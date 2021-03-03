Solar Panel Production. Coking Coal (Metallurgical Coal) is combined with Sand to produce Silicon. The end product is Silicon, Carbon Monoxide and CO2. Note for simplicity I left out a few steps.
United Nations Demands an End to Silicon Solar Panels and Wind Turbines

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
18 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; Guterres actually demanded an end to coal, but since metallurgical coal is an essential ingredient in the processes for refining silicon and iron ore, Guterres has effectively demanded the end of solar panel and wind turbine construction.

Secretary-General urges countries to end ‘deadly addiction’ to coal 

Ending a ‘deadly addiction’ 

Mr. Guterres underlined action in three areas to end what he called “the deadly addiction to coal.” 

He called for countries to cancel all coal projects in the pipeline, particularly the 37 members of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) who are urged to do so by 2030. 

The UN chief also appealed for ending international financing for coal and providing greater support to developing countries transitioning to renewable energy. 

 “I also ask all multilateral and public banks — as well as investors in commercial banks or pension funds — to shift their investments now in the new economy of renewable energy”, he added. 

Read more: https://news.un.org/en/story/2021/03/1086132

There are ongoing attempts to find processes for refining iron ore which do not involve coal, such as substituting hydrogen in place of carbon, but these processes are still experimental. Refining iron ore using hydrogen is particularly problematic; any hydrogen contamination of the final product creates a brittle, mechanically unstable steel.

And of course, steel itself is an alloy of iron and carbon.

I guess it is possible UN Secretary General Guterres has no idea that coal has other uses than being burned for energy.

Guterres also called for public and private funding to be “aligned”, whatever that means.

Pauleta
March 3, 2021 2:04 pm

You can’t fix stupid. And the UN is basically a bunch of corrupt stupid people.

7
Reply
Tom Halla
March 3, 2021 2:09 pm

Actually knowing how to do something seems to be disqualifying for socialist bureaucrats.

6
Reply
Mr.
March 3, 2021 2:10 pm

I guess it is possible UN Secretary General Guterres has no idea that coal has other uses than being burned for energy.

I guess it is possible UN Secretary General Guterres has no idea that coal has other uses than being burned for energy.

Fixed it for ya Eric. No thanks needed. 🙂

6
Reply
rocdoctom
March 3, 2021 2:11 pm

Let him lead by example and be the first in line to go coal free. Fat chance. Dumber than a post comes to mind.

3
Reply
John Tillman
March 3, 2021 2:13 pm

World mis-government means rule by ideologically-driven, scientific and technological ingoramuses. What could possibly go wrong with that?

2
Reply
commieBob
Reply to  John Tillman
March 3, 2021 2:18 pm

Jordan Peterson points out the following:

Q: Who will lead the Marxist paradise.
A: Exactly the people you wouldn’t want to be leading it.

Or something like that.

0
Reply
Wade
March 3, 2021 2:14 pm

The UN is full of bureaucrats and politicians. The chances of them knowing anything about anything is less than 0%. But, that is still higher than the chance that bureaucrats who aren’t accountable to the people will do anything that benefits somebody other than themselves.

3
Reply
shrnfr
March 3, 2021 2:16 pm

Has anyone mentioned to this walking turd that commercial quantity hydrogen, ammonia, etc. is made by steam reforming methane and that it produces CO and CO2?

4
Reply
n.n
March 3, 2021 2:19 pm

Save a bird, a bat, whack a wind turbine. Save a tree, a field of dreams, clear the Green Blight. Reject credit signalling, conserve. Donate to World Walrus Foundation. Repeat. Be merry and gay.

Last edited 41 minutes ago by n.n
2
Reply
Rafe Champion
Reply to  n.n
March 3, 2021 2:25 pm

Being gay is so retro, get with the program comrade.Be trans!

0
Reply
Bryan A
Reply to  Rafe Champion
March 3, 2021 2:41 pm

I thought it was LGBTQRSTUVWXYZ

1
Reply
bluecat57
March 3, 2021 2:30 pm

The Law of Unintended Consequences can be a right bastard.
What is the trans word for that? Xitch? Bastax?

1
Reply
bluecat57
Reply to  bluecat57
March 3, 2021 2:31 pm

Sorry, not trans, gender-neutral. Errr, gender nonconforming? I’m confused.

1
Reply
a_scientist
March 3, 2021 2:37 pm

They will demand carbon capture for metallurgical coal use, thus requiring even MORE power.

Between charging all the batteries to back-up intermittent power and charging the EVs AND the carbon capture, you can see the electricity demand spiraling ever higher and out of touch with reality.

1
Reply
markl
March 3, 2021 2:44 pm

Just another “the ends justifies the means” useful idiot. Convincing the world it’s OK to trash successful economies to replace them with ones of their choosing is easy when you control the media.

0
Reply
Howard Dewhirst
March 3, 2021 2:45 pm

Sand is not used, glass panels and silicon chips require quartzite, pure silicon yes but it extremely hard and has to be quarried by blasting, so more CO2. There is almost no pure silica sand left in the world.

0
Reply
John the Econ
March 3, 2021 2:50 pm

Such is the nonsense one gets when people outsource all of their thinking to mere ideology.

0
Reply
dk_
March 3, 2021 2:55 pm

Coal, gas, oil are also necessary for smelting and forming copper and aluminum, resins and adhesives, fiberglass, carbon fibers, and mineral fibers, insulation, concrete and cement as well as all the machines, mining, quarrying, and processing plants to produce those material. Lubricants, welding gases, service supplies and vehicle tires and expendable parts are all produced directly from, and by using fossil fuels. Your entire wind generator or solar panel farm will need to be replaced in about 25 years.
There are no fossil carbon-free energy sources. Suprise!
And BTW, most of the Tesla miles have been run on power from generators fueled by coal or gas with a 10-25% or greater charging and transmission loss.

Last edited 4 minutes ago by dk_
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

