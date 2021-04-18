What climate science tells us, what it doesn’t & why it matters

Climate Politics

From The GWPF

Date: 18/04/21

Holman W. Jenkins, Jr., The Wall Street Journal

After a stint at the Obama Energy Department, Steven Koonin reclaims the science of a warming planet from the propaganda peddlers.

Barack Obama is one of many who have declared an “epistemological crisis,” in which our society is losing its handle on something called truth.

Thus an interesting experiment will be his and other Democrats’ response to a book by Steven Koonin, who was chief scientist of the Obama Energy Department. Mr. Koonin argues not against current climate science but that what the media and politicians and activists say about climate science has drifted so far out of touch with the actual science as to be absurdly, demonstrably false.

This is not an altogether innocent drifting, he points out in a videoconference interview from his home in Cold Spring, N.Y. In 2019 a report by the presidents of the National Academies of Sciences claimed the “magnitude and frequency of certain extreme events are increasing.” The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which is deemed to compile the best science, says all such claims should be treated with “low confidence.”

In 2017 the U.S. government’s Climate Science Special Report claimed that, in the lower 48 states, the “number of high temperature records set in the past two decades far exceeds the number of low temperature records.” On closer inspection, that’s because there’s been no increase in the rate of new record highs since 1900, only a decline in the number of new lows.

Mr. Koonin, 69, and I are of one mind on 2018’s U.S. Fourth National Climate Assessment, issued in Donald Trump’s second year, which relied on such overegged worst-case emissions and temperature projections that even climate activists were abashed (a revolt continues to this day). “The report was written more to persuade than to inform,” he says. “It masquerades as objective science but was written as—all right, I’ll use the word—propaganda.”

Mr. Koonin is a Brooklyn-born math whiz and theoretical physicist, a product of New York’s selective Stuyvesant High School. His parents, with less than a year of college between them, nevertheless intuited in 1968 exactly how to handle an unusually talented and motivated youngster: You want to go cross the country to Caltech at age 16? “Whatever you think is right, go ahead,” they told him. “I wanted to know how the world works,” Mr. Koonin says now. “I wanted to do physics since I was 6 years old, when I didn’t know it was called physics.”

He would teach at Caltech for nearly three decades, serving as provost in charge of setting the scientific agenda for one of the country’s premier scientific institutions. Along the way he opened himself to the world beyond the lab. He was recruited at an early age by the Institute for Defense Analyses, a nonprofit group with Pentagon connections, for what he calls “national security summer camp: meeting generals and people in congress, touring installations, getting out on battleships.” The federal government sought “engagement” with the country’s rising scientist elite. It worked. […]

Mr. Koonin still has a lot of Brooklyn in him: a robust laugh, a gift for expression and for cutting to the heart of any matter. His thoughts seem to be governed by an all-embracing realism. Hence the book coming out next month, “Unsettled: What Climate Science Tells Us, What It Doesn’t, and Why It Matters.”

Any reader would benefit from its deft, lucid tour of climate science, the best I’ve seen. His rigorous parsing of the evidence will have you questioning the political class’s compulsion to manufacture certainty where certainty doesn’t exist. You will come to doubt the usefulness of centurylong forecasts claiming to know how 1% shifts in variables will affect a global climate that we don’t understand with anything resembling 1% precision.

His book lands at crucial moment. In its first new assessment of climate science in eight years, the U.N. climate panel—sharer of Al Gore’s Nobel Peace Prize in 2007—will rule anew next year on a conundrum that has not advanced in 40 years: How much warming should we expect from a slightly enhanced greenhouse effect?

The panel is expected to consult 40-plus climate computer simulations—testament to its inability to pick out a single trusted one. Worse, the models have been diverging, not coming together as you might hope. Without tweaking, they don’t even agree on current simulated global average surface temperature—varying by 3 degrees Celsius, three times the observed change over the past century. (If you wonder why the IPCC expresses itself in terms of a temperature “anomaly” above a baseline, it’s because the models produce different baselines.)

Full article here.

Scissor
April 18, 2021 2:11 pm

Reclaiming the science from the propagandists will be more difficult than this article makes it sound.

ResourceGuy
April 18, 2021 2:20 pm

What is the value to the Party from admitting that well after the fact? I would say about $100 million in Party donations, volunteers, and endorsements. Isn’t that right Barry?

Serge Wright
April 18, 2021 2:47 pm

Climate science has never been about the science. It’s only ever been about replacing western democracy with Marxism. Anyone that dares to point out the flaws in the science quickly becomes a target of the Marxist hate machine.

Rud Istvan
April 18, 2021 2:49 pm

Main title is Unsettled. Release data is April 27. Can be preordered at Amazon Kindle.

Curious George
April 18, 2021 3:03 pm

Carthage must be Destroyed.

I mean The New York Times, The Washington Post, The CNN, and more.

Al Miller
April 18, 2021 3:03 pm

There need to be a lot more scientists (actual scientists) who are ready to stand up and defend their profession from the propanaganda. It’s great to hear another one one who does have a spine though. The real problem lies with the smearing of truth tellers and of course especially those younger ones who need to earn a living. Having said that selling out isn’t much of a living…

fred250
April 18, 2021 3:04 pm

Anyone have a link to the video interview.

Should be included in the post I think.

Charles Rotter
Author
Reply to  fred250
April 18, 2021 3:09 pm

This interview?

https://youtu.be/VAFnWrtE5Nw

Tom in Toronto
April 18, 2021 3:18 pm

Activists in NGOs, Activist Politicians (to be fair, there is never any other kind), and Activist Journalists.
Together they have duped the public into believing the CAGW lie. The power of propaganda and ‘consensus’ is as strong as it has ever been.
It will be entertaining watching it gradually unwind and collapse under its own lies. Hopefully within the next 10 years and before too much harm has been done.

AGW is Not Science
April 18, 2021 3:26 pm

How long do you think it will be before Mr. Koonin has a full blown dossier on “DeSmogBlog” and other such “cancel culture” Eco-Nazi sites?

Zigmaster
April 18, 2021 3:35 pm

The main problem I see is not that the models can’t agree on what future climate data looks like but that there is no real consensus as to what is the historical data. When arbitrary temperature adjustments lowers past temperatures and increases current temperature it seems more about manipulation to fit an agenda than a serious attempt to compare apples with apples. The media claim of worst ever, hottest ever, most ever, strongest ever where these claims can be refuted by searching historical reports just serve to discredit the climate science community. The more scientists/ activists that move from the alarmist side to the sceptical side the sooner we’ll have trust in our scientists. In the meantime increased cost and increased instability of the electricity grid will help to make people question the basis of green policies and the claimed science these policies are based on.

