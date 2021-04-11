extreme weather

France declares ‘calamité agricole’ after record cold

43 mins ago
Charles Rotter
9 Comments

As we all know. It’s just weather ~cr

From The Connexion

The emergency support comes after freezing weather caused significant damage to crops

9 April 2021

The government has acknowledged the damage that many farmers had suffered to their crops as a result of the freezing weather.

By Hannah Thompson

Farmers across France will receive government support after the agriculture minister acknowledged the damage the cold had wreaked on crops; with the cold snap set to continue across the country.

Minister of Agriculture Julien Denormandie confirmed a state of “calamité agricole” – or farming disaster – yesterday (April 8), to acknowledge the damage that many farmers had suffered to their crops as a result of the freezing weather.

He told FranceInfo: “[We confirm] the implementation of what we call the calamité agricole scheme

What does that mean?

Normally, a calamité agricole is uninsurable.

But the government recognition and official definition of the situation means that it has committed to providing financial aid as compensation to the farmers and producers affected, as well as ensuring that insurers and banks will also cooperate.

Those affected will now also have access to compensation from the national agriculture risk fund, le Fonds national de gestion des risques en agriculture (FNGRA).

An official calamité agricole must be recognised by authorities before funds from insurers and other sources can be released. 

In France, the situation is most often declared due to drought, but this time it has been confirmed due to unseasonably cold temperatures, especially at night.

Mr Denormandie also said that the government had called on insurance companies to confirm their cooperation and support, as well as bankers and lenders.

He said: “We are organising a total emergency response so that support measures can be put in place as quickly as possible to ensure that no one is left behind.”

The article discusses the procedures and accounting of government aid to agriculture and includes this stark warning.

Mr Denormandie also said: “Unfortunately, we are expecting new freezes in the next few days to which we will be paying great attention, so the bill could rise. The situation is already very difficult.”

What temperatures are we talking about?

From Monday April 5, temperatures in some areas of France dropped suddenly to around 7C below the usual average. 

Wednesday April 7 was one of the coldest April days since 1930. 

Read the full article is here.

John Dueker
April 11, 2021 6:06 pm

Coldest February in 30 years, April 9 freeze in France, when do we go back to predicting an upcoming ice age?

0
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  John Dueker
April 11, 2021 6:26 pm

My feet are cold, plus there is snow predicted for 5 out of the next six days and the ski season is supposed to end this week. Not sure about an ice age, but it’s definitely cooler than usual for the date.

0
Reply
Terry
April 11, 2021 6:09 pm

When I signed up for global warming and agreed to burn a lot of hydro carbons I didn’t agree to this. I want my global warming (stamps feet)

3
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Terry
April 11, 2021 6:15 pm

It could be worse. In Edmonton they make the churchgoers worship outside.

0
Reply
starzmom
Reply to  Scissor
April 11, 2021 6:41 pm

Eek!!

0
Reply
Smart Rock
April 11, 2021 6:14 pm

If it were a heat wave, we would be dismissing it as “just weather”.

It would be intellectually dishonest not to do the same for a cold wave.

If it started happening with some regularity, that would be different.

-2
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Smart Rock
April 11, 2021 6:23 pm

“We” are not the ones putting forth the CO2 warming conjecture. In hypothesis testing, observations opposite of what is expected point to the hypothesis being falsified.

1
Reply
Scissor
April 11, 2021 6:14 pm

Children in Tahiti just won’t know what snow is.

1
Reply
Tom Halla
April 11, 2021 6:27 pm

Having lived through the St Valentine’s Day freeze and extended blackout in Texas, claims of global warming are even more ridiculous.
If climate change can produce results in either polarity, it is more theology than science. The Devil CO2 did it!!

1
Reply
