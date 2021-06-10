Laki Crater Lake Region from above, Iceland
Climate News

Today in climate history: June 10th, 1783

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
23 Comments

HT/ The CO2 Coalition

The death-dealing cold of the Little Ice Age (1250 – 1850 AD) was particularly brutal for the residents of North Atlantic lands. In 1783, the eruption of the Icelandic volcano Lakikagar (Laki) began in June and continued for 245 days, taking things from bad to worse for the Icelanders.

Laki was likely the most significant eruption of the last 1,000 years in terms of its effect on temperatures of the northern hemisphere. It was so impactful because it was a basaltic-type eruption (think Kilauea) that is prone to large emissions of solar dimming sulfur dioxide. This eruption emitted four times more SO2 than El Chichon and 80 times more than Mount St. Helens. The eruption led to hemisphere-wide climate impacts, including In the eastern United States, where the winter average temperature was 4.8 degrees C below the 225 year average.

It is estimated that as much as 50% of the population and nearly all of the livestock of Iceland perished due to the combination of climate and volcano calamities. The conditions were so dire that the Danish authorities who ruled the nation considered for a time that the entire island be abandoned.

Once again, we find that history tells us to fear the cold and welcome the warmth.

From the link above.

The climatic effects of the Laki eruption are impressive. In the eastern United States, the winter average temperature was 4.8 degrees C below the 225 year average. The estimate for the temperature decrease of the entire Northern Hemisphere is about 1 degree C. The top graph shows change in acidity in micro equivalents H+ per kg in the Greenland icecap. The bottom graph represents the winter temperature records in the eastern United States. From Sigurdsson (1982).

The Laki eruption illustrates that low energy, large volume, long duration basaltic eruptions can have climatic impacts greater than large volume explosive silica-rich eruptions. The sulfur contents of basaltic magmas are 10-100 times higher than silica-rich magmas (Palais and Sigurdsson, 1989)

https://volcano.oregonstate.edu/laki-iceland-1783

23 Comments
Bindidon
June 10, 2021 2:22 pm

And… what would you write about the Mt Samalas eruption on Lombok island in 1257?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1257_Samalas_eruption
https://www.nature.com/articles/srep34868
https://www.pnas.org/content/110/42/16742

That was a quite different guy…

J.-P. D.

-3
Reply
Neville
Reply to  Bindidon
June 10, 2021 2:42 pm

JPD I’d say that it was a monster explosion and the Indonesian people wouldn’t want anything like that today, obviously.
But your point is……?

4
Reply
Bindidon
Reply to  Neville
June 10, 2021 3:01 pm

Neville

If, after having read carefully all information I presented, you aren’t even able to understand what my point was…

Yeah.

J.-P. D.

-9
Reply
Ron Long
Reply to  Bindidon
June 10, 2021 3:13 pm

Neville, I read all three of your references, and the only two differences I see in the Loki vs. Samalas is Rift vs. Subduction-Island Arc, and then the pyroclastic versus cinders and flows (Samalas vs Loki). Both outgas substantial noxious chemicals, and the difference is detectable, but there is a lot of overlap. So I don’t understand your question “…what would you write about the Mt Samalas eruption…”.

2
Reply
Bindidon
Reply to  Ron Long
June 10, 2021 3:21 pm

Ron Long

Read the stuff again, and manage to come to the place where Samals is compared with Tambora.

J.-P. D.

-4
Reply
Jeff Alberts
Reply to  Bindidon
June 10, 2021 5:20 pm

Why not just state your point, instead of insulting people for not being able to read your mind.

0
Reply
Drake
Reply to  Bindidon
June 10, 2021 3:27 pm

Your point appears to be that the eruption of Mount Samalas CAUSED the little ice age, cooling the earth for 600 years and since the great Michael Mann has forewarned that when the fraud of global warming is shown by the COOLING soon to be upon us, his prescient book on volcanos being the cause, not natural cycles, will be proven correct, as long as there is some volcano to blame.

Did I get anything wrong about your obtuse post?

Just askin!

1
Reply
Bindidon
Reply to  Drake
June 10, 2021 3:42 pm

Drake

Obviously you suffer pathologically from the manic compulsion to suspect an ardent supporter of the “fraud of global warming” behind every comment that does not suit you as a “skeptic”.

You are poorly off.

Thanks a lot!

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2021/06/10/today-in-climate-history-june-10th-1783/#comment-3266711

J.-P. D.

-3
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Drake
June 10, 2021 3:51 pm

B, your apparent hypothesis is easily falsifiable. See references in comments below.

1
Reply
Gregory Wrightstone
Reply to  Bindidon
June 10, 2021 2:50 pm

Bindidon: That was a completely different type of eruption. Explosive. Silica-dominated.

