COP conferences

Boris Johnson battling alone on world stage to save COP26 climate conference as other countries demand it be delayed

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
15 Comments

From The Sun

Natasha Clark | Harry Cole

13 Apr 2021, 23:38 | Updated: 13 Apr 2021, 23:39

BORIS Johnson is now battling alone on the world stage to save the COP26 climate conference this year as other countries demand it be delayed.

Ministers are reluctant to put the international summit on Zoom instead, meaning a delay for a second year running looks more and more likely.

Government sources stressed they want an in-person and “inclusive” event to bring world leaders together to fight climate change.

But insiders admitted it’s up in the air thanks to rising Covid cases around the world.

A diplomatic source told The Sun: “Britain is increasingly isolated on this front. 

“No one in Europe thinks it’s going to happen and the US are increasingly sceptical it can happen without a delay.”

President Biden is hosting a virtual climate summit for Earth Day next week which could pile on more pressure to put it off.

Britain has vaccinated over half the adult population so far, but other countries around the world are lagging behind and seeing another wave of the virus.

It came as climate warrior Greta Thunburg said this week she would boycott the Glasgow event and called for it to be delayed until global jab rates have risen.

Read the full article here.

Coeur de Lion
April 15, 2021 6:11 am

No way will Greta not come if it happens. She’s merely conned you all into headlines by saying she isn’t. Now she will change her mind.

John Shewchuk
Reply to  Coeur de Lion
April 15, 2021 6:26 am

Greta needs help — and some anger management therapy … https://newtube.app/user/RAOB/I97sm2D

suffolkboy
Reply to  Coeur de Lion
April 15, 2021 6:36 am

Greta is no longer active in the UK now that the covid scare has supplanted the climate scare. Some of her supporters at the University of Winchester recently controversially erected a memorial to her, but it might yet be toppled. https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-hampshire-56565683

Mumbles McGuirck
Reply to  suffolkboy
April 15, 2021 6:59 am

In the US, we went through a terrible summer where thoughtless young people toppled statues of abolitionists in order to combat “racism”. Is it too much to ask of thoughtless British youths to do the same to Greta’s statue in the name of “climate”?

I do suggest that a person could have LOTS of fun posing with that statue where Greta’s finger is going into various interesting places. Challenge issued to all English sceptics.

Last edited 12 minutes ago by Mumbles McGuirck
ResourceGuy
April 15, 2021 6:37 am

Just invoke the “C” word and everyone will flee. The word Cost is like a strand of garlic draped over the doors.

Mumbles McGuirck
April 15, 2021 6:43 am

“If we can’t have access to an All You Can Eat shrimp bar and luxury hotel suites, what is the point of a climate conference?”

Looks like their Lockdown Mania had turned around and bit them where it hurts.

Oldseadog
Reply to  Mumbles McGuirck
April 15, 2021 6:51 am

No no, Mr. McGuirck, no shrimp bars in Glasgow, just all the whisky you can drink with scampi and chips.
Not too sure about the luxury hotels either.

leitmotif
April 15, 2021 6:47 am

COP26 is only 35 miles from my house.

Should I go?

NAAAAAHHHH!!!!!

Oldseadog
Reply to  leitmotif
April 15, 2021 7:04 am

Only 26 from mine, and I could go by (electric) train, (hybrid or hydrogen) bus, or even (diesel) canal boat and moor on the pontoon on the river just outside the venue. (noisy and smelly though. Tut tut. Or even putt putt.)
Don’t know if I can be bothered, though.
Just for fun I looked at hotel rooms for that time. Almost all of them have “no availability for your dates”.

ResourceGuy
April 15, 2021 6:48 am

Boris better get to work with deals for celebrities and paid protesters if he wants to pull this off. They don’t parade with elephants or other circus beasts anymore but they do have options with dumber celebs.

Al Miller
April 15, 2021 7:02 am

No free trip, no compliant media following them around. No COP. LOL, their actions are as shallow as a mud puddle.

Graemethecat
April 15, 2021 7:05 am

The prospect of a conference in Glasgow, in November, somehow just doesn’t seem as attractive as the past COP meetings in places like Kyoto, Cancun, or Bali. I bet the Glaswegian Ladies of the Night awaiting the attendees aren’t as attractive either.

M Courtney
Reply to  Graemethecat
April 15, 2021 7:12 am

They’re all going to Edinburgh, really.

DMacKenzie
April 15, 2021 7:09 am

The subversion of the media and acceptance of the public to government economic intervention in goods, services, and industry is complete and there is no longer great need for travelling salvation shows.

Last edited 2 minutes ago by DMacKenzie
Louis Hooffstetter
April 15, 2021 7:10 am

“Crisis is the rallying cry of the tyrant.”
James Madison

The welfare of humanity is always the alibi of tyrants.”
Albert Camus

“The whole aim of politics is to keep the general population alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing it with an endless series of imaginary crises.”
H. L. Mencken

“When we allow science to become political then we are lost. We will enter the internet version of the Dark Ages, an era of stifling fears and wild prejudices, transmitted to people who don’t know any better.”
Michael Crichton

Would you bet your paycheck on tomorrow’s weather forecast? If not, then why should this country bet billions on global warming predictions that are way less accurate?
Slightly Paraphrased from Thomas Sowell

“Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.”
Voltaire

