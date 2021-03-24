Climate Models

$10 Million AI Grant to Improve Climate Modelling of Clouds

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
25 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

A Team of Scientists plans to use AI to improve climate modelling of sub-grid scale phenomena such as turbulence and clouds. But there is no reason to think an AI will have any more luck than human climate modellers.

International Collaboration Will Use Artificial Intelligence to Enhance Climate Change Projections

MARCH 23, 2021 10:18 PM AEDT

A team of scientists, backed by a $10 million grant from Schmidt Futures, will work to enhance climate-change projections by improving climate simulations using artificial intelligence. 

$10 million effort, backed by Schmidt Futures, to be led by NYU Courant Researcher

A team of scientists, backed by a $10 million grant from Schmidt Futures, will work to enhance climate-change projections by improving climate simulations using artificial intelligence (AI).

Led by Laure Zanna, a professor at New York University’s Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences and NYU’s Center for Data Science, the international team will leverage advances in machine learning and the availability of big data to improve our understanding and representation in existing climate models of vital atmospheric, oceanic, and ice processes, such as turbulence or clouds. The deeper understanding and improved representations of these processes will help deliver more reliable climate projections, the scientists say.

“Despite drastic improvements in climate model development, current simulations have difficulty capturing the interactions among different processes in the atmosphere, oceans, and ice and how they affect the Earth’s climate; this can hinder projections of temperature, rainfall, and sea level,” explains Zanna, part of the Courant Institute’s Center for Atmosphere Ocean Science and a visiting professor at Oxford University. “AI and machine-learning tools excel at extracting complex information from data and will help bolster the accuracy of our climate simulations and predictions to better inform the work of policymakers and scientists.”

Due to the complexity of the atmosphere, ocean, and ice systems, scientists rely on computer simulations, or climate models, to describe their evolution. These models divide up the climate system into a series of grid boxes, or grid cells, to mimic how the ocean, atmosphere, and ice are changing and interacting with one another. However, the number of grid boxes chosen is limited by computer power; currently, climate models for multi-decade projections use grid box sizes measuring approximately 50 km to 100 km (roughly 30 to 60 miles). Consequently, processes that happen on scales that are smaller than the grid cell–clouds, turbulence, and ocean mixing–are not well captured.

Read more: https://www.miragenews.com/international-collaboration-will-use-artificial-532909/

Top marks for admitting model temperature projections struggle to capture important processes. Clouds, storms, ocean mixing and turbulence are likely the reason open ocean surface temperatures in the tropics are capped at 30c.

But why do I think the AI approach will struggle to improve on human efforts?

The reason is decades of effort to improve understanding the global climate has not answered basic questions, like how much does global temperature change in response to adding more CO2, and human brains are far more powerful than any AI.

AIs work best when the solution is easy to approach, when a gentle slope of improving results provides a strong indication to the AI that it is making progress.

A gentle slope guides the AI towards the optimum solution.

But I do not think this is a good description of the climate system. The lack of progress over the last three decades, despite thousands of intelligent people dedicating years of their lives to the effort, implies the solution to better climate modelling is very difficult to find. Outside the narrow range of correct solutions there is likely a vast wilderness of poor quality answers, with very little indication of which direction the AI needs to travel to discover a high quality solution.

Either that, or there is something fundamental missing from the theory, and a high quality solution will not be possible until the missing piece of the puzzle is found.

Even a powerful AI struggles to search a multi-dimensional problem space when the correct answer is poorly signposted – there are many more ways to be wrong than right.

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
25 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Rob_Dawg
March 24, 2021 10:03 am

Pardon the brevity but:

GIGO

9
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  Rob_Dawg
March 24, 2021 10:32 am

Actually to model clouds would require at least 10,000-fold increase in computing power. An average cumulus cloud is about a kilometer in width, length and height. Present GIGO GCM grid cells measure around 100x150x1 km. Thus, getting cells of 1×1.5×1 km needs 10,000 times more power. But many clouds are smaller than a cubic km, so 100-meter or 10-meter grid cells would be better. Hence ideally 10 million to 10 billion times present computational crunch.

2
Reply
John Shewchuk
March 24, 2021 10:13 am

More wasted tax monies. AI is only as good as the programmers’ knowledge base. The models can’t even replicate passed ice age cycles correctly.

2
Reply
Pillage Idiot
March 24, 2021 10:15 am

The analogy I use for my non-science friends, as regards climate modelling:

Shuffle a deck of cards, let your “model” and the supercomputer predict the card on the top of the deck.

