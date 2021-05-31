Remembering Robert A. Heinlein

My favorite Heinlein character quote has always been
There are hidden contradictions in the minds of people who ‘love Nature’ while deploring the ‘artificialities’ with which ‘Man has spoiled “Nature.” ‘ The obvious contradiction lies in their choice of words, which imply that Man and his artifacts are not part of ‘Nature’ — but beavers and their dams are. But the contradictions go deeper than this prima-facie absurdity. In declaring his love for a beaver dam (erected by beavers for beavers’ purposes) and his hatred for dams erected by men (for the purposes of men) the ‘Naturist’ reveals his hatred for his own race — i.e. his own self-hatred.
Thanks, Kip.
One of my favorite Heinlein stories is “Blowups Happen”, with emphasis on the original version as opposed to the edited post war version. He got a lot of the details about a nuclear generating station right, but missed out on one of the most important, delayed neutrons, because they had not been discovered when the story was originally written. He did come of up with a reasonable work-around in the orm of a controllable neutron source to allow the reactor run slightly at sub-critical and included something similar to control rods.
Wen I first read the story, I had no idea that a comment from one of minor characters would come true for me: A bartender in the story told the protagonist that he wouldn’t be alive if it weren’t for “artificial radioactives” – I probably wouldn’t be alive if it wasn’t for Tc99m, which is produced in reactors.
My introduction to Heinlein was “Tunnel in the Sky.” From then on, I was hooked. Another favorite was Jules Verne’s “Mysterious Planet” and later the movie “Forbidden Planet (1956) – IMDb”
Forbidden Planet: Directed by Fred M. Wilcox. With Walter Pidgeon, Anne Francis, Leslie Nielsen, Warren Stevens. A starship crew goes to investigate the silence of a planet’s colony only to find two survivors and a deadly secret that one of them has.
“FORBIDDEN PLANET” was the first movie to insightfully elevate the sci-fi cinema sub-genre to an intelligent and respectable degree and place in our American culture.
I got hooked on Heinlein when as a young boy I borrowed a copy of “Have Spacesuit will Travel” from the local library. That was soon followed with “A Citizen of the Galaxy” and I was off and running. I read a lot of Sci Fi over the next 50 years. He made quite an impression on me but so did most of the science fiction greats
I used to buy Astounding on Petersfield station way back in the early Sixties (was that when it changed to Analog?) I thought the name change was a mistake but got used to it.
The peak of my limited SF writing career was to get a climate change story into the mag – anthropogenic global cooling was the plot driver. My son tells me my SF is old-fashioned which I take as a compliment – although I sold to non-US mags I eventually gave up trying to keep up with a genre which had the whole universe to play with but was more interested in diddling with its own genitals.
Am I alone in watching Bezos and Musk with their space programs and remembering Heinlein’s Man Who Sold The Moon?
JF
I’ve managed to stop rewriting stuff by putting it into three collections on Amazon, including Ground Zero and Other Stories about an alternative history of what it would have been like flying a Vulcan into the USSR. There may be a Romans with steam engines novel out there as well – workshopped with Pratchett no less.
Science fiction was a huge influence in my 1950’s/60’s youth and Heinlein was at the top of my list of favorite authors. I devoured his novels, from Starship Troopers to Strangers. Those influences helped lead to a BS in physics and a very enjoyable career in semiconductor engineering. Thanks Kip for the remembrance of one of the giants of SciFi.
I appreciated the hard science/engineering type of science fiction that Campbell encouraged. And in addition to devouring the stories in Astounding and Analog, I devoured Campbell’s editorials.
One in particular I remember, but have been unable to find again, mentioned three ‘green’ movements Campbell predicted would trouble the world. I can remember two of the three: Islam, with its green flag, and the environmental movement. I wish I could remember the third one. Anyone there with crisper memories?
SciFi has never appealed to me as a writing form. A few pages and the impossibilities appear, so close the book, go study some proper science.
It deserves some condemnation for the stupid ideas it has put into heads of some of the intellectually infirm. Like some pollies.
Too many people still believe six impossible things before breakfast, thanks in part to science fiction writers. Geoff S
I was also a rabid Heinlein fan as a teenager. I occasionally read his books even now.
My favorites were the juvenile novels written in the 50’s. I loved Red Planet, and I especially loved Tunnel in the Sky which is filled with adventure.
I am not sure how you can separate Heinlein from his politics. His books were all about freedom, and instead of “sustainability” he was fascinated by the continued expansion and evolution of humans. Farmer in the Sky is a great example, where they terraform Ganymede into a farming planet. Back then the big fear was we were going to starve, and it was Heinlein’s way of saying man would always figure something out.
I found a Heinlein quote that sums up his politics: “Political tags – such as royalist, communist, democrat, populist, fascist, liberal, conservative, and so forth – are never basic criteria. The human race divides politically into those who want people to be controlled and those who have no such desire.”
Starman Jones started it for me when I was 7. Grabbed everything I could with RAH on the cover after that. Then spread out to Asimov, Clarke, Niven, Pournelle, retro-ed into E E “Doc” Smith, and on and on… Had to punt my paper library out to charity shops (either that or buy a bigger house!), but my Calibre/Kindle collection is doing just fine, thanks.
There was a kind of cheap mechanistic quality about his writing typified in Glory Road, where the man has to put the woman over his knee and spank her. I seem to recall there was an entire section in the book where he went off on a complete tangent about masculinity and how women should submit to it.
I am no feminist but this struck me as weird, desperate, needy in fact, as if he lacked confidence in his own masculinity and needed to reinforce it with cheap and clichéd character defects.
I grew up reading Heinlein, Asimov, and Clarke. When I’d read everything I could find, and since my grandparents and then my dad ran a bookshop, that was a lot, I started on the rest.
I’m still at it! I thoroughly recommend Kindle Unlimited, btw. I spend about $10 a month, and probably read 20 books. It’s a fantastic way to discover, and indeed support, new authors. If you don’t like a book, it costs you nothing and you just borrow another. There are literally millions to choose from.
Remembering Robert A. Heinlein
Commentary by Kip Hansen – 2 June 2021
There is a certain beauty in remembering the great influences of one’s youth. For me, one of those influences was Robert Anson Heinlein who could reasonably be called one of the the world’s greatest writers of science fiction.
His books and stories – which first began to appear in 1939 with the publishing of Life-Line – represented the very best of the space-age hard-science fiction genera of the 20th century. I am older, but not old enough to have read Life-Line in Astounding when it was first published, but I read it twenty years later as a precocious pre-teen-aged boy bent on reading every single science fiction book and every edition of every pulp science fiction magazine that could be found in the main branch of the Los Angeles County Library. By the time I was 15, I had accomplished that dubiously important feat.
As part of that rather mad reading binge, I read everything that Heinlein had written to date, and then read everything he published since then as it became available until his death in 1988. I bet that many of you who were born in the first decade after World War II and went on to study science and engineering read Heinlein as well.
Heinlein was one of the core members of the stable of SciFi writers assembled by John W. Campbell — editor of Astounding which later became Analog Science Fiction — who was responsible for much of the success of the whole genera. Isaac Asimov called Campbell “the most powerful force in science fiction ever” and said the “first ten years of his editorship he dominated the field completely.”
Heinlein himself was often referred to as “the ‘dean of science fiction writers,’ Robert A. Heinlein was one of the leading figures of science fiction’s Golden Age and one of the authors most responsible for establishing the science fiction novel as a publishing category.” [ Keith Booker et al. The Science Fiction Handbook ]
After graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy and serving in the U.S. Navy in the 1930s and was discharged in 1934 because he contracted tuberculosis, undergoing lengthy hospitalization. Living on his naval disability pension, Heinlein turned to writing, selling his first story, Life-Line, to John Campbell at Astounding and the rest is history.
Interestingly, Heinlein was an engineer by training, and spent the years of WWII “as a civilian aeronautical engineer at the Navy Aircraft Materials Center at the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard in Pennsylvania. Heinlein recruited Isaac Asimov and L. Sprague de Camp to also work there. While at the Philadelphia Naval Shipyards, Asimov, Heinlein, and de Camp brainstormed unconventional approaches to kamikaze attacks, such as using sound to detect approaching planes.” [ wiki ]
SciFi fans will know that Asimov and Sprague de Camp were also core authors publishing in Campbell’s Astounding along with two other SciFi greats Theodore Sturgeon and Arthur C. Clarke and, of course, Campbell himself was writing under his own name and several pen names: Don A. Stuart, Karl Van Kampen and Arthur McCann.
Even if you don’t know Heinlein from reading his books, you will have been exposed to his contributions to modern English. You may hear some young pretty Hollywood star/starlet say that they “really grok that”. They’ve made whole movies about “pay it forward”. Engineers or robotics designers will know what a “waldo” is. And you have yourself have called someone a “moonbat” (from the story Space Jockey).
Heinlein’s book, Stranger in a Strange Land, spawned a series of small cult groups based on the social structure described in the book and one incorporated Church whose founder took the ideas in the book way too seriously. In the early 1970s, I personally knew a young man that ran off to join a Stranger cult.
Heinlein wrote and wrote, during his 81-year lifetime:
“The Robert A. Heinlein bibliography includes 32 novels, 59 short stories and 16 collections published during his life. Four films, two TV series, several episodes of a radio series, and a board game derive more or less directly from his work. He wrote a screenplay for one of the films. Heinlein edited an anthology of other writers’ SF short stories.
Three non-fiction books and two poems have been published posthumously. One novel has been published posthumously and another, an unusual collaboration, was published in 2006. Four collections have been published posthumously.
Known pseudonyms include Anson MacDonald (7 times), Lyle Monroe (7), John Riverside (1), Caleb Saunders (1), and Simon York (1). All the works originally attributed to MacDonald, Saunders, Riverside and York, and many of the works originally attributed to Lyle Monroe, were later reissued in various Heinlein collections and attributed to Heinlein.” [ source ]
Heinlein had influence far outside the SciFi world, as did many other SciFi authors. For instance:
“In 1980 Robert Heinlein was a member of the Citizens Advisory Council on National Space Policy, chaired by Jerry Pournelle, which met at the home of SF writer Larry Niven to write space policy papers for the incoming Reagan Administration. Members included such aerospace industry leaders as former astronaut Buzz Aldrin, General Daniel O. Graham, aerospace engineer Max Hunter and North American Rockwell VP for Space Shuttle development George Merrick. Policy recommendations from the Council included ballistic missile defense concepts which were later transformed into what was called the Strategic Defense Initiative, or “Star Wars” as derided by Senator Ted Kennedy. Heinlein assisted with Council contribution to the Reagan “Star Wars” speech of Spring 1983.”
One example of the depth of Heinlein’s reach into our society in general is illustrated by the fictional song “Green Hills of Earth” from the story of the same title — fictionally written by a blind space-going engineer named “Noisy” Rhysling presented as a radiation-blinded, unemployable spaceship engineer crisscrossing the solar system writing and singing songs. The song has verses and fragments of verses attributed to it not only in Heinlein’s own stories over the years, but in the work many other science fiction writers of the day and since. One of the most recent examples shows up in the naming of a crater on the moon:
“The Apollo XV astronauts named a number of craters in their landing area after favorite science fiction stories. Near “Dune” (after the Frank Herbert novel) and “Earthlight” (Arthur C. Clarke) craters was “Rhysling” crater, named after the blind singer of the spaceways in “The Green Hills of Earth.” [ source ]
You can listen to Leonard Nimoy read “The Green Hills of Earth” in the three part YouTube series: Part 1, Part 2, Part 3.
Not everyone is a Heinlein fan. Not everyone liked his politics – I ignored them personally. Not everyone liked his views on social structure and sexuality. If he had written things that everyone would like or lived a life that everyone would approve of, he would not have been one of the greats.
My favorite quote from the master is this:
“There are but two ways of forming an opinion in science. One is the scientific method; the other, the scholastic. One can judge from experiment, or one can blindly accept authority. To the scientific mind, experimental proof is all important, and theory merely a convenience in description, to be junked when it no longer fits. To the academic mind, authority is everything and facts are junked when they do not fit theory laid down by authority” – Robert A. Heinlein in the short story Life-Line.
Author’s Comment:
I’d like to hear from readers with their thoughts and impressions. Not restricted to Heinlein, there were so many greats in the 1940-1980 SciFi scene.
Why bring up Heinlein today? I friend has been reading my stuff here over the years and sent the final quote after reading my essay on Hurricane Sandy and storm surge damage.
Address comments to “Kip…” if speaking to me.
Thanks for reading.
