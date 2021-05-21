Antarctic

Claim: Antarctica is headed for a climate tipping point by 2060, with catastrophic melting if carbon emissions aren’t cut quickly

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
43 Comments
The big wildcard for sea level rise is Antarctica. Photo Credit Charles Rotter 1993

Julie Brigham-Grette, University of Massachusetts Amherst and Andrea Dutton, University of Wisconsin-Madison

While U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken draws attention to climate change in the Arctic at meetings with other national officials this week in Iceland, an even greater threat looms on the other side of the planet.

New research shows it is Antarctica that may force a reckoning between the choices countries make today about greenhouse gas emissions and the future survival of their coastlines and coastal cities, from New York to Shanghai.

That reckoning may come much sooner than people realize.

The Arctic is losing ice as global temperatures rise, and that is directly affecting lives and triggering feedback loops that fuel more warming. But the big wild card for sea level rise is Antarctica. It holds enough land ice to raise global sea levels by more than 200 feet (60 meters) – roughly 10 times the amount in the Greenland ice sheet – and we’re already seeing signs of trouble.

Scientists have long known that the Antarctic ice sheet has physical tipping points, beyond which ice loss can accelerate out of control. The new study, published in the journal Nature, finds that the Antarctica ice sheet could reach a critical tipping point in a few decades, when today’s elementary school kids are raising their families.

The results mean a common argument for not reducing greenhouse gas emissions now – that future technological advancement can save us later – is likely to fail.

Long lines are formed by the glacier's flow
A satellite image shows the long flow lines as a glacier moves ice into Antarctica’s Ross Ice Shelf, on the right. The red patches mark bedrock. USGS

The new study shows that if emissions continue at their current pace, by about 2060 the Antarctic ice sheet will have crossed a critical threshold and committed the world to sea level rise that is not reversible on human timescales. Pulling carbon dioxide out of the air at that point won’t stop the ice loss, it shows, and by 2100, sea level could be rising more than 10 times faster than today.

The tipping point

Antarctica has several protective ice shelves that fan out into the ocean ahead of the continent’s constantly flowing glaciers, slowing the land-based glaciers’ flow to the sea. But those shelves can thin and break up as warmer water moves in under them.

As ice shelves break up, that can expose towering ice cliffs that may not be able to stand on their own.

There are two potential instabilities at this point. Parts of the Antarctic ice sheet are grounded below sea level on bedrock that slopes inward toward the center of the continent, so warming ocean water can eat around their lower edges, destabilizing them and causing them to retreat downslope rapidly. Above the water, surface melting and rain can open fractures in the ice.

When the ice cliffs get too tall to support themselves, they can collapse catastrophically, accelerating the rate of ice flow to the ocean.

The study used computer modeling based on the physics of ice sheets and found that above 2 C (3.6 F) of warming, Antarctica will see a sharp jump in ice loss, triggered by the rapid loss of ice through the massive Thwaites Glacier. This glacier drains an area the size of Florida or Britain and is the focus of intense study by U.S. and U.K. scientists.

To put this in context, the planet is on track to exceed 2 C warming under countries’ current policies.

Other projections don’t account for ice cliff instability and generally arrive at lower estimates for the rate of sea level rise. While much of the press coverage that followed the new paper’s release focused on differences between these two approaches, both reach the same fundamental conclusions: The magnitude of sea level rise can be drastically reduced by meeting the Paris Agreement targets, and physical instabilities in the Antarctic ice sheet can lead to rapid acceleration in sea level rise.

The disaster doesn’t stop in 2100

The new study, led by Robert DeConto, David Pollard and Richard Alley, is one of the few that looks beyond this century. One of us is a co-author.

It shows that if today’s high emissions continued unabated through 2100, sea level rise would explode, exceeding 2.3 inches (6 cm) per year by 2150. By 2300, sea level would be 10 times higher than it is expected to be if countries meet the Paris Agreement goals. A warmer and softer ice sheet and a warming ocean holding its heat for centuries all prevent refreezing of Antarctica’s protective ice shelves, leading to a very different world.

The vast majority of the pathways for meeting the Paris Agreement expect emissions will overshoot its goals of keeping warming under 1.5 C (2.7 F) or 2 C (3.6 F), and then count on future advances in technology to remove enough carbon dioxide from the air later to lower the temperature again. The rest require a 50% cut in emissions globally by 2030.

Although a majority of countries – including the U.S., U.K. and European Union – have set that as a goal, current policies globally would result in just a 1% reduction by 2030.

It’s all about reducing emissions quickly

Some other researchers suggest that ice cliffs in Antarctica might not collapse as quickly as those in Greenland. But given their size and current rates of warming – far faster than in the historic record – what if they instead collapse more quickly?

As countries prepare to increase their Paris Agreement pledges in the runup to a United Nations meeting in November, Antarctica has three important messages that we would like to highlight as polar and ocean scientists.

First, every fraction of a degree matters.

Second, allowing global warming to overshoot 2 C is not a realistic option for coastal communities or the global economy. The comforting prospect of technological fixes allowing a later return to normal is an illusion that will leave coastlines under many feet of water, with devastating economic impacts.

Third, policies today must take the long view, because they can have irreversible impacts for Antarctica’s ice and the world. Over the past decades, much of the focus on rapid climate change has been on the Arctic and its rich tapestry of Indigenous cultures and ecosystems that are under threat.

As scientists learn more about Antarctica, it is becoming clear that it is this continent – with no permanent human presence at all – that will determine the state of the planet where today’s children and their children will live.

[Understand new developments in science, health and technology, each week. Subscribe to The Conversation’s science newsletter.]

Julie Brigham-Grette, Professor of Geosciences, University of Massachusetts Amherst and Andrea Dutton, Professor of Geoscience, University of Wisconsin-Madison

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

1 10 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
43 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Anti-griff
May 21, 2021 10:09 am

Come on man. New study? This is the same old stuff…I will not be around in 2060 so what can I say? Tough cookies?

11
Reply
Alan
Reply to  Anti-griff
May 21, 2021 10:22 am

How dare you? Think of Greta and her stolen childhood.

7
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  Anti-griff
May 21, 2021 10:42 am

The alkenone proxy method shows CO2 to have been around 1000 ppm when Antarctic ice sheets formed, at the Eocene-Oligocene boundary. Other proxies suggest lower, but in any case, higher than now or in 2060.
comment image

The sheets survived periods much warmer than now.

7
Reply
philincalifornia
Reply to  Anti-griff
May 21, 2021 12:03 pm

My first thought and I barely read it. Just another recycled turd.

0
Reply
Pauleta
May 21, 2021 10:24 am

Are we getting in the 2060 range now. Everything is 2025, 2050 or 2100. We got a new milestone. Neat.

6
Reply
Rich Davis
Reply to  Pauleta
May 21, 2021 10:52 am

It’s the same 40-years out that we’ve been told for 65 years for fusion power. I wonder if anyone in the fusion scam will be embarrassed when we reach a century of promising commercialization in 40 years. Certainly nobody in the Climastrology scam will ever be embarrassed by moving goalposts.

0
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Pauleta
May 21, 2021 12:16 pm

The lead author probably surveyed all the authors and probably figured the last author named to retire from professional work would by 2059. So 2060 is probably a safe “reputation expiration date” for all of them.

0
Reply
Oldseadog
May 21, 2021 10:24 am

“…can…” “…might ” ” … may… ” …could…”
If ifs and ands were pots and pans there’d be plenty of work for the tinkers.
Polar Portal shows Greenland just a little below average. Arctic Sea Ice News shows Antarctic Ice above average and Arctic Ice just a whisker below average but trending towards average.

13
Reply
Carlo, Monte
Reply to  Oldseadog
May 21, 2021 12:02 pm

Oh no, don’t introduce facts into the discussion, this is all about politics.

0
Reply
garboard
May 21, 2021 10:25 am

prepare for a runaway acceleration of hysteria rise as we approach the next meeting of the UN climate comedy show . latest state of the art computer models project 200 feet of sea level rise by 2100 unless we all move to Paris . we must do it for the children

Last edited 1 hour ago by garboard
11
Reply
garboard
Reply to  garboard
May 21, 2021 11:08 am

$4million gets you a could ; another $4 million gets you a would .

3
Reply
Lance Flake
May 21, 2021 10:29 am

A new modeling effort with a dozen authors on the paper. How that qualifies as a “study” is beyond my ken. What’s to study besides how to tweak the parameters to get the desired results?

9
Reply
Red94ViperRT10
May 21, 2021 10:31 am

The lies-per-line rate was pretty high in this one. And the entire paper is based on more computer modeling, the authors proudly proclaim it! This is toilet paper, bird cage liner, packing material, what have you, until they can locate some actual physical evidence. hint: computer games, even if you print out the results, are not evidence.

Second part of my comment: If this old world had any catastrophic “tipping points” it would have tipped long ago, as in billions of years, and we wouldn’t even be sitting here to discuss it. Since we are, it doesn’t.

I could take a sentence-by-sentence review and point out all the lies (if they have no supporting physical evidence, it’s a lie), but I could go on longer than this little press release.

But I do gotta say, sea level rise of 2.6″/year? Not that there is any physical evidence that has happened or even could happen, but even if it does, I think I can walk faster than that. Again, not catastrophic.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Red94ViperRT10
8
Reply
garboard
Reply to  Red94ViperRT10
May 21, 2021 11:03 am

isn’t that faster than sea level rise 12000 ya coming out of the last glaciation when North American ice melted ?

0
Reply
John Shewchuk
May 21, 2021 10:32 am

Do 91 volcanoes have anything to do with this?

59.jpg
1
Reply
Sunsettommy
Editor
Reply to  John Shewchuk
May 21, 2021 10:49 am

Only a few are active and two that have been studied in some detail, it is an uncertain area because except for two Volcanoes, there is little information available to know what effect they have on the glaciers in their respective regions.

0
Reply
Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Sunsettommy
May 21, 2021 12:16 pm

If they were actually ‘active,’ one could expect them to melt a hole and be spewing ejecta above the ice. However, even dormant volcanoes commonly have thermal activity such as geysers or mud pots.

0
Reply
John Bell
May 21, 2021 10:35 am

There COULD be a problem in the distant future! Hurry up and act now, do as I tell you. They keep beating a dead horse.

4
Reply
Rory Forbes
May 21, 2021 10:35 am

Until they learn the difference between carbon and CO2, the gas of life which is already in short supply, they can’t pretend to be doing science. They’re just fear mongering. There are very few places emitting “carbon”. 1st they must prove that 1.5 or even 2 degrees in temperature increase will cause any part of what they claim, that fat into the future.

7
Reply
Dave Fair
May 21, 2021 10:39 am

In the parts of the Antarctic mentioned, it neither rains nor melts at the surface, a fact that should be known by “experts.” Temperatures of the last interglacial exceeded the temperatures of even the wildest projections for 2060. But noting such facts would interfere with the political narrative. Got to keep that funding coming.

7
Reply
dk_
May 21, 2021 10:42 am

Proposed for approval:
JAFTP: Just Another Fabricated Tipping Point (p.g. version)

3
Reply
Vuk
May 21, 2021 10:43 am

All that water will move towards the equatorial bulge, the planet rotation will slow down, day will be 25 hours, year will be 350 days long, and have 50 weeks, so if you are paid weekly you will loose 2 weeks pay.
Now that should get you really worried.

3
Reply
Rich Davis
Reply to  Vuk
May 21, 2021 11:27 am

Nah, by 2060, I’ll be voting for Democrats regularly (i.e. dead).

But I imagine that they will still be paying the Covid 19 stimulus payments in 2060, don’t you think?

3
Reply
philincalifornia
Reply to  Vuk
May 21, 2021 12:06 pm

You could get an extra hour of sleep though, so not all bad.

0
Reply
Ed Zuiderwijk
May 21, 2021 10:48 am

By 2060, after another forty years of global cooling, the quantities of ice building up on Antarctica will be such that ‘experts’ will be worrying about the wobbling Earth axis and speculate that the planet could even be nudged out of its orbit. Plus ca change …..

3
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
May 21, 2021 10:56 am

Oh, dear . . .

Yet another warning of an impending catastrophe if we don’t do xxxxx (insert a favorite action here) right away.
I will add it to my ever-growing file of such.

3
Reply
Krishna Gans
May 21, 2021 10:59 am

In Antarctica, CO2 has a cooling effect, should we stop emitting CO2 to save Antarctica ?
No, better not….. 😀
They don’t even study existing papers about their research object 😀

Last edited 1 hour ago by Krishna Gans
3
Reply
Doonman
May 21, 2021 11:00 am

The study used computer modeling based on the physics of ice sheets

I wonder if that included the fact that ice melts above 0 deg. C

Last edited 1 hour ago by Doonman
3
Reply
Nick Schroeder
May 21, 2021 11:02 am

Antarctica covers 14.2 E6 km^2 (NBS equivalents: 20 * Texas, 2,768 * Delaware or 163,218 * Manhattan) with an average ice cap thickness of 1.9 km for a volume of 2.698 E7 km^3. (L*W*H math)
Ice has a density of 9.2 E11kg/km^3. (engineering)
The Antarctic ice cap (NOT sea ice!) contains 2.482 E19 kg of ice, 2.482 E16 tonne, 24.82 E6 Gt. (science)
Between 2002 and 2012 the Antarctic ice cap “lost” about 1,200 Gt or a decrease of 0.0048%, 48 ppm, per decade. (technology)
At this rate the ice cap will be all gone in 206,850 years. (more math)
I don’t plan on waiting around.
You?
Every year the SEA ICE swings from around 3E6 km^2 during summer to 14E6 km^2 (doubling in size) during winter. (technology)
Thwaites glacier is 192,000 km^2 or about 1.3% of the ice cap. Yawn!!!!!

5
Reply
Carlo, Monte
Reply to  Nick Schroeder
May 21, 2021 12:07 pm

Please don’t rob them of their tipping point.

0
Reply
Thom
May 21, 2021 11:43 am

Every single friggin day for the last 33 years.

1
Reply
Matthew Bergin
May 21, 2021 11:44 am

What “Current rate of warming” hasn’t it gone negative this month? I have been listening to this crap for 35 years. How much garbage can these A-holes spew. Pretty soon calling someone a scientist will be an insult.

2
Reply
Art
Reply to  Matthew Bergin
May 21, 2021 12:13 pm

Not just this month. The peak of the current warming was in the 1930s, it’s been a cooling trend since then.

0
Reply
StephanA
May 21, 2021 11:44 am

it seems that the average summer temperature is around -20F at the south pole. 2 degrees C warming would not even take the temperatures to 0F, This CO2 must be magic stuff to make ice melt in negative temperatures.

1
Reply
Bruce Cobb
May 21, 2021 11:48 am

Banging the Arctic-Ice-Is-Melting drum has gotten tiresome, and has lost that Alarmappeal, so hang on, here’s a brand new drum – the Antarctic-Ice-Is-Melting, and it’s an even bigger, louder, and scarier sounding drum. Perfect!

0
Reply
Carlo, Monte
May 21, 2021 12:01 pm

First, every fraction of a degree matters.

Idiots. The whole thing is filled with similar dreck but this one stands out.

0
Reply
Art
May 21, 2021 12:05 pm

“Scientists have long known that the Antarctic ice sheet has physical tipping points, beyond which ice loss can accelerate out of control.”
————————

Scientists? No, that’s Hollywood.

2
Reply
Vuk
May 21, 2021 12:06 pm

Biden looses to Ayatollah.
According to the researchers from the University of California, Death Valley at 134.1°F is NOT the hottest place on Earth: New data shows Iran’s Lut Desert is even warmer, with surface temperatures of up to 177.4°F

Last edited 15 minutes ago by Vuk
0
Reply
Vuk
May 21, 2021 12:07 pm

went to moderation

Last edited 15 minutes ago by Vuk
0
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
May 21, 2021 12:11 pm

Model mania. All based on high emission scenarios with high forcings.

This Conversation piece is based on this Nature article:
“The Paris Climate Agreement and future sea-level rise from Antarctica”

  • Robert M. DeConto,David Pollard,Richard B. Alley,Isabella Velicogna,Edward Gasson,Natalya Gomez,Shaina Sadai,Alan Condron,Daniel M. Gilford,Erica L. Ashe,Robert E. Kopp,Dawei Li &Andrea Dutton 
  • Nature volume 593, pages 83–89 (2021) (paywall)
  • https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-021-03427-0#Bib1

Abstract:

“The Paris Agreement aims to limit global mean warming in the twenty-first century to less than 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, and to promote further efforts to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius1. The amount of greenhouse gas emissions in coming decades will be consequential for global mean sea level (GMSL) on century and longer timescales through a combination of ocean thermal expansion and loss of land ice2. The Antarctic Ice Sheet (AIS) is Earth’s largest land ice reservoir (equivalent to 57.9 metres of GMSL)3, and its ice loss is accelerating4. Extensive regions of the AIS are grounded below sea level and susceptible to dynamical instabilities5,6,7,8 that are capable of producing very rapid retreat8. Yet the potential for the implementation of the Paris Agreement temperature targets to slow or stop the onset of these instabilities has not been directly tested with physics-based models. Here we use an observationally calibrated ice sheet–shelf model to show that with global warming limited to 2 degrees Celsius or less, Antarctic ice loss will continue at a pace similar to today’s throughout the twenty-first century. However, scenarios more consistent with current policies (allowing 3 degrees Celsius of warming) give an abrupt jump in the pace of Antarctic ice loss after around 2060, contributing about 0.5 centimetres GMSL rise per year by 2100—an order of magnitude faster than today4. More fossil-fuel-intensive scenarios9 result in even greater acceleration. Ice-sheet retreat initiated by the thinning and loss of buttressing ice shelves continues for centuries, regardless of bedrock and sea-level feedback mechanisms10,11,12 or geoengineered carbon dioxide reduction. These results demonstrate the possibility that rapid and unstoppable sea-level rise from Antarctica will be triggered if Paris Agreement targets are exceeded.”

Several points:

  • What you really have to do from a technical perspective is ask why does their model show an abrupt acceleration in 39 years? My cynical guess is because 2060 is when all the authors figure to be retired or dead by then.
  • Another point is these authors freely conflate and intermingle “grounded sea ice sheet instabilities claims with the vast regions of the continental AIS, which while grounded below sea level are far inland and thus not subject to ocean-driven melting, hydrofracturing of buttressing ice shelves or structural collapse of marine-terminating ice cliffs. In the first bolded section in the Abstract above, the references they cite in are all discussing grounded sea ice shelf instabilities (subject to ocean warming effects), not the vastly larger but much more stable continental AIS and is quite stable over many millions of years going back to the Pliocene and earlier when it was much warmer than today, and it likely took thousands of years for those changes to happen. Several of those references (like #8 especially) are completely inappropriate references for the claims being asserted. They simply conflate the two very different ice masses (grounded sea ice shelves, and the continental AIS), where they need the vastly larger but stable inland AIS to be part of their doomerism scenario.
0
Reply
M Courtney
May 21, 2021 12:15 pm

When the ice cliffs get too tall to support themselves, they can collapse catastrophically, accelerating the rate of ice flow to the ocean.

So their models say ice cliffs are getting too tall. And that the sea ice is sticking out into the Ocean too far. And so both might collapse.

There is another inference to be drawn from cliffs of ice growing taller.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Antarctic Modeling Sea level

Debunked: New Computer Simulated Pine Island Glacier Doomsday Paper By Rosier et al Ignores Lots Of Science

2 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Antarctic

MWP & LIA In The Ross Sea

1 month ago
Charles Rotter
Antarctic

Mass balance of the Antarctic ice sheet 1992–2016: reconciling results from GRACE gravimetry with ICESat, ERS1/2 and Envisat altimetry

1 month ago
Charles Rotter
Antarctic

Claim: Evidence of Antarctic glacier’s tipping point confirmed for first time

2 months ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Antarctic

Claim: Antarctica is headed for a climate tipping point by 2060, with catastrophic melting if carbon emissions aren’t cut quickly

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Politics

Asia snubs IEA’s call to stop new fossil fuel investments

6 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Space

Salts Could Be Important Piece of Martian Organic Puzzle, NASA Scientists Find

10 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Economics

Aussie Banks Grilled on “Climate Virtue Signalling”

14 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: