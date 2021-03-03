United Nations Demands an End to Silicon Solar Panels and Wind Turbines

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; Guterres actually demanded an end to coal, but since metallurgical coal is an essential ingredient in the processes for refining silicon and iron ore, Guterres has effectively demanded the end of solar panel and wind turbine construction.

Secretary-General urges countries to end ‘deadly addiction’ to coal … Ending a ‘deadly addiction’ Mr. Guterres underlined action in three areas to end what he called “the deadly addiction to coal.” He called for countries to cancel all coal projects in the pipeline, particularly the 37 members of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) who are urged to do so by 2030. The UN chief also appealed for ending international financing for coal and providing greater support to developing countries transitioning to renewable energy. “I also ask all multilateral and public banks — as well as investors in commercial banks or pension funds — to shift their investments now in the new economy of renewable energy”, he added. … Read more: https://news.un.org/en/story/2021/03/1086132

There are ongoing attempts to find processes for refining iron ore which do not involve coal, such as substituting hydrogen in place of carbon, but these processes are still experimental. Refining iron ore using hydrogen is particularly problematic; any hydrogen contamination of the final product creates a brittle, mechanically unstable steel.

And of course, steel itself is an alloy of iron and carbon.

I guess it is possible UN Secretary General Guterres has no idea that coal has other uses than being burned for energy.

Guterres also called for public and private funding to be “aligned”, whatever that means.

