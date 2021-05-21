Climate Politics

Asia snubs IEA’s call to stop new fossil fuel investments

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
27 Comments

Reposted from NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

MAY 20, 2021

By Paul Homewood 

Harrabin’s little dream did not last long then!

image

Asian energy officials on Wednesday disputed the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) call for no new oil, natural gas and coal investments for the world to be able to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, viewing that approach as too narrow.

The IEA, which has previously championed the oil and gas industry, this week outlined a path to net-zero emissions that suggested stopping new investments in oil, gas and coal supply, retiring coal-fired plants in advanced economies by 2030, and banning sales of new internal combustion engine cars by 2035.

Energy companies in Australia, the biggest carbon emitter per capita among the world’s richest nations, and officials in Japan and the Philippines said there were many ways to get to net zero, even as the IEA said its pathway was “the most technically feasible, cost-effective and socially acceptable”.

Akihisa Matsuda, the deputy director of international affairs at Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), said the government has no plans to immediately stop oil, gas and coal investments.

“The report provides one suggestion as to how the world can reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050, but it is not necessarily in line with the Japanese government’s policy,” he said.

“Japan needs to protect its energy security including a stable supply of electricity, so we will balance this with our goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050.”

Japan was the region’s third-largest carbon emitter in 2019, after China and India, according to the BP Statistical Review of Energy.

‘NO ONE SIZE FITS ALL’

Australia’s top oil and gas industry and mining lobby groups said there was “no one size fits all” for decarbonisation.

“The IEA report doesn’t take into account future negative emission technologies and offsets from outside the energy sector — two things that are likely to happen and will allow vital and necessary future development of oil and gas fields,” Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association Chief Executive Andrew McConville said.

Australia’s top independent gas producer, Woodside Petroleum (WPL.AX), said it still aims to make a final investment decision for an $11 billion investment to develop a new gas field off Western Australia in late 2021.

“For its part, Woodside is working with its customers, all of whom are in countries that have committed to net zero, to ensure we can supply them with the energy they are seeking in order to achieve their decarbonisation pathways,” a Woodside spokeswoman said.

Australia on Wednesday committed A$600 million ($467 million) in taxpayer funds to build a new gas-fired power station to back up wind and solar power, which Energy Minister Angus Taylor said was a pragmatic move. read more

In the Philippines, where coal is set to be the dominant power source for years even after a ban on new coal plant proposals, Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said the energy transition should be “fuel and technology-neutral”.

Cutting finance for oil, gas and coal without considering efficiency and competitiveness would “set back the Philippines’ aspiration to join the ranks of upper middle-income countries,” he said.

While the world is moving to renewable energy, demand for coal is still expected to be strong in the next few decades as some countries are still building new coal-fired power plants, said Hendra Sinadia, executive director at Indonesia Coal Mining Association.

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/asia-snubs-ieas-call-stop-new-fossil-fuel-investments-2021-05-19/?mc_cid=bd78d89ed6&mc_eid=4961da7cb1

Only the other day, I questioned what planet Roger Harrabin was living on, after he and Matt McGrath has deferentially covered this IEA report, as if the rest of the world were going to take the slightest notice. Now we know it is not this one!

ResourceGuy
May 21, 2021 6:07 am

OPEC needs to defund the IEA.

John Shewchuk
Reply to  ResourceGuy
May 21, 2021 6:15 am

The IEA (and let’s include Greta) is in bad need of CO2 therapy … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xcc5-ApXFm8

Frank from NoVA
Reply to  ResourceGuy
May 21, 2021 6:24 am

The only means any government entity posesses to enforce its edicts arise from the consent (implicit or explicit) of the governed. This climate nonsense only progresses because we allow it by continulally affirming our consent to be governed by feckless leaders who won’t challenge the junk science.

Robertvd
Reply to  ResourceGuy
May 21, 2021 7:43 am

Only rich people can afford this nonsense. With the world past bankruptcy printing digital money won’t do the trick financing this progressive/socialist Big Brother system. Without a real economy everything will fall to pieces sooner than most think is possible.

2hotel9
May 21, 2021 6:21 am

All the Asian countries want is America’s money. They now can get it without producing and selling products, they hold out their hand and Faux Joe Xiden loads them up. Then they take that money and build more coal and gas fired plants. Quite the little grift and it is working like a charm.

Gordo
Reply to  2hotel9
May 21, 2021 6:44 am

Mate
It happens that Asia had plenty of their own money, so not sure where you are coming from. Note also that they actually produce and export much of what we consume

2hotel9
Reply to  Gordo
May 21, 2021 7:00 am

Then why are they all lined up to get all that free money? Oh, yea, free money. All this environtard crap is meant to drag America down and bleed us, and apparently you are all for that. Good job, buddy.

dk_
Reply to  Gordo
May 21, 2021 8:13 am

Thanks, Gordo. You’ve put it much more gracefully than I feel capable of at the moment. Stereotype is also a tool used for propaganda.
Cheers!

Frank from NoVA
Reply to  2hotel9
May 21, 2021 6:44 am

“Quite the little grift and it is working like a charm.”

Who’s the grifter – the Asian countries that use fossil fuels to produce the goods we presumably crave, the US regulatory apparatus that confounds production of said goods in this country, or the Federal Reserve that makes it all possible by conjuring “America’s money” out of thin air?

PS – US regulatory apparatus and Federal Reserve are synonymous terms.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Frank from NoVA
2hotel9
Reply to  Frank from NoVA
May 21, 2021 7:06 am

The grifters are the political left, they are using the lie of climate blahblah to feed our money to every other country on the planet, all the while crippling our energy production, manufacturing and agriculture industries. Stripping leftist scumbags out of our government is the first step America has to take to end this shyt. And now they control election systems so voting them out is no longer an option. Fayette County was not the only place there were problems Tuesday, every county using Dominion Voting System machines had the same problem. Leftism is a cancer and it is killing America.

griff
May 21, 2021 6:24 am

some countries in Asia? Increasingly fewer…

In the last year Japan, Vietnam, S Korea, the Philippines and Bangladesh have cancelled/reduced coal power plans.

Adding in proposed project cancellations in Indonesia, GEM estimates that the coal power pipeline in South and Southeast Asia’s four major emerging economies may have dropped by as much as 62GW in 2020. That leaves just 25GW under development, an 80% decline from just five years ago. 

Coal development continues to collapse elsewhere in Asia, GEM suggests, with Bangladesh, the Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia announcing plans to cut up to 62GW of planned coal power. GEM researchers estimate that these closures would leave 25.2GW of coal power capacity remaining in pre-construction phase in the four countries – a massive 80 per cent reduction from the 125.5GW that was planned there just five years ago, in 2015.

It is really just China, with a reduced level of investment in India

David Streeter
Reply to  griff
May 21, 2021 7:19 am

If any nation is reducing coal use it is due to the availability of less expensive natural gas.

commieBob
Reply to  griff
May 21, 2021 7:21 am

And yet we have this from the story above …

In the Philippines, where coal is set to be the dominant power source for years even after a ban on new coal plant proposals, Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said the energy transition should be “fuel and technology-neutral”.

We’ll see how long the ban lasts. If they become desperate for more electricity and coal is the only viable solution, the ban will quickly be forgotten.

Pat from Kerbob
Reply to  griff
May 21, 2021 7:29 am

Griff, surely by now you can recognize virtual signaling, its your thing.
Announcing a hiatus while the pressure is on and there is free money on offer to do so is smart politics.
Once they conclude wind and solar are a joke, the power plants will be back on the table.

Our job should be to ensure they are gas or nuclear powered, assuming CO2 is an issue

Frank from NoVA
Reply to  griff
May 21, 2021 7:39 am

“In the last year Japan, Vietnam, S Korea, the Philippines and Bangladesh have cancelled/reduced coal power plans.”

Grift,

When ascertaining preferences, it’s not what people say they are going to do, but what they actually do that’s meaningful. For example, I had planned to be a USD billionaire by the time I was 30, but that didn’t come to pass. With that in mind, rather than spewing gibberish, why don’t you start with a base year and let us know what types of energy capacity have actually been built in each these countries by year?

Also, when you repeatedly use acronyms, e.g., GEM, it’s only polite to provide a reference.

Anon
Reply to  griff
May 21, 2021 8:06 am

Now that we have seen the “adjusted” State press release:

Are Japan and South Korea Serious About Ending Coal Financing in Southeast Asia?

It will still require dedicated policy advocacy and human agency to compel vested corporate and financial giants to make hard choices on coal that work against their self-interest. Right now they are saying the right things, but revisiting the composition of JBIC and other big lenders’ loan portfolios a few years from now will tell us whether this was really a game changer or just a PR move.

https://thediplomat.com/2021/02/are-japan-and-south-korea-serious-about-ending-coal-financing-in-southeast-asia/

Wen it comes to meeting State targets, people are quite ingenious, even in totalitarian societies:

Khrushchev announced a goal of overtaking the United States in the production of milk, meat, and butter. Local officials kept Khrushchev happy with unrealistic pledges of production. These goals were met by farmers who slaughtered their breeding herds and by purchasing meat at state stores, then reselling it back to the government, artificially increasing recorded production.

But don’t look at the State numbers too closely, lest you end up like Michael Moore, et.al. Best stick to sites like desmogblog and live in oblivious happiness: During the second five-year plan Stalin came up with another famous slogan in 1935: “Life has become better, life has become more cheerful.” (lol)

Last edited 30 minutes ago by Anon
Joseph Zorzin
May 21, 2021 6:30 am

Meanwhile, Europe and North America will continue their suicidal path to becomming net free by 2050.

3
Reply
Lance Flake
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
May 21, 2021 6:53 am

Only until it becomes political suicide, then they’ll flip-flop and deny they ever supported this nonsense

dk_
May 21, 2021 6:50 am

Charles,
I wasn’t sure what planet they were on, either. I looked at the Harribin piece, and am pretty sure he’s just writing what he is told. A modern day Duranty, sure to win a prize.

You should review the Aus gas power plant article linked in the original you’ve posted above. Energy Minister Angus Taylor may just be my hero for the day.

Ron Long
May 21, 2021 6:57 am

If “Asia” is still building coal-fired electricity generation plants, and putting more CO2 into the air, I am all for it. Because, as I sit in my upstairs office, looking out at the foothills (Andes foothills, western Argentina) I see a fresh coating of snow, and also see, via television, that the tunnel/pass to Chile is closed due to an intense snowstorm. Sure, “Asia” gets a win/win from this deal, they enjoy low-cost electricity and the western countries intentionally damage their economy, especially as regards production. Who is Biden going to support? Here’s a clue: not Israel.

Peter W
Reply to  Ron Long
May 21, 2021 7:25 am

I have said this before, and I will say it again. The reality is that we are heading for the next ice age. This will significantly reduce our crop-growing areas. The increase in CO2 will help to offset that problem by increasing plant growth. More CO2 in our atmosphere is the best thing we can do to ensure our survival.

Shoki Kaneda
May 21, 2021 7:26 am

My Grandma told me to listen politely to what people say but watch carefully what they do.

Bruce Cobb
May 21, 2021 7:35 am

Asian energy officials on Wednesday disputed the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) call for no new oil, natural gas and coal investments for the world to be able to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, viewing that approach as too narrow.

“Too narrow”? How about mind-numbingly crazy stupid?

D. J. Hawkins
Reply to  Bruce Cobb
May 21, 2021 8:00 am

It isn’t clear who, exactly, is meant by “Asian energy officials”, but in Japanese culture, face is everything. Saying “no” is considered impolite. Rather “That will be very difficult” is the reply. It means the same thing. So, hear for “too narrow” you could translate that as “laughably ridiculous.”

Gary Pearse
May 21, 2021 7:47 am

Hence, my thesis that Ive been pushing for a several years: CO2 is going to continue ever upward no matter what the West thinks. That they do not know this yet is pathetic. They have squandered leadership, moral suasiveness and respect.

To win the hearts and minds of people now is an easy task for sceptics. Forget the science. It has been sidetracked. But the fact that we will be redoubling CO2, it is a no-brainer that virtually everyone can understand. Accord is dead

michel
May 21, 2021 8:25 am

Ars Technica

This is Ars trying to explain to its readers why Wind, which is of course great and going to save the world from Global Warming, if only the fossil fuel lobbyists would stop misinforming everyone, was not responsible for the Texas breakdown:

Wind turbines were a factor, but only a small one. Wind in Texas doesn’t produce as much power in the winter, and regulators don’t typically rely on wind turbines to provide significant amounts of power. Instead, regulators anticipated that natural gas and coal power plants would meet demand.

Only on Ars. The reason why wind was not a factor in the crash is that no-one was counting on it to produce any electricity anyway!

No, they installed it like the Easter Islanders installed their monuments. For show!

n.n
May 21, 2021 8:34 am

Intermittent/renewables vs hydrocarbon reliables. The value of the former presume the sustainability of sociopolitical myths and obfuscation.

