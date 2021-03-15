Green New Deal

California Releases Report Charting Path to 100 Percent Clean Electricity

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
31 Comments

Twitter thread from the California Energy Commission

⚡️#CalEnergy, @californiapuc, & @AirResources today released the first joint agency report examining how the state’s electricity system can become carbon-free by 2045.
Read here: https://bit.ly/2QaaUHh

#CAClimateAction #CleanEnergyFuture #SB100

⚡️The report is the initial analysis called for in #SenateBill100.

#SB100 is the state’s landmark policy requiring renewable & zero-carbon energy resources supply 100% of electric retail sales to customers by 2045.

#CAClimateAction #CleanEnergyFuture #RenewableEnergy

⚡️The report found that the goals of #SB100 can be achieved, but reaching them will require significant investments in new & existing technologies. It also requires an increased, sustained build-out of #CleanEnergy projects to bring those resources on-line.

⚡️ #SB100 builds on the significant progress CA has already made toward a #CleanEnergyFuture including efforts that promote renewable energy, energy efficiency & storage technologies.

#CAClimateAction is essential as the state continues to face the damaging effects of #ClimateChange like never before.

Originally tweeted by California Energy Commission (@CalEnergy) on March 15, 2021.

Here is the full press release.

John Bell
March 15, 2021 6:08 pm

Utopia is always 10 years in the future, but trying to get there always makes things worse.

13
Reply
StevenF
Reply to  John Bell
March 15, 2021 8:08 pm

The sad part is that we have to wait 24 years for California’s success.

0
Reply
noaaprogrammer
March 15, 2021 6:09 pm

Thanks to the “Biden” administration which has baled out California’s ailing school system in the latest stimulus bill, California now uses its fungible monies for its green pursuits.

6
Reply
Spetzer86
Reply to  noaaprogrammer
March 15, 2021 7:57 pm

Don’t look now, but old JB and Co. are planning to reproduce CAs “success” around the country. All you have to do is pay for it. Well, and then keep on paying.

1
Reply
SMC
March 15, 2021 6:13 pm

Geez. Can California just fall into the ocean already? Please?

3
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  SMC
March 15, 2021 6:38 pm

I’ll bring a couple of crow bars.

0
Reply
Kevin kilty
March 15, 2021 6:18 pm

Somewhere on this path surely lies CandyLand.

2
Reply
H B
March 15, 2021 6:23 pm

What part of reduce the fuel load in the forest do they not understand

9
Reply
John Shewchuk
March 15, 2021 6:25 pm

The promise of clean energy is like the promise of infinite youth.

4
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
March 15, 2021 6:31 pm

“California …continues to face the [imaginary] damaging effects of #ClimateChange…”

and I can guarantee you that the CARB plan does not consider the demand increases that charging tens of millions of Cal resident’s mandated EVs in these time frames. And the nuclear generated electric power provided from the last nuclear plant in Cal at Diablo Canyon will be gone by 2025. These morons will make Cal so dependent on the surrounding states to pull their dumbasses out of the mess with power transfers during even routine summer hot spells there will be rolling black-outs.

The dumbasses at CARB/CalEnergy who put this report together also think that acres burned in 2020 compared to the previous 4 wet years is somehow indicative of climate change. What a bunch of morons.
If the remaining Californians allow this to happen, then they deserve to sit in dark and pay 4x – 5x times today’s rates for electricity … when they have it.

7
Reply
Jeremiah Puckett
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
March 15, 2021 8:13 pm

Unfortunately, Californians flee the state but don’t change their voting habits. Texas is getting bluer. New Mexico is pretty much blue. Arizona is nearly blue. Colorado recently turned blue. In the last election, we had half a dozen tax increases passed by residents. Many had failed in previous elections. Californians move to Colorado and see a sub-5% income tax and sub-8% sales tax and think “sure, we can pay more taxes.” Unfortunately they don’t open their eyes. They don’t see all the previous tax increases we’ve endured, and the legalization of pot with taxes taking us to the promised land… Yet nothing has changed. Roads are still crap. Schools are still crap. They always want more.

0
Reply
MarkW
March 15, 2021 6:32 pm

Step One: Get rid of everything that uses electricity.

3
Reply
MarkW
March 15, 2021 6:35 pm

33% in 2020?
They’ve fallen way behind even before they can get started.

It’s more like 3%.

Last edited 2 hours ago by MarkW
3
Reply
S.K.
March 15, 2021 6:37 pm

Their renewable energy may produce zero emissions, after they are manufactured, but they are anything but clean if you consider they are not recyclable.

Utopia will also include exorbitant energy costs and black outs.

Expect the exodus from California to continue but lets hope the Green Energy plague does not spread to other states.

3
Reply
Don
Reply to  S.K.
March 15, 2021 8:50 pm

That’s the problem – people leave CA for other states, but can’t seem to learn from their ruinous mistakes and keep voting for the same stupidity that forced them to leave Kalifornia in the first place.

0
Reply
markl
March 15, 2021 6:39 pm

That’s not a plan, it’s a wish list that can’t be fulfilled with today’s technology.

4
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  markl
March 15, 2021 7:40 pm

Nor any foreseeable technology.

0
Reply
czechlist
March 15, 2021 6:41 pm

Kalifornica will achieve 100% clean energy when they import 100% of their energy. Someone needs to check the drinking water in Sacremento . Oh, I forgot what all is legal there now.

2
Reply
bluecat57
March 15, 2021 6:42 pm

Which will be filed on the fiction section.

0
Reply
Rusty
March 15, 2021 6:53 pm

100% zero carbon energy is easily attainable. In fact the western world can achieve this target today. Just cut the electricity, gas and water supplies and close all of the refineries.

Utopia will follow….

0
Reply
Mr.
March 15, 2021 7:05 pm

“California Releases Report Charting Path to 100 Percent Clean Electricity.”

should be –

California Releases Report Charting Path to Sure-fire Economic and Societal Disaster.

(no formatting options?)

0
Reply
Pat Frank
March 15, 2021 7:06 pm

Let me guess: plan courtesy of Stanford’s Mark Jacobson? He already has an enviable record of success.

Regardless, FFC achieving zero carbon (zero CO2 emissions, in reality).

If CA is unable to stabilize its imagined wind and solar grid using other sources of electricity, and get copious backup when its renewable systems fail to renew, the state will crash.

But only after spending half a trillion dollars it doesn’t have to build a system that doesn’t work.

The whole thing is so far beyond criminal malfeasance that some future people will have to invent a whole new word to describe it.

1
Reply
Burgher King
Reply to  Pat Frank
March 15, 2021 7:24 pm

Not to worry. Nancy, Chuckie, and Joe will bail out California with massive infusions of federal cash. And when it doesn’t produce results, they’ll just send more cash.

1
Reply
redc1c4
March 15, 2021 7:19 pm

they misspelled “100% Unreliable Electricity”… and the fires wouldn’t be so bad if the green a33hats would allow thinning of the forests and controlled burns in the spring.

as a native, what my state has become is an obscenity. i console myself with the knowledge that i didn’t vote for these idiots or their propositions.

3
Reply
Don
Reply to  redc1c4
March 15, 2021 8:53 pm

No, you just have to suffer from their stupidity.

0
Reply
H.R.
March 15, 2021 7:53 pm

The only thing I saw that was positive in there was “small hydro.” Good luck with that, though. The Save the Whales and Save the Snails crowd will put a stop to any hydro project regardless of the scale.
.
.
As I recall, hydro wasn’t counted in renewables before. I wonder why it’s counted now?
.
.
Oh, I suppose some crony of the pollies will be selling micro hydro generators that you can stick in the creek running through your back yard… until you get 10 neighbors in a row on the same creek and only the first one or two gets any power.

0
Reply
Don
Reply to  H.R.
March 15, 2021 8:54 pm

As I recall, hydro wasn’t counted in renewables before. I wonder why it’s counted now?”

Because there’s no possible way to get to 100% renewables otherwise.

0
Reply
Med Bennett
March 15, 2021 8:12 pm

More nukes, and fewer morons in the CA State legislature and the Federal government, would be a good start.

0
Reply
_Jim
March 15, 2021 8:17 pm

re: “California Releases Report Charting Path to 100 Percent Clean Electricity”

Outside of nuclear (AND nuclear could turn into “stranded assets” in this scenario) the ONLY solution to this problem is Dr. Mills SunCell ™ ‘reactor’ device, WHICH was demonstrated to a couple of hundred invited guests which included academia, business and government leaders in Washington DC back on Feb 4th and 5th of this year.

A 150 kW thermal device was shown working *in* Washington DC at the hotel where the demo and talks were held. This was an accomplishment on a par with the Wright bothers first flight at Kitty Hawk …

https://youtu.be/JJln7jVcLFA

Last edited 36 minutes ago by _Jim
0
Reply
WR2
March 15, 2021 8:31 pm

Lots of good intentions on that path, so we all know where it’s going.

0
Reply
JON P PETERSON
March 15, 2021 8:35 pm

IDIOTS!

0
Reply
