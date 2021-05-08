Climate Politics

Boris Johnson Stunning Victory on a Climate Activist Big Government Platform

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
22 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Should US Republicans embrace Canadian / UK style health care, hard lockdowns and climate action? UK Conservative British PM Boris Johnson has just won a stunning by-election victory. But there are dark economic and political storm clouds looming on the horizon of green BoJo land.

Pinkerton: What the Republican Party Can Learn from the Huge Victory of the British Conservative Party

JAMES P. PINKERTON
8 May 2021

How the Brits Did It

Here’s why American conservatives should pay attention to the recent special election in Hartlepool, United Kingdom: The British Conservative Party has modernized and mobilized itself to win a parliamentary constituency that the Labour Party had held for nearly 60 years; indeed, the Conservative candidate won the seat on May 7 by more than 23 points.   

Now that’s a story worth paying attention to, with an eye toward our replicating it here.  

The parallels between American conservatives and British conservatives are strong and more recently even stronger, as the two parties have taken a populist, pro-worker, anti-globalist turn. 

As we all remember, in June 2016, British voters endorsed the Brexit referendum. Then, of course, in November 2016, Donald Trump was elected president of the U.S. And in July 2019, after weak Conservatives had dithered on Brexit, Boris Johnson became prime minister on a flat promise: “Get Brexit Done.”  Johnson won in a massive landslide; it was the biggest victory for the Tories since 1935. Then Johnson kept his promise on Brexit, absorbing along the way voters who had supported Nigel Farage’s U.K. Independence Party.

Yet there was more to Johnson than Brexit. His winning political platform was heavy on conservative and populist themes. He pledged more money for police, science, healthcare, apprenticeships, and infrastructure, while at the same time holding the line on personal tax increases. Johnson further promised to restrict immigration, as well as to toughen up on crime. 

To be sure, Americans haven’t quite cottoned to national health insurance, although it is true that the Affordable Care Act now enjoys a healthy margin of public support. Moreover, just in the past three years, the ruby-red states of Idaho, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Utah have voted to expand Medicaid, bringing many working-class families (the poor have always been covered under Medicaid) into the protective embrace of health insurance.

… 

Read more: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/05/08/pinkerton-what-the-republican-party-can-learn-from-the-huge-victory-of-the-british-conservative-party/

For now Britain supports Boris Johnson. He gave them lots of money during the lockdown, and his authoritarian crackdown made frightened people feel safe. His massive subsidies for renewables also plays well with a population who have been relentlessly propagandised by the government funded BBC on the need for climate action.

Business confidence is also at a record high – all the money the UK government has pumped into the economy has sustained demand.

But sooner or later someone has to pay for the bread and circuses. British National Debt has crossed the £2 trillion mark for the first time – according to the OECD, the British Government owes 144% of GDP.

There has also been growing unrest against endless Covid lockdowns, though for now Boris Johnson’s Covid authoritarianism seems to enjoy overwhelming public support, if the Hartlepool election is any guide.

It is possible that US Republicans could achieve a similarly overwhelming victory by copying elements of Boris Johnson’s formula which resonate with Democrats; by embracing government funding of green policies (and providing impossibly optimistic estimates of the cost and benefits), promising comprehensive free universal healthcare, promising generous benefits, spending borrowed money like water, yet gaining an advantage over their opponents by leveraging people’s trust in Republican economic stewardship.

But this would be be a deeply unsustainable path to victory. Promising the impossible might get your foot in the door, but sooner or later people figure out they have been misled.

Boris Johnson’s Britain has to somehow contain and pay back that spiralling 144% GDP government debt. Massive investment in solar panels and wind farms will achieve nothing for Britain’s economic competitiveness. The inevitable harsh tax rises required to pay for all this big government populism could cause Britain’s new found business confidence to evaporate as quickly as it appeared.

SMC
May 8, 2021 6:09 pm

The parallels between American conservatives and British conservatives are strong…”

No, they are not. There may be some parallels but they are not strong. For a little perspective, Hillary Clinton would be considered a conservative by British standards.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  SMC
May 8, 2021 6:19 pm

Yep – Except for an all too brief time under Thatcher, Britain mostly enjoys a choice between green socialism and hard left communism.

All this is abetted by the BBC, which maintains the fiction that the USA’s small government 2nd amendment supporting politicians are heartless and scary, an alien way of thinking which is utterly unsuitable for British society.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Eric Worrall
Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Eric Worrall
May 8, 2021 7:03 pm

There is a reason we rebelled against the crown!

John Shewchuk
Reply to  SMC
May 8, 2021 6:42 pm

There is more to tell. Just attended a Katie Hopkins event here in The Villages. She reveals some astonishing facts about life beyond the main stream media. Her talk begins at 17 minutes … https://rumble.com/vgoh9b-villagers-for-trump-5621-katie-hopkins.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=51

Drake
Reply to  John Shewchuk
May 8, 2021 7:18 pm

Thank you for the link.

dk_
Reply to  SMC
May 8, 2021 7:26 pm

SMC correct, they are not similar at all. Canadians and Britons, and U.S. Democrats (re plagirism of Labour speach by Bumblin Joe) often make this mistake. The coincidence of Thatcher and Reagan are often pointed out as the reason for this, but they wouldn’t have gotten along with each other at almost any other time in their lives. If it weren’t for Stalin and Hitler, Churchill and FDR would have had nothing to do with one another.
British conservatives seem bent (intentional) on destroying their country and their commonwealth. They will squander their newly won independence. Only a few of our so-called conservatives seem as reckless, and some even seem to remember we have a Constitution, as Bore-Ace seems to have forgotten their dead Emporor’s decree of a low-fat substitute for anything similar.

Last edited 40 minutes ago by dk_
Bob boder
May 8, 2021 6:11 pm

How about we stop with the Europe knows best nonsense. Europe has been a fractured mess for 60 years and only avoided a continuation of its disastrous wars because of the US.

David Kamakaris
May 8, 2021 6:14 pm

“Hillary Clinton would be considered a conservative by British standards.”

That’s scary ! 😨

Drake
Reply to  David Kamakaris
May 8, 2021 7:18 pm

But true!

H B
May 8, 2021 6:19 pm

more like the opposition Labor party is more insane watch this space the ride will get wild

Richard Page
Reply to  H B
May 8, 2021 6:45 pm

If they carry on the same way then the Labour party will fracture – either into a left-leaning moderate party and a more radical socialist party, or a hard left, moderate left and middle ground series of parties. Keir Starmer is not a leader that can unite the Labour party – mind you, he still appears better than Ed Davey, the leader of the Lib dems who comes across as an insincere idiot.

Rafe Champion
May 8, 2021 6:36 pm

Part of the reason was the particularly unattractive Labor candidate.

See how Boris runs when the people discover the cost of getting rid of gas heating and the real cost of offshore wind power.

Not to mention the consequences of achieving “economic growth” and keeping the people happy with big spending.

Richard Page
Reply to  Rafe Champion
May 8, 2021 6:48 pm

BoJo won’t run. When the political wind shifts, he’ll switch positions faster than a weathervane. He’s done it before and he’ll do it again.

Mr.
Reply to  Rafe Champion
May 8, 2021 6:52 pm

Exactly.
Voters crave clear, distinguishing commitments from candidates, so they can judge whether they deliver or not, and chuck them out of office if they don’t deliver.

If candidates offer no distinction from “the pack”, voters just go – “meh”.

An old, successful political campaigner in Australia once observed –
“if you walk down a barbed wire fence with one leg either side, you’re gonna get ripped”

Richard Page
May 8, 2021 6:37 pm

BoJo was helped enormously by the opposition parties still being in a fractured mess. Labour thought they could make political capital by mudslinging against BoJo which backfired catastrophically. Labour and Lib dems now have a huge hill to climb to convince voters that they are serious contenders and they will put voters needs first, rather than concentrating on point-scoring and urban London issues. Neither opposition party looks set to learn from their mistakes made in this and the previous election. So far BoJo looks to be comfortably unchallenged.

TonyL
May 8, 2021 6:41 pm

“It is possible that US Republicans could achieve a similarly overwhelming victory by copying elements of Boris Johnson’s formula which resonate with Democrats;”

Absolutely Not!
What you describe is what we Americans call the RINOs. Republican In Name Only.

The generous interpretation:
They attempt to siphon off what they see as liberal/centrist voters for the win. Essentially they try to co-opt the liberal agenda to their own advantage.

The actual result:
They sell out their principles and their centrist base in pursuit of a liberal voter base they can never win.
The absolute frustration of the voter base with the RINOs is what gave rise to the Trump phenomenon in the first place.
Any suggestion to shift left is to wholly misunderstand the political landscape of the US and invites disaster. Republicans can never shift left far enough to outflank the left. Attempts to siphon off liberal voters have failed time and time again. The result of these attempts has only been to alienate their core support.
On the contrary, conservatives who have stood their ground have done increasingly well recently.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  TonyL
May 8, 2021 7:04 pm

I hope I made it clear I think this strategy would be catastrophic. But setting aside concerns about the legitimacy of the election, there is no doubt Biden won a lot of genuine votes with his lockdown authoritarianism and big promises. Whether he keeps those votes is another matter.

Last edited 55 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
Drake
Reply to  TonyL
May 8, 2021 7:28 pm

All true.

As Rush said, often, you cannot out democrat a democrat.

RINOs are, in general, just corporate bought and paid for scum. The key issue that identifies a RINO is “we need comprehensive immigration reform”, which means, “we need to keep wages LOW”.

McCain gave us “jobs Americans won’t do”, which, of course meant, for what the corporatists wanted to pay. TRUMP! mostly closed the border and wages at the LOWER end rose the fastest. When the minimum wage was $7 over 10 years ago the workers outside of Home Depot would not work for less than $10 cash per hour, and a minimum of 4 hours! But they were mostly English speaking.

Clyde Spencer
May 8, 2021 7:01 pm

“Promising the impossible might get your foot in the door, but sooner or later people figure out they have been misled.”

I define unethical actions as those that trade a short-term gain for a long-term loss. And, that is exactly what getting one’s foot in the door is!

Joel O'Bryan
May 8, 2021 7:13 pm

It’s all a great party indeed… until we run out of OPM.

Edwin
May 8, 2021 7:27 pm

Politics suck…thats why I clicked on WUWT…mistake I guess.

Abolition Man
May 8, 2021 7:50 pm

There are only two ways to pay off the massive debts incurred by Modern Monetary Policy and national emergencies like the overhyped ChiCom dempanic!
You can take the governors and brakes off the economic engine, use trade tariffs as a lever for economic nationalism, and bring good paying manufacturing and fossil fuel extraction jobs to the working class; or you can print endless streams of money until you inflate your way to a lower valued debt!
One way benefits the public with high paying jobs and a growing economy as more goods are produced; the other impoverishes the middle class and the poor, and leaves the elite fighting over the scraps from the table! Guess which is Trump policy and which is the Bai Den Regime policy?
BoJo will undoubtedly try to do the latter, as the British Isles sink slowly in the east! Good paying, long term Green jobs are a myth! The manufacturing jobs are moved offshore and the whole economy suffers under the weight of a useless, unreliable energy program designed only to enrich the wealthy investor class!

