Buttigieg CAUGHT Faking Green Lifestyle, Rides Bike to Work After Car Drops Him Off Near Destination

The SS transport vehicle may not have been electric but the SS full-fat tired ‘bike’ was. I do not see what the attraction of such inefficient ‘bikes’ is, beyond their resemblance to an Hardly Davidson HOG. Next they’ll have electronic cards-in-spokes.
I’m doing about 25 miles per day vacation here on the Withlacoochee SP bike trail (Rails to Trails) and half of the vehicles on the trail are electric powered with many full-fat things. Oh, and lighted just like an automobile with blinding Daylight Running Lights.
It is a good time to be old. Soon it will be a good day to die.
Butt whatever his name is should have learned from the example of Green David Cameron
DAVID Cameron flaunts his green credentials by cycling to work – but there’s a flunky following behind in a gas-guzzling motor carrying his shoes and briefcase.
The Tory leader, desperate to hijack the green vote at next Thursday’s local elections, has spent weeks trumpeting the fact that he pedals the five traffic-clogged miles from his home to Westminster.
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/exclusive-con-yer-bike-cameron-622779
They are incapable of being honest. It’s a requirement for the job.