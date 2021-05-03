Su Wei, Deputy Secretary General, China's National Development and Reform Commission. link. Fair use, low resolution image to identify the subject.
China: “renewable energy … intermittent and unstable, we must rely on a stable power source”

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
15 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t JoNova; CNBC; According to Su Wei, Deputy Secretary-General of the National Development and Reform Commission, renewable energy is too unreliable to power China.

China has ‘no other choice’ but to rely on coal power for now, official says

PUBLISHED THU, APR 29 202112:03 AM EDTUPDATED THU, APR 29 202112:25 AM EDT
Evelyn Cheng @CHENGEVELYN

  • President Xi Jinping announced in September the country’s carbon emissions would begin to decline by 2030, and reach carbon neutrality by 2060 — in four decades.
  • In the meantime, policymakers are making clear that economic growth remains a top priority — and that growth depends largely on coal power.
  • “Because renewable energy (sources such as) wind and solar power are intermittent and unstable, we must rely on a stable power source,” said Su Wei, Deputy Secretary-General of the National Development and Reform Commission. “We have no other choice. For a period of time, we may need to use coal power as a point of flexible adjustment.”

In the meantime, policymakers are making clear that economic growth remains a top priority — and that growth depends largely on coal power. Beijing has a GDP target of 6% this year, a level which analysts say would allow authorities to tackle long-term problems such as the country’s high debt levels.

“China’s energy structure is dominated by coal power. This is an objective reality,” said Su Wei, deputy secretary-general of the National Development and Reform Commission. CNBC translated his Mandarin-language comments, which he made late last week following Xi’s separate remarks at a U.S.-led global leaders climate summit.

"Because renewable energy (sources such as) wind and solar power are intermittent and unstable, we must rely on a stable power source," Su said. "We have no other choice. For a period of time, we may need to use coal power as a point of flexible adjustment."

He added that coal is readily available, while renewable energy needs to develop further in China.

Read more: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/04/29/climate-china-has-no-other-choice-but-to-rely-on-coal-power-for-now.html

Renewables were never going to be a viable option for China. They gave it a go, but their experiments in renewables have been plagued by intermittency and issues such as wind turbines icing up in winter.

Regular readers might have noticed I’m not a fan of the Chinese system of government. But one of their few advantages over the West is the Chinese government is dominated by engineers and scientists, people who know how to perform a few simple calculations.

Tom Halla
May 3, 2021 6:06 pm

The CCP are rather nasty people, but not suicidal loons.
The Green Blob is a Western cult, which the Chinese do not buy into.

John Shewchuk
Reply to  Tom Halla
May 3, 2021 6:47 pm

Could be the Chinese are promoting the “Green Deal” in order to weaken America, as their economy moves forward, while we fuss over regressive green energy … https://newtube.app/user/RAOB/kf3DIEm

Scissor
May 3, 2021 6:13 pm

Here’s a good use of fossil fuel without CO2 emissions, though that might be even better.

https://rumble.com/vgeik9-thugs-try-to-carjack-man-at-gas-station-end-up-taking-gasoline-shower.html

Retired_Engineer_Jim
May 3, 2021 6:13 pm

You mean real scientists

David Kamakaris
May 3, 2021 6:14 pm

“China has ‘no other choice’ but to rely on coal power for now, official says”

The Chinese sure are a pack of sneaky bastards, but they’re pragmatic. So what’s wrong with the woke crowd in the West?

Scissor
Reply to  David Kamakaris
May 3, 2021 6:33 pm

Not pragmatic.

gringojay
Reply to  Scissor
May 3, 2021 7:03 pm

Pragmatic in some cases – the western wife just won’t pull the plow anymore.

D9089439-AA8D-4D5E-B4A0-2936293F687A.jpeg
Pauleta
Reply to  David Kamakaris
May 3, 2021 6:55 pm

Spolied, pampered.

Stuart Lynne
May 3, 2021 6:41 pm

Is it verging on a conspiracy theory to suggest that China also has a vested interest in the West going with renewables?

First, they make money selling us the gear.

Second, that depresses the world market price for coal which they then purchase for their own use.

ResourceGuy
Reply to  Stuart Lynne
May 3, 2021 6:57 pm

You mean like buying crude oil on the cheap and now buying lots of oil from Iran?

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Stuart Lynne
May 3, 2021 7:04 pm

I don’t think they care one way or another. China has a lot of poor people who have had a taste of hope and wealth, that appears to be a major driving motivation.

They sell renewables because the West wants to buy renewables, much the same way as they sell Fentanyl because the West wants to buy it.

If there are any lingering resentments, look up the Century of Humiliation. China has not forgotten how other countries mistreated them during the dying days of the Qing dynasty. I doubt it bothers Chinese authorities if the activities of their business people hurt Westerners.

Mr.
May 3, 2021 6:55 pm

For a period of time, we may need to use coal power as a point of flexible adjustment.

Read – “we’re gonna burn coal until there’s no more left. By which time all your base are belong to us”

ResourceGuy
May 3, 2021 6:55 pm

China knows this because they came out of a period of factories having to use diesel generators at times in the past before reliable power came along. They aren’t as stupid as the Americans and the Europeans at unlearning things and setting up the next crisis and blaming grid operators for their new problems.

John V. Wright
May 3, 2021 6:56 pm

”They gave it a go”. Huh? No, Eric, they did not give it a go. There was never any intention to rely on renewable energy to bring China’s CO2 emissions to net zero. That country has a clearly-focussed plan on achieving world domination by developing reliable energy sources both at home (where it is building artificial islands in the ocean near the Philippines to control international shipping lanes in the area) and abroad through its belt and road initiative.
Unhampered by the need to respond to a fickle electorate they have built the coal plants they always intended to build and will continue to do so, their political backsides covered by the laughable fig leaf of the Paris Agreement.
And even if they had really intended to ‘give it a go’, it would not have mattered a jot because you and I know that CO2 is not the control knob for global temperatures anyway.

commieBob
May 3, 2021 7:01 pm

… one of their few advantages over the West is the Chinese government is dominated by engineers and scientists, people who know how to perform a few simple calculations.

The Soviet Union also had lots of competent engineers and scientists. China was similar to, or actually worse than, the Soviet crapfest until her leaders decided to learn from Singapore.

Singapore’s success can be attributed to these five factors: the pragmatic leadership of the late Lee Kuan Yew and his successors; an effective public bureaucracy; effective control of corruption; reliance on the “best and brightest” citizens through investment in education and competitive compensation; and learning from other countries.

As far as I can tell, Singapore is the product of a genius. Most of the time such phenomena are one shot wonders. Nobody else can figure out how to cook the secret sauce. In this case, China has been able to implement many of Singapore’s lessons. That is very impressive.

Sadly, I find it impossible to describe China’s current foreign policy in polite words. Come on guys, you can do better.

Last edited 1 minute ago by commieBob
