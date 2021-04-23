From The University of Pennsylvania,
A new study explores novel technology for COVID-19 diagnosis using ultrasound.
Penn’s ultrasound research team introduced a novel technology that detect lung pleura (membrane) changes related to COVID-19 with high accuracy. Lung ultrasound has emerged as an ideal imaging tool for COVID‐19 diagnosis because of its high sensitivity, safety, portability, and affordability. However, a significant disadvantage is that it is highly user dependent, and not all clinicians have training in performing lung ultrasound and reading the images. To overcome these limitations, the team explored a new technology that measures the thickness and shape of lung pleural. This technology showed high diagnostic accuracy compared to traditional lung ultrasound interpretations. The technology when implemented on ultrasound devices that are currently used in clinical practice can be of great value in improving diagnosis and monitoring of COVID-19 patients.
https://doi.org/10.1002/emp2.12418