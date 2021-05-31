Steven Seagal. Fair use, Link
Actor Steven Seagal Joins Pro Kremlin Environmental Justice Party

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
h/t BreitbartSteven Seagal is emerging as a clear favourite for most woke Hollywood climate celebrity ever, after joining a Russian pro-Putin left wing environmental activist party, whose leaders include ultra-nationalist Russian paramilitary Zakhar Prilepin. Earlier this month, Seagal while acting as Russia’s representative presented a Samurai sword to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Hollywood actor Seagal joins pro-Kremlin party, proposes tougher laws

May 31, 2021

Hollywood actor Steven Seagal, a long-time admirer of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has joined a pro-Kremlin party, the the party said on Sunday.

Seagal received a party membership card of an alliance named Just Russia – Patriots – For Truth on Saturday, a video relased by the party showed. It was formed earlier this year, when three leftist parties, all of which support Putin, merged into one.

Seagal, a Russian citizen since 2016, proposed a crackdown on businesses which damage the environment.

“Without being able to arrest people, when we just fine them, they are probably making more money of the production of the things that are defiling the environment,” said in his welcome speech at a party event.

Read more: https://www.reuters.com/world/hollywood-actor-seagal-joins-pro-kremlin-party-proposes-tougher-laws-2021-05-30/

Seagal has some stiff competition; Sean Penn initially stole the lead with his fawning El Chappo interview, though rumours have persisted that El Chappo’s meeting with Penn may have contributed to his capture. But Seagal hanging out with Putin, demanding harsh penalties against businesses which “defile” the environment is going to be a tough act to beat.

Hal McCombs
May 31, 2021 6:15 pm

Damn. I used to like him.

3
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Hal McCombs
May 31, 2021 6:27 pm

It’s rapidly reaching the point where the only movies I can watch are ones where all the actors are safely dead.

1
Reply
UNGN
May 31, 2021 6:15 pm

At this point in his career, Steven Seagal will side with anyone who promises him a sandwich.

4
Reply
tmatsi
Reply to  UNGN
May 31, 2021 6:26 pm

Really does not need any more sandwiches

2
Reply
dk_
Reply to  UNGN
May 31, 2021 6:30 pm

ungn correct! See the Breitbart picturecomment image Steve isn’t livin’ on grapefruit.

Last edited 30 minutes ago by dk_
0
Reply
Al Miller
May 31, 2021 6:50 pm

Another action movie guy gone bananas. Very sad he has lost his sanity.

0
Reply
