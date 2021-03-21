Former Obama-Biden federal scientist Dr. Steve Koonin declares his climate dissent

For background, here is an article by Dr. Koonin we published here.
Excellent interview with Steve Koonin given by Larry Kudlow.
HT/Climate Depot
Koonin led the APU’s climate policy statement review a few years back, the one that earlier forced a Nobel prize winner to resign his membership. Judith was one of the interviewees and reported she was very impressed with him and his resulting report. There are older posts by her on this over at Climate Etc. APU did nothing with his team’s report, leading to his further dissatisfaction with the state of ‘settled’ climate science. Looks like he has arrived at full blown skepticism.
I disagree that Global Temperatures have increased 1 Degree since 1900. Global Warming is due to a measurement issue, not a physical phenomenon.
How can I prove that?
1) I’ve posted on this website links to over 550 stations that show no warming since 1900. Here are just two.
Moscow U Of I (46.7281N, 116.9558W) ID:USC00106152
https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00106152&ds=14&dt=1
Moscow (35.0711N, 89.4117W) ID:USC00406274
https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00406274&ds=14&dt=1
2) If you control for Water Vapor and the UHI Effect you find no warming.
Alice Springs (23.8S, 133.88E) ID:501943260000
https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v3.cgi?id=501943260000&dt=1&ds=5
3) There are huge temperature differences between the N and S Hemisphere, Top 1/3rd, Middle 1/3rd, and Bottom 1/3rd, the Poles and Land and Sea. All are exposed to identical CO2. The lower 1/3rd over Water and South Pole shows basically no warming
4) CO2 increases at a near-linear trend, Temperature is nearly random and largely tied to the ocean temperatures
5) CO2 and LWIR between 13 and 18 Microns won’t warm the Oceans, you have to explain the warming of the oceans to explain the warming of the globe
Can again confirm that the warmest part of the oceans is 30C and the coldest -2C. Just like it was last week, a month ago, a year ago, 20 years ago and at the depths of the last glacial period.
https://earth.nullschool.net/#current/ocean/surface/currents/overlay=sea_surface_temp/orthographic=-206.55,-14.10,353/loc=154.024,-8.492
Anyone claiming that there has been warming over the last century clearly has little understanding of measurements systems. It has only been during the satellite era that there has been any form of consistent global measurement and they do not measure anything that relates directly to surface temperature.
Found this nice animation of the formation and annihilation of the 2016 El Nino:
https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/features/ElNino
Australia currently experiencing the consequence of the 2021 La Nina. Parts of the country that had little to no rain in 2019/20, have now seen up to 800mm over a couple of days. One house literally being washed away:
https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/australia/australian-couple-left-devastated-as-house-washes-away-on-day-of-wedding-in-floods.html
This is something that should be banned from Australian schools:
Ihttp://www.imagesaustralia.com/mycountry.htm
I love a sunburnt country,
A land of sweeping plains,
Of ragged mountain ranges,
Of droughts and flooding rains.
I love her far horizons,
I love her jewel-sea,
Her beauty and her terror –
The wide brown land for me!
This contradicts the religious edict that the weather should always be balmy and could be thus if we stop using fossil fuels.
In 2020 Australia had the worst ever bush fires. In 2021 Australia has the worst ever floods. The only thing that has changed in my long life is the descriptor “worst ever”. It is a headline intended to garner attention and propaganda for a religious cult.
I suppose Koonin is going as far as he can without being canceled. He treads carefully by repeating that he is merely repackaging official information. So he understands that unauthorized views will not be tolerated. He cites the one degree doctrine as a token of deference to the left.
Perhaps his strategy is wise, as it will be impossible to deprogram the West overnight. So, bit by bit may be the way to go and there are already plenty of deplatformed voices speaking the truth, for those who wish to discover it.
Koonin is savvy. The best way to take this science fraud down is not to scream fraud. It is to grant them have some of their facts: for example, the truth that there has been some observationally provable natural warming since the end of the LIA. Attack anthropogenic attribution instead, as posted here several times before.
Best to only Attack the alarmist foundations of their ‘science predictions’. That is what Koonin appears to be doing. Examples include no sea level rise acceleration, thriving polar bears, and C3 plant greening. Plus the multiple technical impossibilities inside GND mitigation ‘solutions’.
Good for Kudlow to bring Koonin on his show.
Koonin has an impeccable physics reputation. Did not know he has his new book out. That is a big deal. Just bought it as an ebook. Look forward to learning about his journey to climate science skepticism, amusingly here citing the famous Princess Bride line.
A basket of energy products, selected in context, for purpose and efficacy. A chaotic (“evolutionary”) system, which is incompletely, and, in fact, insufficiently, characterized, and computationally unwieldy. He may be indulging liberal license with the 1 degree global statistic over a century. Otherwise, on the mark.
