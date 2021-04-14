Paleoclimatology

Ocean temperature reconstructed over the last 700,000 years

UNIVERSITY OF BERN

Bern’s ice core researchers were already able to demonstrate in 2008 how the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere has changed over the past 800,000 years. Now, using the same ice core from the Antarctic, the group led by Bernese climate researcher Hubertus Fischer shows the maximum and minimum values between which the mean ocean temperature has fluctuated over the past 700,000 years. The results of the reconstruction have just been published in the journal Climate of the Past.

The study’s key findings: Mean ocean temperatures have been very similar over the last seven ice ages, averaging about 3.3 °C colder than the pre-industrial reference period, as already suggested by syntheses of deep water temperatures from marine sediments. However, ocean temperatures in the warm periods 450,000 years ago were much colder and CO2 concentrations were lower than in our present warm period, despite similar solar radiation. The new measurements show that ocean temperature is also shaped by changes in ocean circulation. The so-called global circulation of deep waters has a significant impact on heat storage in the ocean.

“To understand how the climate system’s heat balance is changing,” says Hubertus Fischer, “we have to understand the ocean first and foremost.” For example, 93 percent of the additional heat that humans accumulate by increasing greenhouse gases is currently stored in the ocean rather than in the atmosphere. This means that without the ocean’s heat uptake, the temperature increase measured on land due to human-induced climate change would be significantly greater. However, because the oceans have a huge mass compared to the atmosphere, the temperature changes measured in the ocean today are very small. Measurements on a few ice samples are sufficient

The relevance of data from the ocean for climate research is demonstrated by the international ARGO project, a mobile observation system for the world’s oceans with which for example continuous temperature measurements down to a depth of 2,000 meters have been carried out since 2000. Roughly 4,000 drifting buoys distributed over all oceans are used for this. This makes the approach of Bern’s researchers all the more astonishing in comparison: “We only need a single polar ice sample for our mean ocean temperature measurement,” explains Hubertus Fischer, “of course we are nowhere near the accuracy of ARGO, but conversely we can look far back into the past.” What is being studied is not frozen seawater, but air bubbles trapped in Antarctica’s glacier ice. Specifically: the noble gases argon, krypton, xenon and molecular nitrogen. The majority of these gases are in the atmosphere, just a small fraction is dissolved in the ocean. How well each gas is dissolved in seawater depends on the ocean temperature. Therefore, the changing ratio of these gases in the ice samples can be used to reconstruct past mean ocean temperatures.High-precision gas measurements by Bernese researchers

“The prerequisite for this method are high-precision measurements using a dynamic mass spectrometer,” emphasizes Hubertus Fischer, “which were made possible by the great efforts of several doctoral students and postdocs involved in the publication.” Processing and measurement methods developed in Bern as part of the MATRICs project funded by the European Research Council (ERC) are also crucial. Past ocean temperatures are determined to within 0.4 °C in Bern. This precision makes it possible to trace the climatic ups and downs of the past, since the difference in mean ocean temperature between the ice age and the warm phases over the past 700,000 years was about 3 °C. In addition to the laboratory in Bern, only the Scripps Institute of Oceanography in San Diego, USA, which Bern’s researchers work closely with, has so far carried out such measurements worldwide.

From EurekAlert!

Alexy Scherbakoff
April 14, 2021 10:21 pm

What is the connection between gas solubility in seawater and snow on glaciers? I’m not on any medication but I may need to get onto some to understand the logic.

TonyL
Reply to  Alexy Scherbakoff
April 14, 2021 10:53 pm

As the solubility of xenon in seawater increases, for example, we would expect to see a decrease in atmospheric concentration. this decrease would be seen in the atmosphere gasses trapped in the ice cores.

Going further:
Two noble gasses, Argon and Xenon, have different solubilities and those solubilities will have different temperature dependence. Therefor, we expect the Xe/Ar ratio to be temperature dependent. The Xe/Ar ratio will then track ocean temperature.
Two advantages of this method are that a ratio is measured, the absolute concentrations are unimportant which saves you from a difficult absolute calibration problem. The second advantage is that the mass spectrometer can measure ratios to a very high degree of accuracy.

dk_
April 14, 2021 10:24 pm

“93 percent of the additional heat that humans accumulate by increasing greenhouse gases is currently stored in the ocean rather than in the atmosphere.”

Greenhouse gasses store heat underwater. Got it. Great assertion, with no evidence. Ocean temperatures are even harder to measure than atmospheric ones, shortening further the actual record of data for comparison.

Measurements on a few ice samples are sufficient”

Have we figured out exactly how we can precisely measure ocean temperatures from a few polar ice cap samples? What body has calibrated this measurement or validated the procedure? What bearing do sparse data from random floating buoys have on “the pre-industrial reference period.”

philincalifornia
Reply to  dk_
April 14, 2021 11:01 pm

indeed, 93% of nothing = nothing. They can’t even get that math straight.

Joel O’Bryan
Reply to  dk_
April 15, 2021 12:04 am

The word “humans” in that statement is not just superfluous, but wrong, even if the 93% number is correct (doubtful).
humans don’t accumulate heat from or due to GHG. Maybe it is language problem for the Swiss researcher.

tom0mason
April 14, 2021 10:56 pm

“To understand how the climate system’s heat balance is changing,” says Hubertus Fischer, “we have to understand the ocean first and foremost.” For example, 93 percent of the additional heat that humans accumulate by increasing greenhouse gases is currently stored in the ocean rather than in the atmosphere.

More lies and sophistry — 93%? +/- 92.666666%
The basis for the 93% is just fraud by people paid to invent such nonsense. Most CO2 naturally derived. And atmospheric CO2 levels follow temperature changes not lead or cause them.
Hubertus Fischer another fool from the idiot class of paid climate alarmists.

Pablo
April 14, 2021 11:20 pm

“..93 percent of the additional heat that humans accumulate by increasing greenhouse gases is currently stored in the ocean.”

Sunlight warms the surface of the ocean not radiation from the atmosphere.

Overall global ocean temperatures are modified by the temperature of deep ocean waters and this is determined by the source of greatest saline density whether it be polar as it is today or equatorial as in the Cretaceous with its shallow warm low latitude seas and high evaporation.

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2013/10/06/we-must-get-rid-of-the-carboniferous-warm-period/

TonyL
April 14, 2021 11:29 pm

Skip past the 93% comment and the CAGW stuff. That is just dicta needed for research funding these days.

The real value of this is measuring SST across 700,000 years. This will create a record of several full glaciations and several full interglacials.
I checked and found some solubilities in seawater.

Then some solubility ratios between the noble gasses.
This looks to have the potential to be an excellent temperature proxy across a big chunk of this current Ice Age.

Equilibrium-solubility-of-xenon-krypton-and-N-2-in-seawater-of-salinity-35-psu.png
Duker
Reply to  TonyL
April 15, 2021 12:01 am

What’s the scale ? Do they have 700 measurements at every 1000 years. Is this all from Antarctica and what’s the calibration with the surrounding Southern oceans. Seems to be just another reserach project to showcase ‘innovative techniques’ , and that’s the end of it.

