censorship Climate Science

Memory Holes Are Greatly Improved

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
15 Comments

By Sam Kazman

Originally published in Real Clear Energy on June 8, 2021, https://www.realclearenergy.org/articles/2021/06/08/memory_holes_are_greatly_improved_780440.html

Memory holes are much more energy efficient today. And much less polluting.

When George Orwell first introduced memory holes in his novel 1984, published 72 years ago today, these machines for erasing the past were filthy incinerators in the bowels of ominous government ministries. They were fed by thousands of pneumatic tubes carrying papers to be destroyed—unrectified newspaper stories, failed forecasts, old speeches that had become embarrassing.

Orwell’s inspiration came from the widespread Soviet practice of cutting apart photos to remove the images of newly disfavored political figures.

Today’s memory holes, in contrast, are the epitome of sustainable cleanliness. A simple mouse click can do the job.  That ability is shown most dramatically in the area of climate data.  Through data manipulation, warm periods of the past are eliminated while current warming is embellished, making the alleged current temperature rise more dramatic. The rate of recent sea level increases is hyped despite being practically the same as what occurred over the past century. In Glacier National Park, a “Goodbye to the Glaciers” sign warning that the glaciers “will all be gone by the year 2020” gets quietly replaced with a less verifiable doomsday claim when the glaciers fail to disappear.

In his new book on climate science, Unsettled: What Climate Science Tells Us, What It Doesn’t, and Why It Matters,Dr. Steven E. Koonin, Undersecretary of Energy for Science under President Obama, described one institute’s “tuning” of its climate models as “cooking the books.” And because these data involve historical climate records, the slogan of Orwell’s all-powerful Party in 1984 gets uncomfortably close to reality: “Who controls the past controls the future: who controls the present controls the past.”

Memory holes are worrisome enough. But the basic organizing theme of Orwell’s nightmare society was something worse—never-ending war. The three mega-nations of Eurasia, Eastasia and Oceania were constantly battling, forming and dissolving alliances that led to no victories but kept their people in a constant state of agitated militancy.

The war against greenhouse gases isn’t all that different. In 2008, in a breathtaking feat of rhetorical misappropriation, Al Gore declared: “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said … injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. And in that same sense we live in a new reality in which increased CO2 emissions anywhere represent a threat to civilization everywhere.”

That “threat’ will never be eliminated when every flick of a light switch or striking of a match or turn of an ignition key results, somewhere, in a micro-burp of CO2. And certainly not when every blessed birth of a child means there’s another mouth to be fed and another new carbon footprint created.

The campaign against climate change will never end.

We see the groundwork being laid for this. The epithet of climate denier is the trigger for instant ridicule and dismissal, just as Orwell’s daily “Two Minutes Hate” exercise reenergized the public anger toward the “Enemy of the People.” The term global warming has been expanded into the far larger—and conveniently less verifiable—claim of climate change.

And now the boundaries of that term are themselves being expanded. As the Society of Environmental Journalists recently put it, “climate change is now too big a story to be siloed under ‘environment’”; it needs to encompass “religion and spirituality” and “environmental justice activism” and “environmental humanities programs at Ivy League institutions”. Calls for tribunals devoted to prosecuting “climate crimes” are commonplace, and President Biden’s $10 billion proposal for a Civilian Climate Corps won’t scratch the surface of what’s to come.

The goal is the same as that of the Party: a populace “marching forward in perfect unity, all thinking the same thoughts and shouting the same slogans”.

This is not the national unity we need.

Sam Kazman is general counsel of the Competitive Enterprise Institute, www.cei.org, headquartered in Washington, DC.

4.9 12 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
15 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Sweet Old Bob
June 10, 2021 6:36 pm

“Memory holes are worrisome enough.”

Especially in Biden ….

😉

5
Reply
TEWS_Pilot
June 10, 2021 6:39 pm

comment image

5
Reply
Rich Davis
Reply to  TEWS_Pilot
June 10, 2021 7:44 pm

I love this graphic but my warmist relatives would dismiss it out of hand unless I could demonstrate the sources of the data for the two images. Do you know how I could locate the raw data?

Anybody?

