Leading Astrophysicist & Geoscientist talks facts about Agriculture and “Climate Change”

Reposting email about Dr. Soon’s Zoom Conference this evening.

Zooming May 7th, 5:30pm PST/8:30pm EST

Dear Friends in Ag,

Have you ever wanted to speak directly to (perhaps even challenge) a world-known climate scientist?

Have you ever wanted to know the real truth about Ag and its supposed contributions to “Climate Change?”

Have you ever wanted those golden nuggets of facts to combat the claims that your livestock, farming, timbering, or other Ag-related practices are causing things like “global warming,” unprecedented wildfires, ocean acidification and bleaching, “sea rise,” and “biodiversity loss?” Have you ever just wanted to laugh about all of it?

If yes, then holy cow, do we have a great Zoom talk for you!! On Friday, May 7th starting at 5:30pm PST/8:30pm EST, Dr. Willie Soon, a Harvard-Smithsonian Astrophysicist and Geoscientist and leading authority on the relationship between solar phenomena and global climate, has tailored a presentation for those of us in Agriculture who simply want the truth (and enjoy a laugh with reality along the way). Afterwards, Dr. Soon will answer some of our most pressing questions.

“Seatbelts are not provided…so please bring your own!” ~ Dr. Willie Soon

(Zoom info below)

More on our distinguished guest, Dr. Willie Soon.

His research and discoveries challenge “computer modelers” and global warming enthusiasts/advocates who consistently underestimate solar influences on cloud formation, ocean currents, and wind that cause climate to change. As a result, Dr. Soon has faced and risen above cruel, unethical, and libelous attacks on his research and his character, thus becoming one of the world’s most respected and influential voices for climate realism. In 2018, he founded the Center for Environmental Research and Earth Sciences (CERES-science.com) in order to tackle a wider range of issues and topics without fears nor prejudices. In 2018, Hollywood Improv invited him to debate “Climate Change”…Dr. Willie not only crushed the other panelists with facts, but in humility and humor as well.

Dr. Soon is an astrophysicist at the Solar, Stellar and Planetary Sciences Division of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, a position he has held since 1997. He served as receiving editor for New Astronomy from 2002-2016, astronomer at the Mount Wilson Observatory from 1992-2009. He is also on the editorial board of Geoscience, an MDPI publication since 2020.

Dr. Soon has held the role of visiting professor at various institutions including University of Putra, Malaysia, Institute of Earth Environment of Xian, China and State Key Laboratory of Marine Environmental Science at Xiamen University.

Dr. Soon earned Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Science and a Ph.D. in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Southern California.

Dr. Soon’s honors include a 1989 IEEE Nuclear and Plasma Sciences Society Graduate Scholastic Award and Rockwell Dennis Hunt Scholastic Award from the University of Southern California for the most representative Ph.D. research thesis of 1991.

In 2003, Dr. Soon received the Smithsonian Institution (Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory) Award in official recognition of work performance reflecting a high standard of accomplishment.

In 2004, Soon received the Petr Beckmann award for courage and achievement in defense of scientific truth and freedom from the Doctors for Disaster Preparedness community.

In 2014, Dr. Soon received the Courage in Defense of Science Award from the George Marshall Institute.

In 2017 he received the Frederick Seitz Memorial Award from the Science and Environmental Policy Project.

Dr. Soon is the author of The Maunder Minimum and the Variable Sun-Earth Connection (World Scientific Publishing Company, 2004). He is the coauthor, withSebastian Lüning, of “Chapter 2: Solar Forcing of Climate” in Climate ChangeReconsidered II: Physical Science (The Heartland Institute, 2013); the author of “SunShunned” in Climate Change: The Facts 2014 (The Public Affairs Institute: Melbourne,Australia); and coauthor, with S. Baliunas, of “A brief review of the sun-climate connection,with a new insight concerning water vapour” in Climate Change: The Facts 2017 (ThePublic Affairs Institute: Melbourne, Australia).

In summary, Dr. Soon has published a total of 102 refereed papers, at least 37 book chapters and magazine articles, and 86 invited presentations at various universities and international and national meetings.

Dr. Soon has received strong letters of praise and support from distinguished scientists likeProfessor Eugene Parker, Professor William Happer, Professor Christopher Essex, Professor Richard Lindzen, Dr. Harry van Loon, the late Drs. Kary B. Mullis and Professor Robert Carter, as well as Freeman Dyson,

“The whole point of science is to question accepted dogmas. For that reason, I respect Willie Soon as a good scientist and a courageous citizen.’’

— Freeman Dyson in the Boston Globe, November 5, 2013

The citation history of Dr. Soon can be studied here: https://scholar.google.com/citations?view_op=list_works&hl=en&authuser=1&user=IVp52k4

AAAAJ

The official work webpage is here:

https://cfa.harvard.edu/~wsoon/

Follow Dr. Soon (#climateguy Willie) for his many postings at Parler:

https://parler.com/profile/WillieSoon/posts