3
Reply
Bindidon
Reply to  Gregory Wrightstone
June 10, 2021 3:02 pm

Gregory Wrightstone

Why do you feel the need to explain that evidence?

J.-P. D.

-7
Reply
Vuk
June 10, 2021 2:23 pm

Not particularly exceptional in the CET’s 350 year long record

CET-11yrLPF.gif
0
Reply
Bellman
Reply to  Vuk
June 10, 2021 2:46 pm

Interestingly, July 1783 was up to that point the warmest July on record, and still the 4th warmest. But the winter was cold, 15th coldest on record, and the following summer was amongst the coldest 10% of summers.

-2
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Vuk
June 10, 2021 2:56 pm

Vuk, the SO2 effect in the Iceland paper was mainly ‘local’. Unless the aerosols reach the stratosphere, they wash out of the troposphere in just a few weeks. And if in the stratosphere, it’s still only 2-3 years. Most basaltic volcanoes do not have a high enough VEI (>4) for stratosphere to be significant. Kilauea is a good example. SO2 induced ‘acid’ fog is damaging downwind to Hawaii, but doesn’t much impact California. See also my following comment providing references.

0
Reply
Christopher Hanley
Reply to  Vuk
June 10, 2021 3:20 pm

Also 1783 doesn’t stick out on NH tree rings data record.
Neither does the late 20th Century.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Christopher Hanley
1
Reply
Bindidon
Reply to  Christopher Hanley
June 10, 2021 3:31 pm

Christopher Hanley

Excellent info, thank you.

Do I see right? Tambora seems to have left a heavier fingerprint in 1815, right?

And now we could compare Tambora 1815 with Samalas 1257:

comment image

J.-P. D.

-3
Reply
Rud Istvan
June 10, 2021 2:40 pm

The relationship between atmosphere and volcanos is complex because both lcanos are complex: there are two basic geological types, basaltic hot spot upwellings (Hawaii and Iceland), and andesic (silica rich produced from plate tectonic subduction zones). Andesics produce mainly atmospheric CO2 and ash, with lesser SO2. Basaltics produce mainly SO2, with lesser CO2 and sometimes little ash. Transient Effects such as described here are fairly well documented, for example from andesic Pinatubo.

Some years back there was a peer reviewed paper (2013) ‘explaining’ the then 13 year long ‘pause’ as caused by volcanos. I shredded its ridiculous premises (providing along the way a lot of referenced vulcanology 101) in essay Blowing Smoke in eponymous ebook Blowing Smoke.

2
Reply
Gregory Wrightstone
June 10, 2021 2:48 pm

Along with the SO2, there was a large volume of fluorine emitted. Fluorine has the effect of ozone destruction, which allows MORE direct IV to hit the Earth and warm it. The SO2 emissions were much larger than the fluorine, so the cooling effect won out in the warming/cooling battle for this, and most other effusive volcanoes.

2
Reply
Gregory Wrightstone
June 10, 2021 2:55 pm

Of interest, the fluorine haze that blanketed Iceland poisoned the vegetation and led mainly to the demise of the livestock.

2
Reply
Bindidon
June 10, 2021 3:14 pm

Here are some stronger volcano eruptions which happened less than 1,000 years ago:

– 1257 Samalas, Indonesia, VEI 7/7+
– 1280 Quilotoa, Ecuador, VEI 6
– 1452/3 Kuwae, Vanuatu, VEI 6+
– 1477 Bárðarbunga, Iceland, VEI 6
– 1563 Agua de Pau, Açores, VEI 5
– 1580 Billy Mitchell, Solomon Island, VEI 6
– 1586 Kelut, Iceland, VEI 5
– 1600, Huaynaputina, Peru, VEI 6
– 1641, Mount Melibengoy, Phillipines VEI 6
– 1650, Kolumbo, Greece, VEI 6
– 1660, Long Island, Papua New Guinea, VEI 6

The difference between Laki and all others in fact is that it was not a single eruption; Laki consisted of a line of about 130 craters.

J.-P. D.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Bindidon
-1
Reply
PaulH
June 10, 2021 4:47 pm

Today happens to be my birthday, and there is no truth to the rumor that this volcanic eruption was my chocolate birthday lava cake gone terribly wrong. 🙂

1
Reply
Jeff Alberts
June 10, 2021 5:11 pm

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2014/11/18/get-laki-get-unlaki/

Oops!

0
Reply
David Middleton
Editor
June 10, 2021 5:12 pm

When the greentards wail about reversing climate change, just ask the morons, “How fracking far back do we go?”

Because 1975 was obsiously too far back in time…
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/07/24/that-70s-climate-crisis-show/

Last edited 7 minutes ago by David Middleton
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