For the next model prediction, replace the card and fully re-shuffle the deck. Let the model again predict the top card.

If you have a process that is random OR for which you do not understand the underlying phenomenon, then you cannot predict the results by adding more computing power or fine-tuning your model!

5
Reply
ResourceGuy
March 24, 2021 10:16 am

Somebody check on Willis. I think I heard something loud.

2
Reply
Steve Case
March 24, 2021 10:20 am

Kip Hansen put this one up a year or two back:

Besides that:

Due to the complexity of the atmosphere, ocean, and ice systems, scientists rely on computer simulations, or climate models, to describe their evolution.

Golly, why wouldn’t you also check against the empirical record?

4
Reply
Neal in Texas
March 24, 2021 10:21 am

Since AI systems require a truth model to tune against, the key question is “who gets to determine the truth?” Whoever is selected to pick this model automatically inserts bias into any answer the AI system ultimately spits out.

4
Reply
Mr.
March 24, 2021 10:21 am

Eric, here in the real world, in the time that I took to open WUWT and read this post, the sky outside my window changed from sunny to cloudy.

How do they plan to capture these changes with models?

UPDATE – in the time it’s taken me to write this comment, the sky outside my window is back to sunny. And I reckon the temperature here went up as well.

(This effect may be unprecedented. If I could get some grant $$$s, I’d be happy to sit here for as long as it takes to determine if this is a regular event or not. I accept PayPal)

1
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  Mr.
March 24, 2021 10:55 am

I remember to have seen a picture about contrails, a region south of Himalaya, if I remember well. There was a region, formed like a circle full with contrails of all directions , around that “circle” the air was clear..The surrounding air had other conditions as the air in the circled region, differnt humidity at least. So cloud or contrail forming is weather dependent, possible forecast max. a week. Will not be easy to project it on climate behaviour over years, just when considering the differnt hight of different clouds.
Best guesses will be the mainstream of these models.

0
Reply
dh-mtl
March 24, 2021 10:26 am

“But why do I think the AI approach will struggle to improve on human efforts?”

Because the Climate Change Scientists don’t want the answer to be known.

Because it would show that the processes, that are involved in the formation and dissipation of clouds and that increase exponentially with temperature, represent, at temperatures above ~ 20C, an increasingly strong, negative feedback that destroys the whole theory of CO2’s influence on climate.

2
Reply
Brad-DXT
March 24, 2021 10:27 am

So the team of scientists are planning on using AI to codify GIGO?

2
Reply
markl
March 24, 2021 10:28 am

And what makes people think artificial intelligence is any better than human intelligence? It may, or may not, make mistakes quicker than those that program it.

1
Reply
Sweet Old Bob
March 24, 2021 10:32 am

. “AI and machine-learning tools excel at extracting complex information from data and will help bolster the accuracy of our climate simulations and predictions to better inform the work of policymakers and scientists.”

So , the projections will only be 99% wrong vs 100% ?

😉

0
Reply
Schrodinger's Cat
March 24, 2021 10:33 am

Cognitive bias is a powerful influence.

Thousands of climate scientists are never going to admit to their employers that the climate is remarkably stable, extreme weather is an exaggeration and the absorption bands of the greenhouse gases are already saturated.

2
Reply
John Garrett
March 24, 2021 10:33 am

“Schmidt Futures” ????

…as in Eric and Wendy Schmidt ???

…as in the Schmidt Family Foundation ???

…as in Google ???

…as in http://www.theschmidt.org/ ???

Quote:
“…In addition, The Schmidt Family Foundation’s investment portfolio has been divested of virtually all investments in fossil fuel related industries and businesses…”

“…The Energy Program focuses on two, linked goals: challenging the development of fossil fuels and accelerating the adoption of renewable energy.
Climate science indicates that in order to avoid catastrophic climate change, the majority of known fossil fuel reserves cannot be produced. But beyond just the climate necessity for such action, a rapid transition away from fossil fuels is critical…”

Wendy Schmidt:
“…Wendy Schmidt is a philanthropist and investor who has spent the past 14 years creating innovative non-profit organizations to address challenges facing communities around the world, working for clean, renewable energy, healthy food systems, healthy oceans and the protection of human rights. The critical interconnections between human activity, the land we live on and the ocean we depend upon are the central drivers of Wendy’s philanthropic work.

Wendy is president of The Schmidt Family Foundation, which she
co-founded with her husband Eric in 2006. She leads the foundation’s two grant-making and investment programs—The 11th Hour Project, which works to create a just world where all people have access to renewable energy…”

Last edited 45 minutes ago by John Garrett
0
Reply
Curious George
March 24, 2021 10:38 am

AI will be a huge improvement. It will double an average IQ of climate researchers.

0
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  Curious George
March 24, 2021 10:57 am

Triple at least for three-digit.

0
Reply
Frank from NoVA
March 24, 2021 10:39 am

It’s not clear if they’ll be using AI to improve their understanding of the GCM inputs, in which case more power to them, or the GCM outputs, in which case it’s just more GIGO. In either case, until there exists enough computing power to significantly reduce the size of the grid cells, the GCMs will remain fundamentally flawed.

0
Reply
WILLIAM B HANDLER
March 24, 2021 10:42 am

What you describe as AI is in fact just an optimisation, like a levenberg Marquardt. AI, or deep learning has its place, but to my knowledge you have to know the answer to train the AI to get it right. It requires a large amount of data, of high quality for training. The measurements in the small cells will not be sufficient for them to use any kind of deep learning algorithm to correctly know what is happening, regardless of the chaos involved with a non linear system.

0
Reply
Robert of Texas
March 24, 2021 11:02 am

I spent my entire life in computers, programming, modeling, architecture. The most likely outcome is an AI system that appears to produce more lifelike cloud formations but it likely will have nothing to do with how nature really works. There also will be a complete lack of understanding – no “ah-ha! That’s how that works, just a bunch of probabilities and numbers.

When you teach an AI system to recognize faces, you only care that it produces a better (more accurate) output than a traditional computer system. It has to be taught somehow – whether before hand or on the job. You do not really care “how” it works, only that it works. Facial recognition using AI likely has NOTHING to do with how a human brain performs the same task.

Now apply that to clouds. You actually DO care how it works or you learn nothing. The computer system can produce more likely cloud formations in more likely places, but it isn’t based on anything you understand – it just happens to work. It may have nothing to do with how nature works…so it’s use in prediction is perilous. If it has never seen certain conditions before, it may produce an unexpected outcome. If not biased to prevent it, an AI system can become chaotic. If biased against this, it can never return correct results under unexpected boundary situations or if the natural system behaves chaotically.

Last edited 19 minutes ago by Robert of Texas
1
Reply
Kalsel3294
March 24, 2021 11:05 am

The same limitation will remain in that any climate modelling needs to demonstrate ability to backcast known historic conditions and clouds are unique in that there is no historic data for cloudiness that correlates with the time frames of other inputs.

0
Reply
fretslider
March 24, 2021 11:08 am

AI will not fare any better simply because AI is a human contrivance. Just like the models are.

I can think of better things to throw $10 million at even if they can’t.

1
Reply
Jean Parisot
March 24, 2021 11:16 am

They will spend years trying to figure out why the AI is wrong; hopefully the CO2 hysteria will pass and we will be worried about asteroid impacts or alien invasions to generate funding.

0
Reply
Chris Nisbet
March 24, 2021 11:16 am

“Despite drastic improvements in climate model development, current simulations have difficulty capturing the interactions among different processes in the atmosphere, oceans, and ice and how they affect the Earth’s climate”.
Isn’t the whole purpose of a climate model to capture interactions among these different processes (in order to predict the result of them)? What are they doing (or failing at doing) if not that?
Isn’t ‘climate’ one massive pile of interactions between different processes and entities?

0
Reply
philincalifornia
March 24, 2021 11:21 am

I can write the last sentence of the Abstract of the first paper right now:

The robust conclusion of the ensemble modeled simulations showed that clouds represent a positive feedback to climate forcing by anthropogenic carbon dioxide emissions.

Just gimme a million of that and I’ll shut up. Promise.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Models

The Problem with Climate Models

1 week ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Models Modeling

There Are Models And There Are Models

2 weeks ago
Willis Eschenbach
Climate Models

Compensation between cloud feedback + ECS and aerosol-cloud forcing in CMIP6 models

2 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Models

Junk Grade Models: Even Short-Term Climate And Weather Modelers Get It All Wrong

1 month ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Climate Models

$10 Million AI Grant to Improve Climate Modelling of Clouds

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
Climate News

EU Carbon Pricing Pushing Power And Gas Prices Higher

5 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Astronomy

Vision of a Stellar Ending

9 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Air pollution

With drop in LA’s vehicular aerosol pollution, vegetation emerges as major source

13 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: