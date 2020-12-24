Coal wind power

Iced Covered Wind Turbines Hamper China’s Efforts to Retire Coal

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
21 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

As China struggles with a surge in energy demand brought on by their economic recovery and a cold snap, the reputation of wind power has suffered a blow, as freezing temperatures covered wind turbines in Hunan with ice.

China’s winter chills clean energy transition as factories fire up

PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO

BEIJING/YIWU, CHINA (REUTERS) – China’s harsh winter and stunning manufacturing recovery this year have pushed up electricity demand across the country’s industrial belt, complicating Beijing’s drive to cut businesses’ power usage and their reliance on polluting coal-fired energy.

The surge in demand also comes as the cold hampers the ability of renewable energy to fill the gap left by a severe coal shortage, raising doubts about the reliability of cleaner sources to power the world’s second-largest economy during critical periods.

Coal supplies, meanwhile, are tight despite record domestic output in November as a runaway economic recovery sucks up power.

To address localised power shortages, Beijing has urged coal miners to ramp up output and energy firms to diversify gas sources. It has also allowed customs to clear imported coal that had built up at ports during the summer due to unofficial import quotas aimed at supporting local producers.

While Australian coal has reportedly been excluded from customs clearances, it accounts for less than 3 per cent of China’s total thermal coal usage.

In the southern provinces of Jiangxi and Hunan, which rely heavily on hydro and renewables, demand this season overwhelmed supply, with coal plants unable to fill the gap after local miners were shut due to environmental and safety reasons and national curbs on output earlier this year, crimping supply.

In Hunan, wind turbines were frozen by an early cold snap this month that brought ice and snow.

Read more: https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/east-asia/chinas-winter-chills-clean-energy-transition-as-factories-fire-up

If only China had built more wind turbines in Hunan, then they could have had even more pretty static ice sculptures to celebrate the Christmas season.

The pictures above were taken in in 2019, so my guess is icing up of wind turbines in Hunan is a regular occurrence.

4.1 7 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
21 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Jeff Alberts
December 24, 2020 10:05 am

Helicopters with big diesel tanks and giant flame-throwers. Problem solved!

6
Reply
Paul C
Reply to  Jeff Alberts
December 24, 2020 11:53 am

As you probably know, it’s the same as de-icing aircraft wings – glycol from the helicopter. The other way is install electric heaters in the blades, but that turns them into even bigger consumers of electricity at peak demand.
https://www.windpowerengineering.com/the-cold-hard-truth-about-ice-on-turbine-blades/

0
Reply
Rod Evans
December 24, 2020 10:15 am

Let’s look on the bright side, all that cold weather will ensure solar panels are delivering high levels of power output this winter. 🙂 I wonder if it takes long to shovel the snow of them?

1
Reply
John the Econ
Reply to  Rod Evans
December 24, 2020 11:46 am

I once had someone ask why they couldn’t just integrate heating elements in solar panels to melt the snow away.

1
Reply
MarkW
December 24, 2020 10:24 am

Solar panels don’t work well when they are covered by ice either.
Nor do they work well when covered by dust, pollen, bird poo …

1
Reply
Dave Burton
December 24, 2020 10:44 am

Some might wonder why they don’t let them spin, with ice on them. The blade tip speed on a wind turbine can top 150 mph (=220 fps =67m/s =241 kph), so with ice buildup they have the potential to become gigantic spinning trebuchets. A large projectile launched at a 45° angle at 150 mph would travel nearly 3/10 of a mile.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Dave Burton
1
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Dave Burton
December 24, 2020 11:22 am

The ice on them will also unbalance the blades. That can tear a turbine apart real fast.

1
Reply
eyesonu
Reply to  MarkW
December 24, 2020 11:48 am

So first a several hundred pound slab of ice is launched a quarter of a mile and then the turbine blows apart. Cool! Would make a great video!

1
Reply
Steven Miller
Reply to  Dave Burton
December 24, 2020 12:02 pm

The ice would not break clear of all blades at the same time. The imbalance could then shake the entire turbine assembly to pieces

0
Reply
Ron Long
December 24, 2020 10:46 am

Good catch from Reuters, Eric. Here’s the comment that is a reality check for me: “…raising doubts about the reliability of cleaner sources to power the world’s second largest economy during critical periods.” But for the world’s actual largest economy this somehow isn’t an alarm signal? Hello, Presumptive President Elect Joe Biden, who says that climate change is an existential threat and will be at the center of his administrations agenda! This kind of statement suggests Joe’s elevator doesn’t go to the top floor.

5
Reply
Kpar
December 24, 2020 10:51 am

What? No deicing boots?

0
Reply
Peter W
December 24, 2020 10:56 am

Ice and snow covered solar panels don’t work all that well, either.

1
Reply
Bro. Steve
December 24, 2020 10:58 am

Where’s global warming when you need it?

2
Reply
Barnes Moore
December 24, 2020 11:02 am

Except that, according to this article, China is not really cutting it’s reliance on coal.

China’s Green NGO Climate Propaganda Enablers | RealClearEnergy

2
Reply
Richard Burkel
Reply to  Barnes Moore
December 24, 2020 11:19 am

Ah, but this was published within China so Reuters has to toe the line

0
Reply
Bruce Cobb
December 24, 2020 11:16 am

Yeah, yeah, excuses excuses. Next they’ll be complaining about “lack of wind” or “too windy”, etc. etc. Sheesh. You’d think that they don’t even believe there’s a climatic planetary emergency. They need to get with the program.

tumblr_4a1768048db98a508f76640a290cfca8_278aa4cd_250.gif
1
Reply
Wharfplank
December 24, 2020 11:31 am

I saw a nuclear plant covered with ice and snow last winter and it was running smoothly and quietly. ; )

6
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
December 24, 2020 11:35 am

I think China may be anticipating international sanctions if they invade Taiwan and re-unify it by military force. With dementia-ridden Beijing Joe and the grifter Biden Family coming to the WH on January 20th, President Xi and the PLA know they have a 3-month or so window to take Taiwan while the new US administration is trying to get its bearing on foreign policy and military control.

So to that end, they need the domestic coal producers to get up to speed on production because coal and energy imports and port operations may come to crawl or stop while the fighting rages in the Taiwan straight and maybe even South China Sea.

Last edited 37 minutes ago by joelobryan
2
Reply
n.n
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
December 24, 2020 11:48 am

Tibetan… Taiwanese lives don’t matter. Neither do the Uyghurs. Let alone the babies. It’s almost as if progressives, liberals, Humpty Dumpties and similar ideologues are Pro-Choice.

0
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
December 24, 2020 11:52 am

https://www.foxnews.com/world/china-trials-second-amphibious-assault-ship-third-ship-expected-2021

“China has started trials for a second amphibious assault ship with a third already under construction, according to reports. The Type 075 vehicle first launched in April, but starting sea trials is a major step in its development.
In addition to the two ships in trials, China has a third ship under construction that is expected to be delivered in early 2021.
The People’s Liberation Army has ordered a total of eight Type 075 ships. The first ship was assigned to the South Sea Fleet in August, with the trial lasting 19 days.”
..

So Amphibious-assualt ship #2 will finish its trials by mid-January, if it follows the pattern of the 1st one. And then a 3rd assault ship delivered in late January, ready by late February. Taiwan’s Air Force better accelerate its operational F-16/SLAM-ER capability if it wants to counter the PLA-Navy next year.

Last edited 18 minutes ago by joelobryan
0
Reply
Art
December 24, 2020 11:41 am

“… Beijing’s drive to cut businesses’ power usage and their reliance on polluting coal-fired energy.”
———-
Say what??? What drive to cut reliance on coal fired energy? They’re building hundreds of new coal plants, they aren’t that stupid.

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

solar power wind power

Claim: Expensive Vanadium Flow Batteries will Make Renewable Energy Viable

3 days ago
Eric Worrall
Coal

China Suffering Mass Blackouts Following Aussie Coal Embargo

6 days ago
Eric Worrall
Coal

Australia: Chinese Embargo of High Quality Aussie Coal is Increasing CO2 Emissions

7 days ago
Eric Worrall
wind power

Google Deepmind AI Project to Improve Renewable Energy Reliability Quietly Disappeared

7 days ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Coal wind power

Iced Covered Wind Turbines Hamper China’s Efforts to Retire Coal

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Propaganda Sea level

Spiegel Article By Stefan Rahmstorf Has “Nothing In The Least To Do With Science”…”Embarrassing”

6 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate News

A blazar in the early universe

10 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Politics

Aussie Doctor Urges a “Bipartisan” Response to Climate Change

14 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: