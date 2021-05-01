Emissions

Huge change in Biden’s April 28 speech – U.S. emission reductions “don’t matter.”

Guest essay by Larry Hamlin

An article at Fox News by Liz Peek addresses a huge change in Biden’s April 28, 2021 Presidential Address to the Joint Session of Congress that was not contained in the speech distributed to the press before the speech. The speech transcript contains an additional phrase used by Biden acknowledging that U.S. emission reductions “don’t matter” as noted in the headline of the article. 

The Fox article notes:

“This is what he said, according to a New York Times transcript of the president’s remarks: “The United States accounts, as all of you know, for less than 15 percent of carbon emissions. The rest of the world accounts for 85 percent. That’s why I kept my commitment to rejoin the Paris Accord, because if we do everything perfectly, it’s not going to matter.

“It was a whopper that went unnoticed on Wednesday night; with just a few ill-chosen words Biden utterly toppled any justification for the Green New Deal, which plays a central role in his $2.3 trillion American Jobs Plan and which, without a doubt, puts our economy at risk.” 

“And, for once in his life, Joe Biden was completely correct. Even if the Biden White House clobbers our economy, puts every last coal miner and oil driller out of work and drives down U.S. fossil fuel production and consumption, it will barely bend the curve on rising global emissions.”

“It is the rest of the world we must be concerned about. The EIA projects that between 2018 and 2050 emissions from non-OECD countries will grow 1% per year. China today accounts for 28% of global carbon output; India produces 7%. The U.S., as Biden accurately noted, contributes only 15%.”

China leads the world’s developing nations that control 65% of total global emissions (shown below at about 22 billion metric tons of CO2) with these nations having no interest or desire to follow the emission reduction economic suicide schemes being undertaken by the world’s developed nations including the U.S. Democratic Party proposal to reduce the country’s emissions by 50% below year 2005 levels by year 2030.

Regardless of what the U.S. and EU propose (the EU is proposing a 55% reduction in emissions by year 2030 from year 1990 levels) in emissions reductions the upward climb of global emissions will continue unabated. It should be noted that Germany by far the largest emissions entity of the EU by over a factor of two failed to achieve its year 2020 emissions reduction target.  

The present world total emissions (shown below at about 34 billion metric tons of CO2) will increase by additional billions of metric tons by year 2030 even if the U.S. and EU spend many trillions of dollars and euros in economically destructive efforts pretending that they are saving the world from “climate change.”

During the period from 2007 to 2019 the U.S. has reduced emissions by over 900 million metric tons of CO2 primarily by using increased natural gas fuel to replace use of coal fuel with that change lowering energy costs and increasing energy efficiency. The EU has reduced emissions also by about 900 million metric tons of CO2 during this period primarily by mandated use of higher cost renewables that have left its electric rates as the highest in the world. 

It was most appropriate of Biden to inject some “truth” into his speech by acknowledging the complete futility of his scheme mandating the U.S. to undertake costly and ineffective efforts regarding his year 2030 ridiculous emissions reduction proposal. 

Rich Davis
May 1, 2021 6:12 am

Just as the Propaganda Ministry ignored his admission of the greatest “voter fraud system” in history, they will not notice the lunacy of spending trillions of dollars borrowed from China to destroy our economy in pursuit of something that if we do it perfectly “doesn’t matter”.

John Shewchuk
Reply to  Rich Davis
May 1, 2021 6:29 am

Ditto. No matter what China says, actions speak louder than words, which is why they never intend to reach Net-Zero, as they laugh at our regressive carbon tax policies … https://newtube.app/user/RAOB/kf3DIEm

Philip Mulholland
Reply to  John Shewchuk
May 1, 2021 7:14 am

The Haoji Coal Railway system.
An object lesson in how to mitigate the risk of flooding to your critical transport infrastructure.

ResourceGuy
May 1, 2021 6:16 am

In the rush to dig up the gold treasure, there comes a point when they cast aside the distraction stories used on the other searchers off in the distance. Be a good little lapdog journalist and move along now.

Tom Halla
May 1, 2021 6:17 am

Yeah, but Dementia Joe will still push masochistic virtue signaling anyway, as the Green Blob believes in “setting a good example”.

David Kamakaris
May 1, 2021 6:35 am

Facts do not matter to Biden and the rest of the lunatic fringe. Their sole motivation is emotion and the warm, fuzzy feeling received when they feign concern for their imaginary climate crisis.

Curious George
Reply to  David Kamakaris
May 1, 2021 7:31 am

Why study Biden’s speeches? Tomorrow, the words will mean something else.

Rich Davis
May 1, 2021 6:52 am

Let’s see, the US cuts its 15% in half over 9 years. That would be a 7.5% reduction in world emissions. The developing world grows 1% per year for 9 years. If only someone in the BiteMe Administration could do the math!

If we half shut down our economy, world emissions go up around 1.5% by 2030. If we really want to make a dent, we have to completely shut down the economy! That would be a 6% reduction (until 2036 when the developing world fills the gap).

Happy May Day to Commies everywhere!

Krishna Gans
May 1, 2021 6:56 am

What ever who ever will cut or not, it doesn’t matter in regard to climate.
Only to cut to much matters plant live and so live in general. That matters.

Steve Case
May 1, 2021 7:22 am

Years ago when I first realized that the liberals were serious about lowering CO2 emissions, I used to tell them, “One of the hallmarks of our species besides having opposable thumbs and permanently enlarged mammary glands is, We Burn Stuff! So how and with what army are you guys going to tell the rest of the world to stop using fire?” On that note, one doesn’t have to look very far to figure out that the Democrats are keen on reducing military funding.

Gordon A. Dressler
May 1, 2021 7:24 am

Well, when Biden goes off-script, the truth is likely to be revealed accidentally.

Not commented on in the above article, but worthy of note, is Biden’s statement: The United States accounts, as all of you know, for less than 15 percent of carbon emissions.” (my bold emphasis added)

I am betting that, primarily due to AGW/CAGW alarmists, not 1 in 10 US citizens knows that the US accounts for only 15 percent of global human emissions of CO2.

BTW, the Paris Accord is just a way for the US to pay $billions to other nations for promises for future actions . . . the “accord” is NOT based on pay-for-performance, which even a hometown lawyer would know should be a requirement for a “contract” . . . but White House and Congressional lawyers don’t seem to care about such nuances.

BlueCat57
May 1, 2021 7:26 am

Hmm, sounds like the same talking point as they use to justify covid restrictions.
Get vaccinated – wear a mask
Recover and have natural antibodies – wear a mask
Chewing your food – wear a mask
Standing in the middle of the Sahara Desert by yourself – wear a mask

rovingbroker
May 1, 2021 7:30 am

” … if we do everything perfectly, it’s not going to matter.

It may not matter to “the world as a whole” but it will matter to the US in terms of reduced growth and productivity. Every dollar wasted on reducing CO2 is a dollar not spent on social programs, increased productivity and fundamental research.

Steve Case
Reply to  rovingbroker
May 1, 2021 7:59 am

Yes, it’s going to matter to me personally when I put my house on the market that I will have to disconnect the gas hook-up and have electric heat and hot water for the new owner.

That hasn’t happened yet, but it’s coming.

Doonman
May 1, 2021 8:00 am

What Joe Biden says doesn’t matter. It’s what he does.

Just yesterday he banned travel to and from India because of Covid 19. As I recall, democrats say that’s racist and xenophobic. Of course, just hours before banning all travel late on a Friday so you wouldn’t notice, he also granted India 2.5 billion in Arms sales. That’s quid pro Joe in action too.

Anti-griff
May 1, 2021 8:01 am

CO2 is no problem but Crooked Joey Biden and his demrats are a very very serious problem.

