Boris Johnson battling alone on world stage to save COP26 climate conference as other countries demand it be delayed

Natasha Clark | Harry Cole

13 Apr 2021, 23:38 | Updated: 13 Apr 2021, 23:39

BORIS Johnson is now battling alone on the world stage to save the COP26 climate conference this year as other countries demand it be delayed.

Ministers are reluctant to put the international summit on Zoom instead, meaning a delay for a second year running looks more and more likely.

Government sources stressed they want an in-person and “inclusive” event to bring world leaders together to fight climate change.

But insiders admitted it’s up in the air thanks to rising Covid cases around the world.

A diplomatic source told The Sun: “Britain is increasingly isolated on this front.

“No one in Europe thinks it’s going to happen and the US are increasingly sceptical it can happen without a delay.”

President Biden is hosting a virtual climate summit for Earth Day next week which could pile on more pressure to put it off.

Britain has vaccinated over half the adult population so far, but other countries around the world are lagging behind and seeing another wave of the virus.

It came as climate warrior Greta Thunburg said this week she would boycott the Glasgow event and called for it to be delayed until global jab rates have risen.

