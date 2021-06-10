The rocky road to accurate sea-level predictions

Greenland ice sheet Sea level

Dirt and water under Greenland control future sea

The type of material present under glaciers has a big impact on how fast they slide towards the ocean. Scientists face a challenging task to acquire data of this under-ice landscape, let alone how to represent it accurately in models of future sea-level rise.

“Choosing the wrong equations for the under-ice landscape can have the same effect on the predicted contribution to sea-level rise as a warming of several degrees”, says Henning Åkesson, who led a new published study on Petermann Glacier in Greenland.

Glaciers and ice sheets around the world currently lose more than 700,000 Olympic swimming pools of water every day. Glaciers form by the transformation of snow into ice, which is later melted by the atmosphere in summer, or slides all the way into the sea. With climate change, glaciers are breaking up and drop icebergs into the ocean at an accelerating pace. Exactly how fast depends to a large extent on the bed below all the ice. Glaciers conceal a landscape under the ice covered by rocks, sediments and water. A new study shows that the way we represent this under-ice landscape in computer models means a great deal for our predictions of future sea-level rise. More specifically, how we incorporate the friction between the ground and the ice sliding over it in glacier models is what affects our predictions. This was found by a team of Swedish and American scientists, when they simulated the future of Petermann Glacier, the largest and fastest glacier in northern Greenland.

Petermann is one of the few glaciers in the northern hemisphere with a remaining ice tongue, a type of floating glacier extension otherwise mainly found in Antarctica, where they are called ice shelves. These floating extensions have been found to be exposed to warm subsurface water flowing from the open ocean towards the glaciers. This happens both in Antarctica and in many fjords around Greenland, including the Petermann Fjord.

“Peterman lost 40% of its floating ice tongue over the last decade. It still has a 45 km tongue, but we found that a slightly warmer ocean than today would lead to its break up, and trigger a retreat of the glacier”, says Henning Åkesson, a postdoctoral researcher at Stockholm University who led the study.

Many glaciers in Greenland and Antarctica flow towards the ocean much faster than they did a few decades ago, and therefore contribute more to global sea-level rise. Scientists have therefore mobilized great efforts into learning what is going on in these environments. This has spurred new insights into the landscape under glaciers and the shape of the seafloor where they drain. We now also know much more about what happens to the ice when glaciers meet the sea.

Still, the remote polar regions are notoriously difficult to study because of sea ice, icebergs, and often harsh weather. The under-ice landscape is a particular challenge because, frankly, it is hard to measure something covered by a kilometer of ice on top. Even in areas of known under-ice topography, describing its physical properties using mathematical equations is difficult. Computer models are therefore still somewhat in the dark when it comes to how to represent things like sediments, rocks, ponds and rivers under glaciers in the equations that describe ice flow. These equations are ultimately the foundation of the models used by the IPCC to estimate how fast glaciers flow and how much sea levels will rise under future climate warming.

“As we said, choosing the wrong equations for the under-ice landscape can have the same effect on the contribution to sea-level rise as a warming of several degrees”, Åkesson says.

“In fact, predicted sea-level rise for this Greenland glacier can quadruple depending on how we represent friction under the ice. We still don’t know which way is the best, but our study illustrates that ice-sheet models still need to progress in this respect, in order to improve our estimates of mass loss from Earth’s polar ice sheets.”

From EurekAlert!

Lance Wallace
June 10, 2021 10:21 pm

a floating tongue will not contribute to sea level rise.

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Lance Wallace
June 10, 2021 10:40 pm

Careful reading reveals that it is the on-shore under-ice frictional dynamics of the glacier that controls glacial flow rates that these researchers find has much uncertainty. It is those rates of flow from land which allows replenishment or retreat of the floating ice tongues in Greenland under warming or cooling sea water scenarios. Retreat of an ice tongue observed length (Petermann is the example they use) can either be due to increased ocean water warming or decreased glacial flow replenishment, or both. That uncertainty in flow dynamics can completely obscure warmer (or colder) water effects on tongue length making any such projections not only worthless but likely misleading (false infomation is worse than no information).

dk_
Reply to  Lance Wallace
June 10, 2021 11:17 pm

The Petermann glacier is nearly totally floating just as Lance Wallace says. It has been recorded as losing 80& of its mass annually since at least a decade ago, when it was known to be stable — gaining nearly as much or more mass seasonally every year. It grows from the top, and melts from the bottom, and mostly the latter during the North hemispher summer — like now.

Today’s surface air temp ranged from -2 to -10C.

2011 Study
Ocean circulation and properties in Petermann Fjord, Greenland;Journal of Geophysical Research:Oceans/Volume 116, Issue C1; H. L. Johnson, A. Münchow, K. K. Falkner, H. Melling;06 January 2011

The floating ice shelf of Petermann glacier interacts directly with the ocean and is thought to lose at least 80% of its mass through basal melting. Based on three opportunistic ocean surveys in Petermann Fjord we describe the basic oceanography: the circulation at the fjord mouth, the hydrographic structure beneath the ice shelf, the oceanic heat delivered to the under-ice cavity, and the fate of the resulting melt water. The 1100 m deep fjord is separated from neighboring Hall Basin by a sill between 350 and 450 m deep. Fjord bottom waters are renewed by episodic spillover at the sill of Atlantic water from the Arctic. Glacial melt water appears on the northeast side of the fjord at depths between 200 m and that of the glacier’s grounding line (about 500 m). The fjord circulation is fundamentally three-dimensional; satellite imagery and geostrophic calculations suggest a cyclonic gyre within the fjord mouth, with outflow on the northeast side. Tidal flows are similar in magnitude to the geostrophic flow. The oceanic heat flux into the fjord appears more than sufficient to account for the observed rate of basal melting. Cold, low-salinity water originating in the surface layer of Nares Strait in winter intrudes far under the ice. This may limit basal melting to the inland half of the shelf. The melt rate and long-term stability of Petermann ice shelf may depend on regional sea ice cover and fjord geometry, in addition to the supply of oceanic heat entering the fjord.

Petermann dramatically calves huge ice sheets almost every year.
It just needs a little snow.

Åkesson, article above:

In fact, predicted sea-level rise for this Greenland glacier can quadruple depending on how we represent friction under the ice.

The claim of 4x increase in sea-level rise from this glacier is not consistent with it’s documented normal yearly summer loss of 80%..

You don’t get sea level rise from floating ice.
Perennial EurekAlert disclaimer:

   AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.

The “news release” is entirely the responsibility of its hero and writer, Henning Åkesson, who even took the selfie.

Got funding?

Joel O'Bryan
June 10, 2021 10:25 pm

They just admitted that the glacier modeling researcher can employ personal bias to generate any glacial melt outcome they want and have it still look plausible and believable to the non-expert.

There is no reason to trust anything published from glacial melt models related to climate change by the rent-seekers’ pursuit of career enabling research grants.

Chris Nisbet
June 10, 2021 11:04 pm

“We still don’t know which way is the best”.
Quite a crucial bit of information to toss out right at the end, I reckon.

dk_
June 10, 2021 11:04 pm

Witdrawn.

Last edited 11 minutes ago by dk_
KentN
June 10, 2021 11:09 pm

If “predicted sea-level rise for this Greenland glacier can quadruple depending on how we represent friction under the ice.”, it follows that the rate could also be one fourth as much as currently modeled. There is also something unsettling about choosing “the largest and fastest glacier in northern Greenland” for study to understand glaciers in general. If it is the largest and fastest, you would expect a lot of flow regardless what parameters you use. Looks like an opportunity to produce scary numbers.

