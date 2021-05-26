Climate Communications

Michael Shellenberger Evicerates Peter Gleick

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
18 Comments

From Twitter

You, a person who lied, stole, and forged documents are trying censor an ethical scientist because he disagrees with you

https://www.latimes.com/nation/la-xpm-2012-feb-21-la-na-climate-documents-20120222-story.html

Why? Because you believe debunked & unethical Malthusian claims that there’s not enough resources for universal prosperity

Here’s a detailed explanation of how and why @PeterGleick is a pseudoscientific Malthusian ideologue who grossly misrepresents the science to advance the claim that the world doesn’t have enough resources for all humans to enjoy high standards of living

https://environmentalprogress.org/big-news/2020/8/3/bad-science-and-bad-ethics-in-peter-gleicks-review-of-apocalypse-never-at-yale-climate-connections

Peter Gleick is an admitted fraud. He lied to obtain documents & appears to have forged one of them, something he denies

The more one learns about this sordid affair the more it’s clear that Gleick is a fanatic who regularly engages in unethical behavior

https://www.latimes.com/nation/la-xpm-2012-feb-21-la-na-climate-documents-20120222-story.html

Here’s the Malthusian environmental record

– 2 famines (Ireland & India)
– make energy & food more expensive everywhere, particularly in poor nations
– make energy less reliable, causing black-outs
– fear-monger about scarcity so they can create scarcity

For decades the Malthusian pro-scarcity agenda is funded by Chinese solar industry, shadow banks, fossil interests

Started with Jerry Brown’s Dad and Gavin Newsom’s dad in the 1960s

Continues today:

https://michaelshellenberger.substack.com/p/maybe-theyre-so-quiet-about-chinese

The reason that Malthusian pro-scarcity activists & pseudoscientists like @PeterGleick have to lie, cheat, and steal is because their agenda hurts people and the environment and is bought and paid for by powerful interests

I document it all here:

The reason @PeterGleick has to lie about honest scientists and journalists is because we have uncovered his dishonest and unethical behavior, and threaten his bad Malthusian ideology centered around making everybody poorer and harmonizing with nature.

Gleick part, offers no reason to expect declining food production, much less famine. Food surpluses have been rising gradually for millennia and especially in the 220 years since Malthus wrote his famous tract claiming that humans are doomed to starve.

https://environmentalprogress.org/big-news/2020/8/3/bad-science-and-bad-ethics-in-peter-gleicks-review-of-apocalypse-never-at-yale-climate-connections

British elites used Malthus’ ideas to justify letting 1M people starve to death during the Great Irish Famine. When people think of the Great Famine they tend to focus on the fungus that killed potatoes and overlook the fact that, between 1845 and 1849, Ireland exported food.

Thirty years later, the British governor-general of India argued that the Indian population “has a tendency to increase more rapidly than the food it raises from the soil.” Later he claimed the “limits of increase of production and of the population have been reached.”

After World War II, American conservationists adopted the thinly-veiled Malthusian idea that making the world a better place involved letting poor people in poor nations starve to death. Top academic institutions helped make Malthusian ideas mainstream.

In 1972, an NGO called the Club of Rome published “The Limits to Growth,” a report concluding that the planet was on the brink of ecological collapse, which The New York Times covered on its front page.

“The most probable result,” the report declared, “will be a rather sudden and uncontrollable decline in both population and industrial capacity.” The collapse of civilization was “a grim inevitability if society continues its present dedication to growth and ‘progress.’”

Humankind needed to play “triage” and let poor people in Bangladesh die, argued Paul Ehrlich, John Holdren, and Anne Ehrlich, allies of @PeterGleick

In the “concept of triage,” they wrote, “those in the third groups are those who will die regardless of treatment. . . . The Paddocks [authors of 1967 book Famine 1975!] felt that India, among others, was probably in this category. Bangladesh is today a more clear-cut example.”

But In 1981, Indian economist Amartya Sen published Poverty and Famines showing that famines are not caused by lack in food and occur in times of war, oppression, and the collapse of food distribution, not production, systems. Sen won the Nobel Prize for economics in 1998.

In Apocalypse Never, I point to a pattern. Malthusians raise the alarm about a resource or environmental problems and then attack the obvious technical solutions. Malthus had to attack birth control to predict overpopulation.

Holdren and Ehrlich had to claim fossil fuels were scarce to oppose the extension of fertilizers and industrial agriculture to poor nations and to raise the alarm over famine. And climate activists today have to attack nuclear in order to warn of climate apocalypse.

Gleick suggests that I am wrong that hydro-electric dams, flood control systems, and nuclear power plants will allow human societies to both mitigate and adapt to climate change.

Malthusian pseudo-scientists like @PeterGleick are lost souls seeking false gods. They are individuals in the grip of religion without knowing it. It is a religion that leads them to justify lying, cheating, and stealing in the name of nature harmony.

Originally tweeted by Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) on May 26, 2021.

5 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
18 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Sunsettommy
Editor
May 26, 2021 10:06 pm

Gleick’s attack on Koonin is a classic cheap shot, since he attacks the person not what he talks about.

When I see that, I realize he is full of babble, thus defeats himself.

4
Reply
Nick Stokes
Reply to  Sunsettommy
May 26, 2021 10:11 pm

“Gleick’s attack on Koonin is a classic cheap shot, since he attacks the person not what he talks about.”
Shellenberger is doing plenty of that here. And WUWT seems to celebrate it.

-4
Reply
philincalifornia
Reply to  Nick Stokes
May 26, 2021 10:21 pm

I celebrate it Nick. Gleick’s a f^cking criminal, self-admitted. He didn’t deny it at the time, when Steven Mosher nailed his sorry ass. Have they disappeared that one?

