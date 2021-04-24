It is interesting to see views on mitigation policies from outside our community. And by community we mean both sides arguing over the topic of AGW for years.
Bitcoiner Weighs in on Electric Cars Saving the Planet
𝑵𝑶! They will create many more problems than they are supposed to resolve and China will, undoubtedly, be rubbing their hands in joy when they, eventually, control the rare minerals required to build hundreds of millions, if not billions, of Batteries including those for the imposed EVs in a few years time!
(𝐶ℎ𝑖𝑙𝑑 𝑡𝑜 𝑤𝑜𝑟𝑘𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑐𝑙𝑎𝑠𝑠 𝐷𝑎𝑑, “𝑐𝑎𝑛 𝐼 ℎ𝑎𝑣𝑒 𝑎 𝑐𝑎𝑟 𝑓𝑜𝑟 𝑚𝑦 17𝑡ℎ 𝑏𝑖𝑟𝑡ℎ𝑑𝑎𝑦?” 𝐷𝑎𝑑 – “𝑁𝑜 𝑐ℎ𝑎𝑛𝑐𝑒 – 𝐼 𝑤𝑖𝑙𝑙 𝑐𝑜𝑛𝑠𝑖𝑑𝑒𝑟 𝑏𝑢𝑦𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑦𝑜𝑢 𝑜𝑛𝑒 𝑓𝑜𝑟 𝑦𝑜𝑢𝑟 30𝑡ℎ 𝑤ℎ𝑒𝑛 𝐼 ℎ𝑎𝑣𝑒 𝑎 𝑐ℎ𝑎𝑛𝑐𝑒 𝑡𝑜 𝑠𝑎𝑣𝑒 𝑢𝑝 𝑓𝑜𝑟 𝑎 𝑝𝑟𝑒-𝑜𝑤𝑛𝑒𝑑 𝑜𝑛𝑒”).
I have a suggestion to save energy.
Quit wasting it to mine bitcoins!
It is like somebody started a scheme to waste energy. Start small. Make it easy at first so that anybody can do it. But have the cost skyrocket until only people running massive air chilled computing farms can do it.
Massive energy waste just to create the illusion that the coins have value.