0
Reply
TEWS_Pilot
June 10, 2021 6:39 pm

comment image

1
Reply
Anti_griff
June 10, 2021 6:57 pm

“The campaign against climate change will never end.” Yes, I expect that when it is clear that the climate is cooling rather than warming, the pols will quickly change and say they were just following the scientists. Global cooling will be the new enemy – not caused by man unless some reason can be discovered, but nevertheless the pols will save you if you vote for them and give them your money and devotion. Joey Biden says the Generals and the scientists have told him that climate warming is the greatest threat…..the next Joey will say the same about global cooling.

1
Reply
TEWS_Pilot
Reply to  Anti_griff
June 10, 2021 7:30 pm

Bidet needs to get his “greatest threats” list straightened out. Last week it was “UFOs,” and the week before it was “White Supremacists.”

1
Reply
John
Reply to  TEWS_Pilot
June 10, 2021 8:24 pm

Its hard for a known dimwit to remember his name let alone what he said
I pity Americans for the uneducated county it has become

0
Reply
Pop Piasa
Reply to  Anti_griff
June 10, 2021 7:42 pm

Dude! Don’t you know the settled (but highly flexible) science? Everybody knows that warming causes cooling, it’s that polar vortex thingy that happens because we caused the ice to melt. When it’s boiling during the arctic winter (-10C instead of -40C) all that cold has to migrate somewhere! It flies south like pigs. Just ask Mike the meteorological mathematician.
😜 🚽 😬 <=sarc

1
Reply
John
Reply to  Anti_griff
June 10, 2021 8:22 pm

they will blame the climate manipulation which introduced aerosols causing reflection of the sun

0
Reply
Jon Salmi
June 10, 2021 7:32 pm

Whoa! Mr.Kazman, what a truly dark and horrible view of the near future. I have built similar dark visions of the future in my head. But, somewhere in there is also a glimmer of hope that the American public will wake up and see the crashing economy and the lack of freedom looming ahead and kick the leftists out while we still have free elections. I am also praying for very cold weather in the near future.

0
Reply
markl
June 10, 2021 7:35 pm

Another few decades and a new narrative will materialize. Doesn’t matter whether AGW is proven or not. The only thing that will matter is what will capture the peoples’ psyche long enough to gain enough power to make changes that will last forever.

0
Reply
Sunshine
June 10, 2021 7:49 pm

“That “threat’ will never be eliminated when every flick of a light switch or striking of a match or turn of an ignition key results, somewhere, in a micro-burp of CO2.”

The term “People of color” is by itself not a uniting philosophy. Quite the opposite, it is creating division. And they keep repeating it, on and on, enough that said ‘White’ people are disenfranchised.

THAT SAID, impoverished communities of ‘color’ can’t afford EVs and the cost of the E-friendly light bulbs. And many of them are significant users of tobacco, another polluter.

Back to basics, why are these communities in such a state of empovishement? Would the answer be a bad Education system and faulty parenting?

0
Reply
Crispin Pemberton-Pigott
Reply to  Sunshine
June 10, 2021 8:24 pm

White and pink are colours. I learned that in school….

0
Reply
Anti_griff
June 10, 2021 8:06 pm

In other news, a new housing development in Callyfornia is a zero emissions development. Yes, through carbon credits and all the fancy green stuff such as geothermal heated water….the residents will proudly be above those who sully our environment with carbon….even the birds in this subdivision will know they are virtuous….and you are not.

0
Reply
John
June 10, 2021 8:20 pm

Great piece on Orwellian history
The great thing is although it looks improbable
We will see a rebellion against these antichrist envangelists
when people are cold, hungry and have no hope they will rise
the war will be against technology and misinformation
Facebook etc will no longer exist because without energy it will disappear
NO internet – no servers – no mobile phones
albeit small consolation Myanmar military are seeing a resistance against there enforcement
Climate change – extinction rebellion etc will be next

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

censorship

John Stossel Pushes Back Against FB Censorship

2 days ago
Charles Rotter
censorship

Linkedin bans a post

1 week ago
Andy May
Climate Science

Failed Climate Predictions

2 months ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Science

Claim: Tropical species are moving northward in U.S. as winters warm

3 months ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

censorship Climate Science

Memory Holes Are Greatly Improved

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate News

Today in climate history: June 10th, 1783

6 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Economics

The Economic Costs Of Climate Change–Swiss Re

10 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Education Science

Death spiral of American academia

14 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: