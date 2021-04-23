Wall Street Journal hypes Biden’s climate alarmist absurd emissions reductions propaganda schemes

Guest essay by Larry Hamlin

The Wall Street Journal has published yet another article doubling down on its misrepresentations made in a prior article where it implied it would be easy for the U.S. to achieve Biden’s 50% reduction in emissions by year 2030 because of the huge decline in U.S. emissions achieved in the pandemic economic downturn year 2020.

In a recent WUWT article this prior Wall Street Journal articles hugely misleading observations about Biden’s expected plan to push a 50% reduction is U.S. emissions by year 2030 were addressed as follows:

“Biden administration officials have said they plan to unveil a new U.S. target for emissions reductions during a global climate-change summit in Washington next month. It will set a goal for reducing U.S. emissions over the next nine years.”

“In private meetings in recent weeks, according to people involved in the discussions, outside environmental groups and climate data analysts have encouraged the White House to nearly double the emissions reduction target that then-President Barack Obama set in 2014. At the time, Mr. Obama promised to slash U.S. emissions 26% to 28% below 2005 levels by 2025.”

“The groups have presented modeling to the White House making the case that a target in the range of 50% below 2005 levels by 2030 is achievable, the people said, if it accounts for actions already being taken by cities, states, businesses and local governments. Last year, total U.S. emissions were about 21% lower than in 2005 in part because of the pause in economic activity driven by the pandemic.”

That WUWT article pointed out the distortion and deception in the WSJ article which implied that it was no big deal to achieve this 50% emission reduction scheme as follows:

“The WSJ article grossly understates the huge economic damage that the Covid 19 pandemic played in reducing estimated year 2020 U.S. CO2 emissions from year 2019 levels.

The reality is that between 2005 and 2019 the U.S. GHG reduction level was about 12.5% with that reduction level increasing hugely to 21.5% for the period between 2005 and 2020 when the reductions from pandemic year 2020 are included.

Thus 42% of the 21.5% reduction that occurred between 2005 and 2020 occurred in the pandemic year 2020. This is inappropriately characterized in the WSJ article as the emission reduction between 2005 and 2020 as being 21.5% which was due “in part” to the pandemic.

The average emission reduction of U.S. GHG emissions between 2005 and 2019 was under just 1% per year. The reduction in GHG emissions in the pandemic year of 2020 was over ten times greater (10.3%) than the average in the prior 14-year interval.”

The latest WSJ article makes the same idiotic misguided and misleading comments about the U.S. 21.5% emissions reduction between 2005 and 2020 but further escalates its absurd pronouncements by noting that Biden is calling for “rich nations to shoulder more responsibility” for reducing emissions.

Additionally, the WSJ article once again conceals the fact that over 70% of the emissions reduction in year 2020 occurred in the Transportation, Industrial and Buildings economic sectors all of which will have to increase activity to bring the country back to pre-pandemic economic levels.

Biden’s reduction scheme would about double the proposal by Obama that called for the U.S. to reduce emissions by 26 to 28% by 2025 from 2005. The latest WSJ article highlights the worthless “commitment” by China to reach net zero carbon-dioxide emissions by year 2060 as if that is supposed to have any real-world credibility.

The WSJ article avoids any discussion of actual global emissions data that of course would make the articles happy talk about “shouldering more responsibility” look absolutely stupid.

Let’s look at China and the U.S. with emissions since year 2005 to 2019 where during this period China has increased emissions by 4.4 billion metric tons and the U.S. has reduced emissions by 850 million metrics tons.

U.S. energy-related CO2 emissions from coal declined by more than 50% from 2007 to 2019, a cumulative amount of more than a billion metric tons. In 2019 U.S. emissions are nearly 5 billion metrics tons less than China’s emissions of 10.17 billion metric tons.

How have U.S. emissions reductions done compared to Europe from 2005 to 2019? Let’s look.

U.S. emissions have fallen below Europe which is hyped by the press as leading the world in emissions reduction efforts. U.S. emissions reductions were predominantly driven (62%) by fuel substitution from coal to natural gas.

How have U.S. emissions done compared to Asia?

Asia has increased emissions by nearly 8 billion metric tons.

Let’s look at the U.S. and Europe emissions compared to what the rest of the World is doing in the 2005-2019 time-window.

The U.S. and Europe have reduced emissions by about 1.8 billion metric tons while the rest of the world has increased emissions by over 7 billion metric tons.

The people of the U.S. are being sold down the river by clueless Democrat climate alarmists who want trillions in costs to be spent on further U.S. emissions reductions so the rest of the world can continue to increase emissions as they have been doing for decades as shown below.

The Wall Street Journal has apparently gone off the deep end and become just another irrational climate alarmist proponent.