You don’t have any friends to tap you on the shoulder do you? Making stupid-ass comments constantly here will not make CO2 any more potent than its indistinguishable-from-zero potency at current levels.

Give it up mate. You only get one life.

Last edited 44 minutes ago by philincalifornia
1
Reply
Sunsettommy
Editor
Reply to  Nick Stokes
May 26, 2021 10:25 pm

No they are based on Gleick’s own admitted unlawful actions and his baseless opposition to Koonin’s being invited to speak at a symposium by calling him names, and using the long abused lie that skeptics deny climate change.

Last edited 38 minutes ago by Sunsettommy
1
Reply
Nick Stokes
Reply to  Sunsettommy
May 26, 2021 10:33 pm

“by calling him names”
….
” @PeterGleick is a pseudoscientific Malthusian ideologue”
“Peter Gleick is an admitted fraud”
“Gleick is a fanatic who regularly engages in unethical behavior”
“The reason that Malthusian pro-scarcity activists & pseudoscientists like @PeterGleick have to lie, cheat, and steal”
“Malthusian pseudo-scientists like @PeterGleick are lost souls seeking false gods”

-3
Reply
Forrest Gardener
Reply to  Nick Stokes
May 26, 2021 10:49 pm

Nick, I cannot recall you ever posting anything with one truth in it let alone the six (6) truths you post here. Maybe there is hope for you after all.

0
Reply
Nick Stokes
Reply to  Forrest Gardener
May 26, 2021 10:51 pm

Yes, Shellenberger did indeed write those insults. As the quotes indicate.

0
Reply
Leo Smith
May 26, 2021 10:07 pm

“Eviscerate….”…with an S…
Oh and at what population level would you consider the world to be beyond its resource limits then ?

Serious question for all Cornucopians. Is the planet capable of sustaining infinite population expansion and if not, why not?

Last edited 1 hour ago by Leo Smith
0
Reply
Ralph Dave Westfall
Reply to  Leo Smith
May 26, 2021 10:22 pm

And who is talking about “infinite population expansion?”

Can’t you come up with a better straw man that that?

0
Reply
commieBob
Reply to  Leo Smith
May 26, 2021 10:43 pm

We have a well known cycle of population boom and bust in the animal kingdom. It’s natural to expect some folks to extrapolate that onto the human species which is basically what Malthus did.

The problem for Malthus is that people behave in a different manner than do animals. In particular, people respond to economic and social signals. The result is the Western European Marriage Pattern which limits fertility. It was already well established by the time of Malthus and was observable by him.

Malthus’ conjectures were already manifestly false even in his own time.

0
Reply
writing observer
May 26, 2021 10:08 pm

The man’s poor thumbs! (I thought that the writing was somewhat poor compared to his normal work – then finally noticed that the entire polemic was on Twitter.)

Well done.

0
Reply
nayyer ali
May 26, 2021 10:29 pm

Shellenberger is living in a nuclear fantasyland. No one is building nukes, less than 5 new plants are started per year compared to 45 in the 1970’s. The big problem for nukes is that they are high cost power with huge up front investment that requires them to run 24/7. In a deregulated energy market they will not find customers during daytime when solar is 20% of the cost, or when winds are blowing. Nukes dont work as backup power, they would need massive government subsidies to survive. See my review of Shellenberger’s book:
https://smile.amazon.com/product-reviews//0063001691/ref=acr_search_hist_1?ie=UTF8&filterByStar=one_star&reviewerType=all_reviews#reviews-filter-bar

-1
Reply
Forrest Gardener
Reply to  nayyer ali
May 26, 2021 10:51 pm

Oh dear. Running 24/7 is the great feature of both coal and nuclear. Only in a truly upside down fantasy is this a great problem.

Last edited 16 minutes ago by Forrest Gardener
0
Reply
Izaak Walton
May 26, 2021 10:45 pm

Another day another evidence free conspiracy theory. Now it is the “Chinese solar industry, shadow banks, fossil interests” that are paying the scientists along with
other activists who are “bought and paid for by powerful interests”. I am not sure if
the powerful interests are the same as the fossil interests or completely separate but the idea that the all climate scientists are being paid for by the Chinese solar industry is laughable.

-1
Reply
stinkerp
May 26, 2021 10:52 pm

Well, in Gleick’s defense, he’s an idiot. Lying (making stuff up) is his way of compensating for his handicap. Much like Joe Biden…

Last edited 15 minutes ago by stinkerp
0
Reply
Forrest Gardener
May 26, 2021 10:54 pm

Oh well. I suppose that means that any thoughts Gleick may have rehabilitated himself are gone.

0
Reply
u.k.(us)
May 26, 2021 11:00 pm

“Malthusian pseudo-scientists like @PeterGleick are lost souls seeking false gods. They are individuals in the grip of religion without knowing it. It is a religion that leads them to justify lying, cheating, and stealing in the name of nature harmony.”
================
Gotta pull that one back, or provide evidence.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Communications

BBC Climate Check–April 2021

1 week ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Communications Green Blob

Claim: Weak Net Zero Pledges Provide an Opportunity to Force Real Climate Action

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Communications

Climate is everything

3 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Communications

Let’s Work For Science With Integrity: Steve Koonin’s New Book “Unsettled”

4 weeks ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Climate Communications

Michael Shellenberger Evicerates Peter Gleick

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Lawsuits

Prep the Judges, Lest Ye be Judged

5 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate News

Guardian: We Must Abandon “Speciesism”, Putting Humans First, to Stop Climate Change

9 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Models

Modeling Unreality

13 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
%d bloggers like this: