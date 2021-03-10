Climate Politics

The Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG) goes full AGU…

2 hours ago
David Middleton
28 Comments

Guest “Should I stay or should I go now?” by David Middleton

I have been a member of the Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG) since the summer of 1981… I haven’t renewed my membership this year, largely because of the last issue of The Leading Edge I received…

SEG The Leading Edge

The full text of this article is available to the public. It’s about “mapping geophysics” to these goals…

Capello et al., 2021

WTF does any of this have to do with geophysics? The best way geophysicists can continue to support SDG’s 1, 2, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 11 would be to keep finding lots of economically recoverable oil & gas.

While I found this article very annoying, it didn’t push me to the brink of ending my membership. Since my membership is currently lapsed, I haven’t been keeping up with SEG activities lately. The other day, a friend of mine texted me a link to the SEG’s new climate change statement. One passage enraged me (to the extent I ever get enraged) that I am considering leaving the SEG.

Since the climate change statement appears to be publicly accessible, I’ll quote it in its entirety.

Begin Quote:

SEG Position on Climate Change

The Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG) is the premier global professional society representing the science of applied geophysics and, therefore, has an important role to play in the exploration, site characterization, and time-lapse monitoring of the Earth in order to better understand and mitigate climate change.

The Earth is continuously undergoing climate change, but the current rate of increase of both temperature (Diffenbaugh and Field, 2016) and atmospheric CO2 levels (Zeebe et al., 2016) may be unprecedented in the past 66 million years, per currently available data. Since the mid-1800s, it has been understood that small changes in atmospheric gases, including CO2, can alter the Earth’s climate. (For a good historical summary, see Ortiz and Jackson, 2020; for two of the seminal papers, see Foote, 1856, and Arrhenius, 1896). Currently, we rely on global climate models, modern data collection, and research advances to predict future changes and to understand the details of the rapid changes that have been observed over the past 150 years. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has concluded that anthropogenic greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are extremely likely to be the dominant cause of observed climate warming since 1950 (IPCC, 2014). The IPCC goes on to conclude that impacts on natural and human systems will be significant and include risks to “health, livelihoods, food security, water supply, human security, and economic growth” (IPCC, 2018).

SEG joins nearly 200 other scientific societies worldwide and the U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine in agreement with the IPCC that significant action should be taken as soon as possible to begin reducing GHG emissions. SEG supports our stakeholders in academia, government, and industry who seek to achieve net zero CO2 emissions through efforts such as the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative, and the Towards Sustainable Mining initiative. Further, among the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals are affordable and clean energy for all (SDG 7) and the need for climate action (SDG 13). These two goals are deeply intertwined, and solutions will require the contributions of applied geophysicists.

Achieving the goals for global climate action is a major challenge, and applied geophysicists can contribute in many consequential ways that include:

  1. The U.S. National Academy of Engineering has identified developing Carbon Sequestration Methods as one of the Grand Challenges for the 21st century, and the International Energy Agency recently noted that achieving net zero is not likely possible without carbon capture, utilization, and storage (IEA, 2020). Geophysical tools are crucial for effective exploration, site characterization, and monitoring of geologic reservoirs for CO2 sequestration.
  2. The Earth’s large ice masses are rapidly changing in response to the warming climate. Geophysical methods play a vital role in monitoring and understanding dynamics of the Earth’s cryosphere (glaciers, ice sheets, permafrost sea ice, and snow).
  3. It is well understood that a major shift to sources and storage of renewable energy (wind, solar, etc.) will result in a dramatic increase in demand for a broad suite of critical minerals and metals. Geophysics is essential for exploring, targeting, and characterizing the strategic ore deposits required to meet this growing demand.
  4. Geothermal energy is available in many parts of the world and will play an increasingly important role in meeting the growing demand. Geophysics is needed to identify and develop subsurface geothermal reservoirs.
  5. Continued warming of the climate coupled with an increasing global population is anticipated to adversely impact the availability of fresh water supplies over large regions. Hydrogeophysics is needed to identify new sources of groundwater and effectively manage existing water resources.

Given the anticipated impact on humanity and the associated disruption of the global energy economy, it is imperative that geophysicists rise to meet the challenges posed by climate change. SEG will support its members who are engaged in geophysical research, publication, and open dialog on climate change and its impacts.

References

Arrhenius, S., 1896, XXXI. On the influence of carbonic acid in the air upon the temperature of the ground: The London, Edinburgh, and Dublin Philosophical Magazine and Journal of Science, 41, no. 251, 237–276, doi: 10.1080/14786449608620846.

Diffenbaugh, N. S. and C. B. Field, 2013, Changes in ecologically critical terrestrial climate conditions: Science, 341, no. 6145, 486–492, doi: 10.1126/science.1237123.

Foote, E., 1856, Circumstances affecting the heat of the sun’s rays: The American Journal of Science and Arts, 2nd Series, 22, no. 66, 382–383, https://ia800802.us.archive.org/4/items/mobot31753002152491/mobot31753002152491.pdf, accessed 3 February 2021.

IEA, 2020: Energy Technology Perspectives 2020. Special Report on Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage: CCUS in clean energy transitions, https://www.iea.org/reports/ccus-in-clean-energy-transitions, accessed 3 February 2021.

IPCC, 2018: Summary for Policymakers. In: Global Warming of 1.5°C. An IPCC Special Report on the impacts of global warming of 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels and related global greenhouse gas emission pathways, in the context of strengthening the global response to the threat of climate change, sustainable development, and efforts to eradicate poverty, https://www.ipcc.ch/sr15/, accessed 3 February 2021.

IPCC, 2014: IPCC Fifth Assessment Report, Summary for Policymakers, https://www.ipcc.ch/site/assets/uploads/2018/02/WG1AR5_SPM_FINAL.pdf, accessed 3 February 2021.

Ortiz, J. D. and R. Jackson, 2020, Understanding Eunice Foote’s 1856 experiments: Heat absorption by atmospheric gases: The Royal Society Journal of the History of Science, doi: 10.1098/rsnr.2020.0031.

Zeebe, R. E., A. Ridgwell, and J. C. Zachos, 2016, Anthropogenic carbon release rate unprecedented during the past 66 million years: Nature Geoscience, 9, 325–329, doi: 10.1038/ngeo2681.

End Quote

https://seg.org/About-SEG/Climate-Change

My Reaction to the SEG Statement

The statement is mostly innocuous. However, this passage is flat out wrong and has no place in an SEG publication:

The Earth is continuously undergoing climate change, but the current rate of increase of both temperature (Diffenbaugh and Field, 2016) and atmospheric CO2 levels (Zeebe et al., 2016) may be unprecedented in the past 66 million years, per currently available data. Since the mid-1800s, it has been understood that small changes in atmospheric gases, including CO2, can alter the Earth’s climate.

https://seg.org/About-SEG/Climate-Change

The current rate of increase temperature unprecedented in the past 66 million years

Really?

Figure 1. Modeled human plus natural climate forcing compared to three instrumental records (see Terando for specifics)
Figure 2. Modeled human climate forcing compared to three instrumental records (see Terando for specifics)

If the models are reasonably accurate, the early 20th century warming can be entirely explained by natural forcing mechanisms. Whereas, some or all of the warming since about 1975 cannot be explained by natural forcing mechanisms alone. That said, the models only incorporate known, reasonably well-understood, forcing mechanisms. Judith Curry illustrated this concept quite well…

Figure 3. You only find what you’re looking for. (JC at the National Press Club)

Setting aside the unknown and/or poorly understood natural forcing mechanisms, not incorporated in the model, we have two very similar warming episodes, one explained by natural factors and one requiring human input.

