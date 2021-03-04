PEOPLE WILL DIE!

“Earth’s Oxygen is Rapidly Running Out…” We’re Doomed!

2 hours ago
David Middleton
27 Comments

Guest “not in a billion years” by David Middleton

Earth’s Oxygen is Rapidly Running Out, Dropping Levels Will Eventually Suffocate Most Life on Planet

MARCH 03, 2021, Buzz Staff

Elon Musk may be talking about sending humans to Mars, and Bill Gates may be talking about reversing climate change – but the very air we breathe may run out soon.

/our oxygen-rich atmosphere may only last another billion years, finds a new study. Published in journal in Nature Geoscience, called “The future lifespan of Earth’s oxygenated atmosphere,” explains that even if it won’t happen in the near future, when the change comes, it’s going to happen fairly rapidly.

[…]

News18

The article features this “representative image”…

Representative Image. (AFP)… Representative of what?

Is “/our” a typo? Or some arcane journalistic technique? Did Buzz Staff (if that is his real name) think that “soon” and “going to happen fairly rapidly” meant the same thing?

After starting off with, “Earth’s Oxygen is Rapidly Running Out” and “the very air we breathe may run out soon”… They go on to write, “our oxygen-rich atmosphere may only last another billion years.” As a geologist, I tend to think of “soon” as thousands or maybe even a few million years. One billion years is not “soon”… The Phanerozoic Eon is only about 540-560 million years old.

Phanerozoic

Its name derives from the Ancient Greek words φανερός (phanerós), meaning visible, and ζωή (zōḗ), meaning life; since it was once believed that life began in the Cambrian, the first period of this eon. The term “Phanerozoic” was coined in 1930 by the American geologist George Halcott Chadwick (1876–1953).[5][6]

Wikipedia

I suppose the Proterozoic Ediacaran critters were alive; but they were weird and hadn’t been noticed in 1930.

“Our oxygen-rich atmosphere may only last another billion years.”

This caveat to the statement that “Earth’s oxygen is rapidly running out… the very air we breathe may run out soon” lacks context.

  • Is a billion years a long or shore period of time compared to how long our atmosphere has been oxygen-rich?
  • For that matter… How long has our atmosphere has been oxygen-rich?
  • When did our atmosphere become oxygen-rich?
  • How do you define oxygen-rich?
An overview of post-Archean atmospheric evolution in the context of biological evolution and constraints on mean global temperature in the Archean (see text) in the context of the glacial record.” (Catling & Zahnle, 2020)

The “Great Oxidation Event” only took O2 from about zero-point-zero to about 0.1 bar, before it fell back to 0.001 bar. The Cambrian Explosion brought it up to 0.035 bar. The Devonian oxygenation brought it up its current partial pressure of 0.21 bar…

 Billion Years Ago Atmospheric Oxygen (bar)
                      0.4200.210
                      0.5600.035
                      1.0000.001
When did our atmosphere become oxygen-rich?

Earth’s Oxygen is Rapidly Running Out

This will certainly take care of that wildfire thingy. The “fire window” is defined as an atmospheric oxygen content range of 13-15% to 35%.  Below 13-15% fire will not ignite and above 35% fire cannot be extinguished (which would really suck!).

Oddly enough, Earth’s oxygen is running out… Just not “rapidly.”

Figure 3. Decline in atmospheric oxygen over past 800,000 years (Stolper et al., 2018).

The atmospheric oxygen level has been slowly declining over time.  O2/N2 ratios from Greenland and Antarctic ice cores indicate that atmospheric oxygen has declined by 0.7% over the past 800,000 years (Stolper et al., 2018). At this rate, fire will become extinct in only 8-9 million years. Which will be good because we’ll lack the strength to start fires, much less put them out…

Not Enough Oxygen: Side Effects

Serious side effects can occur if the oxygen levels drop outside the safe zone. When oxygen concentrations drop from 19.5 to 16 percent, and you engage in physical activity, your cells fail to receive the oxygen needed to function correctly. Mental functions become impaired and respiration intermittent at oxygen concentrations that drop from 10 to 14 percent; at these levels with any amount of physical activity, the body becomes exhausted. Humans won’t survive with levels at 6 percent or lower.

Sciencing

Only about 18 million years until we get down to 6% O2

Meme Generator… It’s a meme… Yoda did actually say this in any of the Star Wars movies… Or, did he?

In other news…

World Leaders Pledge To Cut Emissions By As Much As They Can Realistically Back Out Of
Tuesday 10:15AM

BONN, GERMANY—Agreeing that public perception of how they were handling the climate crisis had never been more important, world leaders signed a major new accord Tuesday in which they pledged to cut carbon emissions to the extent that they could realistically back out of a few years from now. 

[…]

The Onion

References

Catling, David & Kevin Zahnle. (2020). The Archean atmosphere. Science Advances. 6. eaax1420. 10.1126/sciadv.aax1420.

Glasspool, Ian & Andrew Scott. (2010). Phanerozoic atmospheric oxygen concentrations reconstructed from sedimentary charcoal. Nature Geoscience. 3. 10.1038/ngeo923.

Ozaki, K., Reinhard, C.T. The future lifespan of Earth’s oxygenated atmosphere. Nat. Geosci. (2021). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41561-021-00693-5

Rimmer, S. M., Hawkins, S. J., Scott, A. C., & Cressler, W. L. (2015). The rise of fire: Fossil charcoal in late Devonian marine shales as an indicator of expanding terrestrial ecosystems, fire, and atmospheric change. American Journal of Science, 315(8), 713-733.
http://dx.doi.org/10.2475/08.2015.01

Stolper D, Bender M, Dreyfus G, Yan Y, Higgins J. A Pleistocene ice core record of atmospheric O2 concentrations. Science. 2016;353:1427–1430. doi: 10.1126/science.aaf5445.

5 4 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
27 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Wade
March 4, 2021 2:03 pm

If only there was some process by which living matter would convert the excess CO2 to O2. Oh well, I guess the only thing to say is “so long, and thanks for all the fish.”

16
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  Wade
March 4, 2021 2:14 pm

Yes plants do it take carbon and release O2.

0
Reply
Bryan A
Reply to  Vuk
March 4, 2021 3:25 pm

Must have been authored by Ann Oxic

0
Reply
Nicholas Harding
Reply to  Wade
March 4, 2021 2:56 pm

6 CO2+ 12 H2O + light–>C6H12O6 + 6 O2+ 6 H2O

I call it the Annual Green Deal and it is cost effective! Everyone plant a tree, vegie, flower, grass or hemp. We take CO2 out of the air and put O2 back in the air. Emergency averted!

1
Reply
nicholas tesdorf
March 4, 2021 2:09 pm

We are certainly doomed to listen to this sort of Scientific Nonsense and Climate Propaganda, day in and day out. It alone will be enough to kill us all.

2
Reply
David LeBlanc
March 4, 2021 2:16 pm

Go to a garden center or plant nursery, find a plant you like, buy it and start breathing.

2
Reply
John Tillman
March 4, 2021 2:23 pm

As the sun grows more luminous, C3 plants will run out of CO2 in just 500 million years. C4 and CAM plants might survive for another 400 million years.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.forbes.com/sites/brucedorminey/2013/10/23/life-on-earth-to-hit-brick-wall-in-500-million-years/amp/

1
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  John Tillman
March 4, 2021 3:23 pm

Lots of stupid stuff on that interweb thingy. Like this righteously ridiculed by DM.

The great land sequestration of CO2 as coal was during the Carboniferous, which began with the evolution of large woody plants (cellulose plus lignin) and roughly ‘ended’ with the evolution of white fungi capable of digesting lignin (except locally in places like acidic anoxic peat bogs).

The great ocean sequestration of CO2 as limestones from calcareous single celled marine organisms never stopped, and never peaked. Chugs along.

The drop in CO2 toward present preindustrial levels led to the evolution of C4 from C3 plant photosynthesis about 40 mya. Mostly dryland grasses and sedges because of the indirect effect on stomata and evapotranspiration. Evidence: the Sahel is greening more than the Amazon basin.

CO2 levels apparently stabilized at the preindustrial ~280 ppm millions of years ago. I believe this is generally because of the roughly present plate tectonics configuration. For example, Antarctic moved over the south pole about 36mya and started accumulating ice, lowering sea levels and providing more impermanent terrestial sequestration in soils and vegetation.

Given present plate/ continent configurations, it is estimated that CO2 would drop below plant sustaining levels (about 150 ppm) in 1-2 million years were it not for the great limestone recycling mechanism known as plate subduction zones creating andesic volcanoes spewing CO2 and calcific ‘ash’.

Now IF tectonics were to reform a Pangea, we might be in eventual trouble because we might lack the Pacific ring of fire limestone recycling mechanism.

But that was not the premise of this really silly ‘sciency’ article.

1
Reply
RickWill
March 4, 2021 2:25 pm

Antarctic ice cores indicate that atmospheric oxygen has declined by 0.7% over the past 800,000 years (Stolper et al., 2018).

If that is not a flawed measurement but reality, I wonder where the O2 is going?

0
Reply
Gary Ashe
Reply to  RickWill
March 4, 2021 2:50 pm

Leaking to space.

0
Reply
bluecat57
Reply to  Gary Ashe
March 4, 2021 2:52 pm

Leftists’ barometric chambers?

0
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  RickWill
March 4, 2021 3:17 pm

We combine it with C to CO2 – what a question 😀

0
Reply
saveenergy
March 4, 2021 2:29 pm

Middleton, this is serious, STOP making jokes,

this is a choking matter !

Last edited 1 hour ago by saveenergy
0
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  saveenergy
March 4, 2021 3:18 pm

I thought to have respiration problem being ill, but as I read that, ok 😀

0
Reply
Nick Schroeder
March 4, 2021 2:34 pm

At 6,500′, elevation of my home, oxygen is 16.3%.
Looking west Pikes Peak at 14,000′ where there is daily major construction activity remodeling the peak visitor center, oxygen is only 12.3%.
There is a staffed weather station up there, too.
Guess we did not get the memo about all those harmful effects.
Either that or the “experts” are simply full of it as is becoming more obvious.

3
Reply
Devils Tower
March 4, 2021 2:40 pm

Maybe it is time to discuss issues in attached article….

https://pubsapp.acs.org/subscribe/archive/ci/30/i12/html/12learn.html

If you can not explain the evolution of the atmosphere, how can you even start to discuss climate…

2
Reply
Larry in Texas
March 4, 2021 2:45 pm

Well, David, this is just The Long Goodbye, that’s all. Lol! I thought that was the name of a movie from way back when, I don’t remember for sure.

Given the quality of the thinking coming out of some people these days (especially “Buzz Staff,” the BHO administration – h/t to Joel O’Bryan for coming up with that term – and many so-called “climate scientists”), it appears the oxygen decline has already begun.

0
Reply
Gary Ashe
March 4, 2021 2:45 pm

Well i don’t know the timescales David but i do know that when the bubbles of air were trapped in Amber the air contained 20% more oxygen than today.

Also dinosaurs had no diaphragms they didn’t need them the air was that rich, not hard to know why in the age of mega fauna.
When the asteroid that finished the dinosaurs hit and put the final nail in their coffins they were doomed any way as they were slowly dying out by getting a yard or 2 too short in hunting their prey which did develop diaphragms as the oxygen content in the air decreased over millenia.

Now all WE need to do is get rid of all the oxygen thieving leftist progressives.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Gary Ashe
0
Reply
David Middleton
Author
Reply to  Gary Ashe
March 4, 2021 2:59 pm

Yep the oxygen concentration was higher in the Mississippian (Lower Carboniferous). It might have even been higher than 30% of the atmosphere.

1
Reply
bluecat57
March 4, 2021 2:50 pm

Let me guess, a billion years?

0
Reply
Charles Higley
March 4, 2021 3:07 pm

How long do these idiots think humans have been around? Maybe a few million years and even less for modern humans. Really? A billion years? Thanks for the good news.

Dumb as a box of rocks, they are.

0
Reply
Robert of Texas
March 4, 2021 3:17 pm

Run out of oxygen in a billion years? Heck, then we will need to wear 3 masks over our faces to be safe. To keep all of the…uh…nitrogen out?

So, how is it that photosynthesis is supposed to disappear? Let me guess…global ice sheets brought on by all of the global warming!

I guess they do not realize that if you have sunlight, lots of CO2 and some water you can grow plants?

1
Reply
Tom in Toronto
March 4, 2021 3:23 pm

A billion years ago the first multi-cellular organisms were just developing.
So whatever is here to see the ‘end of oxygen’ will probably be as different from us, as we are from rudimentary fungi or the simplest jellyfish.

1
Reply
Frank from NoVA
March 4, 2021 3:31 pm

David,

“The “Great Oxidation Event” only took O2 from about zero-point-zero to about 0.1 bar, before it fell back to 0.001 bar. The Cambrian Explosion brought it up to 0.035 bar. The Devonian oxygenation brought it up its current partial pressure of 0.21 bar…”

Didn’t the GOE have a lot of heavy lifting to do in terms of oxidizing iron and other metals?

0
Reply
Paula Cohen
March 4, 2021 3:31 pm

You know, Yoda (“Doomed we are…”) doesn’t look very worried, and neither am I. If “rapidly” is a billion years from now, I think I’m not gonna sweat it, know what I mean? Hell, if we can figure out how to create and produce a vaccine to end a pandemic in one year, we can (ya think?) figure out how to re-oxygenate our atmosphere in a billion years! Or even be colonizing solar systems thousands of light-years away from this one!

My dad said it best. Many years ago — oh, about 65 or so — when I was 8, I was reading a “Little Golden Book” about our solar system and astronomy. The last page of the book sent me running to my dad in tears, because it showed a picture of a meteor smashing into the earth and blowing it apart. To make matters worse, the text also explained that the sun could turn supernova and incinerate the entire solar system, instead. Either way, it was curtains for our beautiful world!! I was devastated.

I sobbed to my dad that we were all doomed. He said, “When did you say this was going to happen?” I wept, “a billion years from now!” Dad wiped his forehead, took a deep breath, and said, “Oh, wow!! I thought you said only a million!!”

Problem solved…

Last edited 28 minutes ago by Paula Cohen
2
Reply
Davidf
Reply to  Paula Cohen
March 4, 2021 3:53 pm

Thats a good story! And underlines a point the author hasn’t considered – what is happening to our star, in a billion years? Oxygen may be the least of our worries.

0
Reply
David Sulik
March 4, 2021 4:05 pm

Because; Calcium carbonate.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

PEOPLE WILL DIE!

University offers students struggling with anxiety about climate change THERAPY to tackle their feelings of ‘anger, guilt and grief’

1 year ago
Charles Rotter
It's Worse Than We Thought! PEOPLE WILL DIE!

World scientists declare climate emergency

1 year ago
Charles Rotter
PEOPLE WILL DIE!

Delingpole: My Solution to Climate Change? Eat Prince Charles

2 years ago
Charles Rotter
PEOPLE WILL DIE!

Climate change is creating toxic crops and poisoning some of world’s poorest people, scientists warn

2 years ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

PEOPLE WILL DIE!

“Earth’s Oxygen is Rapidly Running Out…” We’re Doomed!

2 hours ago
David Middleton
Earthquakes

Major 8.1 Earthquake Near New Zealand

4 hours ago
Anthony Watts
Climate Lawsuits

Steyn Files New Motion in Perpetual Mann Case

6 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Sea Ice News

Hey @NSIDC Looks like we have a sea-ice sensor failure – again

7 hours ago
Anthony Watts
%d bloggers like this: