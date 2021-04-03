Climate Hypocrisy

Buttigieg CAUGHT Faking Green Lifestyle, Rides Bike to Work After Car Drops Him Off Near Destination

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
HT/Dinesh D’Souza

George Tetley
April 3, 2021 2:15 am

Politician. ? Oh well nothing new, politics normal.

Hotscot
April 3, 2021 2:17 am

LOL……Twat.

Ian Magness
April 3, 2021 2:17 am

I read with amusement (I doubt many Brits would have known this) that he is US Secretary of Transportation. Too funny!

David Hood
April 3, 2021 2:23 am

The car was electric – no doubt – so the media will report no foul no harm – move along – nothing to see here

PureAbsolute
April 3, 2021 2:37 am

Wow. We know the Democrats were overall dishonest.. especially about things like CAGW. But it’s shocking when it doesn’t stop at talking points and applies to petty lies about image. The media has totally failed us. Oh and long live Dinesh!

Tom Foley
April 3, 2021 2:44 am

Nothing new. Back in the 60s a friend of mine drove his car from the outer suburbs to the CBD fringe where there was lots of parking, took his bike out of the boot and rode into the city. It was convenient for getting round the city centre.

nicholas tesdorf
April 3, 2021 2:46 am

What is a Buttigieg?

mikee
Reply to  nicholas tesdorf
April 3, 2021 3:03 am

An American virus!

Ron Long
April 3, 2021 2:47 am

What should we expect from a person selected to appease certain segments of society instead of selecting someone with actual qualifications? That’s Buttigieg’s husband that dropped him off to ride his bicycle into camera view.

Doug Huffman
April 3, 2021 2:47 am

The SS transport vehicle may not have been electric but the SS full-fat tired ‘bike’ was. I do not see what the attraction of such inefficient ‘bikes’ is, beyond their resemblance to an Hardly Davidson HOG. Next they’ll have electronic cards-in-spokes.

I’m doing about 25 miles per day vacation here on the Withlacoochee SP bike trail (Rails to Trails) and half of the vehicles on the trail are electric powered with many full-fat things. Oh, and lighted just like an automobile with blinding Daylight Running Lights.

It is a good time to be old. Soon it will be a good day to die.

Interested Observer
April 3, 2021 2:58 am

I’m shocked, shocked I tell you, that a politician is shown to be a lying, virtue-signalling POS.

Probably for the best, too many people would be tempted to run him off the road if he actually rode the whole way.

fretslider
April 3, 2021 3:15 am

Butt whatever his name is should have learned from the example of Green David Cameron

DAVID Cameron flaunts his green credentials by cycling to work – but there’s a flunky following behind in a gas-guzzling motor carrying his shoes and briefcase.
The Tory leader, desperate to hijack the green vote at next Thursday’s local elections, has spent weeks trumpeting the fact that he pedals the five traffic-clogged miles from his home to Westminster.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/exclusive-con-yer-bike-cameron-622779

They are incapable of being honest. It’s a requirement for the job.

