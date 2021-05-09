Agriculture

Miniature root vegetables and dandelion leaves ‘to replace potatoes and lettuce because of climate change’

38 mins ago
Charles Rotter
9 Comments

Reposted from NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

MAY 9, 2021

By Paul Homewood

h/t Ian Magness

Jackanory comes from Kew Gardens today!

image

Potatoes and lettuce will have to be replaced in the UK by small, mustardy root vegetables and dandelion leaves as a warming climate means we cannot rely on traditional crops, Kew Gardens has said.

Horticulturalists and scientists at the gardens are working to see which food plants can be grown to resist increasing pests and diseases, sunnier summers and warmer, wetter winters.

Next week, a new TV show exploring the secrets of the gardens will launch on Channel 5, showing how gardeners and scientists worked together during lockdown.

Helena Dove, who runs the Kitchen Garden at the facility, grows crops selected by scientists to see how they fare in a British garden plot.

She said that potato blight, a disease which can wipe out the whole crop, is becoming more common because of a warmer climate in this country. At some point it may become unviable to grow them, she and other horticulturists and scientists at Kew believe.

“Traditional potatoes are becoming very hard to grow because of blight,” she said.

Two strange-looking, knobbly little roots are being trialed instead, as they fare better in a warm climate and are resistant to blight.

The gardener explained: “We have been trying to grow root vegetables that could be substituted in the future. One we grow is oculus tuberosa, and tropaeolum tuberosum – the former is a little lemony root, it does really well, we are breeding it in the UK to make it more suitable for our climate. We also have a mustardy root crop, and sweet potatoes are doing well as well. They could be a replacement. We won’t know for tens of years but we have to start somewhere.”

Many who tried to grow lettuces during last year’s heatwave will have noticed it was an uphill battle. These hot summers are becoming more common, so Ms Dove is working to find hardier alternatives to the salad crop.

She said: “Lettuces bolt when it gets hot so we may not be able to grow them in hot dry summers. We are growing tropical leaves, orache, tree spinach, they are traditionally grown for their grain but the leaves are edible so they sort of replace spinach. We are also growing dandelion which have really bitter but delicious leaves. They will keep growing through anything. We are trialling all this for salad in the kitchen garden.”

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/05/08/miniature-root-vegetables-dandelion-leaves-replace-potatoes/

The idea that potatoes need a perfect climate is nonsensical. They are grown in a wide variety of climates around the world, hot and cold, dry and wet:

potato-production

Harvest can certainly be adversely affected by the weather. Dry summers can stunt growth, but equally wet summers are not good news either, as farmers found to their cost in 2012.

However potato yields in the UK have been stable since 1990, following a period of rapid increase:

image
chart
Climate change to put farming sectors under stress

And UK summers are neither getting wetter nor drier:

https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/research/climate/maps-and-data/uk-temperature-rainfall-and-sunshine-time-series

As for lettuces, the dear lady seems to have totally lost the plot. Again, lettuces are grown in many countries with warmer climates than ours, including India and Spain. However, temperatures above 24C are not optimal:

image
https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/world-leaders-in-lettuce-production.html

Hotter countries, such as Spain, get around this by growing at cooler times of year, typically November to April.

According to the British Leafy Salads Association, the lettuce season runs from May to October, but planting can commence earlier if it is a warm spring. And the warmer the weather, the faster the leaf growth:

image
image
https://www.britishleafysalads.co.uk/know/faq.shtml

In other words, lettuce production is likely to benefit from a warmer climate, as planting can start earlier and finish later.

As for days over 24C, the summer of 2018 notwithstanding, they are still a rarity in England:

image
https://www.ecad.eu/utils/showindices.php?b1891s4sr0butbmt1oc31vqpal

In reality, whether British climate changes or not, the change will be so slow that nobody will even notice, never mind the lettuces!

4.7 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
9 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Scissor
May 9, 2021 6:04 pm

That makes me bitter. Plus aquaponics allows lettuce and greens to be grown in Houston.

Last edited 30 minutes ago by Scissor
1
Reply
Tom Halla
May 9, 2021 6:08 pm

Brits fearing warming is about as silly as Canadians doing the same. Both countries are rather cool to cold, and as a Texan, seeing British websites calling 25 C a “heat wave” draws some incredulity.

3
Reply
Howard Dewhirst
May 9, 2021 6:09 pm

The hysteria is getting louder and louder, when will they wake up?

2
Reply
chickenhawk
Reply to  Howard Dewhirst
May 9, 2021 6:15 pm

when the money spigot is turned off

2
Reply
John Shewchuk
May 9, 2021 6:21 pm

Liberal idiodicy is boundless. However, David Attenborough, at the age of 93, finally got something right about climate change and the Garden of Eden … https://newtube.app/user/RAOB/rNl4zJm

0
Reply
H.R.
May 9, 2021 6:23 pm

But I like dandelion greens.

Back in the Pleistocene, when I was a kid, mom would have us go pick a mess of dandelion greens, which she’d wilt in bacon grease. If she included bacon pieces, it was almost a meal. YUM!

Today, I wouldn’t pick and eat dandelion greens on a bet. Too many people use herbicides on their lawns.

But when we were kids, no one used weed killers on their lawns and few bothered to fertilize, so the dandelions were… organic, I suppose.

(Sometimes a neighbor would offer a penny per dandelion – must get the root! – to us kids to dig them out of their lawn. So 4 or 5 of us rug rats would converge on the lawn and each of us would dig 8, 10, 12 dandelions each before getting bored. The neighbor got most all the dandelions removed for well under a dollar, maybe 40 or 50 of them, and we got pocket money for penny candy. Win-win.)

Last edited 13 minutes ago by H.R.
0
Reply
Bruce Cobb
May 9, 2021 6:23 pm

Wow, so there was “global warming” in the 1840’s during the great Irish potato famine? Who knew?

0
Reply
farmerbraun
May 9, 2021 6:27 pm

Can anyone shed light on this oculus tuberosae. Seems to be unknown to botanists.
Did they mean Oxalis tuberosae?

0
Reply
Mohatdebos
May 9, 2021 6:30 pm

I forgot that the UK would soon have a Mediterranean climate.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Agriculture

Leading Astrophysicist & Geoscientist talks facts about Agriculture and “Climate Change”

2 days ago
Charles Rotter
Agriculture

Global Warming? Devastating Frost Impacts 2021 French Wine Grapes

3 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Agriculture

Saving pollinators from an imaginary bee-pocalypse

4 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Agriculture

How climate change affects Colombia’s coffee production

1 month ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Agriculture

Miniature root vegetables and dandelion leaves ‘to replace potatoes and lettuce because of climate change’

38 mins ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Economics

The ECB’s climate models are built on obsolete scenarios

5 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Renewable energy

Why renewable energy won’t end energy poverty in Zimbabwe

9 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Forecasting

Why Models Can’t Predict Temperature: A History Of Failure

13 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: