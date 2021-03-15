Torres Strait. Source Australian Government
Coronavirus

New Guinea Covid Surge Alarms Aussie Health Authorities

4 hours ago
Eric Worrall
39 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

New Guinea, a large island nation which is separated from Australia by a narrow sea channel, is experiencing a surge in severe Covid cases, prompting alarm from Australian health authorities.

Papua New Guinea records worrying rise in COVID-19 cases as hospitals struggle to keep up

Key points:

  • The surge in cases came after thousands gathered at a state funeral in Port Moresby
  • Australia’s High Commissioner to PNG says Australia is keen to help as quickly as possible
  • Queensland’s Premier says she’s concerned given her state’s close proximity to PNG

Papua New Guinea is experiencing a worrying rise in COVID-19 cases and there are concerns it will get worse after mass gatherings were held to farewell the country’s first prime minister. 

The building that houses the Prime Minister’s Department has been locked down for four days after cases were detected among staff.

PNG has now recorded 2,000 cases. 

The surge came after thousands gathered at a state funeral in Port Moresby for Sir Michael Somare, who died a fortnight ago, with more events scheduled in the coming days.

There are concerns that the number of cases will jump significantly in a couple of weeks’ time as a result.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said given her state’s close proximity to PNG, “it is something we need to be very serious about”.

“We have been assisting with some tests [there], and out of the 500 tests that our health authorities have done for PNG 250 have come back positive,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“This is a real concern.

“Papua New Guinea is on the doorstep of the Torres Strait and Queensland, and I hope to speak to the Prime Minister or the Prime Minister’s office in the next 24 hours just to talk about our concerns there, have a look at the flights coming in.”

Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-03-15/papua-new-guinea-covid-cases-rise-as-qld-premier-raises-concerns/13248512

Australia is in general a geographically isolated nation, but the large chain of coral cays and shallow lagoons which connects Australia’s Cape York with New Guinea is navigable by small boat, and difficult for Australia’s coastguard to patrol.

2.3 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
39 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
john K. Sutherland.
March 15, 2021 2:06 pm

‘Cases’ are NOT ‘deaths’. How good is their testing? Do they use a PCR over 35? ‘False positives’ are too common.

7
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  john K. Sutherland.
March 15, 2021 2:15 pm

PNG has rampant poverty and malnutrition problems, sky high HIV rate, widespread alcohol and drug abuse, so I think its pretty plausible they’re having a big problem with Covid. Only wonder is it took so long.

Last edited 3 hours ago by Eric Worrall
2
Reply
David Kamakaris
Reply to  Eric Worrall
March 15, 2021 3:13 pm

Eric, might it have been a problem all along and it took our wonderful, straight down the middle, totally unbiased media this long to report on the issue?

2
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  David Kamakaris
March 15, 2021 3:14 pm

Absolutely – but PNG is such a mess an observer would struggle to identify an Ebola outbreak until someone noticed there were more dead people than usual in the street.

I have a friend who has contacts from his old life in New Guinea, he says its a serious problem – everyone is frightened.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Eric Worrall
2
Reply
StuM
Reply to  Eric Worrall
March 15, 2021 3:37 pm

Yep, anecdotal evidence has it that supposed “TB deaths” have increased dramatically over the last year. 🙁

At least in Port Moresby, people are starting to take masks, social distancing and self-quarantining more seriously.

1
Reply
n.n
Reply to  Eric Worrall
March 15, 2021 3:24 pm

The warm climate, humid environment, and plenty of sunshine were undoubtedly mitigating factors.

0
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Eric Worrall
March 15, 2021 4:58 pm

Yep. Particularly with betel nut spit everywhere and folks walking around with bare feet.

0
Reply
Pamela Matlack-Klein
March 15, 2021 2:16 pm

When the “cases” start turning into corpses, then maybe start worrying. Until then, relax. Panic is the last thing you guys need to consider doing.

3
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Pamela Matlack-Klein
March 15, 2021 3:12 pm

Australia has done pretty well at keeping Covid out, most Aussies want to keep it that way.

0
Reply
BCBill
Reply to  Eric Worrall
March 15, 2021 3:49 pm

In Canada we thought we were the bee’s knees and then winter came. Nothing the Government mandated made any difference to deaths of the frail in elder care. I hope Oz is investing in positive pressure fresh air ventilation for individual rooms in long term care facilities. Canada thought that if we really believed in the effectiveness of masks then our frail would be magically protected from the aerosol borne virus. Yet again the power of believing was debunked and the frail elderly paid the price. See if you can get your politicians to read the Great Barrington Declaration. Canadian Government experts poopooed the declaration but failed to come up with anything as good, let alone better.

3
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  BCBill
March 15, 2021 4:02 pm

As far as I can tell the main thing Australia had in our favour was our weather – either scorching hot and dry or tropical hot and humid. Both extremes are good news for shortening Covid longevity as an aerosol or surface contaminant.

Political misbehaviour was also called out and stopped early – after a BLM protest led to a very obvious surge in Covid deaths, linked back to the protest, politicians here started behaving themselves a lot better than the USA.

So I don’t think the moves our politicians made were significantly different to what anyone else tried – but our natural advantages in combination with government isolation efforts and a lot of luck were just enough to get us across the line.

People in our CSIRO have personal connections to people in the Wuhan institute of virology, so it is also possible the Australian government had good information earlier in the epidemic than anyone else.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Eric Worrall
0
Reply
Paul Homewood
Editor
March 15, 2021 2:35 pm

Strange how the likes of Jo Nova really take COVID seriously, yet other sceptics like Tony Heller think it’s a scam!

2
Reply
Joel O’Bryan
Reply to  Paul Homewood
March 15, 2021 3:08 pm

the virus is serious businesses for any public health agency charged with protecting public health. but practical, real world evidence shows lockdowns are minimally effective at best once the virus is well established in a population. The scam part arises as a power trip for politicians imposing lockdowns, that at least in the US have a questionable constitutional basis. In the US where the 1st Amendment is supposed to be inviolate, church religious gatherings are being restricted in many Democrat run states, but if you have a protest, you can have unlimited gatherings. Churches just need to call their services and gatherings protests in the name of God or Allah.
So just like there’s a difference between real climate change and the climate change, Marxist-inspired, policy scam, there is a difference between Covid and Covid, Marxist-inspired, lockdowns.
That’s my take on the “scams” at least.

8
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Paul Homewood
March 15, 2021 3:12 pm

Paul, been on this since the beginning since I was CEO for over a decade of a privately held antimicrobials company, and lived thru my own EAU application in the H1N1 swine flu pandemic of 2010–which killed my FDA guy. Neither extreme position is correct, in my opinion.

COVID-19 is quite serious in general for four reasons:
Age
Comorbidities like obesity and diabetes
Severe complications in some under 65s including blood clots and renal disfunction
’Long haulers’ among younger, otherwise healthy adults with persistent debilitating symptoms

But, its seriousness has also been incompetently exaggerated by both authorities and MSM. The two most egregious are:
Cranking up PCR cycles beyond about 25 to over-report ‘cases’
Confounding ‘died with’ and ‘died of’. The latter is much less than the former. My own tracking of what studies exist suggests maybe by about half.

Ordinary masks are of little use now that we now is at least partly aerosolized. So there is a lot of politicized nuttiness around, as the comparison of FL to NY shows.

3
Reply
commieBob
Reply to  Rud Istvan
March 15, 2021 4:00 pm

Some folks are comparing the wuflu with the Spanish flu of a century ago. link I’m having real trouble putting this all in context. ie. I really can’t tell what’s bs and what isn’t.

Last edited 1 hour ago by commieBob
1
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  commieBob
March 15, 2021 4:37 pm

cB, I highly recommend the book, The Great Infuenza, by Barry. Best history of the 1918 epidemic I am aware of. Puts a lot of 2020 Covid-19 into perspective.

Just one example. In the 1918-19 flu, most deaths were in young otherwise healthy adults who died of ARDS, probably from cytokine storm that we know know how to treat. In the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, most deaths were in the elderly with comorbidities like obesity and diabetes.

The 1918-19 flu deaths are variously estimated at between 52 and 100 million in a much smaller global population. The global 2020 Covid-19 overcounted (with v. of) deaths are about 2 million in a population much larger (about 7.7 billion v about 1.8 billion). Really no comparisons.

1
Reply
Curious George
Reply to  Rud Istvan
March 15, 2021 4:13 pm
  • Report COVID19 as the cause of death.
  • But, Doctor, he has seven deep stab wounds.
  • Add “with complications”.
3
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Curious George
March 15, 2021 4:53 pm

$35,000 bonus to the hospital for dying on a ventilator.

0
Reply
MarkH
Reply to  Paul Homewood
March 15, 2021 3:28 pm

It only seems strange because we are now quite used to a hyper controlled media where there is only one opinion or view on a matter, and if you dare to hold another then you are a crazy “denialist” or “conspiracy theorist”.

It is of course possible that they are both right. COVID may be serious, IF you get it, and you’re old and you have comorbidities or you are deficient or insufficient in Vitamin D. At the same time, it may (looks to be certainly) be overblown by governments and health authorities around the world by enacting unprecedented changes in the way a “case” is defined and by carrying out vast testing programs which have a largely unacknowledged very high false positive rate as they are used.

Why was it overblown? That’s an interesting question. You might argue that the governments around the world just really care about the health and well being of their people, but that would require you to disregard the actions of most governments for all of history. I find that prospect unlikely. Another possibility is that they saw it as an opportunity to gain more power and control over their citizens and grasped that with both hands, feet, teeth and a prehensile tail if they had one. Dubious modelling (to say the least) was used to create a panic, the panic was used to enact draconian policies with little regard to the higher level effects of these. Now we are in a situation where people in the US are going to be glad if they’re allowed out to celebrate “Independence Day”.

4
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  MarkH
March 15, 2021 5:14 pm

Good comment. You’re right about the single view and opinion. I seem to recall fondly that reporters used to cover at least two sides to a story.

0
Reply
Pittzer
Reply to  MarkH
March 15, 2021 5:17 pm

Undoubtedly, our collective life expectancy in the US continues to decline. First from opioids, now COVID. My question is, was it our response to COVID-19 or COVID-19 that did the most damage?

0
Reply
Craig from Oz
Reply to  Paul Homewood
March 15, 2021 4:13 pm

No, Jo Nova took China Virus hysterically and nearly destroyed her own blog’s credibility. She claimed – and later refused to update – that it was a ‘no brainer’ that the entire Australian industry should be turned over to manufacturing respirators and face masks and, safe in her pre-existing Work From Home environment outside a major city gleefully demanded that we must now crush the curve completely by continuing maximum isolation because this was a ‘Text Book Example’.

Then she went full ‘Conversation’ and began straw manning her readers when some of them started debating her claims in her forums.

The paradox was the Jo’s education background is actually in micro-biology. So for subjects that she is not formally qualified (climate change(tm)) she was very happy to break the subject down to base points and question their interactions, but with China Virus she went straight to waving text books and quoting studies like a disciple.

1
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Craig from Oz
March 15, 2021 5:18 pm

I’m coming to terms with the fact that everyone can be fooled sometimes. Anger should be directed toward those doing the fooling.

0
Reply
Peta of Newark
March 15, 2021 2:52 pm

search ‘New Guinea’ says:
Quote (a)
“”The law and order situation in Papua New Guinea continues to pose serious risks to travellers. Violent crime, including armed robbery, carjacking, home invasions and sexual assault, is common throughout the country, especially in urban areas such as Port Moresby, Lae and Mt Hagen””

Quote (b)
“” Australia’s High Commissioner to PNG says Australia is keen to help as quickly as possible“”
Methinks, Australia and in light of (a), you’re ‘A bit late to the party’

Quote (c):PNG has now recorded 2,000 cases
In a population of nearly 9 million?

Quote (d): “Queensland’s Premier says she’s concerned given her state’s close proximity to PNG”
In light of (c) above, who thinks Prozac would help?
Or even maybe a Carbon Tax for the hapless New Guineans?
Seems to be fixing Covid everywhere else

4
Reply
commieBob
Reply to  Peta of Newark
March 15, 2021 3:30 pm

I bin bagarapim … or something like that.

0
Reply
Jeff in Calgary
March 15, 2021 3:01 pm

Governments are looking for reasons to be alarmed so that they can justify continuing lockdowns and health mandates.

5
Reply
MarkH
Reply to  Jeff in Calgary
March 15, 2021 3:33 pm

Has it ever changed?

The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary.”

  • H.L. Menken, (In 1920 I believe)
3
Reply
n.n
March 15, 2021 3:19 pm

Malnutrition (e.g. Vitamin D) matters. Also, fat is beautiful is a comorbidity and a first-order forcing of disease progression and excess deaths.

Case as in infection? Probably asymptomatic fecal transmission. Wash hands with soap and water to destroy the virus and mitigate cross-contamination and spread. Otherwise, be aware of symptomatic transmssion through forced expulsions, including: sneezing and coughing.

Disease progression? There are early (e.g. HCQ cocktail) and late stage (e.g. Ivermectin protocol), inexpensive, effective, low-risk treatments, denied and stigmatized in America, but available globally.

Don’t forget the goggles. The eyes are a window to social and viral contagion diving herd stampedes.

0
Reply
MarkH
Reply to  n.n
March 15, 2021 4:01 pm

The Vitamin D issue may not be wholly unrelated to obesity. Obese people need to take in more Vitamin D to achieve the same serum levels. E.g.: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28915134/

2
Reply
n.n
Reply to  MarkH
March 15, 2021 4:35 pm

Yes, Vitamin D is fat soluble.

0
Reply
StuM
March 15, 2021 3:29 pm

“New Guinea, a large island nation”. Please! The nation is Papua New Guinea (aka PNG).
New Guinea is the large Island shared by PNG and Indonesia.

2
Reply
StuM
March 15, 2021 3:31 pm

“The surge in cases came after thousands gathered at a state funeral in Port Moresby”
No, the funeral was only a few days ago. The surge was already in progress, but doubtless, the funeral will become a super-spreader event.

Last edited 2 hours ago by StuM
1
Reply
William Astley
March 15, 2021 3:31 pm

 
This is unbelievable…. Bangladesh, population 165 million people …. Covid death rate yesterday… 18 people…… Unbelievable that the cheap medicine invermectin is not being in the US and other Western countries.

It does not make sense that cheap effective treatment and as a prophylactic for Covid are being hide.

Bangladesh’s super low covid death is because Bangladesh is using existing medicines, Invermectin to treat covid early and as a prophylaxis.

Invermectin when used a prophylaxis, reduce the incidence of getting covid… In health care professional by a factor of five.

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/bangladesh/

In Bangladesh, doctors are using combination ivermectin/doxycycline therapy for home care, as are major hospitals in Dhaka for inpatients.

“The economy is flying,” Dr. Tarek Alam, who led several studies on the drug’s efficacy, told me in an email. “Hospitals have empty COVID beds and the initial demand for ICU has come down.” Indeed, Bangladesh – the world’s most densely populated country — has an even lower fatality rate than India, ranking 126th globally.

Efficacy and Safety of Ivermectin for Treatment and prophylaxis of COVID-19 Pandemic

https://trialsitenews.com/an-unlikely-nation-is-kicking-this-pandemic-guess-which-then-why/
 
 

This was no small move. Were it a country, U.P.’s more than 230 million citizens would rank it fifth worldwide. As India’s largest state, its embrace of ivermectin may have changed the treatment landscape across India. 
“This authentication of ivermectin revived the faith of people,” Dr. Chaurasia told me, “and net result was a massive inclination to take these drugs” — both ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.Bangladesh’s super low covid death is because Bangladesh is using existing medicines, Invermectin to treat covid early and as a prophylaxis.
Invermectin when used a prophylaxis, reduced the incidence of getting covid… In health care professional by a factor of five.
 
 
 

 Ecacy and Safety of Ivermectin for Treatment and prophylaxis of COVID-19 Pandemic 
https://assets.researchsquare.com/files/rs-100956/v3/53276668-6e01-4aca-ba91-62b0ba80afad.pdf
 
In this study Ivermectin is very effective in preventing corona virus infection in health care or household contacts of COVID 19 patients group V (2%) compared to non Ivermectin group VI (10%). Physicians have directed the usage of ivermectin in a few synchronous trials in many countries [32], and announced that patients’ viral loads started declining very quickly after Ivermectin administration. We noticed that it has surprised physicians in clinical trials in many countries. Physicians’ noticed that just single dosage of Ivermectin could improve patient’s condition; however, some of them received a booster dose one week later. Rajter et al.[31] at the Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, submitted a dramatic, statistically signicant improvement in mortality in 250 coronavirus patients involved in the Broward trial treated with Ivermectin medication.
 
 

3
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  William Astley
March 15, 2021 3:50 pm

Some scientist see Ivermectin as an alternative waiting for vacciniation.

2
Reply
MarkH
Reply to  Krishna Gans
March 15, 2021 4:03 pm

If there is a cheap, effective and safe treatment. Why would you need a vaccine? Particularly an experimental vaccine that has not undergone long term safety testing.

2
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  MarkH
March 15, 2021 4:07 pm

You are right, I just stated what I was reading, the nearly same BS about HCQ. Pharma lobby at work, even with help from politics.

1
Reply
n.n
Reply to  William Astley
March 15, 2021 4:39 pm

Known from spring, and well-established by summer, Ivermectin mitigates disease progression, even late stage, and normalizes community immunity.

1
Reply
Derg
March 15, 2021 4:14 pm

I just hope they wear a mask or two because Fauci said they work or did he? ..screw science just wear the masks

And a face shield.

And get the vaccines and if the 2nd does is contaminated..well take it anyway.

3
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Derg
March 15, 2021 5:32 pm

Fauci is not a very good liar, except by quantity.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Coronavirus

Three Countries Suspend Astra Zeneca Covid Vaccine Over Blood Clot / Brain Haemorrhage Concerns

20 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Coronavirus

Israeli Study: Aspirin Helps Protect against Covid-19

4 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate ugliness Coronavirus

Great Reset Architects Celebrate The Orderly Quiet of Covid Lockdown Cities

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Coronavirus

China Promises to Stop Giving Anal Swab Covid Tests to US Diplomats

3 weeks ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Coronavirus

New Guinea Covid Surge Alarms Aussie Health Authorities

4 hours ago
Eric Worrall
social cost of carbon

The social costs of carbon cancelation

8 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Emergence Emergent Climate Phenomena

Clouds From Both Sides Now

12 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
Climate News Roundup

Weekly Climate and Energy News Roundup #446

16 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: