“Russia will Shape the Future of Spaceflight”: Announces Nuclear Powered Reusable Rocket Programme

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Russia has just raised the stakes in the space race, by going public with a reusable commercial nuclear powered launch vehicle which has been under development for the last decade.
Russia says it’s going to beat Elon Musk and SpaceX’s ‘old tech’ with a nuclear rocket
Elon Musk and SpaceX won’t be leading the reusable rocket space race long, at least not if Russia has anything to say about it. Russia’s Keldysh Research Center has been working on a reusable rocket solution for nearly a decade now, and now it’s ramping up the hype with a new concept video showing how its spacecraft works.
Speaking with reporters, Vladimir Koshlakov explained that Elon Musk and SpaceX pose no real threat to the group’s plans. Musk, Koshlakov says, is relying on technology that will soon be antiquated, while Russia is looking towards shaping the future of spaceflight.
Using nuclear power in principle bypasses some of the problems plaguing reusable chemical rocket programmes; because of the far higher impulse of nuclear rockets, they can be built more robustly than reusable chemical rockets, which must be an exquisite compromise between weight and stress tolerance. The Russian plan calls for a reuse turnaround time of 48 hours.
The Russian plan for a nuclear powered launcher must be taken seriously. Russia has extensive experience with nuclear powered civilian vehicles, such as the Russian nuclear icebreaker fleet. Their nuclear powered cruise missile, a low flying stealth weapon with effectively unlimited range, sent shockwaves through the military community when President Putin revealed the new weapon last March.
A successful, low cost nuclear powered commercial launch vehicle would give Russia a dramatic lead in the race to commercialise space.
Cheaper access to space could also give the Russian military a substantial advantage over other countries, if they used that infrastructure to launch kinetic bombardment weapons into low Earth orbit.
A successful kinetic weapon programme could give an almost unassailable advantage to aggressors. A single special forces forward observer would have the capability to utterly destroy entire armoured columns, fleets of ships and large military bases within seconds of a kill decision, using a laser targeting device the size of a flashlight to direct the attack.
8 thoughts on ""Russia will Shape the Future of Spaceflight": Announces Nuclear Powered Reusable Rocket Programme"
The Americans abandoned their nuclear rocket program as a result of nuclear disarmament treaties. What has changed that allows the Russians to do their own nuclear rockets?
Simple, it gave them the needed time to catch up.
As intended.
Russia doesn’t seem to care…
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/world/2018/10/21/russian-reaction-nuclear-arms-treaty-withdrawal/1721250002/
Nothing has changed. Russia being Russia only signed the treaties to win over the world. In reality, they didn’t change all that much. Sure, they probably disposed of a few nuclear bombs but do you think a signature on a piece of paper is enough to stop Russia. Hint: no.
Damn. If this actually works, it would overshadow Sputnik.
But, right now, it is vaporware.
I’m not so sure. Building a nuclear rocket is not so different from building a nuclear cruise missile. I believe them when they say they have been developing this thing for a while.
c’mon folks!
What is this unicorn eating for breakfast?
Is the system employing electrical power using a tried and true nuclear heat source for a thremo electric energy source? Or maybe heat to power a turbine?
Is the system heating some fuel and ejecting it as in “rocket”?
Maybe some nuclear engineers here can postulate, but this “breaking news’ looks like it should be on a rag in the checkout counter line.
Gums opines…
I would have thought a simple rocket failure could be like a dirty bomb.