fact that the vote was close is cause for worry.

Sorry, but in this case, I find the glass to be half empty rather than half full.

observa
Reply to  John Garrett
June 14, 2021 10:27 am

Hey it’s better than all those surveys showing 97% of climate doomsters are taxeaters. There’s always the other 3% on leave at the time.

Dave-E
June 14, 2021 10:09 am

Good to see Swiss voters recognize the scam even as their “leaders” propagandize the crisis and use it for attempted looting in the form of carbon taxes (read Wokerati Dispensations). Good work by normals rejecting the machinations of the garbage elite…but sadly “by a narrow margin.” Wokerati deserve an overwhelming rejection.

observa
June 14, 2021 10:10 am

Well that settles the science in Switzerland according to the consensus crowd. Can we have more referenda like that in Oz to help settle the science?

B Clarke
June 14, 2021 10:10 am

” No doubt a vigorous public climate propaganda campaign already on the launchpad, to ensure voters don’t cause international embarrassment next time they are offered the opportunity to agree with their government.”

Exactly, and you can bet the next time is very soon.

Now why can’t we all be allowed to vote on life style changing legislation like the Swiss, they call it direct democracy, because we don’t even have indirect democracy, we have vague lacking in detail ambiguous manifestos, that allow politicians to do whatever they want. The sheep don’t seem to care.

Paul Johnson
Reply to  B Clarke
June 14, 2021 10:37 am

How about a vigorous public election campaign to install a government that won’t embarrass Swiss voters by engaging in absurd international green dreams?

B Clarke
Reply to  Paul Johnson
June 14, 2021 10:39 am

Good luck with that.

ResourceGuy
June 14, 2021 10:15 am

 “Ask not what your country can do to you; ask what you can do for your country policy.”

Rhee
June 14, 2021 10:24 am

Can some of those Swiss be bothered to record some videos to educate the Californians

Rob_Dawg
Reply to  Rhee
June 14, 2021 10:39 am

Taxation with representation? In California?

Ron Long
June 14, 2021 10:25 am

Good posting, Eric. Nothing like a dead mackerel upside the head type of Reality Check. Even the green fruitloops in Oregon rejected paying more for green windmill electricity.

T Gannett
June 14, 2021 10:31 am

Maybe the tide is turning.

Gregory Woods
Reply to  T Gannett
June 14, 2021 10:36 am

Don’t count on it…

Steve Richards
June 14, 2021 10:40 am

It would be good to get some feedback from those in Switzerland about the amount and type of propaganda they were subject to

Ric
June 14, 2021 10:47 am

Yet they approved yesterday the controversial, 1984-like COVID law – so not every decision those voters take is wise.

Sara
June 14, 2021 10:48 am

Today’s results are a devastating blow for environmentalists. – article

Okay, should I send them a sympathy card? Box of tissues for their tears? A create of Swiss Miss Instant Cocoa?

Just askin’, because the Swiss people seem to have some common sense, which is refreshing these days.

Joel O'Bryan
June 14, 2021 10:49 am

They just need to get them some Dominion voting system machines.

Pamela Matlack-Klein
June 14, 2021 10:50 am

Good on the Swiss! A similar type referendum in other countries might have a similar response as well. But the rest of us are not asked the right questions!

MarkW
June 14, 2021 10:59 am

If Swiss politicians are anything like EU politicians, they’ll just declare that Swiss voters are to ignorant to know what is best for them, and impose the taxes anyway.

