Climate Politics

Ban All New Gas Boilers By 2025 Say IEA

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
22 Comments

Reposted from NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

MAY 18, 2021

By Paul Homewood

Could somebody please tell me which planet McGrath And Harrabin are on?

image
image
image

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-57149059

Do the pair really think that the rest of the world is going to pay the slightest notice of this edict from the IEA?

Still, credit where it’s due: at least Harrabin is now actually admitting that the alternatives to gas are horribly expensive, as well as highly impractical.

Meanwhile in other news, Germany is making it totally clear that it intends to carry on using coal power until 2038, and Russian gas for much longer:

image

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday (15 May) rejected calls to bring forward the country’s exit date for coal in power generation, currently set at 2038.

“Those affected need some reliability on the path to climate neutrality,” said Merkel. “I don’t want to unravel this again after one year.”

The German coal phase-out law was agreed in July 2020 – 18 months after the country’s coal exit commission recommended that coal-fired power generation should be ended by 2038 at the latest.

But the phase-out is much later than in many EU countries. Most have a phase-out date of 2030 or before while others, like Belgium and Austria, have already ditched coal from their energy mixes.

The Paris Agreement also calls for developed countries to have ditched coal by 2030 – eight years before Germany’s current target.

Merkel rejects bringing forward Germany’s exit from coal
image

BERLIN, May 17. /TASS/. Germany’s Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) has authorized the laying of pipes for Nord Stream 2 in German waters, but the construction may follow only at the end of May, the German regulator said in a statement on Monday.

https://tass.com/economy/1290641?mc_cid=565ffdf6d5&mc_eid=4961da7cb1

If even Germany is dragging its feet, I hardly think the rest of the world is going to give a toss about what the IEA have to say.

Paul Jenkinson
May 19, 2021 6:17 am

It’s happening already!
Our local very Green council in Melbourne,City of Yarra,has proposed stopping permission for any new installation of gas energy sources from 2025 after 2025!
The electricity of course will then come predominately from coal.

John Shewchuk
Reply to  Paul Jenkinson
May 19, 2021 6:28 am

Ah ha. They are following China’s lead — not Biden’s … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b1Iu9D5RhqQ

Bruce Cobb
May 19, 2021 6:21 am

It’s not so much that they are from a different planet, but rather from another dimension, called the “Climate Zone”.

MarkW
May 19, 2021 6:24 am

“Ban all new gas boilers”

Does this mean they want us to stop replacing coal fired boilers with gas fired ones?

John Shewchuk
Reply to  MarkW
May 19, 2021 6:32 am

Or even maybe wood burning ones. But if we could all just calm down and let the earth warm up enough so we can all return to the Garden of Eden — all will be good … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iBQs1Jk4aUE

tonyb
Editor
Reply to  MarkW
May 19, 2021 6:43 am

Mark

If you could just leave your details with the desk our friendly operatives will be around your home within 24 hours to have a constructive chat about your challenging position on planet destroying fossil fuels.

MarkW
May 19, 2021 6:28 am

Speaking of Nord Stream 2, just this week Biden signed a presidential order eliminating sanctions for companies working on Nord Stream 2.

Apparently Biden believes pipelines are only evil when they are in the US.

Malcolm Latarche
May 19, 2021 6:30 am

I heard Harrabin talking about this on the radio and he said it was a surprising report as previously the IEA had been more sympathetic to the oil and gas industries.

You can’t help but wonder whether the IEA still holds that view and sees the best way of putting an end to the green blob as scaring the hell out of joe public on the expected additional costs.

Most people haven’t really thought about costs or issues apart from perhaps electric vehicles. The idea that gas central heating wouldn’t be allowed in the near future has even entered their minds.

The IEA report should be welcomed as a big and loud wake up call to the slumbering masses.

tonyb
Editor
Reply to  Malcolm Latarche
May 19, 2021 6:46 am

Until the slumbering masses want to replace their old gas boiler and are told the eye watering costs and disruption of the alternative then I doubt they will take any notice. In fact they are probably cheer leading the green revolution until reality hits them in the wallet and impacts on their lifestyle
.

tonyb

geo
May 19, 2021 6:37 am

So they want to replace natural gas with hydrogen. Burning hydrogen creates water vapor which is a much more potent GHG than CO2. Most hydrogen is made from natural gas which creates CO2 during the process. So far there is no CO2 capture when extracting hydrogen from natgas. Facts that the watermelons chose to ignore.

tonyb
Editor
Reply to  geo
May 19, 2021 6:48 am

We need to tell them that the water vapour from burning hydrogen will increase sea level rise by a highly scientific 97%, then they might to start backing away.

hiskorr
May 19, 2021 6:38 am

What sort of genius declares that hydrogen “burns with no emissions”? Does he not know that H2O is the most powerful “greenhouse gas”? LOL

fretslider
May 19, 2021 6:40 am

But the great task [of shifting heating from gas…]

So Stalinesque. The great purge etc.

Do the pair really think that the rest of the world is going to pay the slightest notice of this edict 

My guess is no, but their comrades have a very well placed insider to make sure the UK does. Right under the duvet in No 10, too.

Brexit is fast becoming We will [take back, er, control and] outgreen the EU with ease.

There is a CoP coming up and everyone’s going to be there from Conan the Barbarian to the Pope.

A lot of people to impress.

Oldseadog
May 19, 2021 6:50 am

30 months ago I replaced the gas central heating boiler in my house with a new one ‘cos I couldn’t get spares for the old one any more. At the time I was told by the contractor “soon you won’t be allowed to do this”.
My Brother-in-Law is in the process of building a new house. They are not having a gas supply to the new house and are going to heat it with underfloor heating using an air heat pump.
We saw round the new building last W/E. Lots of insulation everywhere. I didn’t say anything ‘cos he is a nice guy and we don’t want to fall out with him, but we are curious to see how it works if next winter is as cold as the last one.
Interestingly, though, they are fitting a wood burning stove in the living room ” because a live fire is nice to look at ” and they have access to lots of free wood.

Oldseadog
Reply to  Oldseadog
May 19, 2021 6:52 am

Should have explained that this is in SW Scotland.

John Tillman
Reply to  Oldseadog
May 19, 2021 7:22 am

Ayr lies farther north than Ketchikan, AK.

Sara
Reply to  Oldseadog
May 19, 2021 7:25 am

I replaced my aging furnace (1998) with a new, more efficient version last November. My gas consumption has dropped and my house was toasty warm all winter. Can’t say enough good things about more efficient modern upgrades, especially since winter was as cold as it normally gets around here.

Sweet Old Bob
Reply to  Oldseadog
May 19, 2021 7:40 am

“and they have access to lots of free wood”

They better start storing a bunch now , before it becomes a precious commodity !

😉

Olen
May 19, 2021 7:09 am

It looks like there is a hook to everything suggested to ward off climate change that happens naturally. Until a suitable energy source is found conventional energy should be used and improved. Green energy can be used if disaster is the goal.

2hotel9
May 19, 2021 7:11 am

No problem, first step is to shutoff all gas use by government buildings, university buildings and all buildings occupied by everyone calling for the stoppage of use of gas. Then shutoff the electricity all government buildings, university buildings and all buildings occupied by everyone calling for the stoppage of use of gas. Then the sewage and water. Everyone NOT calling for this moronic stupidity of ending gas use can simply move on with our lives.

Ron Long
May 19, 2021 7:27 am

What a great idea! We can heat our homes with buffalo chips, which not only provide heat they also add a lovely aroma to the house. In case there are no buffalo nearby you can substitute cow flops. Suggesting the retrograde of a culture is a first in humanity, as far as I know.

Chaswarnertoo
May 19, 2021 7:44 am

Have we reached peak insanity yet?

