Climate Economics

The ECB’s climate models are built on obsolete scenarios

42 mins ago
Charles Rotter
3 Comments

A twitter thread by Dr. Roger Pielke Jr.

Over coming days, I’ll have a few follow up threads on my @FT piece published online today . . .

https://www.ft.com/content/a82a7bf6-b567-46cf-899c-edcee1079349

🧵The @NGFS_ climate scenarios are interesting in notable respects . . .

In June 2020 @NGFS_ recognized that RCP scenarios underpinning most scenario-based climate studies “do not match well with recent emissions trends”👍

Thus new scenarios were needed, lest they rely on outdated science

So the NGFS created new scenarios…

Click to access ngfs_climate_scenario_technical_documentation_final.pdf

The new scenarios add even more complexity to the already Byzantine world of climate scenarios … but once you go down the rabbit hole, one can quickly realize that the new scenarios repeat key mistakes of the old scenarios they were to replace…

https://data.ene.iiasa.ac.at/ngfs/#/workspaces

The @NGFS_ baseline scenario – called “Hot House World” – is simply implausible projecting ever-increasing emissions to 2100, accelerating late century

Using such an implausible future as a plausible baseline expectation is bound to mislead . . .

Red line is more plausible

A more technical illustration of the same point can be seen below

“Hot House World” is not as extreme as IPCC baselines (SSP-7.0 & SSP-8.5) but it is still far too extreme to serve as a plausible baseline scenario, falling about midway between SSP6.0 & 7.0 outcomes

There is an urgent need to not just update climate scenarios, but to implement a process whereby they can be kept instantaneously current … we can do this, we know how

More here:
https://www.ft.com/content/a82a7bf6-b567-46cf-899c-edcee1079349

More tomorrow … 🔥

Originally tweeted by Roger Pielke Jr. (@RogerPielkeJr) on May 9, 2021.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
saveenergy
May 9, 2021 2:15 pm

The Future isn’t as good as it used to be !

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
May 9, 2021 2:15 pm

Too sophisticated. There is a simpler analysis:

  1. Hot House World scenario tells the report agenda.
  2. Financial services do NOT need to be greened, except in the opinion of the Bank of England’s deluded governor.

More momentum for the UK renewables crash test dummy, presently burning huge amounts of green cash.

0
Reply
Climate believer
May 9, 2021 2:34 pm

…but it has to be “worse than we thought” or else the unicorns magic won’t work.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Economics

Climate Visionaries Explain why a Green Universal Basic Income is Required

1 day ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Economics Coal

China: “renewable energy … intermittent and unstable, we must rely on a stable power source”

6 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Economics

Study: Warmer Temperatures Increase Fish Abundance, But Reduce Fishing Trips

7 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Economics

India ignores media preaching on ‘net zero carbon’

4 weeks ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Climate Economics

The ECB’s climate models are built on obsolete scenarios

42 mins ago
Charles Rotter
Renewable energy

Why renewable energy won’t end energy poverty in Zimbabwe

5 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Forecasting

Why Models Can’t Predict Temperature: A History Of Failure

9 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Global Greening

Fantastic Findings: German Study Shows Added CO2 Has Led To 14% More Vegetation Over Past 100 Years!

13 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: