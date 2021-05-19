Ban All New Gas Boilers By 2025 Say IEA

Reposted from NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

MAY 18, 2021

By Paul Homewood

Could somebody please tell me which planet McGrath And Harrabin are on?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-57149059

Do the pair really think that the rest of the world is going to pay the slightest notice of this edict from the IEA?

Still, credit where it’s due: at least Harrabin is now actually admitting that the alternatives to gas are horribly expensive, as well as highly impractical.

Meanwhile in other news, Germany is making it totally clear that it intends to carry on using coal power until 2038, and Russian gas for much longer:

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday (15 May) rejected calls to bring forward the country’s exit date for coal in power generation, currently set at 2038.

“Those affected need some reliability on the path to climate neutrality,” said Merkel. “I don’t want to unravel this again after one year.”

The German coal phase-out law was agreed in July 2020 – 18 months after the country’s coal exit commission recommended that coal-fired power generation should be ended by 2038 at the latest.

But the phase-out is much later than in many EU countries. Most have a phase-out date of 2030 or before while others, like Belgium and Austria, have already ditched coal from their energy mixes.

The Paris Agreement also calls for developed countries to have ditched coal by 2030 – eight years before Germany’s current target.

BERLIN, May 17. /TASS/. Germany’s Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) has authorized the laying of pipes for Nord Stream 2 in German waters, but the construction may follow only at the end of May, the German regulator said in a statement on Monday.

https://tass.com/economy/1290641?mc_cid=565ffdf6d5&mc_eid=4961da7cb1

If even Germany is dragging its feet, I hardly think the rest of the world is going to give a toss about what the IEA have to say.

