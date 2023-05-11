censorship Climate Debate Covid News Energy The Grid

Fauci, Fear, Balance and the Grid

7 hours ago
Guest Blogger
43 Comments

From Climate Etc.

by Planning Engineer (Russell Schussler)

Reflecting on the U.S. response to the covid pandemic, Dr. Fauci provides some important insights on managing complex risks – with relevance to climate change and the electric grid transition.

Dr. Fauci discussing past covid measures was recently quoted as saying,

“(W)e looked at it from a purely public-health standpoint. It was for other people to make broader assessments—people whose positions include but aren’t exclusively about public health. Those people have to make the decisions about the balance between the potential negative consequences of something versus the benefits of something.”

I was surprised to hear that Dr. Fauci did not think that public health should have been in total control of the pandemic response.  But he is right. We needed diverse experts providing input and impacting policy choices – some who worry about public health, others who worry about individual health, others who worry about children, and others well versed on the economic impacts of it all.  Doing everything possible to stop the spread of covid, all other costs and consideration be damned, should have been expected to reduce the overall well-being of society and provide grossly suboptimal outcomes.  Focusing solely on covid risks was likely counterproductive even for those most at risk from covid.

In the U.S., the balanced path Dr. Fauci is now advocating was not seriously pursued during the pandemic. With the Covid panic, it seemed public health took over with one over-riding goal.  Advocates for individual health and individual health care found few available forums and inroads to appeal to and  impact policy makers. Appearing to be against the central narrative of those in power may have had severe consequences for individuals and organizations. In hindsight, many see that balancing competing views and values would have better served us all. In focusing so exclusively on the threat of covid, we increased our risk from so many other threats.  Many now understand that our “best” scientific understandings should be subject to challenges.  It certainly seems we needed “other people” to speak up, but those voices did not find the platforms they would need to influence policy and direction. 

There are some similarities here with “experts” who are driving policy as relates to the climate “emergency” and the emerging plans for net zero.  My recent posting discussed reasons why utility grid experts were silent while policies were enacted that called for large increases in wind and solar power.  It’s fairly clear that insufficient numbers of  policy makers want  to  hear of  the potential negative consequences related to increasing penetration levels from wind and solar.   Perhaps our experience with covid regulations can shed some light on the discussions that should occur around grid policies.  Both covid and net zero efforts are dominated by an overfocused group of experts, crafting an overly simplistic narrative to guide policy makers, the press, and much of the public. These narrow experts and their followers are largely unaware of the large negative externalities that result from their initiatives.  Public health was worried about public health, not individual health or the economy.  Many of those now driving the net zero mobilization are focused on CO2 reduction, not grid reliability or the economy.

Counter to Dr. Fauci’s calls for “other people to make broader assessments”, in reality often when disaster or emergencies are proclaimed the voices of the “other people” are marginalized, ignored, discredited and/or demonized. Instead of allowing diverse voices to “balance” concerns, those proclaiming disaster become self-righteous and authoritarian, arguing that other voices are at best wasteful distractions and at worst the work of those with selfish or sinister motives. Such sentiments can capture policy makers, the media and the public.  The resultant mob wants to build consensus for a complex and highly uncertain problem,  and they promote the idea that anyone challenging “the consensus” narrative is a dangerous threat.

The fear-based, narrowly focused  public health approach to covid avoidance, largely to the exclusion of all other concerns, seemed to get worse as it trickled down to the broader public. Over-reactions were common as skate parks were filled with sand and beaches were closed.   In my active 55+ community, our board had regular visits from public health workers. They focused on obscure risks and studies like this one recommending walkers beware of slipstream transmission.  They locked up our outdoor recreational amenities, took down nets and encouraged isolation way longer than made sense. Arguing against their efforts in favor of a two-pronged strategy of avoiding covid and also encouraging individual health, was seen as a selfish and ignorant position by many.  They insisted they were following “experts” advice, but it was only from one narrow perspective from one narrow field of expertise.  The masses were largely swayed by unchallenged public health concerns such that for many staying home, watching tv and drinking were seen as the responsible thing to do.  Unfortunately, the health consequences of that strategy in older populations were generally not good.

The fear-based calls for a “green” grid has followed a similar path.  The narrative coming from leaders in this area influence  regional and local authorities as well as individuals.  Many areas over-subsidize solar for the wealthy at the expense of the poor.  Ridiculous “green” projects garner support.  As with covid, those challenging the “green” narrative are suspect.  “Forget the economy.  Forget the negative impacts associated with wind and solar. Forget the cost and reliability implications or what it might do to our standard of living.  We are facing a calamity.” When technical claims about the shortcomings of intermittent asynchronous wind and solar are met by exclamations about how bad climate change might be, you realize that fear has pushed rational discussion aside. Hopefully “green” experts and advocates might  one day soon see the wisdom of Dr. Fauci’s statement rewritten here for them:

“It is for other people to make broader assessments… Those people have to make the decisions about the balance between the potential negative consequences of something (asynchronous intermittent generation) versus the benefits of something (economic reliable energy)”.

Those calling for economics and reliability to be considered along with social responsibility and “green” concerns should not be seen as the enemy. They should play an important role in the broader assessments of energy policy. They should not be seen as shills of industry or deniers of science but rather responsible experts helping achieve balance in the policy process. 

There doesn’t seem to be much evidence that Dr. Fauci actually sought to encourage balance around the bigger issues as covid policies evolved.  But his more recent reflections provide rock solid good advice.

Those people have to make the decisions about the balance between the potential negative consequences of something versus the benefits of something.

We may one day hear “green” experts cry out, after grand experiments fail, that, “I was only talking about what green energy could do, it was up to others to provide balance and publicize the short comings of the technology.”  It will be too late then.  Let’s challenge all “experts” now to show their commitments: 1) to balance, 2)  to addressing their critics, 3) to understanding the limitations of their knowledge,  and 4) to help cultivate an appreciation for how other experts might help better understand  potential negative impacts from their proposed actions.

Conclusions

Promoting healthy debates with a variety of perspectives around critical issues, such as a potential  grid transformation, is the best course for developing sound policies.  Unfortunately, we seem to be moving farther away from such hopes, as those in control argue for our/their “best understandings” and help stifle anything that might cast a shadow of doubt around their narratives .   When disaster is predicted, select “experts” take priority, opposition is hushed, and then balance is lost.  The overused recipe of proclaiming disaster, proposing a solution, declaring there is not much time, arguing that “misinformation” is harmful and then controlling the dialogue works against us all.  While it may get decisions and policies rolling, it is often not in the right direction and long-term needs and feedback mechanisms are frequently overlooked and ignored

As suggested by Dr. Fauci, in any major undertaking balance is needed.  It is far better to understood this in advance, rather than recognize it  in hindsight.   The justification for balance is summarized in this 2016 posting:

“The power system is a matter of extreme importance relating to economic development, quality of life as well as health and safety. In order to best meet the needs of any given area, it is necessary to balance the factors of economics, reliability and public responsibility. An imbalance in any area will lead to repercussions in other areas and may, in fact, prove to be counterproductive across all areas.”

Getting the power system right is important regardless of the threats posed by climate change. Climate change concerns should not trump a reliable economic grid.   In fact, quite the opposite, the greater the threat of climate change, the more important it is that we get power supply right. Climate change would not pair well with an unreliable, overly costly, unworkable energy system.  Focusing too narrowly on public responsibility (CO2 reduction, equity, social justice) without adequate concern for economics and reliability is a recipe for disaster.  Bring on the balance. 

Steve Case
May 11, 2023 6:17 am

“Many of those now driving the net zero mobilization are focused on CO2 reduction, not grid reliability or the economy.”
__________________________________________________________

And just maybe they are focused on something besides CO2.

8
Steven Mosher
Reply to  Steve Case
May 11, 2023 9:44 am

no they added climate justice

0
Tom Halla
May 11, 2023 6:20 am

Anthony Fauci is playing CYA. Cheerleading for lockdowns, despite not really having the authority. However, the Twitter Files did show an organized effort to demonize anyone who disagreed with Fauci. None of those bureaucrats had the authority, either, but they did it anyway.
Most of the legacy media will act as if they were the bureaucrats flying monkeys on whatever the Democratic Party position is, whether Covid or climate change.

12
William Howard
May 11, 2023 6:33 am

all of the negatives relating to shutting down the economy and mandating an experimental drug, and they easily outweigh any positives, were easily predictable – but those in power didn’t want to hear or debate – it is the mark of totalitarian government which we have in place now

6
MCourtney
Reply to  William Howard
May 11, 2023 7:29 am

The positives being… keeping people alive. The downside being less wealth.

I agree with Deng Xiao Peng when he said, “To get rich is glorious”.
But I also agree with Jesus when he said, “For what will it profit them to gain the whole world and forfeit their life?”

You pick your Messiah and live your life accordingly.
Until you die, of course.

-11
JamesB_684
Reply to  MCourtney
May 11, 2023 8:45 am

The mRNA “vaccines” didn’t prevent infection, and didn’t prevent transmission. The use of the “vaccines” to reduce the impacts of the virus on those with higher risk factors is debatable, and it actually increased risks of complications for young people.

So assertions about “keeping people alive” remain speculative. I did get two of the Moderna shots, under pressure from my DoD employer, and thankfully had no problems.

Last edited 4 hours ago by JamesB_684
5
Steven Mosher
Reply to  JamesB_684
May 11, 2023 9:50 am

sorry,
i spent my covid time in korea, where the CDC actually collected data and where a national ID system is in place. ill take data over your speculation

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9080122/

-7
Fenlander
Reply to  Steven Mosher
May 11, 2023 10:42 am

Ah, that’s sweet. Mosher still trusts official statistics.

“Persons were considered fully vaccinated ≥14 days after receipt…”

See Professor Norman Fenton’s demolition of this approach:

The illusion of vaccine efficacy revisited
https://wherearethenumbers.substack.com/p/the-illusion-of-vaccine-efficacy

4
DonM
Reply to  MCourtney
May 11, 2023 9:59 am

The downside being ‘less wealth’….

The downside also being less health for a significant portion society.

If you can’t, or refuse, to see things from the perspective of the harmed then your opinions are to be considered selfish, and discounted accordingly.

(“For what will it profit them to gain the whole world and forfeit their life?” is not applicable … nobody wanted to gain the whole world … most just want to be left alone. What Messiah will protect me from others that want to control me? I pick that one, right up until I die).

1
Dave Fair
Reply to  DonM
May 11, 2023 11:57 am

My “Messiah” is the Constitution of the United States, especially its 2nd Amendment.

0
More Soylent Green!
Reply to  MCourtney
May 11, 2023 10:25 am

There is zero evidence the lockdowns saved lives. There is zero evidence masks saved lives. There is plenty of evidence the lockdown shortened lives and degraded the quality of life for many millions. Many were denied medical treatment. Many died without loved ones being at their side. Many died from drug overdose, rates of alcoholism and drug abuse increased. Children were robbed of their educations, I could go on.

I don’t see any evidence of the wealthy suffering, either. Quite the opposite. Those at the lower end of the economic scale suffered the most Plenty of small businesses closed, many low-income people lost their jobs or had no paychecks because they couldn’t work.

And what would Jesus say about closing down church services? Not allowing people to minister to the dying? Not allowing family members to gather for funeral services? I’m sure Deng would be all-in for this, course.

3
Tony_G
Reply to  More Soylent Green!
May 11, 2023 11:10 am

And what would Jesus say about closing down church services?

I think a lot of the blame for that lays on the church (collectively) for not standing up against the shutdowns.

0
More Soylent Green!
Reply to  Tony_G
May 11, 2023 1:01 pm

A lot of people just rolled over.

0
Steven Mosher
Reply to  William Howard
May 11, 2023 9:46 am

1, the authority to use drugs before full testing was a conservative goal many freedom lovers fought for

nobody shut down the economy

-9
More Soylent Green!
Reply to  Steven Mosher
May 11, 2023 10:28 am

It’s been a slow day at work and I’ve been online quite a bit. I can safely say this is the stupidest thing I’ve read all day. Hands down.

The day ain’t over yet, so maybe it will be only the second stupidest.

8
Tony_G
Reply to  Steven Mosher
May 11, 2023 11:11 am

use != require
and it wasn’t applied to other drugs

0
Mason
Reply to  Steven Mosher
May 11, 2023 11:53 am

Mosher, tell that to all the restaurants and small businesses that were forced in to bankruptcy.

0
starzmom
May 11, 2023 6:36 am

There is a lengthy opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal today–yeah, yeah, I know it is paywalled–about the pending regulations for home appliances and home heating and air conditioning. By the time this administration gets through with us, we won’t have electric appliances that work do the job, so lack of affordable electricity won’t matter. I fully expect to be doing the family laundry in the nearby creek with a washboard if I can find one.

7
beng135
Reply to  starzmom
May 11, 2023 7:30 am

“New” appliances often don’t work nearly as well as older ones. Can’t have them using too much power, or too much hot water, etc.

1
Steve Case
Reply to  beng135
May 11, 2023 7:39 am

“New” appliances often don’t work nearly as well as older ones. Can’t have them using too much power, or too much hot water, etc.
____________________________________________________

Fixed it for you. We have to flush twice now.

2
John Hultquist
Reply to  Steve Case
May 11, 2023 8:53 am

flush twice
It makes for better removal if you keep a 1/2 gallon of water next to the unit and dump it as you begin the flush. “Stuff” floats better with the higher flow rate.

0
Bill Parsons
Reply to  Steve Case
May 11, 2023 8:58 am

I solved that one. Installed three that work. Going on 20 years now.

/ Gloating.

To the OP… Alex Epstein has made the necessary and obvious case for the positives – the benefits – of fossil fuels which the Greens can’t bear to look at. In short, we’re better off now – despite poorly engineered, government mandated low-flow toilets – than at any period in history. And it’s due to accessible, dependable, affordable energy.

Liberals seem to be very poor at doing cost / benefit analysis and enacting reasonable changes based upon (dare I say it?) science. There is a crucial benefit of preserving the status quo and just making tweaks and adjustments to adapt to changing environment and populations; then there are the untold negative results of heedless hysterical flight from a problem.

2
More Soylent Green!
Reply to  beng135
May 11, 2023 10:28 am

That was in the article.

0
Tony_G
May 11, 2023 7:31 am

insufficient numbers of policy makers want to hear of the potential negative consequences

They don’t want to entertain anything that differs from their chosen narrative (especially if it suggests exercising less power), and certainly don’t want to give it serious consideration. They might have to admit they were wrong. Instead, they just ignore or reject (as “misinformation”) anything other than what they’ve already decided.

4
Mr Ed
May 11, 2023 8:42 am

We were FUD’ed during covid and have been FUD’ed about ‘climate change’
since the beginning. Fear-Uncertainty and Doubt. Must be a reason FUD
is taught in business schools, it works. Once aware of the FUD concept
you can see it used commonly.. Power and control above all else. Starts
in kindergarten.

1
Steven Mosher
Reply to  Mr Ed
May 11, 2023 9:55 am

yes FUD is everywhere including comments about FUD
be afraid of FUD they are teaching our children FUD.

ya i remember sunday school and hell
i remember the dangers of pot and just say no
i remember the red peril
i remember flouride in the drinking water
i remember democrats will confiscate my guns

FUD is everywhere be very afraid

-6
More Soylent Green!
Reply to  Steven Mosher
May 11, 2023 10:30 am

Ok, Mosh, I take it back. This post is dumber than the first. New winner.

7
DonM
Reply to  More Soylent Green!
May 11, 2023 10:54 am

he’s active today … just wait.

1
Tony_G
Reply to  Steven Mosher
May 11, 2023 11:14 am

Well: https://twitter.com/BetoORourke/status/1172320706526269440

If it’s mandatory it’s confiscation, regardless of any money paid out.

0
Dave Fair
Reply to  Steven Mosher
May 11, 2023 12:06 pm

“The most dangerous man to any government is the man who is able to think things out for himself, without regard to the prevailing superstitions and taboos. Almost inevitably he comes to the conclusion that the government he lives under is dishonest, insane, and intolerable…”
― H.L. Mencken, Prejudices: Third Series

1
John Hultquist
May 11, 2023 9:02 am

Dr. Fauci seems to be capable of learning. Three years ago, he was narrowly focused and could not accept other views.
 “I just saw the light“, Hank William’s mother Lilly.

I do not believe Fauci is cult-like in the sense of the “ClimateCult™”.

0
More Soylent Green!
Reply to  John Hultquist
May 11, 2023 11:53 am

Learning to cover his @ss you mean. He’s gaslighting in order to deflect from his prominent role in the disastrous Covid-19 response.

Still no accounting for funding the Corona virus GOF research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (and Biological Warfare).

1
Ed Reid
May 11, 2023 9:05 am

Interesting diagnosis.

climate covid.jpg
5
Tony Sullivan
May 11, 2023 9:05 am

It certainly seems we needed “other people” to speak up, but those voices did not find the platforms they would need to influence policy and direction.”

I would argue this. There were plenty of platforms available to influence policy and direction, but these platforms either censored what was being stated contrary to the narrative, or were completely out of reach, ie. the traditional media, which followed the narrative exactly as planned.

3
Ed Reid
Reply to  Tony Sullivan
May 11, 2023 9:14 am

There were plenty of platforms which could and should have been available.

1
Steven Mosher
May 11, 2023 9:43 am

“(W)e looked at it from a purely public-health standpoint. It was for other people to make broader assessments—people whose positions include but aren’t exclusively about public health. Those people have to make the decisions about the balance between the potential negative consequences of something versus the benefits of something.”

reminds me of working on YF23.

experts in propulsion wanted bigger stronger engines.
experts in Aero wanted boundary layer control
experts in dogfighting wanted vectored thrust
experts in IR signature wanted c02 poured into the exhaust
experts in radar signature wanted internal weapons
experts in sensors wanted bigger radars, more EO sensors

experts in reliability wanted maintainability and low parts count

pilots of course wanted the best killing machine, until they had to dodge a missile then they
wanted countermeasures high g, and acceleration.

every discipline thought their cow was sacred, or most essential.

everyone screamed for balance while they practiced shifting the playing field to favor their discipline.

in the end the loudest voices with the best rhetoric won, or those closest to power.

in the end there was no way to test

-4
More Soylent Green!
Reply to  Steven Mosher
May 11, 2023 10:32 am

The only looked at public health from perspective of shitty models that made unfounded predictions. Sound familiar?

1
Mike McMillan
Reply to  Steven Mosher
May 11, 2023 10:48 am

The YF-23 had all that (‘cept thrust vectoring), and so did the F-22. They tested all sorts of ways and the two planes had different strengths, but it was still close. Either could have wiped the commies.

And Trump should have fired Fauci after the first lie. We don’t need scientist/bureaucrats to lie. That’s what politicians are for.

4
DonM
Reply to  Steven Mosher
May 11, 2023 10:56 am

2.

0
DonM
Reply to  Steven Mosher
May 11, 2023 10:57 am

3.

0
Frank from NoVA
May 11, 2023 9:44 am

Time to face facts. There was no public debate about the COVID response / lockdowns because the media, in its role as the protector / enabler of the deep state, wouldn’t allow it. Same phenomenon with climate alarmism, Ukraine, transgender, CRT, etc.

7
Andy Pattullo
May 11, 2023 10:56 am

“(W)e looked at it from a purely public-health standpoint. It was for other people to make broader assessments—people whose positions include but aren’t exclusively about public health.Those people have to make the decisions about the balance between the potential negative consequences of something versus the benefits of something.”

There is the clearest admission by Fauci that he was never qualified for his role in public health. All health decisions, individual or collective (public), must be made on the balance of benefits and costs. By claiming the costs issues were someone else’s mandate, he is essentially denying his responsibility to consider that any measures he recommended to protect public health could have negative effects (costs) to that same public health, yet our experience the last three years gave ample evidence of the negative public health impacts of his advice. He is either incompetent, mentally impaired, malevolent or a combination of all three. And he takes no responsibility for the harm caused by measures he proposed.

It seems the CoVID pandemic and Fauci’s role in it draw very strong parallels with what is happening in energy strategy and climate change. When did incompetence become the single most influence qualification to be a leader and decision-maker?

1
Jeff L
May 11, 2023 11:20 am

Solid analysis & logical extension of thought process to our energy systems! Hope this post gains wide traction !

0
