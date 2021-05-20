Climate Politics

Claim: Most People Think Climate Change is Serious, but Other Problems are More Important

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
34 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to New Zealand researcher Sam Crawley, “People who support free-market economics, hold authoritarian attitudes or have exclusionary attitudes towards minorities are also less likely to engage with climate change.”

Most people consider climate change a serious issue, but rank other problems as more important. That affects climate policy

May 19, 2021 1.01pm AEST

Sam Crawley
Researcher, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington

Straight denial of climate change is now relatively rare. Most people believe it is happening and is a serious problem. But many rank other issues — healthcare and the economy — as more important. 

This means people can’t be easily classified as either deniers or believers when it comes to climate change. In my research, I focused on understanding the complexity of climate opinion in light of the slow political response to climate change around the world. 

I conducted an online survey in the UK and found 78% of respondents were extremely or fairly certain climate change is happening. 

But when asked to rank eight issues (climate change, healthcare, education, crime, immigration, economy, terrorism and poverty) from most to least important to the country, 38% ranked climate change as least important, with a further 15% placing it seventh out of eight.

Fewer than 5% of 3,445 respondents in the 2017 New Zealand Election Study said the environment was the most important election issue and an even smaller number specifically mentioned climate change. 

People who support free-market economics, hold authoritarian attitudes or have exclusionary attitudes towards minorities are also less likely to engage with climate change.

Read more: https://theconversation.com/most-people-consider-climate-change-a-serious-issue-but-rank-other-problems-as-more-important-that-affects-climate-policy-161080

Until activists produce evidence there actually is a climate crisis, I suspect their cause will continue to struggle to hold the attention of ordinary people. Losing your job is a crisis. A positive Covid test and a persistent cough is terrifying. A few degrees of warming feels like Summer.

As for the “free-market economics” crack, if climate activists stopped pushing command economy communism as the solution to climate change, say if more activists supported a right wing emissions reduction solutions, like removing bureaucratic obstacles to the commissioning new zero carbon nuclear power plants, they might get more engagement from the right. But then I guess there wouldn’t really be any point to climate activism.

34 Comments
Joseph Zorzin
May 20, 2021 6:05 am

Meanwhile:

“Report: China emits more greenhouse gases than all developed countries combined”
https://climate.news/2021-05-19-report-finds-china-emitting-more-greenhouse-gases.html

A report has found that China emitted more greenhouse gases than the U.S. and other developed countries combined in 2019. The May 6 report by New York-based research firm Rhodium Group found that China produced more than two times the amount of the U.S.’s total emissions. Projects under the Chinese regime’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) contributed to its excessive emissions levels.

2hotel9
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
May 20, 2021 6:09 am

Belt and Road is moving China’s emissions to multiple points around the globe.

John Shewchuk
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
May 20, 2021 6:11 am

Good for China. At least someone is putting more CO2 into our CO2 depleted atmosphere. America needs to do more to help offset the global CO2 famine.

paranoid goy
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
May 20, 2021 7:09 am

“Report: China emits more greenhouse gases than all developed countries combined”
Tell you what; build your own factories and make your own cheap plastic crap, instead of “offshoring” all your materials, labour, intellectual property, and, most importantly, profits. (Where’s mister GAAP right now?) Then we’ll see who is polluting what, no?
Or do you get paid to insert anti-China comments into random blogs?

n.n
Reply to  paranoid goy
May 20, 2021 7:42 am

Ironically, it’s not anti-China, but revelations of environmentalism with “benefits”: labor and environmental arbitrage.

Dave
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
May 20, 2021 8:09 am

And China has more people than all developed countries combined. If CO2 attributed to exports were allocated to country of import, China would look even better. If you really think eco-colonialism will solve this “problem,” I think you need to think a bit harder

2hotel9
May 20, 2021 6:08 am

Climate change is serious, it is seriously not caused by humans and seriously can’t be stopped by humans. Very serious, indeed.

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  2hotel9
May 20, 2021 6:19 am

The past few days here in north central Massachusetts- it’s very warm, very dry, bright blue skies and I love it! If somebody tells me it’s not normal, I’ll kick their ass. I think this kind of weather is just what this guy needs- my grandparents all came here from Italy so my genetics crave this warm, dry weather and my spirit loves the bright blue skies- compared to the normal cold, damp New England weather with perpetually grey skies. If this is climate change, I want more of it! Vive la climate change!

Gregory Woods
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
May 20, 2021 6:44 am

In the words of Bush The Junior: Climate Change – Bring It On….

Michael in Dublin
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
May 20, 2021 7:27 am

We have had barely a day with average or above average temperatures in Dublin this spring/summer and forecasts for the rest of the month indicate we should expect this continue into June. I and many Irish would welcome some global warming of 2-3°C

co2isnotevil
Reply to  2hotel9
May 20, 2021 6:43 am

I certainly think climate change is a very serious issue where the most concerning thing about is how badly the alarmists have distorted, misrepresented and lied about the science claimed to support their malfeasance.

tim maguire
May 20, 2021 6:16 am

“People who support free-market economics, hold authoritarian attitudes or have exclusionary attitudes towards minorities”

You could count on one hand the number of people who support free-market economics and hold authoritarian attitudes or have exclusionary attitudes towards minorities.

Climate change is serious and we are powerless to stop it so we should be putting our energies into protecting ourselves from its consequences, not squandering our wealth on the fools errand of controlling the weather.

B Clarke
May 20, 2021 6:20 am

“Straight denial of climate change is now relatively rare. Most people believe it is happening and is a serious problem. But many rank other issues — healthcare and the economy — as more important. ”

Correct, and the reason is they have no alternative narrative, = ( the science is settled bbc ) when talking to two young professionals over the last two days ,they have never heard of the maunder-minimum dalton minimum ,GSM. When I encouraged them to research they said they would. In my experience people I have asked to research the above never do, people simply do not want to inform themselves ( the exception makes the rule) .

Health care and economy of course are more important these issues are primary to one’s self,
A selfish ( not meant negatively) attitude is a survival necessity.

What people have not woken up to is climate mitigation policys which will effect negatively primary health and prosperity, the very things the article identifies as primarily most important to people.

Jeffery P
Reply to  B Clarke
May 20, 2021 6:56 am

People were given a list of problems and told to rank them. My educated guess is if people didn’t have to include climate change as an issue, it likely would fall off the chart.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Jeffery P
Timo, not that one
May 20, 2021 6:21 am

According to this guy (or gal?) people who “hold authoritarian attitudes” are less likely to engage with climate change.
So does that mean Climate Activists (AKA Warmunists) are less likely to engage with climate change?

paranoid goy
Reply to  Timo, not that one
May 20, 2021 7:12 am

Plus eleventy-four for you!

Rick W Kargaard
May 20, 2021 6:24 am

Of course climate change is happening. Why no mention of human or CO2 causation? It sounds as if their questionnaire may have had a lot of loaded questions.

dodgy geezer
May 20, 2021 6:30 am

Until activists produce evidence there actually is a climate crisis, I suspect their cause will continue to struggle… 

What? Isn’t an authoritative statement by activists with authoritarian attitudes good enough? If not, surely they should exclude the minority of people who don’t believe and push on with major social change regardless?

DMacKenzie,
May 20, 2021 6:38 am

Every politically woke think-tank believes that governments need to spend lots of money to stimulate their economies to provide wealth-giving jobs. Short of post-war reconstruction, spending money on improving the climate is their best option. That’s because it’s impossible to control the weather, climate is 30 years of weather, and the public gullibly believes Chicken Little stories….Possibly it’s a good thing they aren’t pushing for WW3…./s

n.n
Reply to  DMacKenzie,
May 20, 2021 7:31 am

Redistributive change or a minority administered market a la democratic/dictatorial duality. That said, emigration reform to mitigate [catastrophic] [anthropogenic] immigration reform and collateral damage at both ends of the bridge and throughout. Social justice anywhere is injustice everywhere.

Can they abort the baby, cannibalize her profitable parts, sequester her carbon pollutants, and have her, too?

They are playing with a double-edged scalpel. Woke and [morally] broke.

Mark Smith
May 20, 2021 6:38 am

Gotta love the egage with climate change- so 22% of the populatio want to marry climate change.

paranoid goy
Reply to  Mark Smith
May 20, 2021 7:15 am

No, they’re just fantasizing about Nature fv#&!ng them up the @. The closest they’re likely to get to procreating…

Serge Wright
May 20, 2021 6:41 am

“People who support free-market economics, hold authoritarian attitudes or have exclusionary attitudes towards minorities are also less likely to engage with climate change.”

