Finale’ – Peter Ridd vs. James Cook University

Dr. Peter Ridd writes on Facebook:

We just got notification that the High Court appeal hearing will be by the Full Court at 10:00am on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 in Court No. 1, Parkes Place, Canberra. My understanding is that appeals can be heard by between one to seven of the judges depending upon the perceived importance of the case. Ours is by the “Full Court” so it will likely be either five or seven judges. The hearing will be just one day.

The final judgement, would be handed down sometime after 23rd June.

For those who live close to Canberra, Court No. 1 is the large courtroom in the High Court complex so, even with covid restrictions, there should be plenty of room in the public gallery if you are interested. I’d certainly be delighted to meet any of you to thank you in person for your support.