MWP & LIA In The Ross Sea

Reposted from NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

APRIL 11, 2021

By Paul Homewood

 We saw yesterday how 19th explorers discovered that the Ross Ice Shelf receded by 30 miles in the 19thC.

To add to that picture, this study found that elephant seals migrated to the Victoria Land Coast in the Ross Sea about 8000 years ago, as the region became warmer, and stayed there till about 1000 years ago when sea ice returned.

image
image

https://journals.plos.org/plosgenetics/article?id=10.1371/journal.pgen.1000554

Meanwhile another study shortly afterwards found evidence that the Ross Sea cooled significantly during the Little Ice Age:

image
image

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0012821X11002925

This all indicates that modern glacier retreats are just part of a much longer climatic cycle.

