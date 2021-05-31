Actor Steven Seagal Joins Pro Kremlin Environmental Justice Party

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart – Steven Seagal is emerging as a clear favourite for most woke Hollywood climate celebrity ever, after joining a Russian pro-Putin left wing environmental activist party, whose leaders include ultra-nationalist Russian paramilitary Zakhar Prilepin. Earlier this month, Seagal while acting as Russia’s representative presented a Samurai sword to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Hollywood actor Seagal joins pro-Kremlin party, proposes tougher laws

May 31, 2021

Hollywood actor Steven Seagal, a long-time admirer of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has joined a pro-Kremlin party, the the party said on Sunday.

Seagal received a party membership card of an alliance named Just Russia – Patriots – For Truth on Saturday, a video relased by the party showed. It was formed earlier this year, when three leftist parties, all of which support Putin, merged into one.

Seagal, a Russian citizen since 2016, proposed a crackdown on businesses which damage the environment.

“Without being able to arrest people, when we just fine them, they are probably making more money of the production of the things that are defiling the environment,” said in his welcome speech at a party event.

…