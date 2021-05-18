Alarmism coral reefs

New Scientist: Bleaching Protects Coral – But Only Up to 2C of Global Warming

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
23 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

New Scientist has discovered that bleaching is a mechanism by which coral protects itself from abrupt warming (or cooling). But if global warming hits 2C, somehow all the coral will know it is time to die.

Corals swap in heat-resistant algae to better cope with global warming

ENVIRONMENT 17 May 2021

By  Karina Shah

Some corals can swap out the algae that live inside their tissues for different strains that are more heat tolerant – and these coral species have a better chance of surviving global climate change in the coming decades.

When sea temperatures are too high, corals expel the microscopic algae living in their tissues. This is what occurs during coral bleaching. Losing algae in this way is harmful for the corals because the algae normally provide oxygen for them and remove their waste products. However, marine biologists have previously discovered that when some corals are exposed to warmer temperatures, they can swap the algae inside their tissues for strains that have a higher thermal tolerance.

The researchers found that the coral species that are able to swap their algae for more heat-resistant strains are more likely to survive until 2100 by resisting bleaching. But this was only the case in scenarios in which greenhouse gas emissions are kept low and ocean warming is restricted to below 2°C.

Read more: https://www.newscientist.com/article/2277726-corals-swap-in-heat-resistant-algae-to-better-cope-with-global-warming/

The abstract of the study;

Quantifying global potential for coral evolutionary response to climate change

Cheryl A. LoganJohn P. DunneJames S. RyanMarissa L. Baskett & Simon D. Donner 

Abstract

Incorporating species’ ability to adaptively respond to climate change is critical for robustly predicting persistence. One such example could be the adaptive role of algal symbionts in setting coral thermal tolerance under global warming and ocean acidification. Using a global ecological and evolutionary model of competing branching and mounding coral morphotypes, we show symbiont shuffling (towards taxa with increased heat tolerance) was more effective than symbiont evolution in delaying coral-cover declines, but stronger warming rates (high emissions scenarios) outpace the ability of these adaptive processes and limit coral persistence. Acidification has a small impact on reef degradation rates relative to warming. Global patterns in coral reef vulnerability to climate are sensitive to the interaction of warming rate and adaptive capacity and cannot be predicted by either factor alone. Overall, our results show how models of spatially resolved adaptive mechanisms can inform conservation decisions.

Read more: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41558-021-01037-2

One thing I’m curious about, how do all the corals know its time to die, when average global temperature reaches 2C above pre-industrial? With large contiguous reefs like the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, there is a substantial difference between the average sea temperature of the cool southern end of the reef, and water temperatures in the tropical far North. Yet somehow a death signal manages to propagate across all these hugely varied biomes, like a kind of coral telepathy.

Do I need the /sarc tag?

Fred Hubler
May 18, 2021 10:06 am

It seems that everything is going to go to hell with 2C of warming.

Bryan A
Reply to  Fred Hubler
May 18, 2021 10:14 am

Well of course. It’s not like it has EVER been 2C warmer in the entire history of Coral. Tis a brave new world…

IanE
Reply to  Fred Hubler
May 18, 2021 11:00 am

And when one goes to hell, everything gets 2000C warmer!

Artiem
Reply to  IanE
May 18, 2021 11:16 am

Apparently hell froze over back in November of last year. It’s still pretty frosty last I heard. 😉

Walter Sobchak
Reply to  IanE
May 18, 2021 12:16 pm

There is a long running dispute as whether hell is hot or cold. Some thoughts about this can be found at:

https://www.lockhaven.edu/~dsimanek/hell.htm
and
https://www.uwgb.edu/pottu/hellthrm.html

Now Dante is the only person who toured hell and wrote a description of it. And he said there were hot spots on top, but the bottom pit was frozen solid.

We should also consult with Robert frost who wrote in Fire and Ice:

Some say the world will end in fire,
Some say in ice.
From what I’ve tasted of desire
I hold with those who favor fire.
But if it had to perish twice,
I think I know enough of hate
To say that for destruction ice
Is also great
And would suffice.

And it is Dante and Frost we should attend to because as Shelly wrote in his Defense of Poetry:

Poets are the hierophants of an unapprehended inspiration; the mirrors of the gigantic shadows which futurity casts upon the present; the words which express what they understand not; the trumpets which sing to battle, and feel not what they inspire; the influence which is moved not, but moves. Poets are the unacknowledged legislators of the world.

Tom Halla
May 18, 2021 10:07 am

I do believe that the waters off Indonesia are more than 2 degrees warmer than Northern Australia, so of course there is no coral there?

Bryan A
Reply to  Tom Halla
May 18, 2021 10:15 am

Likely those corals haven’t read the journals or viewed the modeling scenarios

Oldseadog
Reply to  Bryan A
May 18, 2021 12:04 pm

Those corals don’t understand English, only Indonesian, and some of the older ones speak Dutch.

Duane
Reply to  Tom Halla
May 18, 2021 10:53 am

Other places with lots of coral are also warmer than in the Great Barrier Reef which averages up to 29 deg C in summer .. such as the Arabian Sea (30 deg C in summer) … Celebes Sea (31+ deg C) .. Andaman sea (30 deg C) …. etc etc

Rich Davis
Reply to  Duane
May 18, 2021 11:46 am

That’s fine in practice, but does it work in theory?

Bryan A
May 18, 2021 10:12 am

It’s obvious Eric,
Corals read and follow the Pseudo-Scientific Journals and pattern their behavior according to published Modeling. Once the models indicate the temperature at which they should succumb, they oblige the PseudoSceintists when the seas reach that temperature

Tom in Toronto
May 18, 2021 10:18 am

So we’ll have more coral along Canadian beaches? Awesome! Can’t wait for all our white sand and terrific snorkeling!

Duane
Reply to  Tom in Toronto
May 18, 2021 10:44 am

Yeah, instead of traveling to the Caribbean just head for Newfoundland!

Duane
Reply to  Duane
May 18, 2021 10:45 am

The dive boat operators in Victoria and in Nome will love the new business!

Mr.
Reply to  Tom in Toronto
May 18, 2021 10:45 am

I’ve seen a lot of beachgoers in Canada who look like they’ve been bleached, (mainly in early Summer), but not sure how the corals fare there. 🙂

Rud Istvan
May 18, 2021 10:20 am

She even has the biology wrong. The algal symbionts primarily provide food for the corals, not oxygen, since the corals are otherwise only filter feeding in nutrient poor water. Jim Steele has explained this and bleaching here many times.

Krishna Gans
May 18, 2021 10:29 am

I remember to have read something comparable some few years ago.

ResourceGuy
May 18, 2021 10:31 am

When? It’s when the NGOs tell them “time to die”.

philincalifornia
May 18, 2021 10:39 am

and ocean warming is restricted to below 2°C”

If the idiot was quoted correctly, she actually said ocean warming of 2C.

Mr.
May 18, 2021 10:42 am

Acidification has a small impact on reef degradation rates relative to warming.

That’s because there is no ‘acidification’ going on in oceans.

(My statement above is the entire content of a paper I’m planning to submit to Nature.
What are my chances of publication?)

Duane
May 18, 2021 10:42 am

So come again, how did all these corals we have today survive the hundreds of millions of years of pre-history when average temperatures were much more than 2 deg C higher than today?

And come again, what is so special about today’s temperatures?

And come again, since coral pretty much only grow in the shallower coastal areas, which are always the warmest seas we have, why warm is bad for coral? Seems like corals like it hot.

J N
May 18, 2021 12:12 pm

You nailed it correctly in the end Eric. I don’t know how some of these things pass peer review… not to mention that in the Cretaceous, when temperatures were a lot higher, coral fossils were spread all over. They did not had climate models to warn them then.

BrentC
May 18, 2021 12:15 pm

I’ve experience well over 2C temperature swings passing through thermoclines on the same bommies near Port Douglas! I think the corals can manage just fine.I’ve walked on corals exposed to direct sun in 33C air temperatures at low tide in Fiji with the locals harvesting seaweed. If the researchers were divers they’d intuitively know they’re spewing lies.

