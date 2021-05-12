Biden Energy Secretary: “Pipe is the best way to go” When Transporting Fuel

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

After cancelling Keystone and other pipeline projects, the Biden administration seems to have discovered that if you don’t provide a means of transporting fuel, people run out of fuel.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm Says ‘Pipe Is the Best Way’ to Transport Fuel After Admin Canceled Keystone Pipeline

JACOB BLISS 12 May 2021

Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm admitted during a press briefing on the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack Tuesday the best way to transport fuel across parts of the country is pipelines, despite the fact that the Biden administration has revoked pipeline permits, including Keystone XL.

Amid the ongoing fuel shortage throughout the East Coast from the cyberattack, Granholm said “pipe is the best way to go” when transporting fuel, contradicting President Joe Biden’s first day in office on which he revoked the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline.

“What is the feasibility of using rail cars to transport fuel into the affected areas?” a reporter asked, adding, “I know that’s being looked at.”

Granholm admitted, “pipe is the best way to go,” but “we’ll have to wait until their analysis is done” from the Department of Transportation (DOT), which is looking into other options.