Figure 4. HadCRUT4 1904-Present.
  • 1904-1945 Slope = 0.013 °C per year… 1.3 °C per century
  • 1975-2020 Slope = 0.018 °C per year… 1.8 °C per century

A slightly steeper slope than the only other significant warming trend in the instrumental record is hardly unprecedented in the past 166 years, much less 66 million years. Geological proxies lack the temporal resolution for direct comparison to modern instrumental records… The SEG should be aware of it. Most of what I know about integrating data sets of differing resolution, I learned from SEG and AAPG publications.

Let’s assume arguendo that all of the warming since 1975 is due to anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions. What would this mean?

It would mean that the rise in atmospheric CO2 from ~280 to ~400 ppm caused 0.8 °C of warming. Recent instrumental observation-derived climate sensitivity estimates indicate an equilibrium climate sensitivity (ECS) of about 2.3 °C per doubling of atmospheric CO2, equating to a transient climate response (TCR) of about 1.6 °C per doubling of atmospheric CO2. Oddly enough, with a TCR of 1.6 °C, we would expect to see 0.8 °C of warming at 400 ppm CO2.

Figure 5. Expected warming with a TCR of 1.6 °C.

It’s also important to note that the 0.8 °C of allegedly anthropogenic warming started here:

Figure 6. Context.

Atmospheric CO2 levels unprecedented in the past 66 million years

One of the key principles in applied geophysics is the concept of resolution. While it is true that the rate of of increase atmospheric CO2 *may* be unprecedented in the Cenozoic Era. This is only due to the low resolution of past CO2 estimates. The only pre-instrumental era record with sufficient resolution is from the ice cores of Law Dome, Antarctica, and these only get us back to 2,000 years ago.

The Mauna Loa CO2 record doesn’t even break out of the Cenozoic “noise level” (a concept the SEG should be familiar with)…

Figure 7a. Marine pCO2 (foram boron δ11B, alkenone δ13C), atmospheric CO2 from plant stomata (green and yellow diamonds with red outlines), Mauna Loa instrumental CO2 (thick red line) and Cenozoic temperature change from benthic foram δ18O (light gray line).
Figure 7b. Legend for Figure 1a.

For a more detailed discussion of resolution and geological context, see: May/Middleton: Rebuttal to Geological Society of London Scientific Statement on Climate Change.

Since the mid-1800s, it has been understood that small changes in atmospheric gases, including CO2, can alter the Earth’s climate.

Utter nonsense. The notion that even large “changes in atmospheric gases, including CO2, can alter the Earth’s climate” was controversial (at best) before the late 1980’s.

This passage from Evolution of the Earth (1976) is just as true today as when I was a geology student way back in the Pleistocene…

Suggestion that changing carbon dioxide content of the atmosphere could be a major factor in climate change dates from 1861, when it was proposed by British physicist John Tyndall.

[…]

Unfortunately we cannot estimate accurately changes of past CO2 content of either atmosphere or oceans, nor is there any firm quantitative basis for estimating the magnitude of drop in carbon dioxide content necessary to trigger glaciation. Moreover the entire concept of an atmospheric greenhouse effect is controversial, for the rate of ocean-atmosphere equalization is uncertain.

Dott & Batten, 1976

While methods of estimating past atmospheric CO2 concentrations have improved since the 1970’s, we can’t even be certain that the atmospheric concentration of CO2 during the much warmer Mid-Miocene Climatic Optimum (MMCO) was significantly elevated relative to the extremely low values of the Quaternary Period. We can see that estimates for MMCO range from 250 to 500 ppm, rendering any efforts to draw conclusions about the Columbia River Basalt Group (CRBG), CO2, and MMCO totally pointless.

Figure 8. Neogene-Quaternary temperature and carbon dioxide (older is toward the left). (WUWT)

According to Pagani et al, 1999:

There is no evidence for either high pCO2 during the late early Miocene climatic optimum or a sharp pCO2 decreases associated with EAIS growth.

Pagani et al., 1999

EAIS = East Antarctic Ice Sheet. Pagani et al., suggest that changes in oceanic circulation driven by plate tectonics (opening of the Drake Passage) and the presence (or lack thereof) of a large polar ice sheet were the primary drivers of Miocene climate change. And this takes us to another of my 1970’s textbooks:

The atmosphere’s blanketing effect over the earth’s surface has been compared to the functioning of a greenhouse.  Short-wave sunlight passes as easily through the glass of the greenhouse as through the atmosphere.  Because glass is opaque to the long-wave radiation from the warm interior of the greenhouse, it hinders the escape of energy.

As a planet, the earth is not warming or cooling appreciably on the average, because it loses as much radiant energy as it gains.

Kolenkow et al., 1974

We’ve known since the mid-1800’s that CO2 was a so-called greenhouse gas… However, as of the late 1970’s there wasn’t much evidence that small, or even large, changes in atmospheric CO2 could alter the Earth’s climate in any significant fashion. Efforts to link CO2 to the Eocene and Miocene climate optima have pretty well fallen flat on their faces. Even with the allegedly unprecedented rise in atmospheric CO2 since the mid-1800’s, there has been “no fundamental change in the late Cenozoic climate trend”…

FORECASTING THE FUTURE. We can now try to decide if we are now in an interglacial stage, with other glacials to follow, or if the world has finally emerged from the Cenozoic Ice Age. According to the Milankovitch theory, fluctuations of radiation of the type shown in Fig. 16-18 must continue and therefore future glacial stages will continue. According to the theory just described, as long as the North and South Poles retain their present thermally isolated locations, the polar latitudes will be frigid; and as the Arctic Ocean keeps oscillating between ice-free and ice-covered states, glacial-interglacial climates will continue.

Finally, regardless of which theory one subscribes to, as long as we see no fundamental change in the late Cenozoic climate trend, and the presence of ice on Greenland and Antarctica indicates that no change has occurred, we can expect that the fluctuations of the past million years will continue.

Donn, William L. Meteorology. 4th Edition. McGraw-Hill 1975. pp 463-464

Same as it ever was… (H/T David Byrne and The Talking Heads).

“Should I stay, or should I go now?”

While I do think that humans have had some effect on climate change over the past 150 years, CO2 has never been demonstrated to be more than an ancillary driver. Characterizations of this as a “crisis” or “emergency” are nonsense… as are claims of this being unprecedented in the past 66 million years.

However, fossil fuel emissions do have a cumulative effect on the atmosphere, so I don’t object to economically viable efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and I do believe that geoscientists can play key roles in these efforts. The SEG statement goes on to list the areas in which geophysicists can contribute to the mitigation of and adaptation to climate change:

  1. Carbon capture utilization & storage (CCS/CCUS).
  2. Monitoring the state of the cryosphere.
  3. Exploration for strategic ores and minerals.
  4. Exploitation of geothermal resources.
  5. Near surface geophysics related to hydrogeology.

All of these are worthwhile areas of expertise and I agree with SEG’s goal to “support its members who are engaged in geophysical research, publication, and open dialog on climate change and its impacts”… But they need to realize that its members involved in oil & gas exploration probably pay most of the dues.

As I conclude this post, I am still unsure if I should stay or go…

Should I stay or should I go now?

Should I stay or should I go now?

If I go there will be trouble

And if I stay it will be double

So come on and let me know

The Clash, 1981

References

Watts Up With That? Posts

Middleton, David H. “Middle Miocene Volcanism, Carbon Dioxide and Climate Change”. WUWT. 3 June 2019.

Middleton, David H. “A Clean Kill of the Carbon Dioxide-Driven Climate Change Hypothesis?” WUWT. 25 September 2019.

Middleton, David H. “Eocene Climatic Optima: Another Clean Kill of Carbon Dioxide-Driven Climate Change Hypothesis?”. WUWT. 30 September 2019.

Middleton, David H. and Andy May. “May/Middleton: Rebuttal to Geological Society of London Scientific Statement on Climate Change”. WUWT. 13 January 2021.

Other References

Capello, Maria A., Anna Shaughnessy, and Emer Caslin. The Geophysical Sustainability Atlas: Mapping geophysics to the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The Leading Edge 2021. 40:1, 10-24

Donn, William L. Meteorology. 4th Edition. McGraw-Hill 1975. pp 463-464

Dott, Robert H. & Roger L. Batten.  Evolution of the Earth.  McGraw-Hill, Inc.  Second Edition 1976.  p. 441.

Kolenkow, Robert J., Reid A. Bryson, Douglas B. Carter, R. Keith Julian, Robert A. Muller, Theodore M. Oberlander, Robert P. Sharp & M. Gordon Wolman. Physical geography today : a portrait of a planet. Del Mar, Calif. : CRM Books, [1974]. p. 64.

Pagani, Mark, Michael Arthur & Katherine Freeman. (1999). “Miocene evolution of atmospheric carbon dioxide”. Paleoceanography. 14. 273-292. 10.1029/1999PA900006.

Royer, et al., 2001. Paleobotanical Evidence for Near Present-Day Levels of Atmospheric CO2 During Part of the Tertiary. Science 22 June 2001: 2310-2313. DOI:10.112

Steinthorsdottir, M., Vajda, V., Pole, M., and Holdgate, G., 2019, “Moderate levels of Eocene pCO2 indicated by Southern Hemisphere fossil plant stomata”: Geology, v. 47, p. 914–918, https://doi.org/10.1130/G46274.1

Terando, A., Reidmiller, D., Hostetler, S.W., Littell, J.S., Beard, T.D., Jr., Weiskopf, S.R., Belnap, J., and Plumlee, G.S., 2020, Using information from global climate models to inform policymaking—The role of the U.S. Geological Survey: U.S. Geological Survey Open-File Report 2020–1058, 25 p.,
https://doi.org/10.3133/ofr20201058.

Tripati, A.K., C.D. Roberts, and R.A. Eagle. 2009.  “Coupling of CO2 and Ice Sheet Stability Over Major Climate Transitions of the Last 20 Million Years”.  Science, Vol. 326, pp. 1394 1397, 4 December 2009.  DOI: 10.1126/science.1178296

John Tillman
March 10, 2021 2:05 pm

Never go full AGU!

Professional association statements like these are typically drafted by organization administrative staff, not by the working membership. The verbiage is seldom if ever put to a vote.

4
Reply
David Middleton
Author
Reply to  John Tillman
March 10, 2021 2:14 pm

And “the working membership” who do run for societal offices tend to be inherently political.

2
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  David Middleton
March 10, 2021 2:15 pm

True. Boards of directors might buy off on their staff’s ideological flights of fantasy.

1
Reply
Ron Long
Reply to  John Tillman
March 10, 2021 3:18 pm

Especially as virtue signaling might spare you an attack by the woke mob.

0
Reply
M Courtney
March 10, 2021 2:09 pm

No point complaining about academia having a left-wing bias if you run away from it because it’s too left-wing.
But that ship sailed long ago.

Start leaving industry societies and then the same will happen.

The ship is at the harbour gate. Stay onboard or…

1
Reply
David Middleton
Author
Reply to  M Courtney
March 10, 2021 2:15 pm

Should I stay or should I go now?
Should I stay or should I go now?
If I go there will be trouble
And if I stay it will be double
So come on and let me know

I’m leaning toward making it double.

1
Reply
n.n
Reply to  M Courtney
March 10, 2021 2:16 pm

Yes, if you have the constitution, it is best to stand your ground, and work with allies to stem or steer the evolution.

2
Reply
ResourceGuy
March 10, 2021 2:14 pm

Is there a place to sign the terms of surrender? That would be better than misrepresenting science along with the political capitulation.

2
Reply
John Thorogood
March 10, 2021 2:16 pm

Don’t worry David. I have the same issue regarding my Fellowship of the British Royal Geographical Society. The monthly magazine is full of alarmist twaddle that has me choking over my muesli. However, there are still sufficient geographically interesting articles that make it worth reading. I come back to WUWT, NALOPKT and the GWPF for a bit of sanity…

ATB & KBO
John

2
Reply
David Middleton
Author
Reply to  John Thorogood
March 10, 2021 2:18 pm

Yep… I’ve been tempted to join AGU a few times because they do still publish a lot of very good science.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
March 10, 2021 2:18 pm

When dealing with food pyramid designer mentality, you must go down to their level to respond with pictures.

0
Reply
MarkW
March 10, 2021 2:21 pm

Stay if you think you can make a difference.
Otherwise it is best to remove your support.

The problem with all such societies is that they are run by politicians. Even if they once had a professional degree, the minute they decided to concentrate on politics instead of science, they became politicians.

Politicians are interested in one thing only. Increasing their own power and wealth. In today’s world, the easiest way to do that is by latching onto the global warming band wagon.

2
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  MarkW
March 10, 2021 2:48 pm

A single resignation letter wouldn’t mean much. If you can organize a mass exodus with a joint signed letter, then you could have an impact.

If 4000 of the 14,000 members resigned en masse, you might get the institutional powers that be to pay attention and consider valid science.

1
Reply
ResourceGuy
March 10, 2021 2:25 pm

The new (mental) food pyramid is out. It’s official.

0
Reply
RickWill
March 10, 2021 2:30 pm

They are simply ensuring the future of their members. It takes a HUMUNGOUS amount of everything to get useful energy out of weather dependent generators. Meanwhile there is only a slight reduction in fossil fuel consumption.

The big miners are in raptures over the insatiable requirement for steel, copper, aluminium and other materials to build all the monuments to climate. They will get a big slice of the green new deal as jurisdictions strive for the impossible and consume resources as never before.

What professional society would not want this world for their paying members. They would fail their members if they did not join the chorus cheering it all on.

2
Reply
David Middleton
Author
Reply to  RickWill
March 10, 2021 2:46 pm

No doubt… The “to do list” was all win-win.

1
Reply
bigoilbob
March 10, 2021 2:32 pm
  • “1975-2020 Slope = 0.018 °C per year… 1.5 °C per century

Respectfully, please check your year/century conversion factor.

The standard error of the trend for the first period, is ~0.00507 deg/year. The standard error of the trend for the second period is ~0.000419 deg/year. OTOH, the difference between the trends is ~0.00510 deg/year. So, the good news for you is that the SEG MIGHT be wrong. But the bad news for you is the fact that the chance of that is ~ 0.00000000000046%.

Bigger pic, it’s a sunset profession w.r.t. oil and gas. At least in our lifetimes. You will still get most of what they have to offer whether you pay their dues or not….

-2
Reply
David Middleton
Author
Reply to  bigoilbob
March 10, 2021 2:44 pm

Typo… Fixed.

The claim that it’s unprecedented in 66 million years isn’t even wrong.

If I decide to pay my dues, it will because I’ve been a member for almost 40 years and I think it’s a worthwhile organization. And because of The Clash song…

Should I stay or should I go now?
Should I stay or should I go now?
If I go there will be trouble
And if I stay it will be double
So come on and let me know

0
Reply
bigoilbob
Reply to  David Middleton
March 10, 2021 2:51 pm

It was more than a typo. It was YOUR only relevant example refuting SEG claims.

I was an SPE member for even longer. I quit ~2 years ago, and get virtually everything I got before, except the directory. BFD – I can find anyone I want in a minute…

-1
Reply
David Kamakaris
Reply to  bigoilbob
March 10, 2021 2:50 pm

How about this for a pic, Bigoilbob?

tree-stump-climate.jpg
0
Reply
David Kamakaris
March 10, 2021 2:47 pm

“the current rate of increase of both temperature (Diffenbaugh and Field, 2016) and atmospheric CO2 levels (Zeebe et al., 2016) may be unprecedented in the past 66 million years”

How in the blue hell could this organization spout this nonsense when it has been proven many times over that it has been much warmer in the recent, not so recent, and distant past?

1
Reply
markl
March 10, 2021 2:52 pm

Stay for the science and ignore the ancillary BS. People laughed and called Agenda 21 a “conspiracy theory” when it was introduced. The goal was to push Marxism into every nook and cranny of our lives with a One World Government headed by the UN and with a complicit (if not outright bought) MSM you can’t escape it today.

1
Reply
JontheTechnologist
March 10, 2021 3:01 pm

JontheTechnologist still asking: Perhaps you can ask for me
February 11, 2021 at 4:21 PM
I have never received an answer to these questions from any Climate Scare Warrior: What should the earth’s perfect temperature be and has it ever been and for how long; and what should the correct level of CO2 be and do you believe like some that CO2 is a dangerous pollutant. And most important who amongst us should be forced to hold our breath to stop CO2 from getting into the atmosphere???
Last but not least, is there a published or otherwise empirical paper or experiment linking CO2 to the Earth’s temperature? I think
NOT.

1
Reply
RickWill
Reply to  JontheTechnologist
March 10, 2021 3:23 pm

You are stuck with the current temperature give or take a degree till the next glacial period.

Average surface temperature is simply the mean of the two sea surface extremes 30C in the tropics and -2C at the poles. These are fixed by powerful feedbacks that are mostly a function of the properties of water.

Average Surface Temperature = [30 + (-2)]/2 = 14C or 57F as John Kerry has told us all.

You can look at this link any day of any year and you will find max 30C and minimum -2C. Will always be thus. The Atlantic does not make 30C during glaciation.
comment image

0
Reply
Mike Jonas
Editor
March 10, 2021 3:15 pm

“Should I stay or should I go now?”. That’s a very tricky question. Your real problem is that the organisation has succumbed to the Iron Law of Bureaucracy.
https://www.jerrypournelle.com/reports/jerryp/iron.html
The climate statement is just a symptom. If you stay, your continued membership will be used to justify their position. If you leave, your absence will help them to continue being voted into office. My suggestion is that you should protest loudly within the organisation, and if that hits a brick wall then you should leave, taking as many with you as you can. If you remain without protest, you will always be vulnerable to the argument that you disagreed and did nothing. If you leave, you are not responsible for anything that goes on in the organisation.

1
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
March 10, 2021 3:17 pm

Go!

The only way these profesional organizations can correct is if the membership craters. Don’t fool youself into thinking that “If I stay, then I can apply pressure for the inside.” That part of self-regulation and self-correction in the top ranks has already failed, else you wouldn’t be at this juncture now.

1
Reply
Tom in Toronto
March 10, 2021 3:24 pm

Greta is furious that it’s listed as #13. When your house is 6 tenths of a degree warmer than usual on fire you don’t list 16 other priorities!

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
March 10, 2021 3:25 pm

Dave, feel your present pain times 2.

Left the ABA after being so involved that Justice Clarence Thomas awarded me a set of 18c gold SCOTUS cufflinks at a ceremonial dinner in the SCOTUS Great Hall. Why? Because ABA bought into CAGW, and supported the Lawfare suits against the likes of Exxon dreamed up by Naomi Oreskes.

Used to be a big financial and recruiting supporter of my university (three degrees, BA, MBA, JD). Completely stopped after they hired Naomi Oreskes. Explained to their alumni gifts people (two of the three schools made annual pilgrimages for years to solicit me as a potential big donor) that they should stop until after Oreskes was gone. Same year I stopped doing alumni interviews with college applicants, and any other college recruiting activities.

Actions have consequences. I voted with my feet and checkbook despite a heavy heart.

Regards

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

