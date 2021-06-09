COP conferences

Former COP26 chief says there is ‘question mark’ over event taking place

Looks like things aren’t going smoothly leading up to COP26

From The Herald

THE COP26 climate change conference due to take place in Glasgow in November may not go ahead because of a lack of progress in lead-up talks, its former chief has said.

Claire O’Neill said there was now a “question mark” over whether the two-week event at the SEC would take place as planned or be delayed.

She also urged the leaders of the G7 countries meeting in Cornwalll this week to set the right tone, given the urgency of the climate crisis, to help ensure the Cop took place.

Ms O’Neil, a former energy minister formerly known by her married name as Claire Perry, was nominated as Cop26 president in September 2019.

However Boris Johnson sacked her a few months later in order to install a serving minister in the role, giving it to then business secretary Alok Sharma. 

Speaking to BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show, Ms O’Neill the 198 parties to the Cop were currently in virtual negotiations, but were failing to advance as required. 

She said: “The reason for Cop to happen is a series of negotiations which have to happen in 198 directions, and they are not as focused as people would expect on this enormous climate emergency and the need for really rapid action.

It’s coming down to the wire.

“I’m hearing from very reliable sources that at the end of this virtual negotiation period, the parties, the 198 parties, will decide whether they’ve made enough progress to go ahead in Glasgow. And of course there is then a question about in-person or virtual [attendance], because some countries find the idea of virtual negotiations to be very difficult.

And of course the obligatory: WE MUST DO THIS!

She also said it would be a “terrible mistake” if the negotiators chose to delay the Cop to hold face-to-face meetings rather than do some parts virtually. 

Read the full article here.

Derg
June 9, 2021 2:09 am

“…because some countries find the idea of virtual negotiations to be very difficult.“

If COP can obtain hookers and enough blow these “some” countries are good to go.

Rich Davis
June 9, 2021 2:23 am

Someone finally checked what the weather is like in Glasgow in November, I reckon.

LdB
Reply to  Rich Davis
June 9, 2021 2:28 am

More the problem that the free money from USA is off the table. It is an impossible sell if Corona Virus damages are off the table.

Rich Davis
Reply to  Rich Davis
June 9, 2021 2:34 am

Ave high 9C, low 5C, rain 16 days out of 30. Sounds like negotiations will require an 8 month delay so that they can get to July conditions of 19C high/13C low and only 12 days of rain out of 31. Maybe they will have a brutal heat wave into the low twenties with any luck and Al Gore stays away.

Right-Handed Shark
June 9, 2021 2:24 am

I would think the delegates by now have found what to expect from the weather in Glasgow in November, and fear that it would be a greater climate emergency.

Dennis G Sandberg
June 9, 2021 2:34 am

Germany not adding any offshore wind this year, the first year since 2011. More onshore wind installed there in 2017, than the following years combined. Delaying the May 2021 wind auction, while at the same time announcing that The Nord Stream II natural gas pipeline from Russia will be flowing yet this year, brings into question German’s position on the severity of the “climate crisis”.
China, this year announcing that they “have no choice” that wind and solar are intermittent and unreliable and they must rely on coal expansion for the next five years may be another indicator of their lack of a sense of urgency.
The best hope for Glasgow is the less than wise about energy current USA Administration and it’s economy wrecking “green new deal”. Hopefully that’s not enough. It seems Germany and China are belatedly taking a realistic approach to climate and energy. The rest of the world should be so wise and end these climate conference charades immediately IMHO.

bonbon
Reply to  Dennis G Sandberg
June 9, 2021 3:42 am

The Great Reset is Prince Charles’ copyright. The Green New Deal is from Mark Carney, ex-Bank of England boss now at the UN. Germany’s Great Transformation is from Sir John Schellnhuber, knighted for his efforts. The Pope’s prayer to Gaia, Laudato Si is also from Sir John.
The Wuhan WHO investigation was run by Daszak of Britain where EcoHealth Alliance sprung from Jersey’s 46 wildlife trusts.

High Treason
June 9, 2021 2:56 am

They fear a visit from Lord Monckton. They would be only too aware that it is almost down the road for him to make an appearance. Besides, with all the travel restrictions, they are going to have a hard time recruiting enough hookers, so there would be a lot of unhappy junketeers.

Climate believer
June 9, 2021 2:59 am

Yes, it would be such a shame if it got cancelled, considering how effective all the others were.

Image from https://realclimatescience.com

ClimateTreaties.jpg
Bruce Cobb
June 9, 2021 3:16 am

Awwww, trouble in Climate Liar Land? I think I can scare up a tear for them.
Nope!

bonbon
June 9, 2021 3:26 am

I think they should go ahead in person, and be eaten alive by Highland Midges. Far worse than mosquito’s.
Some would say there is a Midge boom because Climate Change..

Sparko
June 9, 2021 3:53 am

Well, they will be prevented from going out wining and dining and enjoy themselves at our expense, so what’s the point of it?
Think of it from their point of view.

