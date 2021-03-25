Climate Politics

Claim: If 80% of Australians care about climate action, why don’t they vote like it?

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
16 Comments

Rebecca Colvin, Australian National University and Frank Jotzo, Australian National University

Poll after poll suggests a large majority of Australians cares about climate change. Yet in recent federal elections, this hasn’t translated into wins for parties with stronger policy platforms on climate change.

So what determines someone’s climate change attitude, and how does it translate into voting?

In research published today, we studied 2,033 Australian voters’ attitudes across the political spectrum in the context of the 2019 federal election. And we found over 80% said they think it’s important Australia reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This includes close to 70% of conservative voters (those voting for Coalition parties).

However, digging deeper reveals nuance to these attitudes. While most Australians support climate action, stark differences emerge along political party preferences in terms of how important voters think it is.

Our research suggests the question about social support for climate action in Australia is no longer: “does climate change matter to enough Australians?”. Instead, the critical question may well be: “does climate change matter enough to Australians to shift climate politics?”.

Why the ‘climate election’ didn’t pan out

We conducted our survey in July 2019, two months after the Coalition won the federal election. Its victory came as a surprise to many, as the election was sometimes billed the “climate election”, implying climate change was a bellwether issue.

The climate policies of the two major parties were night and day, with the Labor Party campaigning on ambitious mitigation targets and the incumbent Coalition maintaining the status quo of very limited climate policy.

So what were the voters thinking?

We found about half of Australian voters (52%) said climate change was important when deciding their vote in the 2019 Australian federal election. However, climate was the most important issue for only 14% of voters.

Even among those who said they felt it was extremely important for Australia to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, most (58%) said climate change was important, but not the most important issue, when deciding their vote.

Read more: Australia’s major parties’ climate policies side-by-side

Climate change was stated as the most important issue for 21% of Labor voters and 39% of Greens voters, but for less than 5% of Liberal Party, National Party, and Queensland LNP voters.

This pattern was reversed for those who didn’t take climate change policy into account in their vote: 26% of Liberal, 21% of National, and 31% of Queensland LNP voters did not consider climate change when deciding their vote. Under 15% of Labor and Greens voters did the same.

And when we looked at how much voters cared about climate action, the differences become more potent. Three quarters (73%) of progressive voters (those voting for the ALP or the Greens) see Australian action to reduce emissions as “extremely important”. Only one quarter (26%) of conservative voters say the same thing.

Who’s more willing to make sacrifices for the climate?

Our research also explored the extent voters were willing to accept a personal cost to support climate action. We asked about their willingness to accept a significant or small personal cost, but didn’t specify what we meant by small or significant, because a small cost to one person may be a significant cost to another.

Most voters (72%) said they’d be willing to incur some personal cost in return for emissions reductions. Across the political spectrum, the proportion of voters willing to accept a small personal cost is relatively similar: 60% of progressive voters, 55% of conservative voters.

Major differences emerge when it comes to “significant personal cost”.

While 26% of progressive voters are willing to incur a significant personal cost, only 5% of conservative voters feel similarly. At the other end of the spectrum, 40% of conservative voters are unwilling to incur any personal cost, but only 14% of progressive voters feel the same.

Support for strong climate policies may depend on whether the policies will, or are perceived to, personally impact voters. Given political leaders’ stances influence public support for climate policies (as 2018 research showed), our research highlights an opportunity for conservative political leaders to clarify their position on climate change.

Interestingly, age was a consistent predictor of responses. Younger people were more likely than older people to consider it important that Australia reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Younger people were more willing to incur a personal cost to support climate action, and to consider climate change when deciding their vote.

In fact, we found an Australian voter from the Baby Boomer generation is half as likely as a voter from Generation Z to consider it important to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Divisive politics have a limited shelf life

If future young people cared just as much about climate change as today’s young people, and if existing cohorts don’t change their views as they age, then the percentage of Australian voters who consider greenhouse gas emissions to be “extremely important” is likely to increase from 52% in our 2019 data, to 56% by 2030. By 2050, this figure could rise to 65%.

These projections are purely on the basis of more climate-aware cohorts coming into voting age and replacing older voters. It doesn’t consider any future changes in attitudes within cohorts (which may also make a big difference).

The key implication is simple. If Australian political leaders pursued stronger climate action, they could rest assured most of the voting population will broadly support them, along with most of their own voter base — regardless of which party is in power.

This will become only more pronounced with gradual generational change, and likely changes in attitudes within age groups. In any case, it’s clear divisive politics that result in climate delay have a limited shelf life.

Read more: Nearly 80% of Australians affected in some way by the bushfires, new survey shows

Rebecca Colvin, Senior lecturer, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University and Frank Jotzo, Director, Centre for Climate and Energy Policy, Australian National University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

4 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
16 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom in Toronto
March 25, 2021 2:10 pm

What does ‘significant cost’ mean? For many, $100 is a ‘significant cost’.
They should be shown the actual bill – US$200k+ for every man, woman and child around the world; and reduced employment and wages for a lifetime. If we’re lucky.

0
Reply
Bryan A
March 25, 2021 2:17 pm

So…If 80% of Aussies “Believe” something needs to be done so fervently, how many have traded in their perfectly operable ICE vehicles for Battery EV’s and installed Rooftop solar with Powerwall battery back up

0
Reply
markl
March 25, 2021 2:18 pm

CC continually rates last or near last on surveys around the world for issues that people feel need to be addressed. I believe most people either don’t care, don’t understand it, don’t trust the media, and just virtue signal when questioned face to face.

1
Reply
commieBob
March 25, 2021 2:27 pm

These people seem to think polls should bear some relationship to reality. That says a lot.

0
Reply
Paul Homewood
Editor
March 25, 2021 2:32 pm

Where do they get these diddy brains from?

It does not take a genius to work out that most people care about “climate change”, Father Christmas and little bunny rabbits.

But they change their mind when it comes to putting their hands in their pocket to prove it.

Meantime wallies like these earn thousand in taxpayer grants to state the obvious

0
Reply
Spetzer86
March 25, 2021 2:33 pm

That projection of voters willing to shell out for climate change reminded me of an old Mark Twain quote:

“In the space of one hundred and seventy-six years, the Lower Mississippi has shortened itself two hundred and forty-two miles. That is an average of a trifle over one mile and a third per year. Therefore, any calm person, who is not blind or idiotic, can see that in the Old Oölitic Silurian Period, just a million years ago next November, the Lower Mississippi River was upwards of one million three hundred thousand miles long, and stuck out over the Gulf of Mexico like a fishing rod. And by the same token, any person can see that seven hundred and forty-two years from now the Lower Mississippi will be only a mile and three-quarters long, and Cairo and New Orleans will have joined their streets together, and be plodding comfortably along under a single mayor and a mutual board of aldermen. There is something fascinating about science. One gets such wholesale returns of conjecture out of such a trifling investment of fact.”

2
Reply
Bruce Cobb
March 25, 2021 2:47 pm

Belief in Climate Fairy Tales has a limited shelf life.

0
Reply
observa
March 25, 2021 2:48 pm

Australians believe climate change is important because that’s what they’ve been hammered with so it’s up to Gummint and Big Biz to fix it. No problems if Gummint is handing out free CF globes cum LED globes, shower heads, draught stoppers, pink batts, solar panel subsidies and FIT schemes, EV subsidies, etc, etc. Get on board with rooftop solar and save the planet and the power bills-
Proposed solar energy export charges leave owners feeling like they are being ‘penalised’ (msn.com)

Welcome to the fallacy of composition with unreliables and now the grid Regulator has to deal with the fast emerging problem and the political fallout because the spruikers didn’t tell the truth about the need for a level playing field. Power consumers don’t need dumped electrons at the whim of sunlight and weather but dispatchable ones along with the correct frequency and voltage.

There is a solution to the fallacy of composition problem now that so many have created a massive problem for the grid with rooftop solar and the midday duck curve. But that relies on political honesty by the watermelons and an explanation they got it wrong with their unreliables. However the rooftop solar needn’t be wasted-
Can Diverting Solar To Air Conditioning Help Reduce Overvoltage? (solarquotes.com.au)
Hot Water PV Diverter Comparison Table (solarquotes.com.au)
Time to fess up watermelons as your problem isn’t going away and you know damn well battery storage doesn’t cut it for homeowners.

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
March 25, 2021 2:56 pm

I rather like this nuanced AU study. There are at least three reasons.

First, priorities. Or as an economist might say…ceterus paribus… but it never is. Economics is all about scarcity tradeoffs, other things never being equal, which the Greens refuse to recognize.

Second, it recognizes that present personal pain is a lot more important than future speculative gain. That is the same ‘law’ by which morbid obesity continually rises in economies of plenty.

Third, it unequivocally projects these present ‘discouraging’ survey results will change in favor of mitigating AGW in the future as younger folks experience more immediate rising AGW problems. A pure projection model ASSUMING future worsening consequences of AGW, based on faulty climate models. But what if the AGW ‘consequences’ do not worsen? We have no observational evidence yet that they have to now, not even a tiny bit, despite Mann’s AU pronouncements otherwise (the previous post and comment refutations).

The article is a distillation of ‘everything’ false about the future AGW alarm, and thus why the Paris Accord is doomed to failure despite Biden’s addled contrary opinion.

1
Reply
Linda Goodman
March 25, 2021 2:56 pm

Charles Rotter has done nothing to advance the truth; the lie goes essentially unchallenged on his watch. And if you’re not part of the solution…. 

0
Reply
DonM
Reply to  Linda Goodman
March 25, 2021 3:06 pm

… if you’re not part of the solution…

you are either insoluble, or you are part of the precipitate?

1
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Linda Goodman
March 25, 2021 3:16 pm

Linda, very curious about what you think the ‘truth’ is? And the unchallenged ‘lie’ (both your words)? Biased IPCC with failed climate models, failed predictions like SLR acceleration and polar bear predicaments, and failed renewable solutions are either truths or lies? What, exactly, did you mean?

0
Reply
John Bell
March 25, 2021 3:02 pm

The faithful believe that, if done properly, climate action should not cost anything. If it were to cost anything then it is missing economy of scale effect, so do it more and bigger. Leftists always get things backward.

0
Reply
John in Oz
March 25, 2021 3:05 pm

And we found over 80% said they think it’s important Australia reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This includes close to 70% of conservative voters (those voting for Coalition parties).

My straw poll with my friends and acquaintances (I suspect they are conservative voters, but cannot confirm this) has never revealed anyone who thinks that climate is affected by anthropogenic CO2. Who are these pollsters talking to?

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
March 25, 2021 3:05 pm

Poll wording and intent matters

0
Reply
Mr.
March 25, 2021 3:15 pm

2 points –

1) this study is consistent with the results of the worldwide 7-million person survey undertaken by a UN agency. It reported that out of 16 main concerns about life issues, climate ranked 16th. Last.

2) regarding these 2 ANU researchers’ hopes for millenials’ support for agw scarifices, I would remind them of this observation / truism –

If you’re not a socialist at 20, you haven’t got a heart.
If you’re still a socialist at 40, you haven’t got a brain.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Politics

Video: Infuriated Driver Arrested After Snatching Extinction Rebellion Banner

2 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics

Former Obama-Biden federal scientist Dr. Steve Koonin declares his climate dissent

4 days ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Politics

NASA Joins White House National Climate Task Force

7 days ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Politics

The “Right to Fight Climate Change”

1 week ago
David Middleton

You Missed

Climate Politics

Claim: If 80% of Australians care about climate action, why don’t they vote like it?

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
Alarmism Michael E. Mann

Michael Mann: Reduce CO2 Emissions to Restore Climate Stability in Australia

5 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Land Surface Air Temperature Data

Greenland And Iceland Mean Winter Temperatures Continue Cooling Since Start Of The Century

9 hours ago
Charles Rotter
NASA

Major Earth Satellite to Track Disasters, Effects of Climate Change

13 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: