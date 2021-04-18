Carbon sequestration

Companies announce world’s first CO2-free gas plants

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
Here is their Twitter announcement

We told you we were serious about carbon capture & #CCUS! Check out this exciting announcement on commercialization. We are proud of our partners. #decadeofaction #np2050 #wecapturecarbon #environment #economy Thx @AkshatRathi @8riverscapital #NetZero

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-04-15/u-s-startup-plans-to-build-first-zero-emission-gas-power-plants?sref=UBrhZ1ro

Originally tweeted by NET Power (@_NETPower) on April 15, 2021.

And additional coverage from E&E News

Carlos Anchondo, E&E News reporter Published: Friday, April 16, 2021

Net Power LLC’s pilot natural gas power plant in La Porte, Texas, achieved “first fire” in 2018. Yesterday, developers announced that the company’s technology is now planned for two at-scale plants in Colorado and Illinois. @_NetPower/Twitter

Colorado and Illinois are slated to host the world’s first emissions-free gas power plants, according to an announcement yesterday from a clean technology company.

8 Rivers Capital LLC announced plans to build an at-scale gas plant in each state by 2025, deploying proprietary technology from Net Power LLC to generate 280 megawatts of clean electricity.

Industry observers called yesterday’s announcements “huge” and said Net Power’s technology could be instrumental to realizing a lower-carbon electric grid in the United States.

Unlike at a conventional natural gas plant, the energy startup’s technology burns natural gas with pure oxygen, instead of the air, only producing carbon dioxide and water as byproducts. Most of the CO2 is reused as part of Net Power’s four-step cycle, with the excess CO2 captured and “pipeline ready” for underground storage.

Founded in 2010, Net Power achieved “first fire” in 2018 at its testing facility outside of Houston, which the company says validated the technology (Greenwire, May 31, 2018).

8 Rivers is a co-owner of Net Power and is developing each of the projects with separate parties. Both plants would be connected to the grid, according to the developers.

Rich Powell, executive director of the conservative clean energy group ClearPath, called Net Power’s technology a “game changer” and said it could leverage the “virtually infinite supply of low-cost natural gas” in the United States.

“If this thing works, the job of decarbonizing the U.S. power sector gets a whole lot easier,” Powell said yesterday, adding that the “major hurdles are really behind these projects.”

Net Power said it plans to license out the technology. Natural gas makes up roughly 36% of total U.S. electricity generation, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Deepika Nagabhushan, program director of decarbonized fossil energy at the Clean Air Task Force, said in a statement that it’s exciting to see another “carbon capture technology company working to develop projects to supply zero-carbon firm power, which we know is going to be key to achieving [a] net-zero carbon electricity grid.”

Full article here.

Dennis G Sandberg
April 18, 2021 10:07 am

That’s the good news, the bad news is the O2 plant costs more to build and operate than the generation plant. CO2 is not the climate control knob. Give it up.

Scissor
Reply to  Dennis G Sandberg
April 18, 2021 10:33 am

The left won’t like it, I’m guessing, as it’ll compete with their worthless schemes, besides using natural gas.

commieBob
Reply to  Dennis G Sandberg
April 18, 2021 10:42 am

Yabut, given the choice between this and ‘renewables’, the choice is easy. Renewables don’t work, this might.

Having said the above, I’ve watched a few energy technologies over the years. So far, none have made it past the pilot plant stage. Usually the technology actually works but something emerges that makes them uneconomical.

ResourceGuy
Reply to  commieBob
April 18, 2021 11:02 am

A lot have made it past pilot scale and then failed when the taxpayers took a much bigger hit than pilot scale losses. DOE loan and grant programs actually promote this premature scale up with incentives and a blind eye at due diligence.

2hotel9
April 18, 2021 10:17 am

“excess CO2 captured and “pipeline ready”. Cool! Can they send it directly to the brewery and use it in beer?

Scissor
Reply to  2hotel9
April 18, 2021 10:25 am

A lot of brewers capture CO2 and sell it to the beverage industry or for other uses, e.g., to supplement greenhouse grows.

2hotel9
Reply to  Scissor
April 18, 2021 11:06 am

Yea, evil greenhouses and brewers destroying the ‘vironment! A place close to my house grows flowers and vegetables and he came to the bar and borrowed their spare Co2 bottle, his had leached out from last season.

Devils tower
April 18, 2021 10:19 am

So what is cost of electricity 3x

mrsell
April 18, 2021 10:28 am

‘first emissions-free gas power plants’

‘excess CO2 captured and “pipeline ready” for underground storage’

I get it – if you can capture your emissions and “pipe” them somewhere else, that is now the definition of “emissions-free”.

So, my fossil-fueled car, which has a “pipeline” to the atmosphere directly behind the car, is “emissions-free” since I am “pipelining” it to another area.

The real scientific breakthrough in this posting is the calculated manipulation of the English language to make “emissions-free” mean something completely different and opposite of what any rational person thinks it means.

Pillage Idiot
April 18, 2021 10:31 am

To believe these projects can be scaled up to the national level requires an ignorance of both engineering and economics.

Some plants will have a market for their CO2 output. That is clearly the best option. Unfortunately (for the Greens), this option is usually CO2 injection for tertiary oil recovery.

The next best option is no market for the CO2 output, but a ready place for sequestration. Once again, this is probably mostly limited to the oil patch where you can inject into depleted oil or gas fields at some cost to the electrical generation plant.

Some other plant in a heavily industrialized area might find a market for all of their CO2, but only if they are the first mover.

After that, there is nowhere else to go with the CO2 – other than the atmosphere.

Anon
Reply to  Pillage Idiot
April 18, 2021 10:40 am

Wait a day or two for the Tweet:

Elon Musk will take it to Mars with him, to terraform the planet. Applying for billion dollar govt. subsidy package, once Biden infrastructure bill becomes law.

Keith Harrison
April 18, 2021 10:33 am

Is anyone aware where as in geographical and the underground geology, the captured CO2 will be sequestered? How much of it can be captured? Will it be compressed to liquid or stored as a compressed gas only?

Scissor
Reply to  Keith Harrison
April 18, 2021 11:12 am

The Colorado plant will be located in the SW and is associated with the Southern Ute Tribe. There are also natural CO2 wells in that area, so connection of the plant to existing CO2 infrastructure there makes sense.

The relatively simple scheme is called the Allam Cycle. See the figure in the following:

https://www.wraltechwire.com/2018/11/12/the-future-of-electricity-durhams-net-power-charges-forward-with-zero-emissions-tech/

Pillage Idiot
April 18, 2021 10:36 am

I would like to know about “actual” pollution, rather than the live-sustaining gas called CO2.

For any of the process experts, if you combust methane in air, how much of the products are H20 and CO2 versus some pollutants like NOx?

In an environment where the pressures and mixing rates are controlled, are any significant nasty molecules actually formed?

Scissor
Reply to  Pillage Idiot
April 18, 2021 10:48 am

Some NOx will form, though probably less than 0.1%, but getting rid of the nitrogen eliminates this and also eliminates the need to separate nitrogen from the captured CO2 product. Of course air separation units, as pointed out above, come with capital and operating expenses that really aren’t necessary without the CO2 boogeyman around.

There are also traces of organics and soot, that oxygen utilization will also reduce or eliminate. I’m guessing that carbon credits of some type will be significant for making this process economical to the investors and operators.

ALLAN MACRAE
April 18, 2021 10:45 am

Does anyone else realize how very stupid this concept is?

Start with the wrong input assumptions, and drive forward to the wrong solution. Idiots!

Scissor
Reply to  ALLAN MACRAE
April 18, 2021 11:01 am

It’s only stupid if you look at it as a total system (failure). If you look at it from a banker’s or supplier’s perspective it makes sense.

It’s kind of like the hubcap business that used to be thriving, in the Denver area at least. There was an outfit called Hubcap Annie, where people could come in and purchase “used” hubcaps at a significant discount off retail. That was at the front of the store. On the other side, people could bring in their “used” hubcaps and Annie would purchase them for pennies on the dollar.

Al Miller
April 18, 2021 10:52 am

That would be great news…if CO2 was actually a problem!

Tsk Tsk
April 18, 2021 10:53 am

Great! Where’s the pure O2 well?

Scissor
Reply to  Tsk Tsk
April 18, 2021 11:15 am

The land where deer and unicorns play.

Bruce Cobb
April 18, 2021 10:59 am

Great. I suppose the pure oxygen will come from the oxy fairy?

Ed Zuiderwijk
April 18, 2021 11:01 am

Most of the co2 is used in their ‘four step system’. What on earth does that mean?

I suspect NetPower have just rewritten some laws of physics and chemistry without asking our permission.

RelPerm
April 18, 2021 11:04 am

Hmm, is it easier/less expensive to remove N2 before combustion or after combustion? Me thinks after combustion is the best place to do it, processing flue gas instead of air, because N2 CO2 separation is much easier than N2 O2 separation.

These yayhoos using their own money for this project, or other people’s money ?!?

Ron Long
April 18, 2021 11:10 am

Typical Greenies, they want to store CO2, a valuable and necessary plant food, underground all over the place, but are against storing nuclear waste under4ground at Yucca Mountain, Nevada, a secure part of the Nevada Test Site. Go figure.

John Thorogood
April 18, 2021 11:10 am

The giveaway is “with the excess CO2 captured and “pipeline ready” for underground storage“. Yeah, right. Neatly overlooking the cost for piping it to a disposal well, the cost of the well, associated infrastructure, permitting costs. Resulting cost of electricity being what x present price?

DHR
April 18, 2021 11:14 am

Any info available on the thermodynamic efficiency, construction cost and operating cost of the scheme, including O2 production?