This is a typical “Conversation” pile of manure propaganda. The climate Marxists are the very definition of authoritarian and they are the ones who promote the religion of climate change. It’s the supporters of free speech, small government and the rights of the individual that oppose climate fascism.

Jeffery P
May 20, 2021 6:52 am

When you see code words like “authoritarian attitudes,” you know you’re in for a big stinking hot mess of malarkey.

Nobody is more authoritarian than the left. That includes environmentalists and especially climate change alarmists. Every solution to the so-called “climate crisis” involves coercion, usually on a global scale.

Bruce Cobb
May 20, 2021 6:54 am

As is typical of Climate Liars, “climate change” is their shorthand for “manmade climate change”, and is a deliberate conflation of something which has always happened, and always will, aka climate change, with a total lie – manmade climate change.

pochas94
May 20, 2021 6:55 am

So climate activists are not authoritarian?

Rudi
May 20, 2021 7:00 am

That is flat out wrong. It is obvious that people with authoritarian attitudes are MORE likely to “engage with climate change”.

Coach Springer
May 20, 2021 7:00 am

People who support free-market economics, hold authoritarian attitudes or have exclusionary attitudes towards minorities are also less likely to engage with climate change.”

Hold authoritarian attitudes? Climate change fascist eliminating the term denialist because it is ineffective. Alternatives are: Capitalist, Racist, … Fascist.

Also, How does the 97% consensus gambit hold up against exclusionary attitudes towards minorities?

n.n
May 20, 2021 7:17 am

The bigot (i.e. sanctimonious hypocrite), you say.

Diversity [dogma] (i.e. color judgment), inequity, and exclusion.

Post-normal science is the art of the plausible (e.g. models, inference) in lieu of the probable (i.e. observation, replication, deduction).

Conceptual corruption, semantic games, conflation of logical domains, progressive dysfunction.

Science is, with cause, a philosophy and practice in the near-domain.

Lose your Pro-Choice, selective, opportunistic (politically congruent), relativistic (“ethical”) religion.

That said, diversity of individuals, minority of one. Baby Lives Matter.

Pat from Kerbob
May 20, 2021 7:26 am

If any less than 100% don’t believe climate is changing, we need better education.

Stating its a crisis is false and i think most people actually know that which is why they rank it so low

n.n
May 20, 2021 7:39 am

Save a bird, a bat, whack a wind turbine. Clear the Green blight. Go green. Emit [CO2].

With the evolution (i.e. chaotic system. process) of polar bear populations, seal and walrus lives are at progressive risk. Donate to World Walrus Foundation. Think of the pups!

Hold a pride parade for the lion, his harem of lionesses, and their [unPlanned] cubs.

n.n
May 20, 2021 7:59 am

Market economics is a democratic system, where people vote with capital (e.g. retained earnings), and, perhaps unfortunately, with credit, too. The risk is borne in the progress of authoritarianism including: single, central, monopolistic solutions that can sustain (e.g. redistributive change) progressive prices while costs are either stable, decreasing, or constrained per supply and demand.

HotScot
May 20, 2021 8:11 am

I support free-market economics, I don’t hold authoritarian attitudes or have exclusionary attitudes towards minorities, but I don’t engage with Catastrophic Climate Change Hysteria.

Like any good sceptic, I believe the climate is changing and it always will. It’s not catastrophic though.

The problem with this study are many and varied. The distinction isn’t made between Climate Change, Catastrophic Climate Change and Anthropogenic Global Warming; and of course, Global Cooling is nowhere to be seen.

The ‘survey’ begins from the standpoint that Climate Change is necessarily harmful, it’s just how harmful people perceive it to be that’s in question.

It’s also implicit within the statement “People who support free-market economics, hold authoritarian attitudes or have exclusionary attitudes towards minorities are also less likely to engage with climate change.” that people who support free market economies (the right) are somehow automatically authoritarian, which we are anything but. The further right one goes the more individual freedom is demanded and less authoritarianism desired.

This is the usual projection of the left of course.

This is a study conducted by a guy with a PhD in Political Science, this is not serious science. If a layman like me is able to pick glaring holes in the execution and conclusions from this study, this guy really needs to go back to school.

Andy Espersen
May 20, 2021 8:16 am

I cannot figure out why you even mention this guy Sam Crawley and his “survey”. Are you having us on??

