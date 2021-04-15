Climate Lawsuits Climate ugliness

Finale’ – Peter Ridd vs. James Cook University

35 mins ago
Anthony Watts
4 Comments

Dr. Peter Ridd writes on Facebook:

We just got notification that the High Court appeal hearing will be by the Full Court at 10:00am on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 in Court No. 1, Parkes Place, Canberra. My understanding is that appeals can be heard by between one to seven of the judges depending upon the perceived importance of the case. Ours is by the “Full Court” so it will likely be either five or seven judges. The hearing will be just one day.

The final judgement, would be handed down sometime after 23rd June.

For those who live close to Canberra, Court No. 1 is the large courtroom in the High Court complex so, even with covid restrictions, there should be plenty of room in the public gallery if you are interested. I’d certainly be delighted to meet any of you to thank you in person for your support.

I speak for many of us at WUWT in wishing the best of luck to Dr. Ridd in prevailing over the draconian “cancel culture” at James Cook University.

Alan
April 15, 2021 8:55 am

Good luck.

John MacDonald
April 15, 2021 9:06 am

If luck has anything to do with it, the Good Luck.
Otherwise, I think the rational facts of Dr. Ridd’s case should win the day.
Let truth and science win out!

markl
April 15, 2021 9:19 am

I don’t hold much faith in “high/supreme” courts these days but I wish Peter well.

KAT
April 15, 2021 9:20 am

Slightly off topic.
George Floyd was found to be hypoxic and to simultaneously have blood oxygen of 98%.
According to the medical literature – 98% is a normal blood oxygen level and therefore his efforts to breathe were effective.
Am I missing something?

