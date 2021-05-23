UAH6.0 Global Mean Temperature. Source Wood for Trees.
Alarmism Climate Propaganda

Shivering Europeans Urged to Keep the Faith on Global Warming

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
23 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

As the global temperatures continue their obstinate refusal to conform with alarmist predictions, climate scientists are urging people experiencing last month’s bitterly cold European Spring weather to keep believing.

2021 European Cold Spring Does Not Mean Climate Change Is Fake

Emanuela Barbiroglio
May 19, 2021,04:14pm EDT

April 2021 was the coldest since 2003 for Europe, with a monthly average temperature 0.9°C below the 1991-2020 average. What should you say to family members doubting climate change because they see snow around them?

First of all, April 2021 was not the first April month since 2003 that was colder than average. In April 2017, Europe experienced wintery conditions that bear a lot of resemblance to what we saw last month, with a Europe-wide monthly temperature 0.7°C below average.

Also, globally, April 2021 was 0.2°C warmer than average, although not as warm as in the past 5 years (2016-2020) and as in 2010.

According to climate reanalysis scientist Julien Nicolas, who is working on temperature monitoring at the EU Copernicus climate change service (C3S), “one should not lose sight of the big picture”.

Nicolas points out that “the cold April weather in Europe came on the heels of a warm spell in late March that brought record high temperatures in parts of Europe” and adds: “the fact that the climate is warming does not mean that Europe cannot experience cold April months, it means that such months are becoming less and less likely”.

Read more: https://www.forbes.com/sites/emanuelabarbiroglio/2021/05/19/2021-european-cold-spring-does-not-mean-climate-change-is-fake/

Of course, only cold weather events are treated as local anomalies. Heatwaves are part of the big picture, right? Back in March, the localised heatwave weather in Europe was treated as unequivocal evidence of global warming.

Monthly temperature records smashed in Europe beneath sprawling heat dome

At least three countries broke all-time March records

By  Matthew Cappucci April 2, 2021 at 3:06 a.m. GMT+10

Temperatures in much of Europe are running 20 degrees or more above average as an early-season heat dome, a strong high-pressure system several miles up in the atmosphere that traps heat below, remains parked over the area. Monthly records have fallen in at least three countries as the region gets a taste of what could be another anomalously hot summer in store.

It’s the latest in a series of heat records that are disproportionately outpacing the occurrence of cold extremes, largely the product of a changing climate and a planet whose temperatures are skewed hot.

Read More: https://www.washingtonpost.com/weather/2021/04/01/europe-record-warm-heat/

If people who predict imminent cooling are right, we can all look forward to more backflips and hilarious efforts to reassure the climate faithful in years to come.

5 9 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
23 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Rory Forbes
May 23, 2021 10:29 pm

I hate to rain on anyone’s parade, but I have to say it; that graph doesn’t shed any light on “climate” of any stripe. But then, I’ll warrant it was not intended to. To an honest person it just indicates a reasonably common cross section of natural variability, something one could find with nearly any 30 year sample of the past century and a half. To a warmunist it’s a disaster.

0
Reply
n.n
Reply to  Rory Forbes
May 23, 2021 10:41 pm

So, no parade, no pride, no lion, lionesses, and their cubs. Misinformation… Nye, disinformation.

0
Reply
TheFinalNail
May 23, 2021 10:37 pm

As the UAH chart starts at the peak of a big El Nino and ends in the current La Nina trough, it looks quite flat. However, that disguises warming of +0.11C per decade over the period shown. This becomes more obvious when the trend line is added.

UAH since 1998 with trend.JPG
0
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  TheFinalNail
May 23, 2021 11:11 pm

+1.1 ºC/century. Call me “unimpressed.”

0
Reply
Julian Flood
Reply to  TheFinalNail
May 23, 2021 11:18 pm

Yes it rather understates the warming rate by 0.3 deg C, a longer period would show around 1.4 per century.
Wasn’t there an hysterical forecast of over 3 deg by someone or other?

JF

0
Reply
n.n
May 23, 2021 10:38 pm

It’s Her choice. Gaia’s choice. To humanity’s relief, not that Choice.

That said, In Stork They Trust to deliver them from their “burden”.

0
Reply
Neil Jordan
May 23, 2021 10:44 pm

With reference to the previous post on climate change alarmism as class war, crop failures in a cooling world can be prevented by refrigerating spring wheat seeds, converting them to winter wheat seeds. For readers who have learned history, \sarc is not needed. For readers who have no clue about history, \sarc will not help.

1
Reply
gringojay
Reply to  Neil Jordan
May 23, 2021 11:17 pm

There are different genetics in spring and winter wheat. For example: spring wheat has at least 1 (up to 3) dominant genes, while at those same loci there are recessive alleles in winter wheat. Their respective genetics would not be “converting” due to refrigeration.

0
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Neil Jordan
May 23, 2021 11:34 pm

Annnnnnd….

The first comment did indeed miss the entire point!

0
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
May 23, 2021 10:55 pm

The next several years are going to give the Climate Alarmists and the various national-level Adjustment Bureaus fits with keeping up the narrative and pushing propaganda against the oh too obvious cool summers and cold winters.
Expect this “colder is still climate change” charade and volume of rhetoric from the adjustment bureaus to get worse as nature doesn’t give a crap about climate pseudoscience’s religious dogma and IPCC scriptures.

Even here in Tucson Arizona at the moment, it’s a Sunday night in late May and the air temp is 65 ºF and headed to about 55 ºF by just before sunrise under a very bright waxing gibbous Moon. I’m sitting on my patio drinking a malted adult beverage throwing the ball for my two Malinois into the dark grass area and wearing a hoodie sweatshirt to keep from getting the chills. Totally bizarre for late May in Tucson, but I love it as it means my electricty bill will stay below average as this coolness continues in this coming week.

1
Reply
John V. Wright
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
May 23, 2021 11:19 pm

Yes Joel – and here in the UK (where April was indeed a colder-than-average month with 25 days of frost) we are also experiencing a dismal, chilly and rain-soaked May. I keep telling my sad-eyed friends at the golf club: “What do you expect guys – the glaciers are on their way…..”.

1
Reply
Nick Stokes
May 23, 2021 11:07 pm

Here is the Copernicus graph associated with that report (lower one)
comment image

April was certainly a turnaround from March. But as cold months go, it was not exceptional.

0
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Nick Stokes
May 23, 2021 11:17 pm

Volks in Germany should be celebrating they don’t have to use as much of today’s quite expensive electricity to heat their homes in the 2021 Springtime as they did 20 years ago when electricity rates were still reasonable.

In 1985 and 1986 renting a lovely stream-side cottage in Kingsclere England near RAF Greenham Common, I froze my butt off in two miserable summers. I got to Tucson Arizona in March 1987 on reassignment and thought I’d gone to heaven with all the bikini clad young women all over the apartment complex pools as a young Air Force Lt.

Last edited 23 minutes ago by joelobryan
0
Reply
Chris Hanley
Reply to  Nick Stokes
May 23, 2021 11:30 pm

UAH April temperatures look somewhat colder at least for much of Europe:
comment image

1
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Chris Hanley
May 23, 2021 11:41 pm

May will be worse I suspect.

0
Reply
Redge
May 23, 2021 11:11 pm

As the global temperatures continue their obstinate refusal to conform with alarmist predictions

Eric, you know full well hot temperatures and cold temperatures are perfectly consistent with global warming predictions

0
Reply
Julian Flood
May 23, 2021 11:14 pm

It is, of course, just weather, as was the spring of 2017 where the cold dragged on and on. Then, as now, we had our central heating on well into what is normally early summer. Minister for Energy and Climate Change was saved from the collapse of the Gas Grid by the just in time arrival of two LNG tankers from the Middle East.
The UK has trillions of CH4 but refuses to allow its extraction. Last month the wind turbine fleet was regularly producing less than 1GW from a capacity of 24GW.

There is a new Minister in charge now. The old one was a polite young man called Matthew Hancock who didn’t even know that renewables require storage or backup, so not exactly on top of his brief. I wonder what happened to him.

JF

1
Reply
Vincent Causey
May 23, 2021 11:30 pm

How do they explain the fact that if the global average temperature has gone done, then the heat must have left the planet (or gone into the deep blue sea). But climate alarmism is based on the notion that heat is trapped and accumulates, always being added to. If the heat can just disappear, then the whole theory is wrong. Say on a really cold year, an entire decade (or two) worth of heat can just leave the planet.

0
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
May 23, 2021 11:33 pm

Every year will become warmer. Warmer than the next year, and last year will be warmer than this year.

0
Reply
Philip Mulholland
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
May 23, 2021 11:36 pm

Our policies are working.

0
Reply
Simon
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
May 23, 2021 11:41 pm

Every year will become warmer. Warmer than the next year, and last year will be warmer than this year.”
No one says that…. who knows the science.

0
Reply
Matthew Sykes
May 23, 2021 11:36 pm

It was 2000 when I saw the 1C drop in global temperature in a year that I wondered if CO2 was really that powerful and 1C in 100 years was that extreme.

Of course it isnt.

1
Reply
Andy Espersen
May 23, 2021 11:43 pm

I do not think we need “imminent cooling” for the climate faithful to change their tune. Of course I know that during the next couple of thousand years (and possibly now), a new glacial period will commece.

We only need a continuing absence of warming – we only need the continued slow cooling since the climatic maximum about 8000 years ago – when eustatic sea levels were about 2 meters higher than now. Very soon all the inane, unfounded alarm will fizzle out – this is already happening.

You can fool all people some of the time – you can fool some people all of the time – but you cannot fool all people all of the time.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Alarmism Bad science Politics

Climate Change Alarmism as a Class War

6 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Propaganda

Following the Money: Covering Climate Now

2 days ago
Kip Hansen
Alarmism

Claim: Exxon Shifted Blame for Global Warming from Oil Companies to Consumers

4 days ago
Eric Worrall
Alarmism coral reefs

New Scientist: Bleaching Protects Coral – But Only Up to 2C of Global Warming

6 days ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Alarmism Climate Propaganda

Shivering Europeans Urged to Keep the Faith on Global Warming

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Alarmism Bad science Politics

Climate Change Alarmism as a Class War

6 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Sea Surface Temperature

Ocean Surface Temperature Limit-Part 1

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
wind power

How robots could limit the environmental impact of offshore windfarms

14 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: