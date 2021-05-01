Drosophila hydei. By Brian Gratwicke - Flickr: Drosophila hydei larger fruitflies for small frogs, CC BY 2.0, link
Alarmism

Study: Fruit Flies Perilously Close to Climate Survival Limits

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
10 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to Aussie scientists, even mild global warming could push key tropical species over their survival limit. But what they have accidentally demonstrated is the unlikelihood of those limits being breached.

MALE FERTILITY ‘PRECARIOUSLY CLOSE’ TO CLIMATE CHANGE EXTINCTION LIMITS

The loss of fertility in males as a result of climate change, particularly in the tropics, may be a better predictor of vulnerability to extinction 

By Dr Belinda van Heerwaarden, University of Melbourne

As temperatures rise across the globe, species will increasingly face environmental conditions beyond their tolerance limits, posing a major risk to biodiversity, food production and health. 

In our recent study, published in Nature Communications, we exposed different species of Drosophila flies to environmental conditions in the laboratory that mimicked climate change.

By following population growth and extinction, we found that tropical species indeed went extinct at temperatures lower than the widespread species. Despite living in the warm tropics, these species were no more heat tolerant than species with distributions extending much further away from the equator.

However, the loss of fertility in males – which occurs at temperatures much lower than lethal temperatures – was a better predictor of individual climate change vulnerability. 

So, how much closer are species to their male fertility limits than their critical thermal limits?

Some of the rainforest species we examined currently experience maximum habitat temperatures around 7 °C below their critical thermal limit or in other words, their warming tolerance is around 7 °C.

In contrast, some species are already experiencing average temperatures during summer months within 1 °C of their male fertility limit. 

So instead of a buffer zone of 7 °C, they may only be able to handle 1°C of warming before populations crash.

Given that many species – particularly tropical species – may be much closer to their thermal limits, the 1.5 to 4 °C of warming currently projected may lead to much more biodiversity loss than most of us probably realise. 

Read more: https://pursuit.unimelb.edu.au/articles/male-fertility-precariously-close-to-climate-change-extinction-limits

The abstract of their study;

Male fertility thermal limits predict vulnerability to climate warming

Belinda van Heerwaarden & Carla M. Sgrò 

Nature Communications volume 12, Article number: 2214 (2021) Cite this article

Abstract

Forecasting which species/ecosystems are most vulnerable to climate warming is essential to guide conservation strategies to minimize extinction. Tropical/mid-latitude species are predicted to be most at risk as they live close to their upper critical thermal limits (CTLs). However, these assessments assume that upper CTL estimates, such as CTmax, are accurate predictors of vulnerability and ignore the potential for evolution to ameliorate temperature increases. Here, we use experimental evolution to assess extinction risk and adaptation in tropical and widespread Drosophila species. We find tropical species succumb to extinction before widespread species. Male fertility thermal limits, which are much lower than CTmax, are better predictors of species’ current distributions and extinction in the laboratory. We find little evidence of adaptive responses to warming in any species. These results suggest that species are living closer to their upper thermal limits than currently presumed and evolution/plasticity are unlikely to rescue populations from extinction.

Read more: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-021-22546-w

Why are tropical species less resistant to warmer temperatures? The answer is obvious – because tropical species never had to evolve persistent genetic resilience to higher temperatures.

Ignoring the possibility of experimental error, either gene plasticity or genetic variation of the entire population is greater than the scientists inferred from cooking a few lab specimens, or the tropics is so resistant to climatic temperature variation, species can comfortably survive within 1C of their survival limit.

The earliest winged insects appeared 480 million years ago. Since then they have changed a lot; I suspect fast breeding short lived species like Drosophila split into a new species every time someone looks at them hard.

The point is, the ancestors of current Drosophila flies likely faced pretty much every level of CO2 and global temperature the Earth could throw at them, likely including levels of CO2 many times greater than today’s geologically low level of ~417ppm CO2.

h/t Tom Nelson, Bill Illis

The obvious inference of the study, that fruit flies can’t exist in the tropics in high CO2 warm periods, is absurd. Even if some tropical species of insects were briefly eradicated by past climate excursions, their range would have been rapidly recolonised by tropical and subtropical species which survived the excursion. Nature abhors an unutilized food source.

The main study included some weasel words – “… It is also possible that extreme temperature events may be more effective in driving evolutionary responses in these traits, particularly for CTmax. However, other studies that have directly selected upon CTmax or acute heat knockdown have also failed to show a sustained response …”.

My suggestion; given the geological history of the Earth, the hypothesis that an entire species is likely to show more ability to adapt than a tank full of lab specimens should be the default assumption, not a grudging admission. Fruit flies are a tough agricultural pest, which have repeatedly demonstrated the ability to rapidly evolve to overcome threats to their species, such as evolving resistance to new pesticides. I suspect if you filled laboratory tanks full of fruit flies with a new pesticide, you might also conclude they show very little ability to adapt. But out of the untold trillions of fruit flies in the wild, some always manage to survive attempts to eradicate them.

5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
10 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
nicholas tesdorf
May 1, 2021 2:16 am

If there was one thing that we will not miss if it becomes extinct, it would be Fruit Flies.

0
Reply
Sheldon Walker
May 1, 2021 2:28 am

This temperature map showing the temperature difference between winter and summer may help to explain why tropical species are less resistant to temperatures changes?

Tropical species experience a smaller temperature range between winter and summer than species which live outside the tropics. Species which live outside the tropics must cope with bigger temperature changes.

comment image

0
Reply
Sheldon Walker
Reply to  Sheldon Walker
May 1, 2021 2:53 am

If anybody is interested, I have just published a Kindle book called “How big is Global Warming”. It is available on Amazon.

1
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Sheldon Walker
May 1, 2021 3:17 am

Send a link to a reviewers copy to WUWT / submit story.

0
Reply
Ron Long
Reply to  Sheldon Walker
May 1, 2021 3:02 am

Shirley your comments don’t also apply to human evolution? Looks like you are not woke enough.

0
Reply
dk_
May 1, 2021 2:34 am

“The answer is obvious – because tropical species never had to evolve persistent genetic resilience to higher temperatures.”
Or perhaps, this is one of many ways that a species goes about evolving persistent genetic anything. If P percent of males cannot reproduce, if the species are to survive, the situation will reverse itself with the next generation, or the one following that one. Good thing that insects reproduce so frequently, since the increased food supply available to the succeeding generations (or their niche replacements) probably won’t last for long.
Really, boom and bust, with the unfit dying out to be replaced by the slightly more fit, was how I thought this evolution thing was supposed to work.

Last edited 54 minutes ago by dk_
1
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  dk_
May 1, 2021 3:11 am

Exactly – you only need a few survivors of any given event to perpetuate the species.

0
Reply
Ron Long
May 1, 2021 2:59 am

Good comments, Eric. Not only does the Darwin idea of “survival of the fittest” agree with your comments, it strikes me as fascinating that tropical fruit flies are smarter than Belinda and Sara and will, if it warms up for them, simply fly to an area less warm. We’re talking about some seriously small brains here (in both cases, fruit flies and Belinda/Sara).

1
Reply
Jit
May 1, 2021 3:14 am

Tell the authors to call me back when they can explain why the most biodiverse place on the planet (the Amazon rainforest) is also among the hottest places on the planet.

0
Reply
knr
May 1, 2021 3:19 am

You can ask a simple question , given most species on the planet have been around for what is millions of years , how did they manage to survive what in that time scale is various significant changes in climate . ?

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Alarmism

The Conversation: “More people die in winter than summer, but climate change may see this reverse”

4 days ago
Eric Worrall
Alarmism

WMO: “The climate is changing, and the impacts are already too costly for people and the planet”

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Alarmism Opinion

Al Jazeera Video Exposes the 30 Year Climate Denier Conspiracy

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Alarmism

Claim: Global Warming is Causing Strawberries to Shrink

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Alarmism

Study: Fruit Flies Perilously Close to Climate Survival Limits

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics

Roger Pielke Jr. Discovers Big Warming

6 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Land Surface Air Temperature Data

Latest JMA Data Show France, Ireland And Finland Have Cooled In March, No Warming!

10 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Bad science journalism Sea level

The Supermoon and SLR

14 hours ago
Kip Hansen
%d bloggers like this: