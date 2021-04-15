RCP 8.5 Science Fiction

Media finally notices that the RCP 8.5 climate model is over-hyped science fiction

2 hours ago
Anthony Watts
16 Comments

First, a science fiction preview of DOOM courtesy of the RCP8.5 model:

https://www.gfdl.noaa.gov/coupled-physical-model-cm3/

Some sensibility from the WSJ:

Climate Media vs. Climate Science

The good news is that scientists themselves have started to correct the record.

By Holman W. Jenkins, Jr.

Joe Biden has put a presidential imprimatur on climate change being an existential threat, and he doesn’t mean in the Jean-Paul Sartre sense of man’s search for meaning in an uncomforting universe.

He means the end of humanity, a claim nowhere found in climate science.

This is odd because the real news today is elsewhere. Its movement may be ocean-liner-like, the news may be five years old before the New York Times notices it, but the climate community has been backing away from a worst-case scenario peddled to the public for years as “business as usual.”

A drumroll moment was Zeke Hausfather and Glen Peter’s 2020 article in the journal Nature partly headlined: “Stop using the worst-case scenario for climate warming as the most likely outcome.”

This followed the 2017 paper by Justin Ritchie and Hadi Dowlatabadi asking why climate scenarios posit implausible increases in coal burning a century from now. And I could go on. Roger Pielke Jr. and colleagues show how the RCP 8.5 scenario was born to give modelers a high-emissions scenario to play with, and how it came to be embraced despite being at odds with every real-world indicator concerning the expected course of future emissions.

Full article here (paywalled) https://www.wsj.com/articles/climate-media-vs-climate-science-11618355224

Dr. Roger Pielke Jr had this to say on Twitter:

Tom Halla
April 15, 2021 10:15 am

Judith Curry characterized RCP 8.5 as “borderline impossible”. I think she was being polite.

Michael in Dublin
April 15, 2021 10:24 am

If a scientist believed his research was absolutely essential for the survival of mankind he would not hide it behind a paywall.

Chaswarnertoo
April 15, 2021 10:26 am

Still haven’t caught up with a grand solar minimum and a little ice age, though.

Joel O’Bryan
April 15, 2021 10:27 am

RCP 8.5 has done exactly what it was intended to do by its creators. It was meant to be a honey pot to lure in researchers from diverse disciplines to use its impacts to further the establishment of a State of Fear, and it has succeeded.
The more realistic forcing scenarios (much lower emissions) simply do not provide statistically significant impacts in most modeled ecosystem responses to a rising temperature or precip changes. RCP 8.5 rides to rescue and delivers those high impacts in spades. The temptations to use RCP 8.5 grim fairy tales, and its coming equivalent in AR6, are irresistible.
Those ecology or biological systems researchers toil away hoping to get a first name or senior author paper per year on average published. Rejection rates are high at the high impact factor journals and/or relegated to obscure, low Impact Factor journals without showing significant impacts, if they can get published at all. This is especially a problem for young, tenure-track scientists, where the dictum “publish or perish” means career success and job security.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Joel O’Bryan
April 15, 2021 11:51 am

Joel, I agree with you in the short run, but not the long run, consequences. As the impossibility of RCP 8.5 becomes better recognized, the more the ‘climate scientist’ studies based on it become discredited. The over reach damages ‘ climate science in the long run. We have seen that already with Hansen, with Mann, and many others. Each year the ridicule grows, and that will eventually help stop the madness. As will a real big renewables induced blackout in California or UK. Texas was just a warmup (joke intended).

Mohatdebos
April 15, 2021 10:32 am

One could be an optimist and hope that reality — crops destroyed in France, coldest April temperatures in South Korea, snow and cold in northern U.S. — are telling the alarmists that their gig is coming to an end. I wonder how many “it is worse than we thought” papers prepared for COP26 will go in the dust bin if the earth continues to cool this year.

markl
Reply to  Mohatdebos
April 15, 2021 10:43 am

“I wonder how many “it is worse than we thought” papers prepared for COP26 will go in the dust bin if the earth continues to cool this year.” You’re not paying attention. It makes no difference when the media controls the narrative in lieu of reporting the truth. Witness how many doomsday scenarios have come and gone without materializing with no media recognition. Polar bears anyone?

DaveS
Reply to  Mohatdebos
April 15, 2021 11:13 am

The climate doom-merchants find a way of linking every run of bad weather to global warming – never mind if it’s unusually cold, or hot, or wet, or dry, it’ll always be explained by global warming. So I think you probably are being a tad optimistic. These people don’t ‘do’ reality.

E. Schaffer
April 15, 2021 10:34 am

Fun with modtran:

http://climatemodels.uchicago.edu/modtran/modtran.html

Lets us try out a couple of scenarios. First we pick “1976 US standard atmosphere”, chose a temperature offset of -0.2 (to get to 288K straight) and opt for “Holding fixed: relative humidity”. Emissions are 267.28W/m2.

Now we double the amount of CO2 to 800ppm and emissions drop to 264.3W/m2. In order hold emissions constant (as above), we will have to addept temperatures. You may try out yourself, but I have done it already and with a temperature offset of +0.86 we get back up to 267.28W/m2. Now that is with surface temperatures of 289.06K.

In other words, we have climate sensitivity of 1.06K for doubling CO2, while holding relative humidity constant! But we are not done yet.

In reality we have clouds. Regrettably in this model the highest cloud level to pick from is only at 3.0km. We choose the option “altostratus cloud, top 3.0km..” and re-run the whole thing, starting again with 400ppm CO2 and -0,2 temperature offset. Emissions: 227.49W/m2.

With 800pm we get the same emissions with a temperature offset of +0.43. The total ECS just dropped from 1.06K to only 0.63K by adding clouds to the model.

I know why this is. But I guess anyone not having my understanding might find it interesting at least..

Mr.
Reply to  E. Schaffer
April 15, 2021 11:50 am

Yes.
That “Holy Grail” of the climate capers (ECS) is proving to be just as elusive as the original Holy Grail.

And just as fanciful.

ResourceGuy
April 15, 2021 10:38 am

The nickname for the RCP 8.5 climate model should be the Madoff Model.

I’m struck by the similarities of the Madoff case with climate scare models.

From the recent Madoff case summary story on April 14th WSJ:

1) Madoff, one-time chairman of the Nasdaq market (authority figure)
2) Madoff exuded respectability and cut an aristocratic figure( name you climate BT Barnum)
3) He was famously secretive about his methods, adding to the allure (M. Mann)
4) Madoff falsely claimed to beat the market with his “split-strike conversion strategy (cutting edge climate model)
5) Inside the Madoff offices on the 17th floor of the Lipstick Building, only a few trusted employees had access with a keycard. The phony trades were conducted giving higher returns to favored clients (climate data manipulation to fit the message)
6) Madoff didn’t go unsuspected. A 2001 Barron’s article focused on the improbability of his returns. (WUWT)
7) Madoff insisted that his trading operation remain a black box, rebuffed requests from institutional investors to visit his operations or explain them (that Mann again)
8) The SEC’s failure to discover Madoff’s fraud revealed it, in the minds of many, as an ineffectual guardian of the markets. (name your failed agency or professional society)
9) Only the pressure from the financial crisis brought Madoff down, as his fund was overwhelmed with redemption requests when people lost money elsewhere (sadly, the climate does not move that fast so the great con game continues)

John Garrett
April 15, 2021 11:21 am

I’m not going to hold my breath waiting for a mea culpa report by Pravda (a/k/a The New York Times) or the Washington Post or NBC or the Los Angeles Times or NPR or MSNBC or CNN or PBS’ News Hour or ABC or CBS or the Associated Press (Seth Borenstein).

They are biased, partisan and conscious and intentional distributors of disinformation. This will not come as a surprise to readers of WUWT..

What is surprising is that a number of them have publicly admitted as much (an amazing number are supposedly reputable).

There is a list of print and broadcast news organizations who have signed a public agreement to disseminate propaganda. If you don’t believe me, see:

https://coveringclimatenow.org/the-press-and-the-climate-emergency/
 

https://coveringclimatenow.org/partners/partner-list/

Paul Homewood
Editor
April 15, 2021 11:24 am

Zeke? A scientist?

saveenergy
April 15, 2021 11:34 am

“Joe Biden has put a presidential imprimatur on climate change being an existential threat”

No fool like an old fool …
but it makes him feel important !

Lark
April 15, 2021 11:50 am

Follow the money (and power).
The most ridiculous scenario may not be the most likely —
but it brings in the most graft.

Boff Doff
April 15, 2021 12:01 pm

For goodness sake. The Clergy of the New Religion have woken up to the fact that their shrieks of Armegeddon are so obviously implausible they are counterproductive. Hence the renewal of the “There’s still time” narrative.
It changes nothing.

