Delingpole: To Survive, Britain’s Conservatives Must ‘Get Rid of the Green Crap’

JAMES DELINGPOLE28 May 2019
Besides the Brexit Party, one of the big winners of the European Parliament elections — in Germany, France, Austria, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark and the UK — were the Greens.
There’s a lesson buried in this story — but it’s not what you might think. And it’s definitely, definitely the opposite of the conclusion being drawn by the Conservative Party.
In the Conservative mindset, green issues are one of those politically neutral, morally and socially positive causes you can embrace without betraying your principles or alienating your base.
This delusion is widespread, as we can see from the number of Tory leadership candidates who have decided to campaign on a green-friendly platform. Rory Stewart, Michael Gove, Boris Johnson, Jeremy Hunt, Matt Hancock, even the hard-headed and supposedly right-wing Dominic Raab have all, with varying degrees of canting enthusiasm, mentioned environment and climate change among their urgent priorities.
And every time they do so, it simply confirms to me how unfit they are to rescue the Conservative Party from the doldrums let alone lead Britain to a bright, post-Brexit future as prime minister.
How many times do I have to explain this? The Greens are not caring, nurturing saviours of the planet. They are Watermelons, green on the outside red on the inside. If they genuinely cared about nature they certainly wouldn’t push such environmentally damaging schemes as industrial wind turbines or biofuels. For the Greens, environmental issues are merely a convenient, fashionable, and cuddly mask to disguise their aggressively anti-capitalist, anti-growth, anti-human, redistributive, big-government-heavy agenda.
For a Conservative candidate to embrace even a fraction of the Greens’ agenda is about as ludicrous and suicidal as coming out for the nationalisation of industry or higher taxes or a clampdown on free speech.
9 thoughts on “Delingpole: To Survive, Britain’s Conservatives Must ‘Get Rid of the Green Crap’”
Pandering to the Greens is the new wave of corporate stupidity.
Memorize Pastor Niemoler’s quote from WW2!
Delingpole hits a game winner with this article!!!
Thinkers not deniers ? Certainly.
Greens do not think, they deny that climate changes all the time, perfectly naturally, so that rules them out.
Climate skeptics to not “deny” climate changes ; they do not deny “carbon”; they do think ( even critically at times ) about what causes climate to change all the time and to what extent we can detect a human driven influence on the natural changes with have occurred since the climate existed. ( either 6500 years or 3.5 billion depending on who is counting ).
Facts and common sense should never be allowed to get in the way of ideology. The example of religious teachings is evident in the way ideologists rant. If things are good “it’s because God is pleased”, more prayer and penance to the church to keep it that way. If things are bad ” it’s because God is displeased”, more prayer and penance to the church to make amends. This is the way of controlling the herd instinct in the population and it has worked for centuries. Better education has made people see through this charlatan ideology so a more sophisticated story had to be invented. Step up to the plate “Climate doomsday caused by mankind burning fossil fuel”. The only cure is to turn the clock back to a more idyllic time when life expectancy was only half of today, poverty and hunger the order of the day and energy provided by beasts of burden. Of course, it will require half the world’s population to perish as food, health provision, housing, heat, light, and power will be in very short supply without the adequate distribution ability that is taken for granted today. The real catastrophe for the world will be if these climate zealots get their own way. The fact that the climate doom and gloom predictions during the past 50 years have never materialized in no way serves to stay the verbal rubbish uttered every day by self-opinionated (and self-serving) tossers who pass themselves as serious scientists, able politicians, representatives of the media and saviors of the planet.
According to the Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland the Essence of Good Advertising must have three components:
All marketing communications should be legal, decent, honest and truthful.
All marketing communications should be prepared with a sense of responsibility both to the consumer and to society.
All marketing communications should conform to the principles of fair competition as generally accepted in business.
Why can we not hold those who are advertising climate changing actions to the same standards?
Why are we not charging them with fraudulent advertising?
Start by referring to them as “environmental extremists” or something derogatory. Everybody wants a clean and heathy environment, so referring to calculationally challenged humanity-haters as “environmentalists” is not getting the rational message across.
From experience, the green blob does not negotiate in good faith, but constantly wants more.
But defending the working classes is the role of Labour, not the Tories.
There’s a reason why Maggie Thatcher started the whole Global Warming scare.
There’s a reason why the most left-wing leader of a political party in recent UK history is the brother of the UK’s leading AGW sceptic.
Why be surprised that a generation of Tory politicians who grew up under thatcher are following her lead? Green is anti-industry. Blue is anti-organised society. They are twins.
There are genuine ‘green’ issues out there. How to drop the climate change meme is tricky because so many are brainwashed to the required degree to ever see the light of common sense again. Climate change is divisive to the same degree as Trump and Brexit. So any politician regardless of belief or understanding is going to have to pander to the public’s environmental concerns however muddled and bizarre they may be. So rather than avoid the topic it would be sensible to embrace it head on with strong decisive action such as support for safe Nuclear energy as being carbon dioxide free, cheap and reliable to keep the economy healthy combined with vast amounts of well designed native tree planting which is ultimately what people want , love and cherish to protect wildlife and enhance economic activity and general amenity. Renewables are best not seen nor heard and only exist where they are genuinely viable in every sense. Action on plastic concern is easy through homeland recycling or incineration. Grouse moors need licensing and tree planting strategy. Agricultural sprays must be reigned in. Animal welfare cared for by a minister and real pollution dealt with in a positive pragmatic way with home regulation and guidance rather than EU oversight. All these things can be done to satisfy the aspirations of Green Party supporters. And to support such encouraging actions a vibrant economy is essential so an easing of business rates and other stifling taxes must occur alongside support for entrepreneurial enterprise. 🙂🍃
I get it. Those who unquestioningly accept the word of those they agree with are the new thinkers.