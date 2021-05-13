A weaker, wavier jet stream allows Arctic air to spill south to midlatitudes. NASA/GODDARD SPACE FLIGHT CENTER SCIENTIFIC VISUALIZATION STUDIO
Landmark study casts doubt on controversial theory linking melting Arctic to severe winter weather

May 13, 2021
Charles Rotter
From Science

Every time severe winter weather strikes the United States or Europe, reporters are fond of saying that global warming may be to blame. The paradox goes like this: As Arctic sea ice melts and the polar atmosphere warms, the swirling winds that confine cold Arctic air weaken, letting it spill farther south. But this idea, popularized a decade ago, has long faced skepticism from many atmospheric scientists, who found the proposed linkage unconvincing and saw little evidence of it in simulations of the climate.

Now, the most comprehensive modeling investigation into this link has delivered the heaviest blow yet: Even after the massive sea ice loss expected by midcentury, the polar jet stream will only weaken by tiny amounts—at most only 10% of its natural swings. And in today’s world, the influence of ice loss on winter weather is negligible, says James Screen, a climate scientist at the University of Exeter and co-leader of the investigation, which presented its results last month at the annual meeting of the European Geosciences Union. “To say the loss of sea ice has an effect over a particular extreme event, or even over the last 20 years, is a stretch.”

The idea that Arctic sea ice loss could influence midlatitude winter weather first gained traction in 2012, in a paper by two climate scientists, Jennifer Francis, now at the Woodwell Climate Research Center, and Stephen Vavrus at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. It started with a simple observation: The Arctic is warming nearly three times faster than the rest of the world. At the time, sea ice loss was thought to be the primary accelerant for this amplification: As bright, reflective ice is replaced by dark, sunlight-absorbing water, the Arctic heats up, causing more ice loss, and more warming in turn.

The warming, Francis and Vavrus proposed, would inflate the height of the polar troposphere—the lowest layer of the atmosphere and home to its weather. That would decrease the pressure differences between polar and midlatitude air that drive the polar jet stream, which separates the air masses and keeps cold air collared around the pole. The jet would grow weaker and wavier, allowing cold air to intrude farther south. In their paper, Francis and Vavrus argued such a trend was visible in weather records and worsening with Arctic warming and ice loss.

A lot has changed since then, Francis now says. “Like all things, as you dig into them, they become more complicated.” Most significantly, the 25-year trend that she and others had identified in observations from the late 1980s to early 2010s has weakened after another decade of observations. Although sea ice loss has continued, there are few signs of colder winters in Eurasia or North America, more cold extremes, or more frequent weakening or waviness in the jet stream. The new computer modeling matches the observations, says Doug Smith, a climate scientist at the United Kingdom’s Met Office and another co-leader of the modeling effort. “There’s not an inconsistency.”

In the yearslong investigation, called the Polar Amplification Model Intercomparison Project (PAMIP), researchers ran more than a dozen climate models 100 times each. One set of model runs simulated the Arctic atmosphere without pronounced sea ice loss, using ocean temperatures and sea ice extent from 2000. The other kept the ocean temperatures the same, but reduced the ice coverage to the extent expected decades from now, after 2°C of global warming, when the Arctic could be ice free in the summer. Keeping the oceans the same should highlight the influence—if any—of sea ice loss.

In addition to finding only a tiny effect of sea ice loss on the polar jet stream, the models also found no coherent sign of a second proposed effect of reduced sea ice: more frequent disruptions of the stratospheric polar vortex—a second set of swirling winds, much higher up. Such disruptions, which occur every 2 years on average, ultimately allow cold air lower in the atmosphere to spill southward, causing extreme winter storms, including the cold that gripped Texas this past winter.

Full article here.

Mike Jonas
Editor
May 13, 2021 2:26 am

How can we move things forward without depending on models. Models are so often wrong, that we can’t really rely on them for anything. Even if we “like” a model’s “findings”, that doesn’t make them right.

David Guy-Johnson
Reply to  Mike Jonas
May 13, 2021 3:01 am

Models are virtually 100% reliable when you understand what you are modelling. As we don’t fully understand how our atmosphere works……………. I leave you to complete the sentence

Bernard Anderson
May 13, 2021 2:40 am

I think that when cold air flows out of the Arctic it is replaced by warmer air which may melt more ice than otherwise. So it is cold weather down south that leads to more melted ice.

Stephen Wilde
May 13, 2021 2:46 am

Which brings us back to my long standing proposition that the changes in jet stream meridionality are solar induced as a result of varying solar effects on the ozone creation/ destruction balance in the stratosphere and mesosphere.
I was an early critic of the theory from Jennifer Francis et al.

Joseph Zorzin
May 13, 2021 2:50 am

“researchers ran more than a dozen climate models 100 times each”
Maybe if they run the models 1,000 times they’ll find the truth!

Graemethecat
May 13, 2021 3:05 am

Hot weather: evidence of Global Warming.

Cold weather: also evidence of Global Warming.

Pull the other one, it’s got bells on.

Redge
Reply to  Graemethecat
May 13, 2021 4:34 am

Pull the other one, it’s got bells on.

Also evidence of global warming

paranoid goy
May 13, 2021 3:07 am

All to no avail. Mention this to a libtard, and their only question these days is: “…but, but, but what about the Polar Vortex!?” Gods only know where they even get that term, because they certainly have no idea where it comes from, so it must be global warming’s fault.
Sometimes I think everybody should just shut up, and leave science to those who bother to go look for themselves, the population has half-assed understanding of the half-assed interpretation that urinalists give to half-assed theories thunk up by wide-eyed students under the influence of wide-eyed ‘professors’ pushing their half-assed agenda on a wide-eyed public, a public with no real interest in understanding anything that does not fit into a video full of wide asses hanging half in the open.
Sometimes I think everyone should carry a soapbox, to be erected every time some half-ass starts spouting fear porn, to shout them down and expose their stupidity wide in the open.
Then I remember the new laws on disagreeing with ‘consensus’ modelling. I shall go now…

Peta of Newark
Reply to  paranoid goy
May 13, 2021 3:45 am

The ‘wide-eyed’ term is insightful and what I’ve been raving about (here) since forever as an explanation of the Junk Science

People have ‘wide eyes’ (dilated pupils) for 2 possible reasons:

  1. They fancy you sexually
  2. They are chemically depressed (classically: drunk)

That is what got me wondering because, Global Warming Paranoia seems to be a particularly ‘Western’ affliction.
The theory appealed because Western Societies consume vastly more alcohol that most everyone else
With one notable exception, USSR or Russia.
Thus, as per Feynman, my beautiful theory bit the dust

Until it dawned that sugar, in all its manifestations as sucrose, dextrose, lactose and glucose, is also a chemical depressant.

Thus, all you need do is find out what the teacers, scientists, lecturers and politicians (yes Lardy Ass Dipsomaniac Boris Johnson, I’m looking at you) have for their breakfast and lunch.
And they cannot lie can they –
Q: What is THE solution for Climate Change?
A: Plant based diet. i.e. one that is not only low in actual nutrition but entirely made out of sugar. There is nothing else in there for the Lipivores ## that we are.
Bit like ‘Stepford Wives innit’, ‘take this pill and you’ll understand/feel better

## No. Not esp Carnivores. The meat is useful food in small amounts but mostly, it carries around/delivers what we want and need. The fat.

And its easy to tell who consumes the most sugar – They Are Fat/Overweight/Obese and spend vast amounts of money on healthcare.

There you go Data Miners – correlate:
National Obesity
with
National Climate Hysteria
with
National (per capita) Health Expenditure
with
National (per capita) Covid, Cardio-Vascular and Dementia fatalities

Also, the average height of the citizens…
Beyond bizarre is that eating fat during your formative years (age 2 thro 12) makes you tall and slim – as you will remain for the rest of your life.

Eating a diet revolving around carbohydrate (sugar) make you short and fat

And it was young girls in our past that caught the brunt of the Low-Fat diet:
Because the lo-fat hi-carb diet landed them with:

  • Short legs (boys don’t like girls taller than they are)
  • Phat arses (boys do like that)
  • Quite perfectly trashed their ability to deliver babies – all that fat got in the way and it ki11ed not only them but also their child.
Ron Long
May 13, 2021 3:16 am

Atmospheric winds move from higher pressure to lower pressure, with modification of the Coriolis Effect. Hotter or warmer effects can greatly influence atmospheric pressure, but the air still moves based on pressure gradients. So why study sea ice loss to understand wind movement? Study pressure gradients through time and then, and only then, go looking for influences.

fretslider
May 13, 2021 4:16 am

Personally I’m extremely sceptical that an allegedly warming Arctic makes [UK] winters colder. In my experience it doesn’t.

I remember the 1960s and 1970s and the ice age scare. The Arctic, as far as I know wasn’t melting away then.

Somebody please tell the climate sceantists that unless you fully understand something you cannot successfully model it.

2hotel9
May 13, 2021 4:36 am

Just checked NSIDC image and SHAZAM! Arctic is still covered with ice. Imagine that.

